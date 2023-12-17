Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

All

WWE

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 17, 2023 at 7:34 PM

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

Liv Morgan became an overnight discussion point amid the pro-wrestling circuit after getting arrested, a couple of days ago. She is someone who can be a natural babyface talent and is universally liked by everyone in WWE’s fanbase. Such a mishap around her was unthinkable and fans were bound to believe that she might be having a fallout, moving on.

Sean Sapp dropped an update behind Fightful’s paywall about Liv Morgan’s situation within the WWE but there’s no heat on her. In the first place, the former women’s tag team champion is not on TV and hence WWE won’t have to deal with switching up their creative plans. Besides, she has been honest about the situation which should keep her safe,

“Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We’ll get our jokes off, and she’ll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough, one top talent told Fightful. One WWE name said that Morgan bonded out Thursday, and was back on Twitter promoting Smackdown on Friday.”

WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere

Liv Morgan was carrying someone else’s vape pen for getting accused of

PWInsider has also provided an update on their previous report to reveal a new story that’s going around about Liv Morgan. It seems that the vape pen that the WWE Star was busted for actually belonged to someone else in the car and she was not accurately accused,

“One story making the way in the company is that the vape pen, which allegedly contained a synthetic substance that Morgan was charged with possession of, actually belonged to someone else but had been left in her jeep. We are told WWE is waiting for the legal process to play out. Morgan is slated to be officially arraigned in February in Sumter County, Florida.”

WWE Raw: Liv Morgan Attended 2023 NASCAR Race As Grand Marshal

According to publicly available arrest records, Liv Morgan was taken into custody in Sumter County, Florida, following a traffic stop. She faced charges of possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams) and potential possession of synthetic cannabinoids at 6:30 PM as recorded last evening.

At present, the 2022 Miss Money in the Bank winner is set to appear at the arraignment for charges of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, potentially synthetic cannabinoid, on Monday, 2/12/24, at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida at 9 AM. During this hearing, she will have to declare whether she pleads guilty or not guilty.

Tagged:

liv morgan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?
Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

Dec 17, 2023, 7:34 PM

Eva Marie Claims To Be Highest-Paid Female Superstar In Her WWE Days
Eva Marie Claims To Be Highest-Paid Female Superstar In Her WWE Days

Dec 17, 2023, 7:29 PM

CM Punk – Seth Rollins WWE Feud To Be Affected By The Latter’s True Feelings
CM Punk – Seth Rollins WWE Feud To Be Affected By The Latter’s True Feelings

Dec 17, 2023, 7:21 PM

Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?
Plans Between Mercedes Mone And AEW Are No Longer Working?

Dec 16, 2023, 6:03 PM

Liv Morgan Arrested For Possessing Drug Amid 2023 WWE Injury Hiatus
Liv Morgan Arrested For Possessing Drug Amid 2023 WWE Injury Hiatus

Dec 16, 2023, 2:26 PM

WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE
WWE Backlash 2024: Major Star Powers Possibly Missing International PLE

Dec 16, 2023, 2:06 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy