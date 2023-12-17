Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

Liv Morgan became an overnight discussion point amid the pro-wrestling circuit after getting arrested, a couple of days ago. She is someone who can be a natural babyface talent and is universally liked by everyone in WWE’s fanbase. Such a mishap around her was unthinkable and fans were bound to believe that she might be having a fallout, moving on.

Sean Sapp dropped an update behind Fightful’s paywall about Liv Morgan’s situation within the WWE but there’s no heat on her. In the first place, the former women’s tag team champion is not on TV and hence WWE won’t have to deal with switching up their creative plans. Besides, she has been honest about the situation which should keep her safe,

“Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We’ll get our jokes off, and she’ll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough, one top talent told Fightful. One WWE name said that Morgan bonded out Thursday, and was back on Twitter promoting Smackdown on Friday.”

Liv Morgan was carrying someone else’s vape pen for getting accused of

PWInsider has also provided an update on their previous report to reveal a new story that’s going around about Liv Morgan. It seems that the vape pen that the WWE Star was busted for actually belonged to someone else in the car and she was not accurately accused,

“One story making the way in the company is that the vape pen, which allegedly contained a synthetic substance that Morgan was charged with possession of, actually belonged to someone else but had been left in her jeep. We are told WWE is waiting for the legal process to play out. Morgan is slated to be officially arraigned in February in Sumter County, Florida.”

According to publicly available arrest records, Liv Morgan was taken into custody in Sumter County, Florida, following a traffic stop. She faced charges of possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams) and potential possession of synthetic cannabinoids at 6:30 PM as recorded last evening.

At present, the 2022 Miss Money in the Bank winner is set to appear at the arraignment for charges of possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, potentially synthetic cannabinoid, on Monday, 2/12/24, at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida at 9 AM. During this hearing, she will have to declare whether she pleads guilty or not guilty.