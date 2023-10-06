Bio

Iyo Sky is a Japanese professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and she is also the current WWE Women’s champion. She has worked in many major wrestling promotions as well as various independent circuit promotions. She has been active in WWE since 2018 and right now she is working on the SmackDown brand of the promotion.

Iyo Sky Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Sky in WWE is 5’1″ and her billed weight is 119 lbs. The Japanese professional wrestler was born on May 8, 1990 and currently she is 33 year old. She has been active in WWE for the last five years and she has worked in both the main roster and NXT which is the development territory of the promotion.

Iyo Sky: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Iyo Sky Early Life

Sky was born on May 8, 1990. Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan is place where Iyo Sky born. She grew up watching professional wrestling and she had been a big fan of wrestling since her very childhood. She admired Hiroshi Tanahashi and Momoiro Clover Z growing up. She worked in various wrestling promotion before joining WWE.

Who is Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky WWE Debut

Sky signed with WWE in 2017 and she participated in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She made her NXT in ring debut in late 2018 at NXT TakeOver: WarGames where she appeared to help her best friend Kairi Sane from the hands of Shayna Baszler. She made her male roster debut in 2022 during SummerSlam event.

Professional Wrestling Career

Pre WWE Career

Sky joined the world of professional wrestling in 2007 at the age of 16 only. She started working on the Japanese independent circuit promotions. She worked on various Japanese Indie promotions and one multiple championships from all over Japan. She had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the business.

She mostly earned her fame from Stardom which is a Japanese professional wrestling promotion. She had been extremely famous at Stardom and she won multiple championships and accomplishments from the promotion. She came out of Japan in 2010 and world on a number of Mexican wrestling promotions and she became pretty successful in Mexico as well.

Early WWE Career, NXT

In 2017 she got the biggest call of her career when she got to sign a professional contract with WWE. She made her WWE debut through the second Mae Young Classic tournament in 2018. She received a very strong booking in the mentioned tournament as she became the finalist of it. She lost to Toni Storm in the final of the tournament.

In the same year, she made her NXT debut. During her early days, she was famously known as Io Shirai. WWE always had big plans for her. She made her NXT debut during the NXT TakeOver: WarGames event to save her best friend Kairi Sane from the hands of Shayna Baszler. It was a pretty impactful NXT debut and she was about to have a pretty fruitful NXT career.

NXT Women’s Champion, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

She had been extremely famous in the NXT in her 4 year NXT career. She has won all the possible championships for her in the NXT. She won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2021 along with Zoey Stark and at NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2020, she won the NXT Women’s Championship. She had an excellent reign of the NXT Women’s Championship of over 300 days.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Iyo Sky Iyo Sky Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Iyo Sky Height 5’1” Iyo Sky Weight 119 lbs. Relationship Status Engaged Iyo Sky Net Worth $15 Million Iyo Sky Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2007 Mentor * Iyo Sky Signature Moves Suicide dive, Double underhook backbreaker, Tiger feint kick, Springboard front dropkick Finishing Move(s) Moonsault Theme Song / Iyo Sky Song / Iyo Sky Music Tokyo Shock Catchphrases *

Iyo Sky Net Worth & Salary

Sky is arguably the richest female athlete of WWE right now. She has a net worth of a stunning figure of $15 million according to reports from various media sources. Reports also suggest that the current WWE Women’s Champion earns something around $500,000 per year from WWE as her salary right now.

Iyo Sky Family

Iyo Sky was born on May 8, 1990 in Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan. Not enough information is available about her family. She has a younger sister who is also a famous professional wrestler. She is renowned by the name of Mio Shirai in the world of professional wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Sky is indeed one of the most successful female stars in the world of professional wrestling today. She has won a lot of major championships from outside of WWE as well as from WWE. She has worked in both NXT and the main roster and won almost all the possible championships from both sides. Currently she is holding the WWE Women’s Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (1 time, current), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Dakota Kai, NXT Women’s Championship (1 time), NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Zoey Stark, Women’s Money in the Bank (2023), Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2022) – with Kay Lee Ray, NXT Year-End Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) JWP Joshi Puroresu – 5th Junior All Star Photogenic Award (2007) – with Mio Shirai Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 4 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2018 TLW World Young Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mio Shirai, Captain’s Fall Six Person Tag Team Tournament (2009) – with Gami and Mio Shirai, TLW World Young Women’s Tag Team Tournament (2009) – with Mio Shirai Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 7 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2020 Tokyo Sports – Joshi Puroresu Grand Prize (2015, 2016, and 2017) Artist of Stardom Championship (6 times) – with Mayu Iwatani and Takumi Iroha (1), Kairi Hojo and Mayu Iwatani (1), HZK and Momo Watanabe (1), AZM and HZK (2), and HZK and Viper (1), Goddess of Stardom Championship (1 time) – with Mayu Iwatani High Speed Championship (1 time), SWA World Championship (1 time), Wonder of Stardom Championship (2 times), World of Stardom Championship (2 times), First Grand Slam Champion, 5★Star GP (2014), 5★Star GP Award (4 times), Stardom Year-End Awards (8 times), Outstanding Performance Award (2017), Americas World Mixed Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Nosawa Records Winner of Women’s Money in the Bank 2023, WWE Women’s Championship

Personal life & Lifestyle

Sky’s real name is Masami Odate and she grew up watching professional wrestling. She admired famous Japanese professional wrestlers Hiroshi Tanahashi and Momoiro Clover Z while growing up. She is active in the world of wrestling since the age of 16 only. Outside of wrestling, she featured in the Weekly Playboy magazine in March, 2017.

Personal Information Table

Iyo Sky Real Name / Full Name Masami Odate Birth Date May 8, 1990 Iyo Sky Age 33 Relationship Status Engaged Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan Nationality Japanese Hometown Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Not Publicly Known Iyo Sky Ethnicity Japanese Billed From Tokyo, Japan Hobbies * Iyo Sky Tattoo *

Iyo Sky Movies and TV Shows

Sky never appeared in any movies all television series. She never considered acting as a professional career and she always wanted to be a professional wrestler. Right now she is one of the most successful female wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling. She did, however, appear in in Japanese documentary Gamushara released in 2015.

Iyo Sky Husband

Sky was previously in a relationship with fellow professional wrestler Kazushige Nosawa, and together they lived in Koto, Kyoto, Japan. As per reports, they are not together anymore. There is no information if the current WWE Women’s Champion is dating someone right now.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut, Damage CTRL

In 2022, Sky made her main roster debut. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defended her title against Becky Lynch. After her victory in this match, former three times WWE Women’s champion Bayley made her return. This time she was not alone, she brought Dakota Kai and Io Shirai with her. Io Shirai’s name changed to Iyo Sky after her main roster debut.

Together this trio was famously known as The Damage CTRL. They were mostly a heel faction and they had a brief feud with Bianca Belair throughout the rest of 2022. Sky and Kai helped Bayley fight Belair but ultimately Damage CTRL lost. After their defeat against Bianca Belair, they started a new feud with Becky Lynch.

Damage CTRL did not have a very good time against Becky Lynch either. Their feud continued until WrestleMania 39 where they had to face defeat again. Bayley was the most unsuccessful member of the stable as Sky and Kai had been pretty successful from the very first day. At first, they had two excellent Women’s Tag Team title reigns.

Women’s Money in the Bank, WWE Women’s Champion

Sky, especially, had been the most successful of all three women of Damage CTRL. At Money in the Bank, Sky’s single push started when she went on to win the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match. At Summerslam, she cashed in her contract on Bianca Belair to win the WWE Women’s Championship. It had been an excellent when and she is still holding the Championship.

WWE might have had big plans for Sky on the main roster but ultimately her booking as the champion had been pretty weak. In spite of being the Women’s champion, she is not the center of attraction at this moment. WWE is focusing more on building the feud between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. WWE seriously needs to book Sky a little better.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Iyo Sky

Since Sky joined the main roster, WWE failed to book any proper rivalries for her. At first she worked mostly as a sidekick of Bayley, and now when she is the Women’s Champion, she is still not on the focus. But she did have some excellent rivalries during her NXT career and these rivalries really helped her to build herself as one of the top NXT stars.

One of the best rivalries she had in the NXT was against Rhea Ripley. Together they have presented some excellent matches. Sky won her only NXT Women’s Championship after she pinned Rhea Ripley at TakeOver: In Your House. Among her other rivals, Shayna Baszler and Candice LeRae would remain on top of the list.

Iyo Sky Injury

Sky suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. One of the most important injuries she faced was after signing with WWE. It was an unwanted neck injury and unfortunately eat delayed her WWE debut. But once she made her WWE debut, she totally dominated both NXT and the main roster.

Other Details

Sky featured on multiple WWE video games. Her WWE and video game debut was in WWE 2K20 as a playable character. Since then she appeared in all the video games until the latest one WWW 2K23. She made her WWE debut in 2018 and she has appeared in each and every WWE video game since 2019.

Iyo Sky Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Sky is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 718K followers and her Instagram has a stunning following of 301.6K people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Iyo Sky Twitter, Iyo Sky Instagram

Iyo Sky Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 82 (65.60%) 4 (3.20%) 39 (31.20%) Sendai Girls/STARDOM 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SMASH (Japan) 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) STARDOM 228 (61.46%) 33 (8.89%) 110 (29.65%) Team Vader 5 (45.45%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (54.55%) Toryumon Mexico 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 40 (38.83%) 3 (2.91%) 60 (58.25%) TOTAL 361 (58.23%) 40 (6.45%) 219 (35.32%)

Iyo Sky Manager

As long as Sky is working as a member of the Damage CTRL faction, she had been managed by the rest of the Damage CTRL members. She also managed the other members of her stable, mostly Bayley. At this moment she is the WWE Women’s Champion and she is managed by Bayley and Dakota Kai.

FAQS

Q. When did Iyo Sky start wrestling?

A. Iyo Sky started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Iyo Sky in feet?

A. Iyo Sky is 5’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Iyo Sky manager?

A. Iyo Sky gets managed by her Damage CTRL teammates Bayley and Dakota Kai

Q. What is current Iyo Sky song?

A. Iyo Sky uses the song ‘Tokyo Shock’

Q. Who is Iyo Sky mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Iyo Sky father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Iyo Sky boyfriend?

A. Iyo Sky is currently engaged to NJPW star Takaaki Watanabe

Q. Who is Iyo Sky sister?

A. Iyo Sky’s sister Mio Shirai is also a professional wrestler

Q. How much is Iyo Sky worth?

A. Iyo Sky’s net worth is something around $15m

Q. How many times Iyo Sky won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Iyo Sky had been a one time NXT Women’s Champion