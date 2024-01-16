Bio

JD McDonagh is an Irish professional wrestler who has won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit including Japanese and British independent circuit. Currently, he is under contract with WWE and he is active on Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. He is also a member of the Judgement Day stable.

JD McDonagh Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of McDonagh is 5’10” and his billed weight is 180 lbs. He was born on 15 March 1990 and correctly the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is 33 year old. His physique is pretty much similar to his current faction mate and real life good friend Finn Balor. He is often compared to the former WWE Universal Championship because of their similarities.

JD McDonagh: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

JD McDonagh Early Life

McDonagh was born on 15 March 1990 and currently, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is 33 year old. Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland is the place where JD McDonagh born. Je studied at C.B.C. Monkstown in Dublin’s Monkstown suburb and then he graduated from University College Dublin with a BA.

Who is JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh is a 33 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and he is a member of the roster of Monday Night RAW. He is also a member of the Judgement Day faction. Before joining WWE, he worked on various independent circuit promotions and won multiple prestigious championships.

JD McDonagh WWE Debut

McDonagh made his WWE debut as a part of the newly opened NXT UK territory of WWE in early 2017. He participated in the 16 man NXT UK Championship tournament which was scheduled to determine the first ever NXT UK champion. He defeated Danny Burch to advance to the quarter finals but he lost to Tyler Bate in the quarter finals.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

McDonagh is currently one of the most valuable members of the Monday Night RAW roster of WWE. The Iris professional wrestler is also one of the members of the Judgement Day which is one of the most important factions of WWE right now. He started his professional wrestling career in the year 2006 at the age of 16 only.

Independent Circuit

He started his professional wrestling career on the independent circuit and he was trained by his current teammate and the leader of the Judgement Day who is also an Irish professional wrestler. He remained active on the independent circuit for over 12 years consistently. He faced some of the biggest names of the Independent circuit like Walter who is currently going by the name of Gunther in WWE.

Success in Indies

McDonagh also won some big Championships from the independent circuit promotion from all over the world. But most of the championships he won were from Ireland. He also won championships from British and Japanese independent circuit promotion. He had been pretty impressive on the Independence circuit before joining WWE.

Joining WWE, NXT UK

In 2017 he started working in WWE as he became a member of the NXT UK roster. He had been pretty impressive on the development territories of WWE as he worked on both NXT and NXT UK. He talent for the NXT UK championship for a number of times but he could never win the title. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining WWE.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Soon he was promoted to the original NXT and he started working for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. In the NXT he was working under the ring name of Jordan Devlin. At the Worlds Collide event of NXT of year 2020, he won a fatal 4 way match to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. He defeated Travis Banks, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and the previous champion Angel Garza.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name JD McDonagh JD McDonagh Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler JD McDonagh Height 5’10” JD McDonagh Weight 180 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship JD McDonagh Net Worth $2 Million JD McDonagh Eye Color Gray Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2006 Mentor * JD McDonagh Signature Moves 1916, Sling Blade Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / JD McDonagh Song / JD McDonagh Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

JD McDonagh Net Worth & Salary

McDonagh has been active in the world of professional wrestling for nearly 18 years, even though, he is still pretty new on the main roster of WWE. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of McDonagh is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $150,000 as his annual salary from WWE.

JD McDonagh Family

McDonagh was born on 15 March 1990 in Bray, County Wicklow. There is not enough information available about McDonagh’s previous life, his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He is still pretty new in WWE and he is earning a lot of fame lately so we can expect to get more information about his early life in the near future.

Championships and Accomplishments

McDonagh had been pretty successful in terms of winning championships on the independent circuit. He has won multiple championships on the Irish independent circuit, as well as in the British and Japanese independent circuit. The only Championship he could win in WWE so far is NXT Cruiserweight Championship. We can definitely expect him to win more championships in WWE in the near future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sean South Irish Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Ireland Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Ireland Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sir Michael W. Winchester OTT World Championship (2 times), OTT No Limits World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), PBW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sean South Progress Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scotty Davis Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 58 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2019 NWA International Lightweight Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Shawn Guinness TNT World Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

McDonagh has an excellent relationship with his fellow Irish professional wrestler Finn Balor. It is reported that the former WWE Universal champion trained McDonagh during his early days. The duo always maintained a healthy relationship and at this moment they are working together as members of the Judgement Day faction of Monday Night RAW.

Personal Information Table

JD McDonagh Real Name / Full Name Jordan Devlin Birth Date 15 March 1990 JD McDonagh Age 33 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Pieces Birthplace Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland Nationality Irish Hometown Bray, County Wicklow, Ireland School/College/University University College Dublin Educational Qualification Graduate with BA Religion Christianity JD McDonagh Ethnicity White Current Residence Not known Hobbies * JD McDonagh Tattoo *

JD McDonagh Movies and TV Shows

There are no reports on whether McDonagh has appeared in any movies or television series as of now. He has been active in the world of professional wrestling since the age of 16 only and all he wanted to be was a professional wrestler. He is pretty much focused on his goal. We can definitely expect him to appear in some movies and television series in the future.

JD McDonagh Wife

McDonagh is currently not married, however, he is currently in a relationship with Session Moth Martina who is also known by her birth name Karen Glennon. She is also an Irish professional wrestler and she has earned massive success on the independent circuit. She has also appeared in major promotions like Ring of Honor.

Main Roster Success

Success as NXT Cruiserweight Champion

McDonagh had been an excellent NXT Cruiserweight champion. He had also been the longest reigning Cruiserweight Champion as he held on to the championship for a stunning 439 days. He dropped the championship to Santos Escobar. Even after dropping the Championship to remained active in the NXT for a couple of years more.

Main Roster Debut

He was handed his main roster promotion during the WWE draft of 2023 as he had been drafted to Monday Night RAW. A lot of fans were not sure about his WWE future after his main roster call since Triple H was failing to book a lot of talents properly on the main roster. For example, Apollo Crews did not get any proper booking ever since he was drafted back to the main roster.

The Judgment Day

But thankfully WWE did have some plans for McDonagh. Ever since joining the main roster he was pushing to join the Judgment Day faction. His previous relationship with Finn Balor was portrayed in this storyline as the former WWE Universal champion wanted to have him in the faction. But the rest of the members were not ready to accept him.

Success as a Judgment Day Member

Finally, the rest of the members also accepted him and he became a member of the Judgement Day. He was active in all the top feuds that the faction had and he also took part in the War Games match that took place at Survivor Series 2023. He represented the Judgement Day in this match. His performance in this match was pretty impressive.

Recent Days

But after their defeat at Survivor Series, the glory of the Judgment Day was slowly fading away. McDonagh was also slowly turning out to be a jobber. He started losing his matches week after week and at this moment his future in WWE looks pretty obscure. Is seriously hope he is situation improves in the promotion in the future.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of JD McDonagh

McDonagh was active in the NXT for around six years before making his main roster debut in 2023. He had been the longest reigning NXT Cruiserweight champion and he had some great feuds with some of his fellow roster mates of the NXT. Santos Escobar was one of his top rivals during the time and he dropped the Championship to Escobar only.

McDonagh joined the main roster during the WWE draft of 2023 and he did not have many singles rivalries yet. He had some faction vs faction rivalries while being a member of The Judgment Day. Recently he has had a rivalry with R Truth who is trying to kick him out of the Judgement Day and replace him with himself.

JD McDonagh Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, McDonagh had to go through some injuries throughout his wrestling career as well. Thankfully, none of the injuries were severe enough to cause any serious harm to his career or keep him away from action. Currently, he is active on Monday Night RAW and he is doing pretty good.

Other Details

McDonagh is a steel pretty new in WWE and he did not appear in many wrestling video games either. As of now, he has appeared in a couple of WWE video games. His first appearance was in WWE 2K22 and his latest appearance was in WWE 2K23 which is also the latest WWE video game. We can definitely expect him to feature on the upcoming WWE video game which would be WWE 2K24.

JD McDonagh Salary $150,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

JD McDonagh Social Media Accounts

JD McDonagh is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 126K people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. JD McDonagh Instagram.

JD McDonagh Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AWR 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP 20 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (37.50%) NXT 21 (52.50%) 2 (5.00%) 17 (42.50%) NXT UK 31 (70.45%) 1 (2.27%) 12 (27.27%) OTT 50 (78.13%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (21.88%) PCW ULTRA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PROGRESS 15 (65.22%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (34.78%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) Smash (Canada)/PROGRESS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 10 (24.39%) 2 (4.88%) 29 (70.73%) WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) TOTAL 147 (58.10%) 6 (2.37%) 100 (39.53%)

JD McDonagh Manager

McDonagh has mostly worked as a solo wrestler for the most part of his wrestling career. However, after becoming a member of the Judgement Day faction in 2023, he had been managed by his Judgement Day teammates, mostly by Dominik Mysterio with whom he has the best chemistry from his team so far.

FAQS

Q. When did JD McDonagh start wrestling?

A. JD McDonagh started working in 2006

Q. How tall is JD McDonagh in feet?

A. JD McDonagh is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is JD McDonagh manager?

A. JD McDonagh currently gets managed by his Judgment Day teammates, mostly by Dominik Mysterio

Q. What is current JD McDonagh song?

A. JD McDonagh uses the song ‘Irish Ace’

Q. Who is JD McDonagh mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is JD McDonagh father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently JD McDonagh girlfriend?

A. Famous professional wrestler Session Moth Martina is the girlfriend of JD McDonagh

Q. Who is JD McDonagh brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is JD McDonagh worth?

A. JD McDonagh’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times JD McDonagh won the NXT Cruiserweight title?

A. JD McDonagh had been a one time NXT Cruiserweight Champion