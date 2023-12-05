Bio

Jeff Jarrett is a famous American Professional wrestler and a wrestling promoter. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WCW and WWE. He was also one of the founding figures of TNA Wrestling. He has won major championships from all over the world. Currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling where he works as the Director of Business Development.

Jeff Jarrett Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Jarrett is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 230 lbs. He was born on July 14, 1967 and currently the former four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion is 56 year old. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and he has won loads of big Championships from all over the world.

Jeff Jarrett: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Jeff Jarrett Early Life

Jarrett was born on July 14, 1967 and currently he is 56 year old. Hendersonville, Tennessee is the place where Jeff Jarrett born. He is a third generation professional wrestler. His father Jerry Jarrett was also a famous professional wrestler and a wrestling promoter. His maternal grandfather Eddie Marlin was also a professional wrestling legend.

Who is Jeff Jarrett

Jeff Jarrett is a 56 year old American Professional wrestler and a famous wrestling promoter. He is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling as the Director of Business Development. He has worth in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He is also one of the founding members of TNA Wrestling.

Jeff Jarrett WWE Debut

Jarrett made his first WWE appearance back in August 1992 when he became a part of the first cross promotional angle between WWE and USWA. He signed a professional contract with WWE in 1993 and after signing a professional contract with the promotion he made his first appearance in October of the same year. He debuted under the gimmick of “Double J” Jeff Jarrett.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Jarrett started his professional wrestling career back in 1986. His father Jerry Jarrett was also a famous professional wrestler which influenced him to join the wrestling world. His first appearance in a wrestling ring was as a referee in March 1986 in the Continental Wrestling Association promotion which was run by his father.

In Ring Debut

In April 1986 he made his in ring debut when he was challenged by a jobber named Tony Falk who was attempting to break his long losing streak. Jarrett accepted the challenge and his first match went to a time limit draw. After this match, he started working regularly in the ring. He worked in various professional wrestling promotions like the American Wrestling Association (AWA) and the Continental Wrestling Federation (CWF).

USWA

He also worked on the United States Westling Association which was a merged wrestling promotion of World Class Championship Wrestling and Continental Wrestling Association. He had been extremely famous in USWA and he won multiple prestigious Championships from the promotion including the USWA World Heavyweight Championship.

First WWE Run

In 1993 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Before signing of contract with the promotion he made some appearances in 1992. After signing a contract he started appearing in the promotion regularly and he was given a new character named Double J Jeff Jarrett. He worked in the promotion until 1996 and she had been pretty famous in the promotion.

First WCW Run, Return to WWE

He had been treated as a mid card talent in the promotion. He also managed to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In 1996 he left WWE and joined WCW for the first time. He spent 1 year in WCW and returned to WWE in 1996 again. He received similar treatment in his second run in the promotion where he won multiple championships. In 1999 he left WWE to return to WCW.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Jeff Jarrett Jeff Jarrett Nick Names Double J Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Jeff Jarrett Height 6’0” Jeff Jarrett Weight 230 lbs. Relationship Status Married Jeff Jarrett Net Worth $20 Million Jeff Jarrett Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1986 Mentor * Jeff Jarrett Signature Moves Diving Crossbody, Sleeper Hold, Swinging Neckbreaker, Double Leg Slam Finishing Move(s) Figure-Four Leglock, The Stroke Theme Song / Jeff Jarrett Song / Jeff Jarrett Music Double J Catchphrases That’s J-E-Double-F, J-A-Double-R, E-Double-T!

Jeff Jarrett Net Worth & Salary

Jarrett is one of the richest figures in the world of professional wrestling today. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Jeff Jarrett is estimated to be somewhere around $20 million. He is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling and he earns something around $2 million as his annual salary from the promotion for the role of Director of Business Development.

Jeff Jarrett Family

Jarrett was born July 14, 1967 in Hendersonville, Tennessee. He is the son of legendary professional wrestler and professional wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett. His maternal grandfather Eddie Marlin was also a famous professional wrestler. His paternal grandmother Christine worked for famous wrestling promoters Nick Gulas and Roy Welch.

Championships and Accomplishments

Jarrett is extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. Apart from WWE, he has always been treated as a main event talent in all the major promotions he worked in. In WWE he won a total of 6 Intercontinental Championship titles. Outside of WWE, he won multiple prestigious titles like the WCW World Heavyweight title for four times in total.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NWA North American Championship (1 time), WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (6 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Owen Hart, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2018) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) All Elite Wrestling – Texas Chain Saw Massacre Deathmatch Championship (1 time) American Wrestling Association – Rookie of the Year (1986) CWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Billy Travis (3) and Pat Tanaka (1), CWA/AWA International Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Pat Tanaka (1) and Paul Diamond (1), NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship (5 times) EWP World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AAA Mega Championship (2 times), AAA Rey de Reyes (2004) NWA Cyberspace Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA World Heavyweight Championship (6 times), TNA King of the Mountain Championship (1 time), Gauntlet for the Gold (2004 – Heavyweight), King of the Mountain (2004, 2006, 2015), TNA Hall of Fame (2015), TNA Year End Award (1 time) PCW United States Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (1992) with Jerry Lawler vs. The Moondogs, Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2007), Ranked No. 5 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2000, Ranked No. 141 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 78 of the Top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Jerry Lawler in 2003 RCW Championship (1 time) USWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), USWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (9 times), USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), USWA World Tag Team Championship (14 times) – with Matt Borne (2), Jeff Gaylord (2), Cody Michaels (1), Jerry Lawler (4), Robert Fuller (3), and Brian Christopher (2) USA North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Western States Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (3 times) WCWA World Light Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCWA World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Kerry Von Erich (1), Mil Máscaras (1), and Matt Borne (1) WSW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times) WrestleCade Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Feud of the Year (1992) with Jerry Lawler vs. The Moondogs, Most Overrated Wrestler (2005) Memphis Grizzlies Wrestling Championship (1 time) Records Four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion, Six times NWA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Jarrett married his long time girlfriend Jill Gregory in November 1992. The duo had been in a relationship since their high school days and Jarrett even referred him as his “high school sweetheart”. The couple had three children together. Unfortunately, Jill Gregory died of breast cancer on May 23, 2007.

Personal Information Table

Jeff Jarrett Real Name / Full Name Jeffrey Leonard Jarrett Birth Date July 14, 1967 Jeff Jarrett Age 56 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Hendersonville, Tennessee Nationality American Hometown Hendersonville, Tennessee School/College/University Hendersonville High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Jeff Jarrett Ethnicity White Current Residence Nashville, Tennessee Hobbies * Jeff Jarrett Tattoo *

Jeff Jarrett Movies and TV Shows

Jarrett never considered acting as a professional career but he has appeared in multiple movies and television series. According to reports from various media sources, he has appeared in at least five featured films. The first movie he appeared in was Life with Mikey which was released back in 1993. He has also appeared in a couple of television series.

Jeff Jarrett Wife

Jarrett is currently married to Karen Smedley aka Karen Jarrett. She was the former wife of professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Soon after the divorce of Kurt Angle and Karen Smedley, she got in a romantic relationship with Jeff Jarrett. On August 21, 2010 the couple got married and they have been living happily together ever since.

TNA Wrestling

Second WCW Run

In his second run in WCW, he had been treated as a main event star. This was the first time in his professional wrestling career that he had been treated as a main event star in a major promotion. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times in total and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship three times. He remained in the promotion until the death of it.

Formation of TNA Wrestling

In 2002 he founded a new professional wrestling promotion named TNA Wrestling. Instantly it became a substitute for WCW and the hardcore WCW fans got a replacement. TNA Wrestling became the biggest competitor of WWE during the time and it succeeded massively. It signed some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling like Kurt Angle and Sting.

Success in TNA

Jarrett himself also worked in TNA Wrestling as an in ring worker. He treated himself as a main event star in the promotion and he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship six times. During his prime, he was one of the biggest attractions of TNA Wrestling along with many other big names. Overall, Jarrett did an amazing job in lifting the promotion.

Final Days in TNA, Second Return to WWE

But slowly TNA Wrestling failed to keep itself in the competition. Jarrett also lost control of the promotion and he resigned from it in January 2014. On the same here he founded a new promotion named Global Force Wrestling and it started to work with TNA Wrestling. In 2018 he shocked the entire world when he returned to WWE. He was announced for the Hall Of Fame for the promotion of the same year.

Current Days, AEW

He worked in WWE as a backstage personnel and he also made some in ring appearances. He worked in the promotion until 2022 and in August he left WWE never to return again. In the same year, he joined the newly founded promotion All Elite Wrestling and he is still signed with it. He makes in ring appearances in the promotion and he is also active in various backstage roles.

Iconic Quotes From Jeff Jarrett

“In my early formative years, back in the territory days, if a guy didn’t get along for whatever reason or didn’t get over or things didn’t work out, or he just wanted to relocate, he had other territories to go to to make, if not the same amount of money, substantially more or less.”

“Our product, our brand of wrestling fits a videogame better than any other form of wrestling. From our X-Division to our signature matches, just the whole gaming nation, a whole generation of people out there are going to experience TNA for the first time, so we’re really looking to do some creative, innovative things with our game.”

“During intermission, we reward the loudest, rowdiest fans with backstage passes, so we have a meet-and-greet, and then, at the end of the night, we give all the fans an opportunity to actually get up in the ring and have their picture taken with a TNA star. So we’re very, very fan interactive.”

“Vince McMahon – he’s third generation, and his enormous empire, he ran it much like the territories. The buck stopped with him; he made the decisions. That’s how a company should be run. Feast or famine, right or wrong, the WWE is driven off his decision making and always has been.”

“To look back and reflect on the career and sort of look at the seasons of it before I got to the WWF, working the territories and Japan and Texas, Puerto Rico, and then the WWF and WCW, then obviously the TNA years – it’s been quite a journey, I’ll say that.”

“When WWF and WCW came along, they weren’t the only game in town, but to make a good living, you had to work for one of the two organizations. Without a true Number Two, there is no such thing as a Number One. You’re just it; you’re just there.”

“I worked seven years in territories in Japan and Puerto Rico and worked my way up to the main events on those cards, then went to the WWF and spent a little while there before I got into the Intercontinental run and a main event runs with Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Jeff Jarrett

Jarrett is active in the wrestling world for nearly 4 decades and throughout he is a long professional wrestling career, he had some excellent rivalries that made his career more remarkable. Most of his top rivalries come from TNA Wrestling. AJ Styles would be considered one of his top rivals of all time. WWE Hall of Famer Sting was also a big rival of Jarrett.

The biggest rival of his career would be WWE Hall of Famer and former six times TNA World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle. Their rivalry was famous for various reasons. They were excellent in the ring together, there were even issues between them outside of the ring which made their rivalry even more iconic.

Jeff Jarrett Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, the WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett also had to go through multiple injuries. But thankfully know injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his iconic career. After his epic match against Kurt Angle that took place at TNA Genesis 2009, he suffered multiple injuries but thankfully they were not enough to take him out of action for long.

Other Details

Jarrett appeared in a number of professional wrestling video games. However, he did not get to appear in many wrestling video games since he did not remain active in WWE for a long time. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was in WCW vs. The World which was a PlayStation exclusive video game. It was released in 1997. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWF Attitude which was released in 1999.

Jeff Jarrett Salary $2 million Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Jeff Jarrett is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a following of 103K people only. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Jeff Jarrett Instagram.

Jeff Jarrett Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AAA 6 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (66.67%) AEW 15 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 15 (50.00%) AWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CWA 16 (51.61%) 3 (9.68%) 12 (38.71%) CZW/PWG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DWW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DWW/GFW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) GFW/AML 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GFW/MCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW/MXPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW/PCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW/PPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GFW/PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GFW/TNT 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) GFW/WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWA-MS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Jim Crockett Promotions 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NWA TNA 39 (61.90%) 5 (7.94%) 19 (30.16%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Ring Ka King 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) The Crash 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 101 (43.16%) 6 (2.56%) 127 (54.27%) USWA 10 (76.92%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (23.08%) UWF (Carolina) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) VPW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WCW 129 (52.87%) 7 (2.87%) 108 (44.26%) WCWA 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleReunion 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWA 14 (60.87%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (39.13%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWF 168 (56.38%) 9 (3.02%) 121 (40.60%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWF/USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) ZERO-ONE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 530 (52.27%) 31 (3.06%) 453 (44.67%)

Jeff Jarrett Manager

Jarrett has had the services of multiple professional managers throughout his wrestling career. One of the early and best managers he had was Debra who managed him during the latter days of his WWE career during the Attitude Era. He also received managerial services from his real life wife Karen Jarrett.

FAQS

Q. When did Jeff Jarrett start wrestling?

A. Jeff Jarrett started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Jeff Jarrett in feet?

A. Jeff Jarrett is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Jeff Jarrett manager?

A. Jeff Jarrett had been managed by multiple top names like Debra and Karen Jarrett

Q. What is current Jeff Jarrett song?

A. Jeff Jarrett uses the song ‘Double J’ in WWE

Q. Who is Jeff Jarrett mother?

A. Jeff Jarrett’s mother was Deborah Jarrett

Q. Who is Jeff Jarrett father?

A. Jeff Jarrett’s father was famous professional wrestler and wrestling promoter Jerry Jarrett

Q. Who is currently Jeff Jarrett girlfriend?

A. Jeff Jarrett is currently married to famous wrestling figure Karen Jarrett

Q. Who is Jeff Jarrett brother?

A. Jeff Jarrett has two brothers, Jerry Jarrett Jr. and Jason Jarrett

Q. How much is Jeff Jarrett worth?

A. Jeff Jarrett’s net worth is something around $20m

Q. How many times Jeff Jarrett won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Jeff Jarrett had been a four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion