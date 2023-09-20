Jey Uso: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Jey Uso is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and he is currently active in the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. He is a member of one of the best tag teams in professional wrestling history; The Usos, the team that is a former eight times WWE Tag Team Champion. Even though Jey is currently working as a solo star on Monday Night RAW.

Jey Uso Height, Weight, Age & More:

Jey Uso’s billed height in WWE in 6’2″. In spite of the fact Jimmy Uso is his twin brother, Jey is one inch than him. Jey’s billed weight in WWE is 251 lbs. which is pretty amazing for a high flying professional wrestler. Jey was born on August 22, 1985 and currently the former eight times WWE World champion is 38 year old.

Jey Uso Early Life

Jey was born on August 22, 1985. San Francisco, California is the place where Jey Uso born. He is the son of WWE legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. He is also a part of the legendary Anoa’i family which has high influence in the world of professional wrestling. He is twin brother Jimmy Uso and his younger brother Solo Sikoa are also WWE stars.

Jey Uso is a WWE star currently works on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. He is currently having a solo run and doing really excellent as a singles star. He is a member of the Usos which is considered one of the best tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. He is also a former eight times WWE Tag Team Champion.

Jey Uso WWE Debut

They find their WWE contract back in 2009 and they worked in Florida Championship Wrestling for 1 year which was the development territory of WWE during the time. They made their main roster debut in 2010 and Tamina was also a part of their team at first. On their main roster debut they attacked the Hart Dynasty.

Professional Wrestling Career

FCW

Jey started his professional wrestling career along with his brother as a Tag Team with his twin brother. He worked on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2009. They worked in FCW for one year before joining the main roster. They also won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship once.

Main Roster Debut

Tamina was also a member of their team at first, and they also made their main roster debut together. Upon making their main roster debut they attacked The Hurt Dynasty. It was pretty clear that their main goal was nothing but the Tag Team Championship. During the time WWE also had the Undisputed Tag Team championships.

Tag Team Success

They continued working as a tag team and throughout the years they achieved a lot of success as a tag team. In their early days, they represented their Samoan culture through their characters. They also performed the Haka dance which was a representation of their amazing Samoan culture.

With their excellent work, they were turning out to be one of the best tag teams in WWE history. They won multiple Tag Team Championships and also performed multiple excellent Tag Team matches. They were being counted among one of the best tag teams in WWE and professional wrestling history.

Post Brand Split

They kept on playing the same character in WWE for years and the fans loved watching them. They went through a character change for the first time in 2016 after the second WWE brand split. They adopted a completely new Gangstar type gimmick which also suited excellently on them and the Twin brothers did an amazing job.

This time they worked as a heel Tag Team and they had been excellent. Then did not stop winning the Tag Team championships either. They kept on playing this character and never dropped it. They are not really gangsters right now, but on the same time, they also represent their Heritage and Samoan culture while portraying their latest character.

Feud with Roman Reigns

In 2020, we got to see Jey Uso performing solo for the first time. He went against his own cousin Roman Reigns when he won the Universal Championship at Payback event. Jey stepped up as his first legit opponent and he challenged Roman Reigns in two back to back pay per view events. At Hell in a Cell they spot inside Hell in a Cell and Jey showed the entire world what he is capable of as a singles star.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Jey Uso Jey Uso Nick Names Main Event Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Jey Uso Height 6’2” Jey Uso Weight 242 lbs. Relationship Status Married Jey Uso Net Worth $2 Million Jey Uso Eye Color Black Jey Uso Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2007 Jey Uso Mentor * Jey Uso Signature Moves Superkick, Northern Lights suplex, Running forearm smash Finishing Move(s) Uso Splash Theme Song / Jey Uso Song / Jey Uso Music Main Event Ish Catchphrases Main Event Jey Uso is now in your city

Jey Uso Net Worth & Salary

Jey has mostly worked as a Tag Team wrestler along with his twin brother Jimmy Uso and he has started to work as a singles wrestler recently for the first time. Reports from Sports Manor suggest that his net worth is only about $2 million right now. The site also reports that his annual salary in WWE is only $250,000. We can definitely expect to see him getting a raise soon.

Jey Uso Family

Jey belongs to a hardcore wrestling family the Anoaʻi where most of his family members are involved in the wrestling world. His father Rikishi is a wrestling legend and a WWE Hall of Famer. The current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also his cousin. WWE and Hollywood Megastar The Rock is also related to him.

Championships and Accomplishments

Jey has mostly focused on Tag Team championships and wherever he went with his brother he focused on the Tag Team championships only. But he did win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale in 2021 which is definitely a big accomplishment and having said that, it is a singles achievement.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Jimmy Uso, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Jimmy Uso, André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2021), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Feud of the Year (2020) vs. Roman Reigns, Tag Team of the Year (2018) with Jimmy Uso ESPN – Best storyline of the year (2022) part of The Bloodline and Sami Zayn, Tag team of the year (2022) with Jimmy Uso FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jimmy Uso New York Post Storyline of the Year (2022) part of The Bloodline and Sami Zayn Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Faction of the Year (2022) – part of The Bloodline, Tag Team of the Year (2014) – with Jimmy Uso, Ranked No. 26 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2014, Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2022 – with Jimmy Uso, Rolling Stone Tag Team of the Year (2017) with Jimmy Uso Records Longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champion with Jimmy Uso, 2021 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Personal life & Lifestyle

Jey Uso married to Takecia Travis in 2015 and they have two sons together. The couple currently lives in San Francisco, California. Jey is one of the five children of WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rikishi. He has a twin brother named Jimmy Uso and from early days, they mostly worked together in WWE.

Jey Uso cars – Currently, there is no information available on his cars

Jey Uso Real Name / Full Name Joshua Samuel Fatu Birth Date August 22, 1985 Jey Uso Age 38 Relationship Status Married Jey Uso Zodiac Sign Leo Jey Uso Birthplace San Francisco, California Jey Uso Nationality American Jey Uso Hometown San Francisco, California School/College/University University of West Alabama, Escambia High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Jey Uso Religion Christianity Jey Uso Ethnicity Samoan Current Residence San Francisco, California Jey Uso Hobbies Watching American Football Jey Uso Tattoo He has multiple tattoos on his body

Jey Uso Movies and TV Shows

Jey mostly focused on his professional wrestling career and he never considered acting as a potential career. However, he appeared in some television series and guest stars. He appeared in Wild ‘N Out and also appeared on Nickelodeon’s Paradise Out along with his twin brother Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso Wife

Jey is currently married to Takecia Travis and there is not enough information available about her. The couple got married to each other in 2015. The couple has two sons together. Jey’s twin brother Jimmy is currently married to former WWE star Naomi who is currently famous by the name of Trinity Fatu in Impact Wrestling.

The Bloodline

After Jey was defeated by Roman Reigns he started allying with him. This alliance was the earliest beginning of the Bloodline. At first it was the team of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso only since Jimmy was injured during the time. Of course, Paul Heyman used to accompany them as the Special Counsel of Roman Reigns.

Expansion of the Bloodline

During the time the Usos were already holding The Smackdown Tag Team championships, and after Roman Reigns won both of the World titles, the Usos also won both of the Tag Team titles. It proved how much WWE was being dependent on the Bloodline and they were actually doing a pretty good job.

Inclusion of Sami Zayn

The Bloodline storyline took a complete change of path after Sami Zayn became a part of it. Sami’s involvement in this story made it one of the best stories in WWE history. All the members of the faction had excellent roles and contributions to the story. At the Clash at the Castle event of 2022, Solo Sikoa, the youngest brother of the Usos also joined the Bloodline.

Sami kept on requesting to be a member of the Bloodline. Apart from Jey, everyone was ready to take him as a member of the faction. Jey only wanted to see people from their families joining the faction only. But after seeing Sami’s dedication for the Bloodline, Jey finally accepted him, mostly after his loyalty at Survivor Series WarGames.

Royal Rumble Scenario

But at Royal Rumble Sami did something that the Bloodline went against him. Everyone started beating him down apart from Jey who refused to attack Sami. Ultimately he walked out of his family. Ultimately, Jey stood by his families side and decided to turn his back on Sami. The Usos dropped the Tag Team championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. This was the first time that the Tag Team Championships were ever defended on the main event of WrestleMania.

Turning On Roman Reigns, Setting a Record

After they failed to win back the Tag Team titles, The Usos turned on Roman and started feuding with Roman Reigns. At Money in the Bank 2023, Jey became the first wrestler in more than three and a half months to pin Roman Reigns. It was definitely an extraordinary achievement. He also earned the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

He challenged Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the title but surprisingly Jimmy betrayed and he lost his him and he lost his opportunity. On the very next episode of Smackdown, he clarified that he did not want to associate with either his brother or the Bloodline. Instead, he went to RAW and started working solo regularly for the first time in his career.

Iconic Quotes From Jey Uso

“Before our career is done. That’s our number one dream of happening. Me vs. him at WrestleMania. It’s like back in the living room. From day one, this is what we always wanted to do. I want my dad to be involved. I want my whole family to run this thing. Me being against my brother, my heart would be filled with joy.” [H/T Fightful]

“We never pitched a split. This naturally, organically happened. If Jey is the one right now, let’s go, and Vice versa. What’s kept us wanting to be a tag team has put us here today. We’ve been so, ‘we’re going to be the best damn tag team in the world,’ which we are. Now we also have a chance to be the best damn singles champion ever.” [H/T Fightful]

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Jey Uso

Since Jey worked as a tag team wrestler for major period of his time he mostly had Tag Team rivals. But we would try to focus on the singles Rivals he had so far in his career. One of the most singles Rival of his career has to be Sami Zayn. The duo had a frenemy type relationship. Right now, their working as allies.

Jimmy Uso his twin brother his also becoming a rival to him and he is rumour to face him at WrestleMania 40. But the biggest singles rival of his career has to be none other than the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns himself. Do you have face each other multiple times in singles matches, Roman might have won all the matches but their rivalry has always been so special.

Jey Uso Injury

Jey has faced multiple injuries in his career but no injury could ever take him away from action for a very long time. He has a very long wrestling period and he mostly worked as a tag team but he has always been pretty much immune from injuries. He did face some injuries but none of them were anything severe.

Other Details

Late great WWE legend and former two times WWE World Champion Yokozuna is also related to Jey Uso. Jey’s father Rikishi who is also a wrestling legend was Yokozuna’s cousin. In spite of being a Samoan professional wrestler, Yokozuna played the character of a Sumo Wrestler. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012.

Jey Uso Salary $2m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various charities

Social Media Accounts

Jey Uso does not have any singles account on Twitter. Even on Twitter, he has a common account with his brother. The account is verified and it has a total of following of 1.7 million. However, he has a singles account on Instagram with a following of 1.4 million people. To catch him, click on these links; Jey Uso Twitter, Jey Uso Instagram.

Jey Uso Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 16 (38.10%) 0 (0.00%) 26 (61.90%) NXT 6 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (40.00%) WWE 621 (54.47%) 19 (1.67%) 500 (43.86%) TOTAL 643 (53.94%) 19 (1.59%) 530 (44.46%)

Jey Uso Manager

Jey had been managed by multiple personnel in WWE. The most important manager in his singles matches has been none other than his own twin brother Jimmy Uso. After joining the Bloodline he had been managed by Solo Sikoa, and sometimes by Paul Heyman who is indeed one of the best managers in professional wrestling history.

FAQS

Q. When did Jey Uso start wrestling?

A. Jey Uso started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Jey Uso in feet?

A. Jey Uso is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Jey Uso manager?

A. Jey Uso does not have a manager, however, he got managed by brothers Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in his singles matches

Q. What is current Jey Uso song?

A. Jey Uso uses the song ‘Main Event Ish’

Q. Who is Jey Uso mother?

A. Jey’s mother is Talisua Fuavai-Fatu

Q. Who is Jey Uso father?

A. Jey’s father is WWE Legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi

Q. Who is currently Jey Uso girlfriend?

A. Jey is currently married to Takecia Travis

Q. Who is Jey Uso brother?

A. Jey has four brothers. His twin brother is Jimmy Uso. Another of his brother Solo SIkoa is also active in WWE. He also has another brother named Jeremiah Peniata Fatu

Q. How much is Jey Uso worth?

A. Jey’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Jey Uso won the WWE Tag Team titles?

A. Jey had been an eight times WWE Tag Team Champion