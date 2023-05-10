Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross who is currently working as a colour commentator recently talked about the Brawl Out Situation. He gave his opinion and about it end explained how he would have handled it.

Ever since Jim Ross left WWE, the place that was vacated by him could never be filled. He is considered by a lot of professional wrestling fans as the best wrestling commentator ever. If not the best he is of course one of the best without any doubt.

Jim Ross Discusses The Brawl Out Situation And How He Would Have Handled It

Ross started his WWE career back in 1993. He kept working for WWE for twenty long years before he left the promotion in 2013 with some poor misunderstandings. He came back to WWE in 2017 again but only stayed with the promotion for two years. In 2019 he left the promotion to join the newly founded All Elite Wrestling.

The fans of the AEW considered the good old Jim Ross as one of the biggest attractions of the show. Most of the wrestling fans believe that it is nearly impossible to replace Jim Ross. The example he set in his wrestling career is highly inspiring for everyone who wants to work backstage in the professional wrestling companies.

Jim Ross who is currently working as a colour commentator recently spoke on his Grillin JR podcast where he talked about the Brawl Out Situation. He gave his opinion and about it end explained how he would have handled it. He said;

“My protocol would be to get all the involved parties into a room and settle it and settle it as quickly as soon after it happened as you possibly could and communicate. That’s hard to do. Sometimes, guys have their feelings hurt, or they’re angry, or they feel like they have an issue. I’d say, you know, getting the crew together that’s involved in this atrocity is what I would try to accomplish and talk it out.

“Talk it out and keep cooler heads should prevail, and communicate. As simple as that. Boils down to that, quite frankly, at the end of the day, how well do we communicate on this matter? You want to do it while it’s still hot. You want to do it while it’s still fresh in everybody’s mind and let people express themselves in a civil and professional way.

“Because, you know, [Bill Watts] told me years ago, there’s more than one right way to do a wrestling angle or storyline, and I believe that. So, you know, everybody’s got their cause. Everybody’s got their reasons for doing what they did. Whether the results are right on the money or not, or what have you, I don’t know. It’s the individual who’s looking at it.”

