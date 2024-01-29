Bio

Jimmy Snuka was a Fijian American Professional wrestler who has worked on major promotions like WWE and WCW. He was one of the biggest names in the 80s’ wrestling world and he is also considered one of the earliest and best high flying wrestlers in the history of wrestling. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2017.

Jimmy Snuka Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Snuka was 5’10” and his billed weight was 235 lbs. He was born on May 18, 1943, and he was 73 year old at the time of his death on January 15, 2017. He was one of the top stars of the 80s’ wrestling world and he was also one of the earliest wrestlers who brought high flying wrestling.

Jimmy Snuka: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Jimmy Snuka Early Life

Snuka was born on May 18, 1943 and he was 73 years old at the time of his death on January 15, 2017. Suva, Fiji is the place where Jimmy Snuka born. When he was a child his family moved to Marshall Island and then to Hawaii. Before joining the wrestling world he tried to find a career in bodybuilding.

Who is Jimmy Snuka

Jimmy Snuka was a Fijian American professional wrestler who passed away in 2017 at the age of 73. He was one of the top stars of the 80s wrestling world and he worked on major professional wrestling promotions WWE and WCW. He also worked on various territories of the NWA. You are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

Jimmy Snuka WWE Debut

Snuka made his WWE debut in January 1982 and upon starting to work in the promotion, he worked as a heel at first. During his early days, he had been managed by Captain Lou Albano. His first proper feud was against Bob Backlund for the WWE World Championship. He could never win the title but he has been pretty impressive in his first WWE feud.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Snuka and the world of professional wrestling in 196 at the age of around 25. He started his career as a professional bodybuilder but he was not being able to earn much with bodybuilding being his profession. He then decided to leave bodybuilding and join the world of professional wrestling so that he could earn more.

During his early days, he worked at Dean Ho’s gym in Hawaii where he met a lot of big professional wrestlers of the time. Snuka got inspired by these wrestlers and he also decided to join the wrestling world. He made his in ring debut in Hawaii under the ring name of Jimmy Kealoha. He wrestled Maxwell “Bunny” Butler in his first wrestling match.

NWA Territories

Later he moved to NWA Pacific Northwest territory of Don Owen and started working regularly in the mentioned promotion. He had been a six times heavyweight champion of the promotion and in a very short amount of time he achieved a lot of success. He tasted his first Championship success in November 1973 after he defeated Bull Ramos.

Various Feuds in NWA Territories

He worked on other National Wrestling Alliance territories and he was becoming extremely popular among wrestling fans. He also won multiple prestigious Heavyweight Championships and Tag Team championships from all over the NWA territories. He worked with some of the top names like Ricky Steamboat and Greg Valentine during the time.

Early WWE Days

In January 1982 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. He made his WWE debut as a heel and upon joining the promotion he started a feud with Bob Backlund for the WWE World Championship. He maintained his reputation in WWE and he had been constantly treated as a top star of the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Jimmy Snuka Jimmy Snuka Nick Names Superfly Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Jimmy Snuka Height 5’11” Jimmy Snuka Weight 190 lbs. Relationship Status Married Jimmy Snuka Net Worth $200,000 (at the time of his death) Jimmy Snuka Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1968 Mentor * Jimmy Snuka Signature Moves Diving Crossbody, Diving Headbutt, Knee Drop, Various Knife–Edged Chops Finishing Move(s) Superfly Splash Theme Song / Jimmy Snuka Song / Jimmy Snuka Music Superfly Catchphrases *

Jimmy Snuka Net Worth & Salary

In spite of being one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling during his time, he had to face difficulties financially before his death. According to reports from various media sources, his net worth at the time of his death was only $200,000. He is not alive anymore so he does not receive any salary from any promotion.

Jimmy Snuka Family

Snuka was born on May 18, 1943, in Suva, Fiji. He was the son of Louisa Smith and Charles Thomas. Snuka had three children. Two of them went on to become famous professional wrestlers. His elder son Deuce worked in WWE and he mostly worked as a tag team wrestler. He even won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time with Domino.

Championships and Accomplishments

He was indeed one of the biggest stars of WWE during his time and he has always been treated as a huge legend of the promotion, but surprisingly he could never win any Championship in WWE. But outside of WWE he has won many major championships. He won multiple prestigious championships from the territories of NWA as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) All Japan Pro Wrestling – World’s Strongest Tag Determination League (1981) – with Bruiser Brody, World’s Strongest Tag Determination League Technique Award (1988) – with Tiger Mask II ASWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AWA Midwest Heavyweight Championship (1 time) CWA British Commonwealth Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Other honoree (1996) CWA International Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with J. T. Southern ECPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA ECW Heavyweight Championship (2 times, inaugural), NWA ECW Television Championship (1 time) NWA National Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Terry Gordy IWS United States Championship (1 time) NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (Mid-Atlantic version) (1 time), NWA World Tag Team Championship (Mid-Atlantic version) (2 times) – with Paul Orndorff (1) and Ray Stevens (1) NCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Johnny Gunn NWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time, final) NWL Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NEW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship (Vancouver version) (1 time) – with Don Leo Jonathan NWA Texas Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Texas Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Gino Hernandez NWA Tri-State Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA West Virginia/Ohio Heavyweight Championship (1 time) New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2010 NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (6 times), NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (7 times) – with Frankie Laine and Dutch Savage (6) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1982) vs. Bob Backlund in a cage match on June 28, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1983), Tag Team of the Year (1980) with Ray Stevens, Ranked No. 75 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993, Ranked No. 29 of the top 500 singles wrestlers during the PWI Years in 2003 Pro Wrestling This Week – Wrestler of the Week (January 25–31, 1987) Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2012 Ring Around The Northwest Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (1973–1974, 1976) with Dutch Savage, Wrestler of the Year (1975) USA Heavyweight Championship (2 times) USA Pro New York Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWWA Intercontinental Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (1981) with Terry Gordy, Best Flying Wrestler (1981), Best Wrestling Maneuver (1981, 1983) Superfly Splash, Most Unimproved (1984), Worst on Interviews (1984), Most Washed Up Wrestler (1984) Records Inaugural and two times ECW World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Snuka’s Steel Cage match against Don Muraco from 1983 is still considered one of the most influential wrestling matches ever. Future wrestling stars like The Sandman, Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer, and Bubba Ray Dudley were all present in the audience seat during this match and they admitted that they cited this match as their inspiration to join professional wrestling. There is even footage available of Mick Foley being present among the audience during this match.

Personal Information Table

Fergal Devitt Real Name / Full Name James Wiley Smith Birth Date May 18, 1943 Fergal Devitt Age 73 (at the time of his death in 2017) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Suva, Fiji Nationality Fijian American Hometown Suva, Fiji School/College/University Catholic Boarding School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Catholic boarding school Fergal Devitt Ethnicity Fijian Current Residence * Hobbies Reading Novels, Listening to Rock Music, Watching Movies Fergal Devitt Tattoo *

Jimmy Snuka Movies and TV Shows

Snuka never considered acting as a professional career but he did appear in a number of movies during his later life. He worked in movies like The Half-Life Horror from Hell or: Irradiated Satan Rocks the World! (2014) and Queen City (2013). He also appeared in loads of wrestling related documentaries. There are also documentaries that are solely based on his life and career.

Jimmy Snuka Wife

Snuka married Sharon Snuka in 1964 and lived together until 1999. He then married Carole Snuka in 2004 and he lived with him until his death. He got three children from his first marriage and one of them was famous professional wrestler Tamina Snuka. She worked in WWE for a long time and she is still under contract with the promotion.

Main Event Success

Feud with Bob Backlund

His feud with Bob Backlund for the WWE World Championship still remains one of the best feuds of his career. In June 1982 he challenged Backlund for the Championship in a steel cage match which Backlund won by escaping the cage. This match was announced Match of the Year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. He had some other excellent matches with Backlund as well.

Face Turn

Snuka might started his WWE journey as a heel, but he was becoming a fan favorite due to his excellent high flying wrestling ability. Soon WWE decided to turn him babyface as he allied with Buddy Rogers and started a feud with his previous manager Captain Lou Albano. Snuka slowly became one of the biggest babyfaces of WWE during that time.

Feud with Don Muraco

In 1983, Snuka had a feud with Don Muraco. This feud is considered the best feud of his professional wrestling career. It was for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Snuka could not win the feud but he won the hearts of the fans through this feud. It also established him as “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka because of some of his excellent high flying moves throughout this feud.

Return to NWA and Indies

Snuka left WWE in 1985 and worked in various top promotions like American Wrestling Association AWA, he also worked in Japan. He returned to WWE in 1989 and remained active in the promotion until 1993. From 1995 to 2015 he remained active on the independent circuit. He also worked in other top promotions like WCW and some NWA territories as well.

Final Days

In 1996 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. From the mentioned year to 2009, he kept on making sporadic appearances in WWE. He even had a mega match at WrestleMania 25 where he challenged Chris Jericho along with Ricky Steamboat and Roddy Piper in a three on one handicap match. He passed away in 2017 at the age of 73. He will always be remembered as one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling and one of the earliest biggest high flying wrestlers in wrestling history.

Iconic Quotes From Jimmy Snuka

“I’m not a glory guy or anything like that, but it was such a great pleasure for me to wrestle Bob Backland, the champion at the time. He was such an awesome guy and such a great champion, and it was such a privilege to be able to wrestle him so early on in my WWF career in a title match at Madison Square Garden.”

“Back in the old-school days when I learned back in the ’60s, the psychology of our business back in those days was totally different than the psychology of the young kids today. They’re rushed. They don’t have their timing down. Us old-school guys, we’d go 30 minutes, 45 minutes, an hour.”

“When I came to the Pacific Northwest, it was a dream come true for me, you know? I wrestled there every Saturday and then, on the weekends, we drove all around Oregon. The weather was great and I loved it.”

“I remember Vince McMahon coming up to me and asking me to wrestle The Undertaker and I asked how much I would be getting paid for the match, because that was the name of the game, I’m not a glory guy but this is a business.”

“Hulk Hogan was a little different character. He wants to be Hulk Hogan and everything, which was good. I was proud of him and I helped him with what he needed to know and stuff like that.”

“You’ve got to be healthy and you’ve got to be strong about what you’re doing. Don’t be negative about nothing.”

“Brother, if I’m going to be a heel, I’m going to turn who I am, what I am, and what I’m gonna do. I love it.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Jimmy Snuka

Snuka had some excellent feuds with some of the top stars in WWE. His first proper feud was for the WWE World Championship against Bob Backlund who was the biggest star of the promotion during the time. They had a series of matches and they had been really excellent together. Snuka could never beat Backlund for the title but he had been really impressive.

The biggest rival of Snuka’s career can definitely be considered his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. The two of you did throughout 1983 for the WWE Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship and this feud also earned him his famous nickname Superfly. Snuka reached the ultimate height of success during this feud. He could not win it but he was really impressive.

Jimmy Snuka Injury

In late 1984, Snuka was having a feud with Roddy Piper and during this feud, Piper hit Snuka with a steel chair which broke his neck and he went out of action. However, it was a kayfabe injury and it was planned by WWE so that he could take time off to enter a rehabilitation facility. The injury was all work.

Other Details

Snuka has also appeared in a number of wrestling video games. He has appeared in Acclaim’s Legends of Wrestling series video games. His first appearance in a WWE video game was back in 2003 when he appeared in SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain. He also appeared in Smackdown vs RAW (2004), Legends of WrestleMania (2009), Smackdown vs RAW 2011 (2010), and his final appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE All Stars which was released in 2011.

Jimmy Snuka Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Jimmy Snuka Social Media Accounts

Snuka is not alive anymore, so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram

Jimmy Snuka Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3PW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 29 (49.15%) 10 (16.95%) 20 (33.90%) AWA 20 (90.91%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (9.09%) CWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ECW 22 (59.46%) 2 (5.41%) 13 (35.14%) Heroes & Legends 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) MLW (Canada) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 7 (50.00%) 2 (14.29%) 5 (35.71%) NWA 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NWA TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NWA/BTA (Dallas) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) UPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Herb Abrams) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WAR 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) World Wrestling Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleReunion 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSU/NWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) WWF 73 (66.97%) 6 (5.50%) 30 (27.52%) WWF/SWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 167 (62.08%) 23 (8.55%) 79 (29.37%)

Jimmy Snuka Manager

After joining WWE in January 1982, Snuka started working as a heel and the first manager he had was Captain Lou Albano. After he turned babyface by getting betrayed by Captain Lou Albano, the first ever WWE World Champion Buddy Rogers became his manager. Snuka also turned babyface during the process.

FAQS

Q. When did Jimmy Snuka start wrestling?

A. Jimmy Snuka started working in 1968

Q. How tall is Jimmy Snuka in feet?

A. Jimmy Snuka is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Jimmy Snuka manager?

A. Jimmy Snuka had been managed top names like Captain Lou Albano and the first ever WWE World Champion The Original “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers

Q. What is current Jimmy Snuka song?

A. Jimmy Snuka uses the song ‘Superfly’

Q. Who is Jimmy Snuka mother?

A. Jimmy Snuka’s mother was Louisa Smith

Q. Who is Jimmy Snuka father?

A. Jimmy Snuka’s father was Charles Thomas

Q. Who is currently Jimmy Snuka girlfriend?

A. Jimmy Snuka married Sharon Snuka in 1964 but got divorced in 1999. He also married Carole Snuka in 2004

Q. Who is Jimmy Snuka brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Jimmy Snuka worth?

A. Jimmy Snuka’s net worth is something around $200,000 at the time of his death in 2017

Q. How many times Jimmy Snuka won the ECW World Heavyweight title?

A. Jimmy Snuka had been a two times ECW World Heavyweight Champion