Bio

Jimmy Uso is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and is active on the Friday Night Smackdown brand of the promotion. He is one half of one of the best tag teams in WWE history; The Usos. He has won multiple Tag Team championships in WWE, currently he is working as a solo wrestler for the first time in his career.

Jimmy Uso Height, Weight, Age & More:

Jimmy’s billed height in WWE is 6’3″ and he weighs 251 lbs. In spite of being the twin brother of Jey Uso, Jimmy is an inch taller than him. The birthdate of the two brothers is exact same since they are twins. Both of them are born on August 22, 1985, and they are currently 38 year old.

Jimmy Uso: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Jimmy Uso Early Life

Jimmy was born on August 22, 1985. San Francisco, California is the place where Jimmy Uso born. He was born exactly nine minutes before his twin brother Jey Uso. He was born in the Anoa’i family which had great contributions in the world of professional wrestling. He is the son of legendary professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Who is Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso is a WWE superstar who is currently active on the Friday Night Smackdown brand of the promotion. He is a professional wrestler who is mostly famous for his amazing tag teamwork with his twin brother Jey Uso. Right now he is working as a solo star and he is doing pretty good.

Jimmy Uso WWE Debut

Jimmy made his WWE debut back in 2009 along with his twin brother and they worked as a tag team in Florida Championship Wrestling where they were active for one year. They also won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship one time. In 2010 they made their main roster debut together attacking the Hart Dynasty. Tamina was a part of their team at first as well.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Jimmy Uso made his professional wrestling debut back in 2008 along with his twin brother and at first they worked on the independent circuit. They were active on the independent scene for one year and they could not win any Championship in the Indies. Even on the independent circuit they worked as a tag team.

FCW

In 2009 they got the biggest call of their career as they got to sign for WWE. Upon signing with the promotion they started working on the Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development territory of the promotion back in those days. They also won the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship one time while working in FCW.

Main Roster Debut

They remained active on FCW for 1 year before making their main roster debut in 2010. Upon their main roster debut, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka’s daughter Tamina was also a part of their team. Together they attacked the team of the Hart Dynasty on their main roster debut. They made things clear that their main goal is to capture the Tag Team titles

Tag Team Success

They had been a big threat on the Tag Team Championship picture and together they had been an eight times Tag Team champion in WWE. Soon they were started to be considered one of the best tag teams in WWE. Today, The Usos are widely considered the best tag team ever in WWE history.

Upon making their main roster debut, they represented their amazing Samoan culture through their characters. They even did the traditional Haka dance while making their entrances in the early days. It was really entertaining and the fans used to love them. They worked as both baby faces and heels and they did amazing in all the characters they played.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Jimmy Uso Jimmy Uso Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Jimmy Uso Height 6’3” Jimmy Uso Weight 251 lbs. Relationship Status Married Jimmy Uso Net Worth $2 Million Jimmy Uso Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2008 Mentor * Jimmy Uso Signature Moves Full nelson bomb, Superkick, Leaping shoulder block Finishing Move(s) Uso Splash Theme Song / Jimmy Uso Song / Jimmy Uso Music Born A King Catchphrases *

Jimmy Uso Net Worth & Salary

Jimmy Uso might be one of the longest serving WWE stars of the promotion’s roster right now but his salary is quite low comparing to the other top stars of the promotion. According to reports from insidesport, he earns $250,000 from WWE as his salary. Reports from Sportskeeda suggest that he is network is somewhere around $2 million.

Jimmy Uso Family

Jimmy belongs to a hardcore wrestling family the Anoaʻi where most of his family members are involved in the wrestling world. His father Rikishi is a wrestling legend and a WWE Hall of Famer. The current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also his cousin. WWE and Hollywood Megastar The Rock is also related to him.

Championships and Accomplishments

Jimmy has mostly been a tag team wrestler in WWE and the championships he won or nothing but Tag Team titles. Recently he has started working as a solo raceler but he has not won any solo championships yet. His twin brother, however, won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2021 which was a singles achievement of course.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Jey Uso, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Jey Uso, Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Tag Team of the Year (2018) with Jey Uso, ESPN – Best storyline of the year (2022) part of The Bloodline, Tag team of the year (2022) with Jey Uso FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jey Uso New York Post – Storyline of the Year (2022) – part of The Bloodline Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Faction of the Year (2022) – with The Bloodline, Tag Team of the Year (2014) – with Jey Uso, Ranked No. 25 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2014, Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2022 – with Jey Uso, Rolling Stone – Tag Team of the Year (2017) with Jey Uso Records Longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champion with Jey Uso

Personal life & Lifestyle

Jimmy is the son of WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Intercontinental Champion Rikishi. He was one of the most famous names during the Attitude Era and the early Ruthless Aggression Era. Jimmy is currently married to former WWE star Naomi who is currently working in Impact Wrestling.

Jimmy Uso cars – There is no information available about his cars

Personal Information Table

Jimmy Uso Real Name / Full Name Jonathan Solofa Fatu Jr. Jimmy Uso Birth Date 22 August, 1985 Jimmy Uso Age 38 Relationship Status Married Jimmy Uso Zodiac Sign Leo Jimmy Uso Birthplace San Francisco, California Jimmy Uso Nationality American Jimmy Uso Hometown San Francisco, California School/College/University Escambia High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Jimmy Uso Religion Roman Catholic Jimmy Uso Ethnicity Samoan Current Residence Florida Jimmy Uso Hobbies Playing Video Games Jimmy Uso Tattoo Various tattoos

Jimmy Uso Movies and TV Shows

Jimmy Uso did not get to appear in many movies but he did appear in The Countdown movie released in 2016. The movie starred his fellow WWE stars Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Kane. Jimmy remained uncredited in this movie. He also gave voiceover in the movie The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania!

Jimmy Uso Wife

Jimmy is currently married to a former WWE star and a former two times WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi. She was pretty famous in WWE but last year he decided to leave WWE and in April this year she joined Impact Wrestling. Soon after joining the promotion then she won the Impact Knockouts Championship.

The Bloodline

Injury

In 2016 they played a different type of character which is similar to gangsters. At WrestleMania 36 he picked up a legitimate knee injury which was the biggest injury office career so far. He was out of action for nearly two years after this injury. During this time, Jey had a decent singles run and he also challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

Return and Joining The Bloodline

Jimmy made his return in May, 2021 and at first, he was not ready to submit to Roman Reigns. The storyline was looking pretty fun but ultimately WWE dropped it and he was doing an excellent job as a member of the Bloodline. The duo also won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. After WrestleMania 38 they also won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, unifying both the championships in the process.

Revolt Against Roman Reigns

The Bloodline remained the most impactful stable of WWE until it finally broke in the middle of this year. Jimmy was the first one to revolt against Roman Reigns. He finally had enough of him and superkicked directly on his face. Jimmy instantly became a fan favourite after this revolt.

Creating History with Jey Uso

At Money in the Bank event, The Usos challenged the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa and this was the first time Roman Reigns got pinned in more than three and a half years. Jey got a pinfall victory over Roman Reigns and Jimmy provided an excellent help. After this event, Jimmy picked up a storyline injury and Jey got the opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the title at SummerSlam.

Betraying Jey

But Jimmy shocked the world when he betrayed his own brother at SummerSlam against Roman Reigns and cost him his opportunity to win the Universal Championship. He tried to explain his actions on the very next week on SmackDown but Jey was not convinced and he ultimately ended up attacking Jimmy.

Current Storylines

After this incident, Jey decided to leave SmackDown and went to RAW since he did not want to work in the same brand with his brother. Jimmy on the other hand kept on working on SmackDown and he is now trying to get back into the Bloodline. Roman Reigns has not made any appearance yet after Jey’s departure so we do not know what would be his decision. It looks pretty much confirmed that Jimmy and Jey are set to battle each other at WrestleMania 40.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Jimmy Uso

Jimmy never had any singles rivalry in his career. Whatever he did was as a tag team. One of the biggest rivals of the Usos had been another world famous Tag Team, the New Day. Together, these two tag teams have presented some amazing Tag Team matches. Both of them are two of the greatest tag teams in WWE history.

But it looks like Jimmy would have a brief rivalry with his twin brother Jey which has already started. But it seems we are not going to see any continuation of it until WrestleMania 40 where the duo are heavily rumoured to face each other and it would be nothing less than a dream match. The duo would definitely continue their feud after WrestleMania 40.

Jimmy Uso Injury

Jimmy had only one severe injury in his long professional wrestling career and that was the neck injury that he suffered at WrestleMania 36. This injury sidelined him from action for nearly a year and he could not make his return to action until 2021. Thankfully he did not suffer any major injuries apart from that.

Other Details

Jimmy has recently started working solo and this is the first time in his WWE career that he is working as a solo star. His twin brother Jey has some success as a solo star but all the success that Jimmy has is with his twin brother as a tag team. But we can expect him to win some singles Championship now that he is working solo.

Jimmy Uso Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Jimmy Uso does not have any verified Instagram account, nor does he have any solo Twitter account. However, he has a joint account on Twitter with his twin brother Jey Uso. The account is also verified. To catch up with him, click on this link; Jimmy Uso Twitter.

Jimmy Uso Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 18 (32.14%) 0 (0.00%) 38 (67.86%) NXT 5 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (50.00%) WWE 664 (56.90%) 23 (1.97%) 480 (41.13%)

Jimmy Uso Manager

As long as he had been a member of the Bloodline he had been managed by Paul Heyman. He had been managed by other individuals like Tamina but that was pretty early in his career. Right now he does not have any manager but if he gets to find a breakthrough in Bloodline he might get managed by Paul Heyman once again.

FAQS

Q. When did Jimmy Uso start wrestling?

A. Jimmy started working in 2008

Q. How tall is Jimmy Uso in feet?

A. Jimmy is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Jimmy Uso manager?

A. Jimmy does not have a manager right now but he got managed by Paul Heyman when he was in the Bloodline

Q. What is current Jimmy Uso song?

A. Jimmy uses the song ‘Born A King’

Q. Who is Jimmy Uso mother?

A. Jimmy’s mother is Talisua Fuavai-Fatu

Q. Who is Jimmy Uso father?

A. Jimmy’s father is WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rikishi

Q. Who is currently Jimmy Uso girlfriend?

A. Jimmy is currently married to former WWE star Naomi who is currently going by the name of Trinity in Impact Wrestling

Q. Who is Jimmy Uso brother?

A. Jimmy’s twin brother is Jey Uso and his youngest brother is Solo Sikoa

Q. How much is Jimmy Uso worth?

A. Jimmy’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Jimmy Uso won the WWE Tag Team titles?

A. Jimmy had been an eight times WWE Tag Team Champion