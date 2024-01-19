sportzwiki logo
  John Cena Admits That He Doesn't "Have Much Time Left In The WWE"

John Cena Admits That He Doesn’t “Have Much Time Left In The WWE”

Arindam Pal

Jan 19, 2024 at 1:44 PM

John Cena Admits That He Doesn’t “Have Much Time Left In The WWE”

John Cena was able to return to the WWE in 2023 on a full-time schedule which appeared to be a big surprise for the fans. Nobody expected to see him coming back to the company for a regular appearance in the fall of 2023. Later, reports claimed that the opportunity for his comeback came through the SAG-AFTRA Strike, as the whole of Hollywood came to a halt, all of a sudden. His future with WWE remains uncertain now that the strike is over.

During an interview with The People Magazine, John Cena was asked about his current status with the WWE and if he’s working on his exit strategy from the company. The veteran openly admitted that the time is running out for him in professional wrestling and that he is dealing with physical issues after going through a set of recent surgeries.

“I turned 46 this past year and I don’t have much time left in the WWE. I think it’s just the demand of age. You know, I’m trying to figure out when to close that chapter. I wouldn’t be who I am — professionally or personally — without the WWE, and I promised myself that I would never simply just be there for my own sake.”

Brock Lesnar’s Return Status Revealed Ahead Of WWE Royal Rumble 2024

John Cena wants the very best for the WWE in the future

John Cena further thanked the fans for supporting him in all these years. As a former brand ambassador of the WWE, he just wants the best for the company and at this point, he waits for the next set of plans that they have to offer him. He just doesn’t care if “it’s a big final match or if it’s just a final match.”

John Cena returned for a two-month full-time stint in the WWE, where he went to India for a first-time-ever Live Event match. In the subcontinent, he teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. This was the first and perhaps the last match that the 16-time world champion performed in India.

Then at Fastlane PLE, John Cena teamed up with LA Knight to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline in a tag team match. Moving on at Crown Jewel, he came up short in a singles contest to Solo Sikoa to wrap up his 2023 stint.

AJ Lee Called Out By Top WWE Superstar To Come Out Of Retirement

Tagged:

John Cena

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

