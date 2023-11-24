Kairi Sane: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Kairi Sane is a Japanese professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE and is working in the Friday Night Smackdown brand of the promotion. She has also worked in multiple major Japanese professional wrestling promotions like Stardom and NJPW. She is considered one of the biggest names in the world of Japanese professional wrestling.

Kairi Sane Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Sane is 5’1″ and her billed weight is 115 lbs. She was born on September 23, 1988 and currently the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is 35 year old. She remained outside of WWE for a couple of years before finally making her return to the promotion recently.

Kairi Sane Early Life

Sane was born on September 23, 1988 and currently she is 35 year old. Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan is the place where Sane born. She graduated from Hosei University with a bachelor’s degree in Japanese literature and after her graduation, she sought a career in acting. She also did some theatre work.

Who is Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane WWE Debut

Sane made her WWE debut through the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament of 2017. She made an instant impact by winning the tournament and also earning a professional contract with WWE. She made her NXT debut in October 2017 and she faced Aliyah in her first match in the NXT in a winning effort.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Stardom

Sane started working as a professional wrestler in January 2012 at the age of 23 only. She started training for wrestling in 2011 at the World Wonder Ring Stardom promotion or simply Stardom. In November 2011, Sane passed her “pro test” and graduated as part of Stardom’s third class of trainees, alongside Act Yasukawa, Natsumi Showzuki, and Yuuri Haruka.

Success in Stardom

Sane remained active in Stardom for over five years. She was extremely talented to begin with and she became one of the top stars of the promotion in a very short amount of time. She was the biggest attraction of Stardom during her time and she won multiple prestigious championships from the promotion.

Mae Young Classic

In 2016 she got the biggest opportunity of her career when she participated in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament organised by WWE. It was a 32 women’s tournament and he went on to win the tournament in the mentioned year. It was a huge accomplishment and it became pretty clear that WWE would give her a professional contract soon.

NXT Beginnings

And that is exactly what happened. She got to sign a professional contract with WWE and started working in NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. She received a very strong booking in the NXT and upon making her NXT debut, she was given the gimmick of a pirate. She also became pretty popular among the NXT fans.

NXT Women’s Champion

She spent a couple of years in the NXT and she became pretty famous among the NXT fans. She won the NXT Championship one time and she also had an excellent rivalry with Shayna Baszler during the time. She was one of the most valuable assets of the NXT during her time and it was really fun to see her in the NXT ring. She remained active in the NXT until 2019.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Kairi Sane Kairi Sane Nick Names The Pirate Princess Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Kairi Sane Height 5’1” Kairi Sane Weight 115 lbs. Relationship Status Married Kairi Sane Net Worth $5 Million Kairi Sane Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2012 Mentor * Kairi Sane Signature Moves Bridging Gedo clutch, Tokyo Slam, Axe Kick, Flying Headscissors Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Kairi Sane Song / Kairi Sane Music Insane Elbow, The Anchor Catchphrases *

Kairi Sane Net Worth & Salary

There are some legit confusions about both her net worth and salary. But according to reports from most of the media sources, Sane currently has a net worth of somewhere around $5 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $250,000 as her salary in WWE upon her latest return to the promotion.

Kairi Sane Family

Sane was born on September 23, 1988, in Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan. There is not enough information available about her parents. She has a three year older sister who has an extensive sports background in yachting, competing in intercollegiate and national competitions, she also took part in world championships as she had dreams of making it to the Olympics.

Championships and Accomplishments

Sane has won multiple prestigious championships throughout the world of Japanese professional wrestling. She spent the majority of her time in Japan and she was one of the highest achieved stars of Japanese wrestling. She also worked in WWE and she was the winner of the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She has also been a one time NXT Women’s Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Asuka, Mae Young Classic (2017), NXT Year-End Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) IWGP Women’s Championship (1 time, inaugural), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 10 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2017 and 2018, Ranked No. 9 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 with Asuka Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 8 in the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2018 – tied with Shayna Baszler Artist of Stardom Championship (5 times) – with Kaori Yoneyama and Yuhi (1), Chelsea and Koguma (1), Io Shirai and Mayu Iwatani (1), Hiromi Mimura and Konami (1), and Natsupoi and Saori Anou (1), Goddess of Stardom Championship (3 times) – with Natsumi Showzuki (1), Nanae Takahashi (1), and Yoko Bito (1), Wonder of Stardom Championship (1 time), World of Stardom Championship (1 time), Goddesses of Stardom Tag League (2016) – with Yoko Bito, 5★Star GP (2015), 5★Star GP Award (2 times), Stardom Year-End Awards (7 times) Records One time NXT Champion, Mae Young Classic 2017 winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

Sane had her dreams set on becoming an actor first before joining the world of professional wrestling. After graduating from Hosei University with a bachelor’s degree in Japanese literature, Sane started to find a career in acting. She was also involved in multiple theatre works. While she was working in theatres, she was discovered by Fuka who is a wrestling manager, and the rest is history.

Personal Information Table

Kairi Sane Real Name / Full Name Kaori Housako Birth Date September 23, 1988 Kairi Sane Age 35 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan Nationality Japanese Hometown Hikari, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan School/College/University Hosei University Ichigaya Campus Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Buddhist Kairi Sane Ethnicity Asian Current Residence Not Known Hobbies Wrestling, gyming, watching movies, shopping Kairi Sane Tattoo *

Kairi Sane Movies and TV Shows

Sane has worked in multiple movies and television series outside of wrestling. Before joining the world of professional wrestling she wanted to become an actor. But she has only worked in Japanese movies and television series. The only movie she worked on was Sūpu～Umarekawari no Monogatari～ released in 2012. She has also worked in multiple television series.

Kairi Sane Husband

It is said that she got married in February 22, 2020. But there is no information available about her husband. It seems she likes to keep her personal life secret. As soon as we get to know any information about her husband we will provide sufficient information.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Beginnings

Sane made her main roster debut in 2019, a week after WrestleMania 35. She made her male roster debut as a part of Friday Night Smackdown and at first, she worked as a random Tag Team with her fellow Japanese professional wrestler Asuka. On their first match together in Friday Night Smackdown, they worked as a random Tag Team.

The Kabuki Warriors

The Tag Team of Asuka and Sane became quite famous in the WWE universe and together they famously started to be known as The Kabuki Warriors. They are still considered one of the best women’s tag teams in WWE history and together they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship one time.

Final Days in WWE

Sane kept on working in WWE and she remained under contract with the promotion until the end of 2021. She could not achieve much singles success in the main roster but she did an excellent job as a Tag Team wrestler. During her last year in WWE, she started working as an ambassador and trainer for WWE’s branch in her native Japan. She left WWE in December 2021.

Return to Japan

After leaving WWE in December 2021, Sane went back to Japan and returned to Stardom in February 2022. Once again she had been treated as a top star of the promotion and she received some big victories. She also worked in New Japan Pro Wrestling for the first time in her career but for a very short amount of time.

Return to WWE

She signed a professional contract with WWE again in August and made her return to the promotion during the recent Crown Jewel event where she helped her fellow Japanese professional wrestler Iyo Sky to retain her WWE Women’s Championship over Bianca Belair. She also celebrated with Sky and Bayley after the end of this match.

Damage CTRL

On the very next episode of Friday Night Smackdown, it was revealed that she was joining the evil faction of The Damage CTRL. Following that night, are former Tag Team partner Asuka also joined the faction making it a 5 woman faction. She is scheduled to be a part of the WWE WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series event.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Kairi Sane

Sane had multiple top feuds throughout her professional wrestling career. She has big rivalries in Japan as well as in WWE. Here we would focus on her best WWE rivalries only. One of her top Rivals in WWE was the former WWE Women’s Champion Bayley. At this moment the duo or working as teammates.

The best Rival of her WWE career has to be none other than former three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. The duo fought each other for the first time at the final of the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. They had a brief feud in the NXT for the NXT Women’s Championship and it is still considered one of the top women’s feuds of the promotion.

Kairi Sane Injury

Sane suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. One of the most important injuries of her career was the one that she suffered during Mae Young Classic. But thankfully it did not take her out of action for long. She also suffered an injury in May 2020 which was a head cut. It sidelined her from action for around a month.

Other Details

Sane has also appeared in a couple of WWE video games as well. Her first appearance in a WWE video game as a playable character was in WWE 2K19. She also appeared in the next WWE video game installment WWE 2K20. Till then she did not appear in any other WWE video game since she was not with the promotion anymore. Recently she is back to the promotion again so we can definitely expect her to feature in the upcoming WWE video game.

Kairi Sane Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Kairi Sane is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 405.4K and his Instagram has a following of 830K. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Kairi Sane Twitter, Kairi Sane Instagram.

Kairi Sane Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IGF 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NJPW/STARDOM 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 98 (72.59%) 3 (2.22%) 34 (25.19%) Sendai Girls/STARDOM 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) STARDOM 153 (51.52%) 25 (8.42%) 119 (40.07%) WWE 33 (55.93%) 1 (1.69%) 25 (42.37%) TOTAL 291 (58.20%) 29 (5.80%) 180 (36.00%)

Kairi Sane Manager

Sane had been managed by multiple wrestling personnel throughout her WWE career. When she was working as a tag team with Asuka, she had been managed by the former four times WWE Women’s champion. Recently she has joined the Damage CTRL faction, and we can definitely see her getting managed by her teammates.

