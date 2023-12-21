Karrion Kross: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Karrion Kross Height, Weight, Age & More:

Kross has an excellent physic which is pretty much ideal for being a professional wrestler. The billed height of Kross is 6’4″ and his billed weight is 265 lbs. He was born on July 19, 1985 and currently the former two times NXT Champion is 38 year old. He is currently active on the Friday Night Smackdown brand of WWE.

Karrion Kross Early Life

Kross was born on July 19, 1985 and currently the WWE SmackDown star is 38 year old. New York City, New York is the place where Karrion Kross born. There is not much information available about his past life. He joined the wrestling world at the age of 30 and it is still unknown what he did before joining the world of professional wrestling.

Who is Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross WWE Debut

Most of the fans remember Kross’ debut in WWE in 2020 when he attacked Tommaso Ciampa in an episode of NXT by starting an instant feud with the former NXT champion. His actual WWE debut took place back in 2015 when he teamed up with Darren Young to take on the team of the Ascension in an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Kross joined the world of professional wrestling in 2015 at the age of 30. The first wrestling promotion he worked in was a Global Force Wrestling of Jeff Jarrett. He worked under the ring name of Killer Kross in the new promotion and he did not spend a very long time in it. His first match ever was against Bobby Roode which was the quarter final of GFW Global Championship tournament in a losing effort.

Career in Mexico

On the same year, he went to Lucha Underground where he spent a total of three years. He received protest from booking in the promotion however he never got to win any Championship. From 2017 to 2020, he remained active on Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. He never got to win any championships from these promotions.

Impact Wrestling and Other Promotions

In 2018 he made his Impact Wrestling debut and spent around a year in the promotion. Even in Impact Wrestling, he did not get to win any Championship, but he won the Impact Year End Award in 2018. In 2020 he made his Major League Wrestling debut. His first match in the promotion was against Tom Lawlor and he won his first match in the promotion.

Signing with WWE, NXT

In 2020 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Before signing a contract with WWE in 2020, Kross made one appearance in The promotion back in 2015 where he teamed up with Darren Young to take on The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor). The match took place in an episode of Monday Night RAW and it went to a no contest. Kross worked under the ring name Kevin Kross in his first match in WWE in 2015.

NXT Debut

Kross’ NXT debut was promoted via some promo packages and from the very first day of joining the promotion he received pretty from booking. His NXT debut match was against Leon Ruff. It was a squash match and he won it. His first feud in the promotion was against Tommaso Ciampa and he defeated him at NXT TakeOver: In Your House event by technical submission.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Karrion Kross Karrion Kross Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Karrion Kross Height 6’4” Karrion Kross Weight 265 lbs. Relationship Status Married Karrion Kross Net Worth $7 Million Karrion Kross Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor * Karrion Kross Signature Moves Exploder Suplex, Northern Lights Suplex Finishing Move(s) Kross Jacket, Running Forearm Smash Theme Song / Karrion Kross Song / Karrion Kross Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

Karrion Kross Net Worth & Salary

Kross currently an active member of Friday Night Smackdown and we can expect him to get a decent push in the near future. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $7 million. Reports also suggest that he earns $700,000 as his annual salary from WWE.

Karrion Kross Family

Kross was born on July 19, 1985 in New York City, New York. There is not enough information available about Kross’ previous life, his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He joined the wrestling world at the age of 30 and it is not known what he did before joining the wrestling world.

Championships and Accomplishments

Kross might be one of the top rising stars of WWE at this moment but he is not enough successful in terms of winning championships yet. But he is pretty young and we can definitely expect him to see loads of championships in the near future. He had been a two times NXT Champion and he had also won some Championship from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Rising Star Award (2018) FSW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), FSW Mecca Championship (1 time) Impact Wrestling – Impact Year End Award (1 time) MPW Championship (2 times) MVW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) MORE Wrestling World Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 16 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021 Ring Warriors Grand Championship (1 time) PWAD Championship (1 time) REVOLVER Championship (1 time) Records Two Times NXT Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Personal Information Table

Karrion Kross Real Name / Full Name Kevin Parmar Kesar Birth Date July 19, 1985 Karrion Kross Age 38 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace New York City, New York Nationality American Hometown New York City, New York School/College/University Thomas Wayne University Educational Qualification Graduate (?) Religion Christianity Karrion Kross Ethnicity Puerto Rican Current Residence Las Vegas, Nevada Hobbies Reading Karrion Kross Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Karrion Kross Movies and TV Shows

As of now, there is no record whether Kross has ever watt in any movies or television series. He never considered acting as a professional career and wrestling has always been his first preference. His popularity is growing day by day and we can definitely expect him to feature in some movies and television series in the near future.

Karrion Kross Wife

Kross is currently married to his on screen manager Scarlett Bordeaux. She started managing him since the very first day of joining NXT in 2020. She worked as a professional wrestler outside of WWE and after joining WWE, she established herself as a manager. The duo got married in 2022 and they are living happily together.

Main Roster Success

NXT Champion

Triple H had big plans for Kross. Soon after making his NXT debut, he challenged Keith Lee for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: XXX on August 22. He defeated Lee to win his first NXT Championship. Unfortunately he had to vacate the Championship the day after winning it since he suffered a separated shoulder injury.

Second NXT Championship

He made his return to action after three and a half months and he started a feud with Damian Priest. Kross successfully defeated Priest to continue his amazing winning run. At the second night of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, he defeated Finn Balor to win his second NXT Championship. He remained a pretty dominant champion for more than four months and at NXT Takeover 36, he finally dropped the Championship to Samoa Joe, which was also his first defeat in NXT.

Main Roster Debut

While being the NXT Champion, he made his main roster debut in July 2021 where he faced a defeat by the hands of Jeff Hardy. It was a terrible main roster debut and it made things clear about Vince McMahon’s opinion on Kross. He continued his main roster run for a while but it was not very pleasant overall. He had to face more defeats in the main roster.

Release and Return

In 2021 WWE released a lot of talents due to the covid-19 pandemic budget cut issues. Kross was one of the unfortunate once who got released from WWE during the time. After getting released from the promotion, he returned to the independent circuit and spent a year. In August 2022 WWE brought him back after Triple H became the Head of Creative of the promotion.

Demotion, Recent Days

Kross received pretty strong booking at first after joining the promotion as he started his new run by defeating the former two times WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre. But slowly Triple H ran out of ideas for him and he became a jobber. He could not get regular booking in the promotion and every time he was fortunate enough to get some booking, he mostly lost his matches. Recently a promo package was shown on SmackDown featuring him and it confirmed a character repackaging. Hopefully, he gets a decent push this time.

Iconic Quotes From Karrion Kross

“I enjoy the process of assessing, analyzing it and even as a professional I still think it’s very wise to allow the fan in you to continue to remain alive. The professional always has to come first, but the fan in you allows you to relate to what people are watching.”

“I’m going to do the best job I can for the company that hired me and give the fans the best show they can and try to keep a strong continuity in the presentation. What other people do, I am not concerned or whatsoever.”

“I submitted myself to the process of whatever WWE wants to do with me. I’m going to trust this process. So whatever direction they were going to point me in I was going to go full speed.”

“I am someone who pays attention to the currents that are going on socially in terms of what people want. When I catch wind of the types of matches people want, those are the matches I want, too.”

“Not to sound cliche or like I’m reading something off the back of a Hallmark card, but with anything challenging you’re going to do in life, the belief needs to start first from within.”

“Potential is just potential until you can pull it off, and you need to show up ready to exercise the plan in mind. I’ve always come from that place in everything I’ve ever done.”

“I’m not blind to the reality of sponsorships and endorsements and stuff. And I don’t mind the challenge of change. I enjoy that. That’s life. You can’t grow without change.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Karrion Kross

Kross is not active in the wrestling world for a very long time but even in a short amount of time he had some excellent feuds with some of the top names in WWE. One of his biggest rival from the NXT was Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine was also the first wrestler to beat Kross in the NXT. It was one of the most entertaining rivalries of the NXT during the time.

Finn Balor had also been a big rival of Kross during his early NXT days. Kross defeated Balor to win his second NXT Championship. Kross also had a great rivalry with Keith Lee. The duo feuded in NXT and in the main roster too. Upon his return to the promotion in 2022, he had an excellent feed which the Scottish Warrior Drew McIntyre. He had a very important victory over the former two times WWE champion as well.

Karrion Kross Injury

Injuries have been a big barrier in front of the success of Kross. He defeated Keith Lee at NXT TakeOver: XXX to when his first NXT Championship. But he had to vacate the championship due to a shoulder dislocation injury and the injury also took him out of action for three and half months. His first NXG Championship run was completely killed because of this horrible injury.

Other Details

Kross has appeared in a couple of WWE video games so far. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was in WWE 2K22 as a playable character. He has also appeared in the latest WWE video game which is WWE 2K23. We can definitely expect him to feature in the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game.

Karrion Kross Salary $700,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Karrion Kross Social Media Accounts

Karrion Kross is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 405K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Karrion Kross Instagram.

Karrion Kross Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 9 (50.00%) 1 (5.56%) 8 (44.44%) AAW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) Alpha-1 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 5 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (50.00%) Blackcraft 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Circle 6 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CYN 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DEFY 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Expo Lucha 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) GCW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) GFW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) House Of Hardcore 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) ICW No Holds Barred 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IGF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 15 (60.00%) 5 (20.00%) 5 (20.00%) Impact/Wrestling Revolver 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Jim Crockett Promotions 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 9 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (40.00%) MLW 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 17 (89.47%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (10.53%) PCW ULTRA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Warrior Wrestling 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) West Coast Pro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestling Revolver 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WWE 38 (42.70%) 4 (4.49%) 47 (52.81%) TOTAL 126 (56.50%) 11 (4.93%) 86 (38.57%)

Karrion Kross Manager

As long as Kross is working actively in WWE, his real life wife Scarlett Bordeaux is constantly managing him. Scarlett Bordeaux worked as a regular professional wrestler outside of WWE but after joining the promotion she has been working as the manager of Kross and she has become pretty famous by working as the manager of the two times NXT champion.

FAQS

Q. When did Karrion Kross start wrestling?

A. Karrion Kross started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Karrion Kross in feet?

A. Karrion Kross is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Karrion Kross manager?

A. Scarlett Bordeaux is famous for being the Karrion Kross

Q. What is current Karrion Kross song?

A. Karrion Kross uses the song ‘Dead Silent’

Q. Who is Karrion Kross mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Karrion Kross father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Karrion Kross girlfriend?

A. Karrion Kross is currently married to Scarlett Bordeaux who is also the manager of Kross

Q. Who is Karrion Kross brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Karrion Kross worth?

A. Karrion Kross’ net worth is something around $7m

Q. How many times Karrion Kross won the NXT title?

A. Karrion Kross had been a two times NXT Champion