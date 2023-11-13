Bio

Kevin Nash is a retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in almost all the major promotions in the wrestling world. He is a multi times World Champion in the world of wrestling and he is also considered one of the biggest legends of the business. He was indeed one of the biggest names during the 90s wrestling.

Kevin Nash Height, Weight, Age & More:

Nash had one of the best and a very dominant physique in the wrestling world. He had often been regarded as a 7′ tall wrestler, however, his actual height is 6’10” according to reports. His billed weight is 328 lbs. He was born on July 9, 1959 and currently the former five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion is 64 year old.

Kevin Nash: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Kevin Nash Early Life

Nash was born on July 9, 1959 and currently he is 64 year old. Detroit, Michigan is the place where Kevin Nash born. He was the son of Robert and Wanda Nash. His father died at the age of 36 after suffering a heart attack. Nash was only 8 year old then. Nash attended Aquinas High School and the University of Tennessee, where he majored in psychology and minored in educational philosophy.

Who is Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash is an American Professional wrestler who was extremely famous among wrestling fans during the 90s. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW, and has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. Currently he is retired from in ring action.

Kevin Nash WWE Debut

Nash signed a professional contract with WWE in June 1993 after spending free excellent years with WCW. It is said that he was signed by WWE at a request from Shawn Michaels. This was the first time he had been renamed as Diesel. Upon making his WWE debut he started pairing with Shawn Michaels and together they were famously known as Two Dudes with Attitude.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early WCW Career

Nash started his professional wrestling career back in 1990. He got a big call early in his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WCW. He started working as a tag team in the promotion and his Tag Team was famously known as the Master Blasters. He was named Master Blaster Steel while being a part of this tag team.

Nash continued this character until 1991 and after the end of this Tag Team Run, he went through various character changes. One of the characters was Oz which was inspired from the Wizard of Oz. He also went through some different character changes and he kept on working in the promotion until 1993. But WCW never had any big plans for him during that time.

WWE Debut, Two Dudes with Attitude

In 1993 he signed a professional contract with WWE for the first time. It is said that Shawn Michaels helped him to earn his WWE contract. Upon making his WWE debut, he teamed up with Shawn Michaels, and together they were famously known as Two Dudes with Attitude. They were a famous tag team of the time and together they won the WWE Tag Team titles two times.

WWE Champion

During the time Nash was renamed as Diesel in WWE, and he was having an excellent time as a tag team with Shawn Michaels. But WWE had bigger plans for Nash than just being a tag team and in November 1994 he defeated Bob Backlund to win the WWE Championship for the first time. He squashed Backlund in only 8 second time.

Diesel also defended the WWE Championship against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XI and he was successful to retain his Championship. He kept on retaining the championship for a complete year and at Survivor Series 1995 he dropped the title to Bret Hart. He had been treated as a constant main event on WWE but in early 1996 he decided to leave the promotion to return to WCW and become a bigger star.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Kevin Nash Kevin Nash Nick Names Big Daddy Cool, Big Sexy Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Kevin Nash Height 6’10” Kevin Nash Weight 328 lbs. Relationship Status Married Kevin Nash Net Worth $8 Million Kevin Nash Eye Color Light Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1990 Mentor * Kevin Nash Signature Moves Big Boot, Corner foot choke, Sidewalk Slam Finishing Move(s) Jackknife Powerbomb Theme Song / Kevin Nash Song / Kevin Nash Music Jackknife Catchphrases *

Kevin Nash Net Worth & Salary

Nash had been one of the biggest names of the world of professional wrestling in the 1990s. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $8 million. He is currently not signed with WWE officially and reports suggest that he earns something around $200,000 per year as a compensation.

Kevin Nash Family

Nash was born on July 9, 1959 and currently he is 64 year old. His father Robert Nash died at the age of 36 only out of a heart attack. Kevin was only eight year old then. His mother Wanda Nash died in December 1994 after suffering from breast cancer for 4 years. Nash was the signed with WWE during the time and he was also holding the WWE Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments

Nash was one of the biggest names in the wrestling world of 1990s and he has won almost all the prestigious championships from some of the biggest wrestling promotions of the time. He had been a former WWE World Champion as well as a five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He has also won other major Championships.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Fame (2 times), Slammy Award (4 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BTW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), CP World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1995) vs. Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XI, Tag Team of the Year (1997) with Scott Hall, Wrestler of the Year (1995), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 1995, Ranked No. 59 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 TNA Legends Championship (2 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Eric Young and Scott Hall, Feast or Fired (2009 – TNA World Tag Team Championship contract) WCW World Heavyweight Championship (5 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (9 times) – with Scott Hall (6), Sting (1) and Diamond Dallas Page (2), World War 3 (1998), Cannonball Champion of Spring Break (1998) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (1996) as a member of New World Order, Most Improved (1994), Most Overrated (1999, 2000), Readers’ Least Favorite Wrestler (2000), Worst Feud of the Year (2011) vs. Triple H, Worst Gimmick (1991) as Oz, Worst Wrestler (1999, 2000) Records Five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion, one time WWE World Champion, 1998 World War 3 winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

Nash had a son named Tristen who was born on June 12, 1996. He was a solo musician and poet. But it was pretty unfortunate that he died from cardiac arrest that had been triggered by a seizure as a result of alcohol withdrawal syndrome October 20, 2022. He was only 26 year old at the time of his death.

Personal Information Table

Kevin Nash Real Name / Full Name Kevin Scott Nash Birth Date July 9, 1959 Kevin Nash Age 64 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Detroit, Michigan Nationality American Hometown Detroit, Michigan School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Kevin Nash Ethnicity Part Native American and part Neanderthal Current Residence Wilbour, Florida Hobbies * Kevin Nash Tattoo Samurai Dragon Tattoo on Right Arm, Skull with a Serpent Tattoo

Kevin Nash Movies and TV Shows

Besides his successful professional wrestling career, Nash had a successful acting career as well. He has worked in countless movies and television series. His first appearance was in the 1991 movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze where he played the role of Super Shredder. Since then he has appeared in multiple movies and television series.

Kevin Nash Wife

Nash is married to Tamara since 1988 and together they have a son named Tristen. Nash and Tamara got divorced in year 2000, even though, they decided to reconcile later. It is pretty unfortunate that their son died last year at the age of 26 only. Nash currently lives with his wife Tamara at Wilbour, Florida.

WCW, nWo

Return to WCW

In 1996 Nash returned to WCW and this time he formed a tag team with another star who left WWE to join WCW; Scott Hall. Together they were known as the Outsiders. Later Hulk Hogan also joined their team and together they were famously started to be addressed as nWo. It turned out to be one of the biggest and best factions in the wrestling world.

WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Apart from Hogan, Nash was one of the biggest projects of WCW during the time, and at the Starrcade pay per view event of 1998, Nash made a huge impact by defeating Goldberg’s undefeated streak and capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship for the first time. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship for a total of five times.

Further Success in WCW

He kept on working in WCW until the end of the promotion and he had been one of the most successful stars of the promotion. Apart from a total of five WCW World Heavyweight Championships, he also achieved other big successes from the promotion such as a total of 9 Tag Team Championship titles, and 1998 World War 3.

Return to WWE, Injury

In 2002 he returned to WWE and reunited with his nWo faction. But somehow he lost his main event push after the death of WCW. In July 2002 he suffered quadriceps tear injury and it sidelined him from action for nine long months. In April 2003 he returned to WWE to feud for the World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H but he could never regain his main event push.

Final Days

In 2004 he joined TNA Wrestling and spent seven years in the promotion. He had been treated as a legend in the promotion but he could never get a main event run in these seven years. In 2011 he joined the independent circuit for the first time in his career and in the same year, he returned to WWE as well. He still makes sporadic appearances in the promotion. In 2015 he had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Iconic Quotes From Kevin Nash

“In professional wrestling, I think that they want you to be bigger than life. It’s almost like an over-acting type thing – whereas on the big screen, you’re 35 feet and they’ve got a close-up of you to put it on the screen in the movie house. At 35 feet, it’s more subtlety than the overboard drama that we do in pro wrestling.”

“When you do RAW or Wrestlemania or a PPV where there’s 10,000 people or more, you don’t necessarily look at the people. The only time there’s a realization that there’s that many people is when you walk to the ring. Once you get in the ring, your focus is only on the ring, and maybe the front few rows.”

“I’m one of those people who can’t watch themselves do anything. I could never watch myself wrestle. I’ve probably watched a handful of my matches. I never could watch myself. Even when I played college basketball, I hated film days… ‘Oh God, I’m gonna watch myself screw up.’ I’m just one of those people who can’t watch their work.”

“It’s gone on my whole life, this David and Goliath syndrome that a lot of these smaller guys always have. They think the only reason I’ve ever had any success in my career is because of my physical size. And you know what? If that’s the case, so be it. I really don’t care. Because I have that size.”

“ If you go to an ATM for a hundred dollars and it keeps spitting twenties, when would you walk away? When it wasn’t spitting twenties no more. As long as you can take the money out, you’d stay there. That’s what the wrestling business is like.”

“Scott Hall is a great wrestler, a better friend, but more than anything a very caring human being. Scott never passed a homeless person or someone in need without opening his wallet. This is a guy that has the first two nickels he ever made.”

“A guy my size needs a tremendous amount of protein on a daily basis, just to maintain peak size, strength, and performance. Basically, that means six or seven small meals a day, so I depend on protein supplementation.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Kevin Nash

Nash had an excellent wrestling career and he went through Some excellent rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career. One of his earliest and best rivals of him was Shawn Michaels. The duo started as a tag team and ultimately they started feuding each other. Nash had always been pretty heavy on Shawn Michaels.

In WCW, Nash had some excellent rivalries as well. One of his biggest WCW rivals was the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg. Nash was the wrestler who broke the undefeated streak of Goldberg and won his first WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Nash also had some excellent rivalries with the likes of Bret Hart and Triple H.

Kevin Nash Injury

Best suffered multiple severe injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. But one of the worst and most important injuries that he suffered was the quadriceps tear injury in July 2002. This injury sidelined him from action for nine long months. It is believed that this injury was the biggest reason behind the downfall of his career.

Other Details

Nash has also appeared on multiple wrestling video games. He has appeared on WWE, WCW, and TNA Wrestling video games. His first appearance was back in 1994 when he appeared on the WWF RAW video game. His latest appearance was in WWE 2K22 video game that was released last year. He has also appeared on multiple WCW and TNA Wrestling video games.

Kevin Nash Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various charities

Social Media Accounts

Kevin Nash is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and his Instagram has a following of 523K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Kevin Nash Twitter, Kevin Nash Instagram.

Kevin Nash Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AWE 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) BBWF 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) DWW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Legends Of Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 48 (56.47%) 4 (4.71%) 33 (38.82%) UPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWF (Carolina) 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 133 (54.96%) 18 (7.44%) 91 (37.60%) WWE 7 (28.00%) 1 (4.00%) 17 (68.00%) WWF 85 (66.93%) 5 (3.94%) 37 (29.13%) TOTAL 291 (57.85%) 29 (5.77%) 183 (36.38%)

Kevin Nash Manager

Nash had been managed by multiple big names throughout his professional wrestling career. One of the earliest and best wrestlers to manage him was his real life good friend Shawn Michaels. After he joined WCW in 1996, he had been managed by various nWo like Scott Hall and Hollywood Hogan aka Hulk Hogan.

FAQS

Q. When did Kevin Nash start wrestling?

A. Kevin Nash started working in 1990

Q. How tall is Kevin Nash in feet?

A. Kevin Nash is 6’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Kevin Nash manager?

A. Kevin Nash had been managed by multiple big names like Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall

Q. What is current Kevin Nash song?

A. Kevin Nash uses the song ‘Jackknife’ in WWE

Q. Who is Kevin Nash mother?

A. Kevin Nash’s mother was Wanda Nash

Q. Who is Kevin Nash father?

A. Kevin Nash’s father was Robert Nash

Q. Who is currently Kevin Nash girlfriend?

A. Kevin Nash is currently married to Tamara McMichael since 1988

Q. Who is Kevin Nash brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Kevin Nash worth?

A. Kevin Nash’s net worth is something around $8m

Q. How many times Kevin Nash won the WCW World Heavyweight title?

A. Kevin Nash had been a five times WCW World Heavyweight Champion