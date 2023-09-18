Kevin Owens: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Kevin Owens is a Canadian professional wrestler who is currently active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE and he is indeed one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling today. He is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship along with his real life best friend Sami Zayn, and together they are one of the best teams of WWE.

Owens started wrestling at a very young age in the year 2000 but he got the biggest call of his career 14 years after joining the world of wrestling. He started working in WWE since 2014 and since then he had been one of the most important and prolific stars of the promotion. He won multiple big and prestigious championships from the promotion as well. He is one of the biggest stars in the wrestling world today

Kevin Owens Height, Weight, Age & More:

Kevin Owens is billed at 183 cm in WWE and he weighs 266 lbs. He started training for wrestling at the age of 14 only and he made his wrestling debut in his teen age. From the very first day, he had been extremely impressive. Right now he is 39 year and he definitely has a great future lying ahead of himself in WWE. Currently, he is holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Kevin Owens Early Life

Owens had been training for wrestling since the age of 14 only and his parents had been extremely supportive towards him about his dream. He had been a childhood wrestling fan and he always wanted to be a professional wrestler. He had been trained by some of the biggest names in wrestling such as Terry Taylor whom he addressed as his “main trainer.” Owens always had the potential to be a top notch professional wrestler

Who is Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens is a WWE superstar who comes from Quebec, Canada and he is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship along with his best friend Sami Zayn. Not only he is one of the most famous WWE stars but he is considered one of the top names in the world of professional wrestling today. Right now, he is active on Monday Night RAW brand of WWE

Kevin Owens WWE Debut

Owens made his WWE debut back in 2014 and he started working on the development territory of WWE which is the NXT. Soon after joining the NXT he won the NXT Championship. Just after one year, he got the opportunity to get promoted on to the main roster. He made an instant impact by defeating John Cena on his main roster debut match. In only one year time after his main roster debut, he won the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. He was quite famous among the NXT fans

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut

Kevin Owens joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age in the year 2000. He had been trained by some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. Upon entering the world of wrestling, he mostly worked on the independent circuit and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the indies. Outside of WWE, he is mostly famous by his real name Kevin Steen. Fight Steen Fight’ was one of the most famous audience chant during his Indipendent wrestling days

Ring of Honor

But he mostly got his recognition after he joined the Ring Of Honor back in 2007. In Ring Of Honor he work with his best friend Sami Zayn in many occasions, sometimes they work as a team, and sometimes as rivals. Both of them had been extremely popular in Ring Of Honor. Owens has also won multiple Championship from the promotion. He is still considered one of the biggest names that ROH ever produced

Owens remained active on the Ring Of Honor until 2014 and he left the promotion when he got the biggest call of his career from the Mighty WWE. Upon joining WWE, he started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. Before joining WWE as a wrestler, he attended some events of the promotion before.

WWE Debut

From the very first day of joining WWE, he had been treated as a potential top star of the future. Soon after joining WWE and starting to work in the NXT, he defeated his best friend Sami Zayn at the NXT Takeover: Rival event and won the NXT Championship. It was a massive success and things became pretty clear that WWE was planning for a big push for him once he joins the main roster.

Main Roster and Feud With John Cena

In May 2015 he made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW. It was also his main roster debut. He answered the United States Championship Open challenge of John Cena. But instead of having a match with Cena, he attacked him and should disrespect towards the former multi times WWE World Champion. This shocking debut was an excellent boost for his WWE future.

Owens shocked the entire world when he defeated John Cena at the Elimination Chamber pay per view event. It was a non title match, however. This was a huge boost for his career. Even though he lost the overall feud against John Cena, but this one victory over Cena was a massive boost for his future and everybody understood that WWE has big plans for the Canadian professional wrestler. Owens might have lost the overall feud but it was a big boost for him

WWE Universal Champion

In only one year time he got the biggest success of his WWE career. In 2016 WWE reintroduced brand extension and Owens got drafted to RAW. Soon after getting drafted to RAW he won the ultimate price of the brand which was the Universal Championship. It was a pretty shocking When as Triple H betrayed Seth Rollins and helped Owens to win the title. It was still the biggest achievement of his career

Storyline with Chris Jericho

This was an epic win and his next story line with Chris Jericho was even more epic. He teamed up with Jericho for a new story line and their story continued till WrestleMania 33. One of the best parts of their storyline was the Festival of Friendship which was by far one of the best segments in Monday night RAW history.

Previously it was said that the duo would face each other at WrestleMania 33 where the WWE Universal Championship would be on the line. But later WWE decided to give the Universal title to Goldberg and this match became a United States title match. Chris Jericho was really upset with the decision and he mentioned it that it was one of the biggest reasons behind leaving WWE.

Feud with Roman Reigns

But Owens moved on and continued his excellent work with the promotion. He has worked as both babyface and heel and the fans loved him in both characters. One of the best feuds he had after dropping the Universal championship was against Roman Reigns and it was one of the early feuds that Reigns had after the Tribal Chief Era started.

This iconic duo had some excellent matches together in this long running feud. Women’s lost this feud against Roman Reigns but he always remained one of the most valuable assets of the WWE roster. He did not get to win many championships after this feud but he remained one of the most main stream wrestlers of WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Kevin Owens Kevin Owens Nick Names K.O. Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Kevin Owens Height 6’0” Kevin Owens Weight 266 lbs Kevin Owens Status Married Kevin Owens Net Worth $3 Million Kevin Owens Eye Color Brown Kevin Owens Hair Color Brown Kevin Owens Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor Steve Corino Signature Moves Powerbomb on the ring apron, Bullfrog Spalsh Finishing Move(s) Powerbomb, Stunner Theme Song / Kevin Owens Song / Kevin Owens Music Fight Catchphrases *

Kevin Owens Net Worth & Salary

Reports from Celebrity Net Worth suggest that Kevin Owens’ current net worth is somewhere around $3 million and he earns $450,000 as his basic salary in WWE according to reports from FirstSportz. Reports from 21motoring.com, however, suggest that his net worth is $5 Million Owens is nowhere near of being one of the highest earners of WWE right now.

Kevin Owens Family

Owens grew up in Canada and his first language is French. He loved other sports too but professional wrestling was always his biggest love. Currently, he lives with his wife Karina Lamer, and his son Owen Steen. He named his son after one of his favorite wrestlers Owen Hart.

Championships and Accomplishments

Owens won multiple big Championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. However, he never got to win any World Championships from Ring Of Honor. He did, however, win the WWE Universal Championship while working in WWE. Apart from these championships, he has won multiple other prestigious titles from all over the Indies as well.

Kevin Owens Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United Kingdom Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (1 time, current), WWE Universal Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (3 times), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (1 time, current), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time, current), 16th Grand Slam Champion (under current format; 23rd overall) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AAW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), C4 Championship (1 time), C4 Championship (1 time), CZW Iron Man Championship (1 time), EWR Heavyweight Championship, Elite 8 (2005), EWR Championship Tournament (2004), IWS Canadian Championship (1 time), IWS World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), NSPW Championship (1 time), PWG World Championship (3 times), PWG World Tag Team Championship (3 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 3 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017, Quebec Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2017, ROH World Championship (1 time), ROH World Tag Team Championship (1 time), Match of the Decade (2010s) vs. El Generico at Final Battle 2012: Doomsday, Rolling Stone – Best Heel (2015), Best Promos (2015) tied with John Cena, Best Storyline (2015) vs. John Cena, Ranked No. 6 of the 10 best WWE wrestlers of 2016, Rookie of the Year (2015), WWE Match of the Year (2015) vs. John Cena at Money in the Bank, WWE Wrestler of the Half-Year (2015), SoCal Uncensored – Match of the Year (2011) with Super Dragon vs. The Young Bucks, Wrestler of the Year (2005, 2011, 2012), Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 7 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2017, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Brawler (2010–2012), Feud of the Year (2010) vs. El Generico, 2CW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), 2CW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jason Axe Records Became the first wrestler to main event two consecutive WrestleMania main event, faced Steve Austin on his first match in 19 years

Kevin Owens Personal Life & Lifestyle

Owens’ first language was French and he is of French-Canadian and Irish descent. He learned to speak English by mimicking everything when he watched WWE. His parents were always supporting towards him. He also has a brother named Edward Lower but not much information is available about him.

Kevin Owens cars – Owens currently has four luxury cars. His Dodge Challenger SRT is worth $73,000. He also owns a Dodge Charger worth $41,000, Jeep Wrangler worth $35,000, Chevrolet Suburban worth $62,000. (H/T – 21motoring.com)

Personal Information Table

Kevin Owens Name / Full Name Kevin Yannick Steen Birth Date May 7, 1984 (age 39) Kevin Owens Age 39 Relationship Status Married Kevin Owens Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada Kevin Owens Nationality Canadian Kevin Owens Hometown Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada School/College/University No information available yet Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Kevin Owens Ethnicity French-Canadian and Irish Current Residence Quebec, Canada Kevin Owens Hobbies Playing Soccer & Baseball Kevin Owens Tattoo Head of a bull on his right shoulder, large vulture tattoo on his right arm, Panda tattoo on right bicep, Gorilla tattoo on the inside of his right forearm, Tree tattoo on the upper part of his right forearm, The word, “BEAST” is tattooed on Kevin’s right hand near his thumb, his wife’s name, “KARINA” is tattooed on the inside of his right wrist, the word “LIVE” tattooed on the inside of his left forearm, The letters, the words “MSPB” are tattooed on the fingers of his left hand, Dinosaur skull tattoo on his left arm, There is one more skeleton of a dinosaur tattooed on his left forearm, The letter, “K” is tattooed on his right calf (H/T – bodyartguru.com:

Kevin Owens Movies and TV Shows

Kevin Owens did not feature in any movies or TV shows but there are documentaries about him that were released from Ring of Honor. He also featured as playable characters in multiple video games like WWE 2K16, WWE 2K17, WWE 2K18, WWE 2K19, WWE 2K20, WWE 2K22, and WWE 2K23.

Kevin Owens Wife

Kevin Owens married to Karina Lamer in 2007 and they have been living together a happy life since last sixteen years. Together, they have a son whose name is Owen Steen. His name was given after the late great professional wrestler Owen Hart.

Recent Success – Main Eventing Consecutive WrestleMania Events

Dream Match with Stone Cold Steve Austin

In spite of not winning enough championships recently, he had been a top star and received massive success. One of the biggest successes he had was featuring on the main events of two consecutive WrestleMania events. Such an amazing achievement was only accomplished by a few WWE stars.

At WrestleMania 38 Night 1, he featured on the main event where he hosted his Kevin Owens Show where he welcomed his special guest Stone Cold Steve Austin. This segment ended up in a match between the two and Owens became a part of the history when he faced Stone Cold Steve Austin in a No Holds Barred match, this was Austin’s first and only match in 19 long years.

Unfortunately Austin did not show up after this match and it might turn out to be his final match ever. On the other hand, Owens continued to have a great time in WWE. A number of months after WrestleMania 38, he turned babyface and got involved into the biggest storyline of them all; the Bloodline. His involvement in the storyline was really well presented.

Involvement in the Bloodline Storyline

He became a part of this storyline just before Survivor Series: WarGames event where he teamed up with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre to take on the evil team of the Bloodline. Owens’ best friend Sami Zayn was a member of the Bloodline during the time and Owens kept on trying to convince his best friend what was best for him.

But Sami Zayn was totally determined that the Bloodline was his family. Everybody was looking forward to the chemistry between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at Survivor Series inside the War Games. Would Zayn betray the Bloodline for his best friend, or he would stand with the Bloodline? Finally, Zayn decided to stand with the Bloodline and betrayed his best friend.

At Royal Rumble, Owens got the opportunity to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Heavyweight Championship. The match was won by Roman Reigns and after he defeated Owens, he started to humiliate him. The Bloodline locked Owens’ hands in the ring ropes, and they were beating him down badly. Sami Zayn was standing inside the ring along with the Bloodline.

Finally Sami Zayn had enough and he stopped Roman Reigns. Ultimately he ended up hitting Roman Reigns with a chair. The Bloodline then beat him down. Sami Zayn finally understood his mistake and he wanted to reunite with Kevin Owens. But Owens was not ready to accept Zayn at first because of the mistakes he committed as a member of the Bloodline.

Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Finally Owens accepted to team up with his real life best friend and they challenged the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. Owens and Zayn defeated The Usos to take the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship away from them. It was really a historic match and a historic victory.

By featuring on this match, Owens became part of multiple histories. Firstly he was the first wrestler in WWE to main event the night one of two consecutive WrestleMania events. He also became a part of the first ever Tag Team Championship WrestleMania main event. Their feud with The Usos continued for a couple of months more after WrestleMania 39 and ultimately it was won by Zayn and Owens.

Feud with The Judgment Day

Right now the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions are involved in a mega feud with the Judgment Day. The feud is going on as soon as their rivalry with the Usos ended and it is going quite well. However the fun factor that the previous storyline had was somehow missing from this current feud. Owens is still quite young and we are hoping to see him on the main event picture once again to win multiple World Championship in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Kevin Owens

“Sami Zayn and I have had a long history. Same goes for Adrian Neville. I might not get the chance to work with them now, but Seth Rollins, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan, all those guys, we all spent a lot of time together wrestling all over the place.”

“I know Jim Cornette says the reason that I’m successful now is because I changed my attitude, and I must be listening to what people tell me now, and I used to not listen to him. But the thing is, I used to not listen to him or question his methods because I didn’t agree with him, and I didn’t share his vision.”

“I enjoy every second I get in the ring. But there’s a bigger picture now and a much bigger purpose to everything, and it’s to take care of my kids and my wife and make sure they have a good future.”

“I’m well aware that no matter how big of a jerk I am, some people will cheer me, and no matter what I do, some people will boo me, and that’s fine. I just need to elicit emotion. That’s all I care about.”

“No matter how much wrestling you have watched in your life, you know how big Wrestlemania and how momentous it is. My sister-in-law and her boyfriend aren’t die hard WWE fans, but they are fans of Wrestlemania just because of how huge the event is.”

“I have interest in competing in every big event like Money in the Bank or Elimination Chamber or SummerSlam or whatever it is. I want to be part of those shows, I want to be part of that product; that’s where I want to be.”

“To be clear, NXT is a great place to be at, you know what I mean? … Obviously, everybody aspires to be on Raw or Smackdown. That’s why they sign with WWE, because they want to be able to perform on that stage and at Wrestlemania and Summerslam.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens had so many big feuds throughout his career. One of the biggest Rivals of his professional wrestling career had been his real life best friend Sami Zayn. This duo has feuded with each other for many times. They even had feuds against each other outside of WWE and all of their feuds had been extremely popular in the world of wrestling.

Another top rival of Owens from WWE is the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. This iconic duo has feuded with each other for multiple times and they faced each other in many different occasions. In most cases, Roman Reigns came out victorious but he would always remain one of the biggest rivals of Kevin Owens’ career. They even had a recent feud which had an excellent conclusion at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

Kevin Owens Injury

Recently Kevin Owens faced a rib injury during his storyline with The Judgment Day and this injury kept him out of action for nearly a month. The storyline got a little stale due to his absence and there had been no Tag Team title feuds either. Owens returned to action last week on RAW and continued his excellent work.

Other Details

Apart from wrestling, Owens has played Ice Hockey, Soccer, and Baseball. But he never considered these sports as a career option. He decided to join the wrestling world after he watched a video tape of WrestleMania XI. He was so amazed by the match between Shawn Michaels and Diesel, he decided to seek a career in it.

Kevin Owens Salary $1m Brand Endorsements Right now Owens is endorsed by WWE in its merchandise Sponsors * Charity No Information Available yet

Kevin Owens Social Media Accounts

Owens is active on Twitter with a total following of 1.5 million people. He has a verified account on Twitter. However, he does not have any verified account in Instagram. You can check his Twitter and stay connected with the former WWE Universal Champion by clicking here; Kevin Owens Twitter.

Kevin Owens Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 2CW 13 (54.17%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (45.83%) AAW 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) AIW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Alpha-1 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) Beyond 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) Capital City Championship Combat 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) CHIKARA 3 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (66.67%) CZW 10 (55.56%) 1 (5.56%) 7 (38.89%) CZW/PWG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Dragon Gate 9 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (40.00%) EVOLVE 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) IWA-MS 3 (30.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (70.00%) JAPW 3 (30.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (70.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 27 (71.05%) 3 (7.89%) 8 (21.05%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 59 (55.14%) 2 (1.87%) 46 (42.99%) PWG/WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ROH 141 (62.95%) 2 (0.89%) 81 (36.16%) ROH/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) RPW 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) Smash (Canada) 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) WWE 292 (41.65%) 16 (2.28%) 393 (56.06%) WXw 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) TOTAL 577 (47.88%) 28 (2.32%) 600 (49.79%)

Kevin Owens Manager

Owens did not have any regular managers recently but he did have some wrestlers working by his side who teamed up with him from time to time. One of the best names that accompanied him during his matches As a manager was Chris Jericho during the storyline we have already talked about. Right now he is streaming up with Sami Zayn and holding the Tag Team titles, Sami also appears as his manager during his matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Kevin Owens start wrestling?

A. Kevin Owens started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Seth Rollins in feet?

A. Seth Rollins is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Kevin Owens manager?

A. Kevin Owens does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Kevin Owens song?

A. Kevin Owens uses the song ‘Fight’

Q. Who is Kevin Owens mother?

A. Suzanne Steen is the mother of Kevin Owens

Q. Who is Kevin Owens father?

A. Terry Steen is the father of Kevin Owens

Q. Who is currently Kevin Owens girlfriend?

A. Kevin Owens is currently married to Holly Franklin

Q. When did Kevin Owens won his first WWE World title?

A. Kevin Owens won his first World title in 2016 in an episode of WWE RAW. It was the WWE Universal title.

Q. How many WWE World titles Kevin Owens won?

A. Kevin Owens won only one WWE World titles which is the WWE Universal title.

Q. Who was the first rival of Owens on the main roster?

A. The first rival of Owens on the main roster was John Cena

Q. Who is Kevin Owens brother?

A. Edward Lower is the brother of Kevin Owens

Q. Who is Kevin Owens favorite wrestler?

A. Kevin Owens’ favorite wrestler is Stone Cold Steve Austin