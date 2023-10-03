LA Knight Becomes Top WWE Merchandise Seller Surpassing John Cena

LA Knight remains the top future sensation in the WWE and continues to raise his stocks even surpassing the franchise players of the brand. It appears that the online merchandise takers are greatly inspired by the up-and-rising talents instead of just going for the so-called top superstars of the WWE. This, in turn, dragged him to the top spot when it comes to merch moving in the now TKO-owned brand.

According to the reports from Wrestlenomics, LA Knight has secured 71 items in the daily top-10 rankings on WWE’s online shop, WWEShop.com. His black “YEAH” shirt was at the first spot on WWE’s top-10 list for 30 days which means that his products have been moving out regularly

The figures of LA Knight eventually surpassed the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. The source was not able to spill out the amount of sales of the merchandise, as the research was solely made on the moving of the “YEAH” shirt.

LA Knight to team up with John Cena at WWE Fastlane 2023

Meanwhile, the two top merch-movers of the WWE LA Knight and John Cena will also team up together in a match at Fastlane 2023 premium live event, this weekend. John Cena came out in the main event segment of this past episode of Smackdown and stated that he’ll honor the Handicap Match contract against The Bloodline at WWE Fastlane 2023.

Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman came out to have a heated exchange with Cena. Jimmy said Cena might not make it to the event. Before Jimmy entered the ring, Cena laid him out with a punch in the face. Eventually, Solo and Jimmy double-teamed on Cena. They cleared the announce table to put Cena through it. But LA Knight then came out to make the save to a huge pop from the audience.

The two super babyfaces then took out the heels and cleared the ring. Afterward, LA Knight also signed the contract to officially become Cena’s new tag team partner at WWE Fastlane 2023 as the two will take on Solo and Jimmy. LA almost missed out on the big opportunity after testing positive for COVID-19 before last week’s Smackdown but he’s since made a huge comeback.

