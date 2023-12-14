Lex Luger: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Lex Luger is a retired American Professional wrestler who has also been a famous bodybuilder and an American Football player. Lugar was one of the biggest names in the wrestling world during the late 80s and throughout the 90s. He has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling.

Lex Luger Height, Weight, Age & More:

Apart from working as a professional wrestler, Luger has also worked as a bodybuilder, therefore he had an excellent and attractive physique which helped him to become one of the top figures in the world of wrestling during the late 80’s and the 90s. His billed height was 6’6″ and his billed weight was 275 lbs. He was born on June 2, 1958 and currently he is 65 year old.

Lex Luger Early Life

Luger was born on June 2, 1958 and currently the former two times WCW World Heavyweight Champion is 65 year old. Buffalo, New York is the place where Lex Luger born. During his early life all he wanted to become was an American Football player. He is a football career started during his high school and University life. He had a successful American football player but by 1984 he decided to quit football.

Who is Lex Luger

Lex Luger is a 65 year old American Professional wrestler who was also pretty successful as an American football player and also a bodybuilder. He was one of the biggest names in the world of wrestling during the late 80s and the 90s. He has also won many prestigious championships. We can definitely expect him to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

Lex Luger WWE Debut

Luger joined WWE for the first time in 1993. Vince McMahon wanted him to replace Hulk Hogan to become the face of his promotion. He was introduced in front of the WWE fans by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan at Royal Rumble 1993. He played the character of a Narcissist upon making his WWE debut and he had been treated as a top star.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Beginnings

In 1985, Luger met Hiro Matsuda who was a professional wrestling trainer and was famous for training the likes of Hulk Hogan and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. Matsuda liked Luger’s physique and he wanted to train him for professional wrestling. Luger agreed to take the training. It is said that he got inspiration behind his ring name from his favourite super villain character Lex Luthor.

Championship Wrestling Florida

His ring name and its inspiration helped him to establish himself as a typical heel. In September 1985 he made his in ring debut as he featured beside other notorious heels, Percy Pringle and Rick Rude. Luger started working in Championship Wrestling Florida CWF and won his first match against Cocoa Samoa in October 1985.

Championship Success

On the very next month, he defeated Wahoo McDaniel to win the Southern Heavyweight Championship which was also his first Championship success in the world of wrestling. He kept on working in Championship Wrestling Florida and he went on to become one of the top stars of the promotion and also wrestled some of the biggest names like Ric Flair and Bruiser Brody.

Jim Crockett Promotions/WCW

In 1987 he came to Jim Crockett Promotions which later became World Championship Wrestling WCW. He was given a little gimmick change and he also got the nickname Total Package in the promotion. He also started using his famous finisher The Human Torture Rack after joining the promotion.

The Four Horsemen

He also became a member of the famous Four Horsemen faction after Ole Anderson got kicked out of it. His first major feud in the promotion was against Nikita Koloff whom he defeated to win the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship in July 1987. His victory over Koloff was pretty dominant as he totally knocked him off during the match.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Lex Luger Lex Luger Nick Names The Narcissist, The Total Package Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Lex Luger Height 6’6” Lex Luger Weight 275 lbs. Relationship Status Divorced Lex Luger Net Worth $400,000 Lex Luger Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1987 Mentor * Lex Luger Signature Moves Bearhug, Atomic drop, Vertical Suplex, Rib breaker Finishing Move(s) Torture Rack Theme Song / Lex Luger Song / Lex Luger Music Narcissist (WWE) Catchphrases *

Lex Luger Net Worth & Salary

Luger was one of the top stars in the professional wrestling world during the 90s and it is also reported that he was one of the highest paid athletes of WCW during that time. But it would be extremely shocking to look at his current net worth. According to reports from various media sources, the former two times WCW World Heavyweight Champion’s net worth is somewhere around $400,000 only.

Lex Luger Family

Luger was born on June 2, 1958 in Buffalo, New York. It is reported that he is of Scottish and German heritage. There is not enough information available about his previous life. Last year it was announced that his mother passed away. But there is not enough information available about her mother or father or any siblings.

Championships and Accomplishments

Luger had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships. He has mostly been active in WCW and he won major prestigious titles from all over the promotion including it total of two WCW World Heavyweight Championship and other big titles as well. He has also been active in WWE for a couple of years and he had been the co winner of the Royal Rumble match of 1994.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) Royal Rumble (1994) with Bret Hart, Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA Bahamas Championship (1 time), NWA Florida Television Championship (1 time), NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (Florida version) (3 times) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Frank Gotch Award (2016) WCW World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Television Championship (2 times), NWA/WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (5 times), NWA (Mid-Atlantic)/WCW World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Barry Windham (1), Sting (1), and The Giant (1), World Cup Of Wrestling (1995) – with Randy Savage, Sting, Johnny B. Badd, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Alex Wright, Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup (1988) – with Sting, Second WCW Triple Crown Champion Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (1993), Feud of the Year (1987) The Four Horsemen vs. The Super Powers and The Road Warriors, Feud of the Year (1988, 1990) vs. Ric Flair, Match of the Year (1991) with Sting vs. The Steiner Brothers at SuperBrawl I, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1993), Rookie of the Year (1986), Wrestler of the Year (1997), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1991, Ranked No. 20 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 52 and No. 90 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Sting and Barry Windham, respectively, in 2003 WWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (1989), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1996) with Arn Anderson, Meng, The Barbarian, Ric Flair, Kevin Sullivan, Z-Gangsta, and The Ultimate Solution vs. Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage in a Towers of Doom match at Uncensored on March 24 Records Two times WCW World Television Champion, Co Royal Rumble winner 1994 with Bret Hart

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Luger was an active American Football player and he had a very good career in American Football. It is also reported that Luger is an Association Football fan. Reports also suggest that he is a big fan of Scottish football club Rangers. Luger also follows the Premier League and he supports Manchester United.

Personal Information Table

Lex Luger Real Name / Full Name Lawrence Wendell Pfohl Birth Date June 2, 1958 Lex Luger Age 65 Relationship Status Divorced Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Buffalo, New York Nationality American Hometown Buffalo, New York School/College/University Princeton University Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree in Biochemical Engineering Religion Christianity Lex Luger Ethnicity White Current Residence Buffalo, New York Hobbies * Lex Luger Tattoo *

Movies and TV Shows

Luger appeared in multiple television series as mostly guest stars, however, he never considered acting as a professional career. He appeared in an episode of Superboy season 3 as a guest star in 1990. He also appeared in an episode of Hardcore Pawn’s season 6. There are other series that also featured him. One of his latest appearances was in an episode of Biography: WWE Legends series and the episode was dedicated to him.

Lex Luger Wife

In 1979, Luger married Peggy Fulbright and they lived 24 years together. When they got married, Luger was still not involved in the wrestling world. Together Peggy Fulbright and Luger had two children, a son named Brian and a daughter named Lauren Ashley. He also had a live in relationship with Miss Elizabeth from 1999 to 2003. He was still married to Peggy Fulbright during that time.

Main Event Success

Success in WCW

Luger continued dominating the whole WCW roster and kept on winning prestigious championships. He also had some top feuds with some of the biggest names of the time he was also a part of the first ever WarGames match in which he wrestled as a member of the Four Horsemen faction. He also won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

First WWE Run

He worked in WCW until 1993 and he had been treated as a top star of the promotion as long as he was active. In 1993 he joined WWE for the first time and during that time, Vince McMahon was looking for a substitute who could replace Hulk Hogan as the face of the promotion since Hogan was leaving for WCW. McMahon thought Luger would have been the perfect choice to replace Hogan.

Success in WWE

Luger had been treated as a top star in WWE and he was often regarded as the Narcissist in the promotion. He was the co winner of the Royal Rumble match of 1994 along with “The Hitman” Bret Hart. At WrestleMania IX, he defeated Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig which was indeed one of the biggest wins of his WWE career. He worked in WWE until 1995.

Return to WCW

Soon McMahon realized that he was not good enough to replace Hulk Hogan to become the face of WWE. By 1995 he wanted to leave WWE and his wish was granted. After leaving the promotion he returned to WCW where once again he had been treated as a top star of the promotion. He remained active in WCW until the very death of the promotion in 2001.

Final Days

After the death of WCW, Luger became a little irregular in the wrestling world. He worked in various wrestling promotions like TNA Wrestling in multiple runs. In 2011 he returned to WWE and started working on their Wellness Policy. He is still working in WWE and we can definitely expect him to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame soon.

Iconic Quotes From Lex Luger

“I was trying to be 27 at age 47, but God had to get rid of my vanity. I had trouble letting go of the old Lex physically. My human fleshly nature didn’t want to let go of what had come to be billed as ‘The Total Package.’ I guess God had to help me get rid of the last remnant of that vanity and pride.”

“Many times, the decisions we make affect and hurt your closest friends and family the most. I have a lot of regrets in that regard. But God has forgiven me, which I am very thankful for. It has enabled me to forgive myself and move forward one day at a time.”

“When I saw that Wrestlemania had broken an indoor attendance record, I just walked into a wrestling office, Championship Wrestling in Florida, during the offseason, and they introduced me to Hiro Matsuda, who became my mentor… and the rest is history!”

“One of the things I do is try to get a positive message out there in the local schools and tell my story. I also do a lot of faith-based speaking, sharing my story and testimony, to help show what God has done in my life and what he can do in others’ lives.”

“I want to thank the fans so much for their support through the years. Even as undeserving as I was, they were a big part of my being able to move forward and put my life back together. They’re the greatest. They’re the ones who make the stars. For their support throughout my career and today, I love them and thank them.”

“I’m involved in quite a few ministries as a bridge builder, trying to match generous givers and donors to other ministries. Based on my past, I’m also involved in mainly the prison ministry. I go to jails and prisons and share my story, trying to give them some hope.”

“I just want people to know out there no matter what they’ve done, God doesn’t judge us on how many sins. God is there for us. He loves us. He wants us to turn it over to Him.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Lex Luger

Luger was one of the biggest stars of the wrestling world during the late 80s and throughout the 90s and he had some excellent feuds throughout his wrestling career. Nikita Koloff was one of the earliest and best rivals of Luger’s career. He made a big mark after beating him in 1987 to win the NWA United States Heavyweight Championship.

Luger also had amazing feuds with the likes of Barry Windham, Sting, and even with Hulk Hogan. These were definitely some of the top feuds of not only Luger’s career but of WCW. But the biggest rival of Luger’s career has to be the 16 times World Champion Ric Flair. This legendary duo worked as a team as well as rivals.

Lex Luger Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Luger went through multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. After he left WCW in 1992 for the first time, he joined World Bodybuilding Federation which was run by Vince McMahon. But he picked up a massive injury from a motorcycle accident. When he recovered from it, WBF was out of business and he transitioned to WWE.

Other Details

Luger has appeared in multiple video games as a playable characters. His first appearance was back in 1990 when he appeared as a playable character in WCW Wrestling which was an NES exclusive video game. He has also appeared in multiple other video games including WWE video games. He has appeared in one of the latest WWE video game installments which is WWE 2K19.

Lex Luger Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CWF 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) NWA 45 (73.77%) 3 (4.92%) 13 (21.31%) NWA TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SMW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) USWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 256 (61.24%) 31 (7.42%) 131 (31.34%) WCW/NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWA 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) WWF 88 (69.29%) 11 (8.66%) 28 (22.05%) TOTAL 400 (64.00%) 46 (7.36%) 179 (28.64%)

Lex Luger Manager

Luger had been managed by multiple big names throughout his professional wrestling career. In both WWE and WCW, he had been managed by various names. In 1993 he was introduced in front of the WWE Universe by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. He had also been managed by the names that have worked with him as his Tag Team partners as well as his Four Horsemen teammates during his early WCW days.

