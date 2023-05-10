Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Lita who is a former four times WWE Women’s World champion recently claimed that long time feuds were long gone and they were a thing of the past. She thought there were many contents these days.

Amy Dumas Lita arrived in WWE back in 1999 after having a short career on the Independence circuit and in the Extreme Championship Wrestling. At first she worked as the manager of The Hardy Boyz when they were famously known as Team Xtreme. She kept on working as their valet for a number of years.

Lita Thinks Long Time Feuds Are Gone With The Past

But her increasing popularity soon got her into the WWE ring as she started working as a wrestler. During the Attitude Era, her feud with Stephanie McMahon became quite famous among the fans of WWE. They even featured on the main event of Monday Night RAW one time and it is not much remembered by WWE anymore.

She won her first WWE Women’s Championship during the Attitude Era and by then she became the most popular female wrestler of WWE and in the world of professional wrestling. There were a lot of talents of today who grew up idealising her. She was an idol to a lot of wrestlers of this generation.

She announced her retirement in 2006 after having an excellent career in WWE as she went on to win a total of 4 WWE Women’s championships. She kept on making sporadic appearances. Recently she appeared to team up with Becky Lynch to win the WWE women’s Tag Team Championship and she featured on WrestleMania 39 card as well.

“I feel like because there’s so much content these days…we haven’t gotten to see a bunch of these long-term feuds in the continuous way that we did with me and Trish. I still think there’s an underlying Becky and Charlotte feud, but we’re just not seeing it right now.

“Trish and I were never really separated from each other for that long. We always did these side feuds to come right back around and I don’t think you see that these days. Part of why you don’t see that is because there are so many options now. They have such a rich roster they don’t need to be like ‘we’ve seen this match 100 times…’ But I do think in some ways that variety doesn’t allow these really deep-seated, deep-rooted stories to happen as often.”