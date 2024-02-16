“I Know You All Miss Me And I Miss You Too,” Mandy Rose Addresses 2024 WWE Return

Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract in late 2022 and since then she just vanished from the pro-wrestling circuit. It was a controversial departure after which decided to focus more on various third-party projects and she was also open about not having the desire to return to professional wrestling.

However, there have been rumors that WWE might consider bringing “The Golden Goddess” back into the fold given fans’ interest in her. SEScoops recently spoke with a tenured source within WWE about whether there have been any conversations around Mandy Rose, this week and they were informed that “She is not off limits. She is not talked about. She was released. She’s done her thing. She’s just not a subject.”

Mandy Rose currently remains focused on her marriage

During a recent episode of the Power Alphas Podcast co-hosted by herself and fiancée Tino Sabatelli, Mandy Rose expressed uncertainty about a potential return to the WWE. The good thing is that the former NXT Women’s Champion didn’t rule out the idea of having a comeback despite not having full interest in it. Furthermore, she also acknowledged the fact that fans miss her seeing in the ring and it will be for them if the return ever happens.

“I can’t say for sure whether I’ll ever return to WWE. I don’t have a crystal ball to predict the future. Right now, I’m enjoying my life. We’re about to get married and we have many exciting plans, trips, and projects in the works. That’s my answer. You should never say never. I will say that if I were to consider a return, it would be for my fans. I know you all miss me and I miss you too,” Mandy Rose stated.

Mostly busy with her personal stuff and upcoming wedding scheduled for the 2024 fall, Mandy Rose hasn’t been part of any negotiations for a non-WWE brand since her WWE release in December 2022 after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. It’s unknown if she’s still training in the ring. But she remains in great shape, thanks to her photo shoot and content ventures. With a ton of profit from that side, it’s unlikely that she’s considering a return to the WWE, right away.