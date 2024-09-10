With a ton of potential buried within herself, Mandy Rose was arguably underutilized on the main roster for several years under the Golden Goddess gimmick. This was the timespan when she was only reserved to serve the audience with her great looks. Things changed for good measures around her after coming back to NXT in the summer of 2021 as she got to set up The Toxic Attraction faction with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

This essentially happened after Mandy Rose headed into the Triple H-regime in NXT from the strict Vince McMahon-regime that used to control things on Raw and Smackdown. However, her second stint on NXT also aligned with Vince handling things briefly during NXT’s 20 run that lasted for one year but admittedly she never had a bad experience with her former boss.

There have been a lot of talks around Vince McMahon who’s been away from the WWE scene for a long time and he won’t be returning, ever under the new banner of TKO after sexual allegations were filed against him. While many of the former female employees of the company have opened up about their past experiences with Vinnie Mac, Mandy Rose won’t be one of those names.

Mandy Rose pointed out Vince McMahon’s contributions in creating this WWE empire

Speaking with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes, Mandy Rose was asked to opine on her tenure in the WWE and how things “went down” with Vince McMahon being in charge. The former WWE Superstar didn’t necessarily want to comment on unconfirmed things but as a female talent, she admittedly never faced any tough situations during her tenure.

“Whatever I can say myself though, however like, I never had a bad experience with Vince. Vince was a great boss for me when I worked for him. And I think what he did for WWE alone is amazing, right?” Mandy Rose questioned.

“I mean, you can’t forget about that. But obviously the allegations and all these things are really terrible. So it’s hard to say, but for me, yeah, that documentary should be really interesting.”

Despite getting released from the WWE, Mandy Rose’s growth outside the professional wrestling circuit hasn’t stopped. She has since flourished in multiple ventures outside the wrestling genre namely in the content-sharing service. The former NXT Women’s Champion has topped everyone else in the premium content creation space which also increased her monetary benefits.