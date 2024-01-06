Maryse: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Maryse is a Canadian professional wrestler and an actor. She has also worked as a glamour model. She had a very short career in the world of professional wrestling and even in a short amount of time she achieved a lot of success. She was active in WWE during the early PG Era of the promotion. She still makes sporadic appearances.

Maryse Height, Weight, Age & More:

Ouellet had one of the best physiques in the women’s wrestling during her time and her excellent physique helped her a lot to gain more success. The billed height of Ouellet was 5’8″ and her billed weight was 115 lbs. She was born on January 21, 1983 and currently the former two times WWE Divas Champion is 40 year old.

Maryse Early Life

Ouellet was born on January 21, 1983 and currently she is 40 year old. Montréal, Quebec, Canada is the place where Maryse born, even though she grew up in Edmundston, New Brunswick. Before joining the world of wrestling she tried a career in modelling. She started her modeling career as a beauty pageant contestant and she won Miss Hawaiian Tropic Canada 2003.

Who is Maryse

Maryse WWE Debut

Ouellet meet her WWE debut through the 2006 Diva Search competition of the promotion. She was one of the final 7 contestants of the tournament. Despite not being able to win the tournament, she was given a professional contract in WWE. She worked on the development territories of the promotion at first before joining the main roster in early 2008. She made her main roster debut as a part of American rapper Timbaland’s new music video during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Professional Wrestling Career

Diva Search Competition

Maryse joined the world of professional wrestling in 2006 when she auditioned for the Diva Search Competition of WWE of the mentioned year. She could make it to the final eight of the competition and she finished seventh. Despite not being able to win, she impressed the WWE officials with a lot and earned a professional contract in the promotion.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

She was given a chance to work on the developmental territory of WWE and she also started training on the performance center of the promotion. Ohio Valley Wrestling was the development territory of WWE during the time and she started working on OVW regularly from 2006. She herself said that she was “very, very excited”, as it was her “dream to become a WWE Diva.”

First Main Roster Appearance

She worked on OVW for around a year before joining the main roster. Her First main roster appearance was in May 2007 when she appeared during American rapper Timbaland’s new music video for the single “Throw It on Me” on Monday Night RAW. She became a regular on the main roster from the beginning of 2008 as she started appearing regularly on SmackDown.

Official Main Roster Debut

On March 2008, she worked in a swimsuit contest against Victoria, Michelle McCool, Cherry, and Eve Torres. The match ended with Torres and Ouellet fighting each other. She had been pretty impressive in the ring from the very first day of joining action and she also started earning a wide fan base among the WWE Universe.

Rising Success

From the very first day of joining the main roster she had been working as a heel and she had been working on various feuds and storylines with some of the top names in the women’s division of WWE like Victoria and Eve Torres. During the time WWE also introduced the new WWE Divas championship which was exclusive for SmackDown at that time. Ouellet became a contender for it as soon as it was introduced.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Maryse Maryse Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Maryse Height 5’8” Maryse Weight 115 lbs. Relationship Status Married Maryse Net Worth $15 Million Maryse Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2006 Mentor * Maryse Signature Moves Corner Foot Choke, Forward Russian Leg Sweep, Modified Figure Four Leglock, French Pain Finishing Move(s) French Kiss, French TKO Theme Song / Maryse Song / Maryse Music Pourquoi Catchphrases *

Maryse Net Worth & Salary

Maryse Ouellet aka Mizanin currently resides with her husband the Miz who is a two times WWE World Champion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Ouellet is estimated to be somewhere around $15 million. Reports also suggest that have final salary in WWE was something around $2 million.

Maryse Family

Maryse was born on January 21, 1983 and the 40 year old American Professional wrestler was born in Montréal, Quebec, Canada. Guy Ouellet is her father and she has father’s name tattooed on her wrist. See admitted that her favourite actress is Scarlett Johansson. She also has a degree in business administration.

Championships and Accomplishments

Ouellet had been active in the world of professional wrestling for a very short amount of time and the only Championship she could ever win was the WWE Divas Championship which she won two times in total. She could have definitely win more championships if she could remain active in the resting world for a longer time period.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (2 times), Divas Championship Tournament (2010) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Bleacher Report – Diva/Knockout of the Year (2009) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 9 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2009 Records Two times WWE Divas Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, Ouellet has also been a Kyokushin Karate black belt. She admitted herself that she always wanted to be a professional wrestler and it had been her dream. She considered professional wrestling legends Lita and Victoria as her dream opponents.

Personal Information Table

Maryse Real Name / Full Name Maryse Birth Date January 21, 1983 Maryse Age 40 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Montréal, Quebec, Canada Nationality American Hometown Montréal, Quebec, Canada School/College/University Not Known Educational Qualification Degree in business administration Religion Roman Catholic Maryse Ethnicity White Current Residence Westlake Village, California Hobbies * Maryse Tattoo Her father’s name tattooed on her wrist

Maryse Movies and TV Shows

Acting had been a career goal for Ouellet but she could not find much success in the world of acting. However, she has appeared in loads of movies and television series. She even worked as the lead character of a number of movies. She also worked in loads of television series and she even had her own television series along with her husband named Miz & Mrs.

Maryse Husband

Ouellet got engaged to her long time boyfriend The Miz in 2013. The Miz is a WWE legend and he is also a two times WWE World Champion. They met each other for the first time during the WWE Diva Search competition of 2006. The couple got married in 2014 and they are living happily together. They also have two daughters together.

Further Success

WWE Divas Champion

Ouellet challenged the first WWE Divas Champion Michelle McCool in multiple occasions including at The Unforgiven event of 2008. But she failed to defeat McCool at the mentioned event. Finally at December 2008 she defeated McCool to win her first major Championship which was the WWE Divas title ending McCool’s 155 day title reign. This match took place in an episode of Smackdown.

Success at the Divas Champion

Ouellet got the opportunity to retain the championship for over 200 days and she had been an excellent champion. Finally at the Night of Champions event of 2009 she dropped the Championship to Mickie James. Even after losing the Championship she kept on feuding for the title. It to her seven more months to win her second WWE Divas Championship.

Final Days as a Regular Worker

After Melina was forced to vacate the Championship after an injury, WWE organized a tournament to crown a new Divas champion. Ouellet defeated Gail Kim in the mentioned tournaments to win her second WWE Divas Championship. This time she could only hold the championship for 49 days as she dropped the title to Eve Torres in an episode of RAW.

After 2011 she was slowly stepping out from in ring action and started managing Ted DiBiase Jr. Ouellet was released from WWE on October 2012. She made a couple of independent circuit appearances after her WWE release. But after this release, she almost said goodbye to professional wrestling and it looked like she would never come back to action.

Recent Days, Part Timer

In 2016 she was brought back to WWE again and this time she came back holding the hands of her real life husband The Miz. She regularly appeared as the manager of the former WWE Champion. She also made some sporadic in ring appearances like her mix tag team match at WrestleMania 33 where she teamed up with her husband to take on the team of John Cena and Nikki Bella. She still makes sporadic appearances in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Maryse

“It’s funny that everyone talks about Women’s Revolution and I’m the first one to be behind all of them and be with them, but you can’t forget that behind every Women’s Revolution, there was a pack of women before them and before every single generation fought for something.”

“There’s nothing worse than working out and having a guy walk back and forth looking at you, because you know he wants to talk to you, but he’s calculating his tactic! Then, somehow, he comes closer and introduces himself while you’re halfway through the workout – and super sweaty, with messy hair, bad makeup and out of breath!”

“The way I see it is, you can be a character on a TV show for years, then the TV show gets cancelled and your favorite actress or favorite comedian, you don’t see them for a little while and then you see them back doing something else. You can still be enjoying them performing on TV.”

“It’s like Hollywood movie stars – you can say they lead a glamourous life, but it’s a lot of work. They’re on set for 16 hours a day, then they go home and they still study. They have a nice paycheque at the end, but they do work a lot. WWE is very much like that.”

“When I see fans in the street or at meet-and-greets, it’s great. Sometimes they want me to be that person they see on TV, take a picture with a hand in their face or ask me to ‘be mean like you do.’ But I can’t play that character 24-7.”

“I was born and raised in Laval and my first memory of the Canadiens was their rivalry with the Nordiques and that series in the 1993 playoffs. I was only in grade school but I remember everyone going crazy about the Canadiens that year.”

“When I had Monroe, I was back in the ring four months after giving birth. Five months after giving birth, I was main eventing Smackdown Live in a singles match, which has never really been done before, ever.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Maryse

Ouellet was active in the world of wrestling for a very short amount of time but even in a short time period she had some excellent rivalries with some of the biggest names in the women’s division of WWE. During her early days, Michelle McCool had been a big a rival of her. Ouellet defeated her to win her first WWE Divas Championship.

Eve Torres had also been a big rival of Ouellet. The duo faced each other on multiple occasions and provided some excellent matches together. Among her recent rivalries, Nikki Bella has been one of the biggest rivals. Ouellet even teamed up with her husband The Miz to take on the team of John Cena and Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33.

Maryse Injury

Ouellet might have had a short career in the world of professional wrestling but she suffered multiple injuries throughout her career. During her early career in the main roster During her early career in the main roster, she had a rivalry with Maria Kanellis. In August 2008, she broke her nose while receiving a Bulldog from Maria. This was a minor injury and it did not sideline her from action for a very long time.

Other Details

Ouellet has also appeared in loads of WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2010 which was released on 2009. She has also appeared in loads of other WWE video games including the latest installment in the series which is WWE 2K23.

Maryse Salary $2 million Brand Endorsements Dom Perignon, Neiman Marcus, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, IPSY, Fashion Nova, Cult Beauty, Snap Studio, Madroe Productions, and multiple fashion brands Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Maryse is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and her Instagram has a total following of 2.3 million. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Maryse Twitter, Maryse Instagram.

Maryse Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) OVW 13 (59.09%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (40.91%) WWE 43 (32.09%) 4 (2.99%) 87 (64.93%) TOTAL 57 (35.63%) 4 (2.50%) 99 (61.88%)

Maryse Manager

Ouellet never worked with any professional manager throughout her professional wrestling career. During her early WWE career, she mostly worked as a singles wrestler. After she returned to WWE in 2016, she had been managed by her husband The Miz in a number of occasions. Ouellet herself has managed a number of wrestlers like Ted DiBiase Jr. and her husband.

FAQS

Q. When did Maryse start wrestling?

A. Maryse started working in 2006

Q. How tall is Maryse in feet?

A. Maryse is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Maryse manager?

A. Maryse does not have a manager, however, she has managed multiple names like Ted DiBiase Jr. and her husband The Miz

Q. What is current Maryse song?

A. Maryse uses the song ‘Pourquoi’

Q. Who is Maryse mother?

A. Maryse’s mother was Marjolaine Martin

Q. Who is Maryse father?

A. Maryse’s father was Guy Ouellet

Q. Who is currently Maryse girlfriend?

A. Maryse is currently married to WWE star and two times WWE World Champion The Miz

Q. Who is Maryse brother?

A. Maryse does not have a brother but a sister named Michelle Ouellet

Q. How much is Maryse worth?

A. Ouellet’s net worth is something around $15m

Q. How many times Maryse won the WWE Divas title?

A. Ouellet had been a two times WWE Divas Champion