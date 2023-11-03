Bio

Matt Hardy is an American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He has worked in multiple major wrestling promotions including WWE and TNA Wrestling. He has also won many prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. Right now even at the age of 49, he is going pretty strong.

Matt Hardy Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Matt is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 236 lbs. He was born on September 23, 1974 and currently the former WWE United States champion is 49 year old. He has been active in the world of professional wrestling for over 3 decades and he has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the world of professional wrestling.

Matt Hardy: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Matt Hardy Early Life

Matt was born in Cameron, North Carolina. His parents were Gilbert and Ruby Moore Hardy. He is also the older brother of former three times WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy. His mother died out of brain cancer at a very young age of him. He loved playing baseball. He started playing baseball when he was a child and he played baseball throughout his high school days. But he stopped playing during his senior year.

Who is Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy is an American Professional wrestler and a legend of professional wrestling. He has been active in the wrestling world for over 3 decades and he has won multiple prestigious Championship from all over the globe. He has also worked in multiple major promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. Currently, he is active in All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy WWE Debut

Matt made this WWE debut vaccine 1994 as a jobber and he kept on working as a jobber until he got a full time contract in 1998. His debut match was against Yugoslavian professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame Nikolai Volkoff. Matt lost this match via submission. Throughout 1994 and 1995, he jobbed to the likes of Crush, Irwin R. Schyster, Razor Ramon, Hakushi, Owen Hart, the Imposter Undertaker, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and “The Ringmaster” Steve Austin.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Hardy made his professional wrestling debut in 1992. He got the opportunity to perform in WCW quite early in his career and he also worked on various independent circuit promotions. In 1994 he got the opportunity to work in WWE and he started working as a jobber much like he worked as a jobber in WCW.

Early WWE Career as a Jobber

Throughout 1994 and 1995, he jobbed to and lost matches against Crush, Irwin R. Schyster, Razor Ramon, Hakushi, Owen Hart, the imposter Undertaker, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and “The Ringmaster” Steve Austin. Soon he started teaming up with his brother Jeff Hardy but they were not getting enough opportunities to win matches as a team either.

The Hardy Boyz

The Two Brothers were finally awarded a contract in WWE in 1998 and finally, they were getting some legit opportunities as a tag team. Together they were started to be addressed as the Hardy Boyz. Soon after signing a professional contract with WWE, the two brothers became huge sensations among the fans and a big attraction of the promotion during the time.

Tag Team Success

The Hardy Boyz one multiple Tag Team championships together during the Attitude Era and they showcased some excellent matches like the Tag Team Championship ladder match from WrestleMania 2000 and the TLC Tag Team Championship match from WrestleMania X-Seven. Matt’s real life girlfriend Lita also used to accompany them during their matches.

They kept on working as a tag team throughout the Attitude Era. During the early days of the Ruthless Aggression Era, WWE decided to introduce the brand split, and some of the famous tag teams separated because of it. The Hardy Boyz had to separate as well. Jeff went to RAW and Matt got the opportunity to shine on SmackDown.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Matt Hardy Matt Hardy Nick Names Version 1 Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Matt Hardy Height 6’2” Matt Hardy Weight 236 lbs. Relationship Status Married Matt Hardy Net Worth $2.5 Million Matt Hardy Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 1992 Mentor * Matt Hardy Signature Moves Corner clothesline followed by a running bulldog, Diving elbow drop, Side Russian Legsweep, Side Effect Finishing Move(s) Twist of Fate Theme Song / Matt Hardy Song / Matt Hardy Music Matt Hardy 999 Ft. Juice WRLD Catchphrases Delete! Delete! Delete!

Matt Hardy Net Worth & Salary

When his younger brother Jeff Hardy stands at a stunning net worth of $12 million at this moment, Matt’s net worth stands somewhere around $2.5 million at this moment according to reports from various media sources. Sources also claim that he earns something around $300,000 per year from his current promotion All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy Family

Matt was born on August 31, 1977 in Cameron, North Carolina. His father was Gillbert Hardy and his mother was Ruby Moore Hardy. His younger brother Jeff Hardy is also a famous professional wrestler. He loved playing baseball and throughout his high school life, he played baseball. He also played American football and his positions were a linebacker or a defensive end.

Championships and Accomplishments

Matt has been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than three decades and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. He has won major championships in WWE and other promotions as well. Throughout his life, he had been a tag team specialist and he won the WWE Tag Team Championship 10 times in total.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) ECW Championship (1 time), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWF European Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Cruiserweight Championship (1 time), WWF/World Tag Team Championship (6 times) – with Jeff Hardy, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy, WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Montel Vontavious Porter (1) Jeff Hardy (1) and Bray Wyatt (1), WCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy, André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2018), Bragging Rights Trophy (2009) – with Team SmackDown (Chris Jericho, Kane, R-Truth, Finlay, David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd), Terri Invitational Tournament (1999)[33] – with Jeff Hardy, WWE Tag Team Eliminator (2018) – with Bray Wyatt Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Dynamite Award (1 time) ASW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brother Nero Worst Moment of the Year (2020) vs. Sammy Guevara at All Out (2020) The Crash Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brother Nero FSW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) HOG Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy IWC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy MCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), MCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy, Extreme Rising World Championship (1 time) NCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NCW Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NDW Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NDW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy NEWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NEWA Hall of Fame (class of 2012) NFWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NFWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Venom NWA 2000 Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy OMEGA Heavyweight Championship (2 times), OMEGA Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brother Nero/Jeff Hardy Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2017) with Jeff Hardy, Feud of the Year (2005) vs. Edge and Lita, Match of the Year (2000) with Jeff Hardy vs. The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian in a triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, Match of the Year (2001) with Jeff Hardy vs. The Dudley Boyz and Edge and Christian in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven, Tag Team of the Year (2000) with Jeff Hardy, Ranked No. 17 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2003, PWS Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Remix Pro Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Façade ROH World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy, Holy S*** Moment of the Decade (2010s) – Hardys Show Up, Win ROH World Tag Team Gold – with Jeff Hardy, TNA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Jeff Hardy/Brother Nero WrestleCade Championship (2 times) Best Gimmick (2002, 2016), Worst Feud of the Year (2004) with Lita vs. Kane Wrestling Superstar Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Hardy Records Former ECW Champion, two times TNA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Matt had a long time relationship with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The couple first match in January 1999 and soon after meeting each other they started dating. Lita started working as the valet of The Hardy Boyz during the Attitude Era they were in a relationship until 2005 and after that Lita got involved in a romantic relationship with Edge and the couple got separated.

Personal Information Table

Matt Hardy Real Name / Full Name Matthew Moore Hardy Birth Date September 23, 1974 Matt Hardy Age 49 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Cameron, North Carolina Nationality American Hometown Cameron, North Carolina School/College/University Union Pines High School, University of North Carolina, Sandhills Community College Educational Qualification Majored in Engineering Religion Christianity Matt Hardy Ethnicity White Current Residence Cameron, North Carolina Hobbies Doing Workout, Traveling, Playing Piano, Singing Matt Hardy Tattoo *

Matt Hardy Movies and TV Shows

Hardy did not consider acting as a professional career and his focus always remained on wrestling. But he did appear on multiple television series and in a movie as well. The only movie he appeared in was Pro Wrestlers Vs Zombies back in 2013. He also appeared in multiple famous television series like That ’70s Show and Fear Factor.

Matt Hardy Wife

Matt is currently married to retired professional wrestler Rebe Sky. The couple got married to each other on October 2013 and they have been together for more than a decade. Together the couple has four children. They had their first child in June 2015. Rebe Sky is currently retired from wrestling. She appeared in multiple professional wrestling promotions including in WWE back in 2018.

Post Attitude Era Success

Singles Career

Matt started working as a heel after getting drafted to SmackDown and his main focus remained the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. During that time he also teamed up with Shannon Moore and earned multiple reigns of the Cruiserweight championship. He also worked in some excellent storylines while working as a solo star in WWE.

Various Feuds

In 2004 he started a feud with wrestling legend Kane over Matt’s real life girlfriend Lita. The feud did not receive very well from the critics but Matt did an excellent job. Overall it was a fun feud and it was won by the Big Red Machine. Matt also had some other excellent feuds with other big stars like Edge and MVP in the upcoming future.

Feud with Edge and Lita

His feud with Edge was more personal than just a story. Matt’s then girlfriend Lita betrayed him and got into a romantic relationship with Edge. WWE cashed this incident into a wrestling storyline and it was definitely one of the most entertaining storylines of 2005. Ultimately Matt lost this feud since WWE was building Edge as the next main eventer of the promotion.

Storylines with MVP and Jeff Hardy

From 2007 to 2008, he had another excellent feud with MVP. This feud is not remembered to this date much but it was an excellent rivalry overall. He also had an amazing feud with his own brother Jeff Hardy. The duo met each other at Wrestlemania 25 in a one on one match which was won by Matt.

TNA Wrestling, Broken Matt Hardy

In 2010 he was released from WWE and he went to the independent circuit. He also worked on various other big promotions like TNA Wrestling and Ring of Honor. While working in TNA Wrestling he invented his Broken character which earned him ultimate success. He won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship two times during this ultimate success.

Return to WWE, Recent Days

In 2017 he made his return to WWE along with his brother. The duo even won the WWE Tag Team championships together again. But soon Matt started working solo again and WWE had to bring his broken character on screen after they saw its massive popularity. But it could not be as successful in WWE. In 2020 he was released from WWE and he decided to go to the new promotion AEW. He is still active in the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Matt Hardy

“When everything is stripped away in life, everybody is a human being that has problems, that has issues, has flaws, that isn’t perfect. It doesn’t make a difference what your sex is, what your sexual preference is, what your race is or what your background is. If you’re a good person, you’re OK in my book.”

“My goal is go out, try and be an entertainer, try to have the best match I can but be smart about it. If people are enjoying it, enjoying what I’m doing, then that’s awesome because I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I’m very passionate about what I’m doing.”

“As you evolve, you learn that wrestling is not necessarily about stunts or spots. You need to go out and show the audience that they can love you for the persona you are – not because of the risk you’re willing to take or the jeopardy you’re willing to put your body in.”

“When you’re doing a television production, or you’re with a company, there is some stress; there is pressure to perform, and it’s a little tougher, but it also comes with the benefits of having huge television exposure and wrestling in front of a bigger crowd.”

“Everything we do in the ‘Woken’ universe is so fantastical that wrestling fans, especially younger kids, who only know Matt Hardy from tag team matches or Team Xtreme or whatnot, they need to learn what I am before we can start expanding.”

“Every night you go out there, you get hurt. It’s really the easiest way to say it. People can describe wrestling however they want to, but your body is flesh and bone, and it’s not meant to be slammed on wood and steel.”

“Eric Young is an excellent heel. I think Eric Young is a really, really good heel because he does things intentionally so that you don’t want to cheer him, you don’t want to get behind him, and you don’t want to support him.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Matt Hardy

Throughout the years, Hardy had multiple top feuds. Some of the feuds were really important and they really helped to establish himself as a top star. One of the best feuds of his career was against MVP and it was really entertaining. It was a pretty long feud that started in 2007 and went on until 2008.

Another top feud she had was against the Rated R Superstar Edge. They had some real life issues during the time which really helped ignite the feud even more. Another amazing feud he had was against his own brother Jeff Hardy. The duo had each other for a couple of time but their feud from 2009 has to be the best one. Matt defeated Jeff at Wrestlemania 25 as well.

Matt Hardy Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Matt had to go through multiple severe injuries as well. He even suffered injuries after he joined All Elite Wrestling in 2020. But thankfully none of the injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his wrestling career. Even at the age of 49 he is going pretty strong and we expect him to continue wrestling for a long time.

Other Details

Matt has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in the famous Nintendo 64 video game WWF WrestleMania 2000. This game also marked the first appearance of his brother. His latest appearance in a WWE video game was in the critical failure, WWE 2K20. He also appeared in the first and only AEW video game AEW Fight Forever.

Matt Hardy Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Matt Hardy is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of his in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 2.2 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow him. Matt Hardy Instagram.

Matt Hardy Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) AAA 1 (20.00%) 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) AAW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AEW 64 (58.72%) 0 (0.00%) 45 (41.28%) APW 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) Battleground Championship Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) BTW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) ECWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Extreme Rising 2 (40.00%) 1 (20.00%) 2 (40.00%) FCW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) GFW/AML 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW/BTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) House Of Hardcore 7 (87.50%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (12.50%) HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWC/NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) MCW (Maryland) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 28 (77.78%) 1 (2.78%) 7 (19.44%) OMEGA 23 (74.19%) 2 (6.45%) 6 (19.35%) OMEGA/BTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) PWS 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) ROH 13 (54.17%) 1 (4.17%) 10 (41.67%) RPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) SMW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) The Crash 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TNA 53 (40.77%) 5 (3.85%) 72 (55.38%) UPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) VPW 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) WCA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WRESTLE-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCade 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) WrestleCircus 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCon 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleReunion 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 301 (52.53%) 15 (2.62%) 257 (44.85%) WWF 213 (44.84%) 16 (3.37%) 246 (51.79%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TOTAL 752 (50.91%) 44 (2.98%) 681 (46.11%)

Matt Hardy Manager

Matt had been managed by multiple names throughout his professional wrestling career. One of the best managers or arguably the best manager of Matt’s has to be his former girlfriend Lita who worked as the manager of him throughout the Attitude Era. She managed him during his single matches as well as his tag team matches along with his brother Jeff Hardy.

FAQS

Q. When did Matt Hardy start wrestling?

A. Matt Hardy started working in 1992

Q. How tall is Matt Hardy in feet?

A. Matt Hardy is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Matt Hardy manager?

A. Matt Hardy does not have a manager right now but he had been managed by multiple names previously, Lita was most important among them

Q. What is current Matt Hardy song?

A. Matt Hardy uses the song ‘Matt Hardy 999 Ft. Juice WRLD’

Q. Who is Matt Hardy mother?

A. Matt Hardy’s mother is Ruby Moore Hardy

Q. Who is Matt Hardy father?

A. Matt Hardy’s father is Gilbert Hardy

Q. Who is currently Matt Hardy girlfriend?

A. Matt Hardy is currently married to retired professional wrestler Rebe Sky aka Rebecca Reyes

Q. Who is Matt Hardy brother?

A. Matt Hardy’s younger brother is professional wrestling legend Jeff Hardy

Q. How much is Matt Hardy worth?

A. Matt Hardy’s net worth is something around $2.5m

Q. How many times Matt Hardy won the TNA World Heavyweight title?

A. Matt Hardy had been a two times TNA World Heavyweight Champion