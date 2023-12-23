Bio

Matt Riddle is an American Professional wrestler and a former mixed martial artist. He has worked on various independent circuit promotions and he has also been a famous WWE star. He has won multiple prestigious WWE titles like the WWE United States Championship. Currently, he is not signed to any wrestling promotion.

Matt Riddle Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Riddle was 6’2″ and his billed weight was 216 lbs. He was born on January 14, 1986 and currently the WWE United States champion is 37 year old. Before joining the wrestling world he was a mixed martial arts star and this background helped him a lot to gain quick success in the world of professional wrestling.

Matt Riddle: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Matt Riddle Early Life

Riddle was born on January 14, 1986 and currently he is 37 year old. Allentown, Pennsylvania is the place where Matt Riddle born. Later he moved to Saratoga Springs, New York. He attended Saratoga Springs High School and was a New York state wrestling champion in 2004. He also attended East Stroudsburg University.

Matt Riddle WWE Debut

Riddle signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2018 and he first appeared at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV. He made his ending debut on October 2018 where he defeated Luke Menzies. He made his main roster debut in 2020 when he made and instant impact by defeating the former two times WWE world Champion AJ Styles.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Independent Circuit

Riddle had a very strong mixed martial arts background before joining the world of professional wrestling. He had an excellent record in the field of mixed martial arts. He came to the world of pro wrestling in 2014 and upon joining the business he started working on the independent circuit.

Riddle remained active on the independent circuit for four long years and he had been pretty successful. He worked in various independent circuit wrestling promotions and even in a short amount of time he became pretty successful and one multiple prestigious Championships from all over the Indies.

WWE Debut

In 2018 he got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with WWE. He first appeared at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV where he was revealed to be the newest signing of WWE. The commentators of the night introduced him to the WWE universe. The fans were pretty excited to see him in WWE.

In Ring Debut

Upon joining the promotion he started working in the NXT which is the development territory of WWE. He made his in ring debut on October 2018 by defeating Luke Menzies in his first match. He had been treated as a top star from the very first day of joining the promotion and the WWE event released a documentary featuring him.

Success in the NXT

He remained active in the NXT for a couple of years and he challenged for multiple championships in the promotion but he could never win any singles championship. However, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship one time with Pete Dunne. This excellent Tag Team also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2020.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Matt Riddle Matt Riddle Nick Names The Original Bro Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Matt Riddle Height 6’2” Matt Riddle Weight 216 lbs. Relationship Status In a relationship Matt Riddle Net Worth $3 Million Matt Riddle Eye Color Blue Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 2014 Mentor * Matt Riddle Signature Moves Ankle Lock, Bro-ton, Deadlift Gutwrench Suplex, Sleeper Suplex Finishing Move(s) Floating Bro, RKO Theme Song / Matt Riddle Song / Matt Riddle Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases We Up

Matt Riddle Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Riddle is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. He is currently not signed with any promotion as he was released from WWE last September so he does not receive any salary from any promotion at this moment. He earned a reported salary of $400,000 when he was signed with WWE until last September.

Matt Riddle Family

Riddle was born on January 14, 1986, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Lisa Riddle and Matthew Riddle Sr. His father is a retired police officer and his mother is reportedly a wrestling fan. He has a younger brother named Daniel Riddle who is reportedly married and has two children.

Championships and Accomplishments

Riddle worked on the independent circuit before joining WWE and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the Indies. In WWE he won the NXT Tag Team Championship one time, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship two times, and the prestigious WWE United States Championship one time.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Randy Orton, NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Pete Dunne, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2020) – with Pete Dunne Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) 5 Star Tap or Snap Championship (1 time) Beyond Wrestling – Tournament for Today Men (2016) Evolve Championship (1 time), Style Battle (2016) Hope 24/7 Hardcore Championship (1 time) IWA Mid-South – Revolution Strong Style Tournament (2018) KPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Punisher Martinez Monster Factory Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 46 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2018 Progress Atlas Championship (2 times) King of Chaos Championship (1 time) PWG World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jeff Cobb Scenic City Invitational Tournament (2017) Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 of the top 10 men’s wrestlers in 2018, Ranked No. 8 of the top 10 wrestlers in 2017 Style Battle (8, 9) Westside Xtreme Wrestling – AMBITION 8 (2017) WWN Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2016), Rookie of the Year (2016) Records One time WWE United States Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Female independent wrestler Candy Cartwright brought allegations on Riddle of sexual assault in May 2018. Riddle immediately denied the claim and Cartwright even filed a lawsuit against Riddle on October 2020. The case was dismissed by March 2021 as it could not be proven and by July 2021, Cartwright dropped the lawsuit.

Personal Information Table

Matt Riddle Real Name / Full Name Matthew Frederick Riddle Birth Date January 14, 1986 Matt Riddle Age 37 Relationship Status In a relationship Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Las Vegas, Nevada Nationality American Hometown Las Vegas, Nevada School/College/University Saratoga Springs High School, East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Matt Riddle Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Surfboarding, Skateboarding Matt Riddle Tattoo Mushroom tattoo on the left side of his body

Matt Riddle Movies and TV Shows

Riddle never considered acting as a professional career. He started his career as a mixed martial artist and later turned his attention to professional wrestling. There are currently no reports on whether he has ever appeared in any movies. But he has appeared in a couple of reality television series mostly as guest stars.

Matt Riddle Wife

In 2011, Riddle married Lisa Rennie. Together the couple has two children; a son named Matthew Jr. and a daughter named Abigail. Lisa Riddle. But in 2022, the couple got divorced. It was reported in November 2022 that Riddle was dating adult film star Misha Montana. On December 1, 2023 their first son was born who was named Matthew Riddle Montana.

Main Roster Success

Main Roster Debut

In 2020 Riddle made his main roster debut. It was announced by Kurt Angle that he would be drafted to Friday Night Smackdown. He made an instant impact by defeating AJ Styles who was the Intercontinental Champion during the time. It was a non title match. He also had a feud with King Corbin during the time which he won.

Early Feuds, United States Champion

Soon after this feud, he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Upon joining the red brand of the promotion, he started feuding for the WWE United States Championship. After a number of failed attempts, he won the WWE United States Championship at Elimination Chamber by defeating Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a triple threat match.

At WrestleMania 37 he defended the Championship against Sheamus and dropped the title to the Celtic Warrior. After dropping the US title things became a little difficult for Riddle. He had to job in several wrestlers and it was not looking like that WWE had any bigger plans for him. But by 2022, things were improving for him.

RK-Bro

In 2021, he teamed up with Randy Orton and together they formed the team RK-Bro which became extremely famous among the wrestling fans. RK-Bro was one of the most famous teams of its time. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship multiple times. They even successfully defended the Championship at WrestleMania 38. But they dropped the title to The Usos after WrestleMania 38.

Final Days, Release

After dropping the title, Orton got injured and Riddle started working solo again. While working solo, he had some excellent feuds with the likes of Seth Rollins and he even defeated the former world champion at Extreme Rules event of the mentioned year. But things were getting a little difficult for him for his outside activities. Slowly he was turning out to be a jobber. In September 2023 he was released from WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Matt Riddle

“When I was in the UFC, I would get tickets for a fight, and then what I would do is go in the crowds and watch the rest of the fights. A lot of times, I would end up taking pictures and signing people’s books. I didn’t care if I got any money or anything. I was just there enjoying my time and watching the fights.”

“When I started doing pro wrestling, it wasn’t the physical aspect doing the moves or taking the moves that was hard: it was interacting with the crowd, body movement, selling, getting that emotional attachment with people so they’re invested in a match. That was the hard part.”

“There’s guys like Daniel Bryan and CM Punk that incorporated mixed martial arts submissions and moves into professional wrestling. I feel like the way it was incorporated was really good, but there’s not enough people doing it.”

“Promoters saw the potential in me and the value in me. It was because of companies like Evolve, PWG, Progress, and Beyond Wrestling. Those are the big ones that gave me a push and made my name worth something on the indies.”

“The thing for me is – and one of the reasons I was never a fan of Goldberg in the beginning when everybody was like ‘Oh, he’s so good! – I was like, ‘No, he’s terrible, he’s hurting people,’ and there’s nothing else. He just has three-minute matches.”

“I always had watched pro wrestling. I happened to be watching the WWE Network one day and started watching differently: I wasn’t watching it as a fan, but instead I was watching it as something that I could possibly be a part of.”

“That’s why I like the indies: because I like being who I am. I get to be who I am in the ring, on the microphone, everywhere. It’s great. I never have to get out of character because I am Matthew Riddle.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Matt Riddle

Riddle had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names in WWE. One of his top rivals had been Seth Rollins whom he feuded after RK-Bro was disbanded and Randy Orton was injured. Riddle and Rollins had a brief feud last year and the duo even had an excellent match at Extreme Rules at 2022. It was the main event of the show and Riddle defeated Rollins in this huge match.

Riddle also had feuds with the likes of Roman Reigns and Sheamus. Riddle’s feud with The Celtic Warrior took place during the time of WrestleMania 37 and the match was for the United States Championship. Riddle also had an excellent feud with Bobby Lashley and the duo faced each other multiple times. He also had multiple tag team feuds too with the likes of The Usos and The Street Profits when he was teaming up with Randy Orton.

Matt Riddle Injury

Riddle suffered multiple severe injuries throughout his wrestling career. One of the latest and worst injuries that he had to go through was the one he faced last December by the hands of Solo Sikoa during an episode of Monday Night RAW. This injury kept him out of action for 4 months and he made his return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode.

Other Details

Riddle has appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K20 which is unfortunately one of the worst received WWE video games ever. He had also appeared in WWE 2K22 and also the latest installment in WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Matt Riddle Salary $400,000 (last salary in WWE) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Matt Riddle Social Media Accounts

Matt Riddle is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 823K million people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Matt Riddle Instagram.

Matt Riddle Win Loss Record

Matt Riddle Manager

Riddle never worked with any professional manager throughout his WWE career, however, he had been managed by his Tag Team partners from time to time. During his NXT days, he had been managed by Pete Dunne. In the main roster, he had been managed by Randy Orton after he teamed up with the former 14 times WWE World Champion.

FAQS

Q. When did Matt Riddle start wrestling?

A. Matt Riddle started working in 2014

Q. How tall is Matt Riddle in feet?

A. Matt Riddle is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Matt Riddle manager?

A. Matt Riddle does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by various names throughout the time

Q. What is current Matt Riddle song?

A. Matt Riddle uses the song ‘We Up’

Q. Who is Matt Riddle mother?

Matt Riddle’s mother was Matthew Riddle Sr.

Q. Who is Matt Riddle father?

A. Matt Riddle’s father was Lisa Riddle

Q. Who is currently Matt Riddle girlfriend?

A. Matt Riddle is currently nor married, however, he is in a relationship with Adult film actress Misha Montana

Q. Who is Matt Riddle brother?

A. Daniel Riddle is the brother of Matt Riddle

Q. How much is Matt Riddle worth?

A. Matt Riddle’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Matt Riddle won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Matt Riddle had been a two times WWE RAW Tag Team Champion