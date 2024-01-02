Bio

Melina is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Impact Wrestling. She has also worked as a model. She was one of the top stars of WWE during her time as she had been a three times WWE Women's champion and a two times WWE Divas champion.

Melina Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Perez is 5'4″ and her billed weight is 121 lbs. She was born on March 9, 1979 and currently the former three times WWE Women's champion is 44 year old. She was one of the top stars of WWE during her time and she was also one of the biggest attractions of the women's division. Currently she is active on the independent circuit.

Melina: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

Perez was born on March 9, 1979 and currently she is 44 year old. Los Angeles, California is the place where Melina born, even though she was raised in High Desert, California. She is of Mexican decent and we can speak English and Spanish fluently. Apart from Professional wrestling, she also has a successful modelling career.

Who is Melina

Melina is a 44 year old American Professional wrestler and a model. She is extremely successful in the world of professional wrestling and she was also one of the biggest attractions of WWE during her time in the promotion. She had been a multi times champion in WWE. Currently, she is active on the independent circuit.

Melina WWE Debut

Perez made her WWE debut in March 2004 in Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE during the time. She made her main roster debut in April 2005 after WrestleMania 21 as a part of the MNM stable when it attacked Rey Mysterio by making their intentions clear to get the WWE Tag Team championships.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Perez started her professional wrestling career in 2001 as she trained at Jesse Hernandez’s School of Hard Knocks in San Bernardino, California. She participated in the WWE Tough Enough competition of year 2002 and she made it to the final 21 before getting eliminated. WWE star Al Snow was pretty impressed by her and he encouraged her to continue wrestling.

First Main Roster Appearance

Perez always had the dream of becoming a professional wrestler and motivations from wrestling legend Al Snow really helped her to achieve her goal. Her first appearance in WWE was back in November 2003 in an episode of Smackdown when she appeared as a native American alongside John Cena and the appearance was during a feast.

Development Territory, OVW

Meanwhile Perez was already training for in ring action and she made her WWE debut in 2004 in an episode of Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during the time. She had been portrayed as the on screen ex girlfriend of John Hennigan who later became famous under the ring name of John Morrison.

Morris: Perez was introduced among the OVW crowd by Matt Cappotelli. Soon she turned on Cappotelli to team up with Hennigan. Another OVW star Joey Matthews also became a part of their team and together they were famously started to be known as MNM. Joey Matthews later became Joey Mercury. Perez also managed Mercury and Nitro to win the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship.

Main Roster Debut, MNM

MNM continued their Tag Team success with Perez being their manager. She made a couple of appearances on Monday Night RAW in November and December 2004, but she was not properly introduced in these appearances. These appearances were mostly booked as parts of other storylines. WWE actually had bigger plans for Perez along with the MNM faction.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Melina Melina Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Melina Height 5’4” Melina Weight 121 lbs. Relationship Status Single Melina Net Worth $1.5 Million Melina Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor * Melina Signature Moves Bridging Evasion, Camel Clutch, Divastator, Lotus Lock Finishing Move(s) California Dream, Extreme Makeover Theme Song / Melina Song / Melina Music Paparazzi Catchphrases *

Melina Net Worth & Salary

Perez was one of the top stars of the women’s division of WWE during her time and according to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Perez is estimated to be somewhere around $2.3 million. Currently, she is not associated with any wrestling promotion so she is not receiving any fixed salary. However, it is reported that she earned a reported salary of $2.1 million during her final run with WWE.

Melina Family

Perez was born on March 9, 1979 in Los Angeles, California. She was of Mexican decent. Her father passed away in April 2020. She wrote a tribute remembering her father on Instagram, “My father will forever be the best man and the best human being I have ever known in my life. He is my everything for all eternity. My features, my loving heart, my passion for life, my humor, my values, my strength, my determination, my kindness, my name… everything I am and have is because of my father.” She wrote.

Championships and Accomplishments

Perez had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of wrestling. She was one of the top stars of WWE during her time and she has been a three times WWE Women’s champion as well as a two times WWE Divas champion. She has also won multiple championships from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (2 times), WWE Women’s Championship (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Woman of the Year (2009) BCW Women’s Championship (1 time) Empire Wrestling Federation – EWF Hall of Fame (2016) F2F Women’s Championship (1 time) MCW Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 3 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2009 Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Queen of Southside Championship (1 time), Queen of the Ring (2016) WOW Women’s Championship (1 time) Records Three times WWE Women’s Champion, Two times WWE Divas Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, Perez had also been a successful model. She won Miss Hawaiian Tropic, Anaheim after starting a career as a beauty pageant contestant. She also won other modelling competitions like the Group USA Bridal Show, Group USA Fashion Show, and Ms. California Belleza Latina.

Personal Information Table

Melina Real Name / Full Name Melina Nava Perez Birth Date March 9, 1979 Melina Age 44 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Pieces Birthplace Los Angeles, California Nationality American Hometown Los Angeles, California School/College/University Hesperia High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Roman Catholic Melina Ethnicity Mexican Current Residence Los Angeles, California Hobbies Traveling, Exploring, Gym, and Parities Melina Tattoo *

Melina Movies and TV Shows

Perez might have been a successful professional wrestler but unfortunately, she could not make a breakthrough to have a successful acting career. However, she has appeared in a number of television series along with the movie Serial Buddies in 2011. She has also appeared in multiple television series as guest stars.

Melina Husband

Perez is currently not married at the age of 44, however, she had a relationship with multiple famous WWE stars previously. She had a 12 year long relationship with her fellow WWE star John Morrison. They got separated in 2015. Apart from Morrison she also dated former WWE Star Mike Knox according to reports and reports also suggest that she dated WWE legend Batista.

Main Roster Success

Success with MNM

MNM made their main roster debut on April 2005 in an episode of Smackdown after WrestleMania 21 with Perez being the manager of the team. They interrupted the Carlito’s Cabana talk show where Rey Mysterio was the special guest of the night. They made an instant impact by attacking Rey Mysterio and they later defeated the team of Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero to win the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Early Feuds

MNM went on to become one of the best tag teams of Smackdown during their time with Perez and continued to work as the manager of the team. She was also working in the ring occasionally and upon making her main roster debut, Torrie Wilson was her first major rival. She defeated Wilson on multiple occasions including at the Great American Bash event of 2005.

WWE Women’s Champion

Slowly, Perez was stepping towards full time in ring action. WWE decided to present her as one of the top female wrestlers on WWE roster during the time. In February 2007 she defeated Mickey James in an episode of Monday Night RAW to win her first WWE Women’s Championship. By the time she has already established herself as one of the top stars of WWE.

Main Event Success

She went on to win the WWE Women’s Championship three times in total and later she also won the WWE Divas Championship two times. As long as she was active in WWE she had been presented as one of the top stars of the promotion. She remained active in WWE until 2011 and after her release from the promotion in the mentioned year she joined the independent circuit.

Recent Days

Perez is still active on the independent circuit and she has won multiple championships from all over the Indies. Since 2019 she has made sporadic appearances in WWE. She even participated in the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2022. Perez will always be remembered as one of the biggest legends in the women’s wrestling world.

Iconic Quotes From Melina

“I did one pudding match, but that was one or two times out of a span of 6 years or 7 years, and everybody wants to think that those 7 years were nothing but bra and panties matches when they weren’t.”

“People shame women, but then you see all these guys, and they can do whatever they want. That isn’t just in wrestling, that is life.”

“The depression happened more so because when I was a little kid, I wanted to be a doctor. My heart was like, I want to save the world, I want to help people… But when I felt like nothing I was doing was right, that’s the way I felt.”

“I never in my wildest dreams ever thought that I would be on TV, or that I would have a video game or an action figure, or be in magazines in England, Australia, Mexico and different parts of other countries? I never thought I could do that, that that would be me.”

“I wanted to be a part of charities when I saw people doing all the charity stuff in WWE. I wanted to be a part of that but because I was a heel, I couldn’t, so it felt like I wasn’t doing anything.”

“I had actual relationships – I got shamed for getting another boyfriend, and I was just trying to find love.”

“I talk to people now, and they thought I was so confident. I was doing all this awesome stuff onstage, and they didn’t realize I was going through so much loneliness and hurt backstage. It was like high school.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Melina

Perez was active in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era and the early PG Era. She was one of the top stars of her time and she had excellent rivalries with some of the biggest names of WWE. Her first rival after joining WWE was Torrie Wilson and Perez was provided a big push after she defeated Wilson on multiple occasions.

But the biggest rival of her professional wrestling career has to be none other than Mickey James. The duo faced each other in multiple occasions and they thoroughly feuded for the WWE Women’s Championship. Another top rival of Perez’s career was Beth Phoenix whom she defeated at Royal Rumble 2009 to win her third and final WWE Women’s Championship.

Melina Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Perez also had to suffer multiple injuries throughout her wrestling career. June 23, 2008, Perez suffered a heel injury during a tag team match with Mickie James against Natalya and Victoria. This injury kept her out of action for five long months and it was one of the injuries she ever faced.

Other Details

Perez has also appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2007 which released in 2006. Since then she has appeared in all the WWE Smackdown vs RAW video games. Her final appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2011.

Melina Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Melina is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her on Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a total following of 403K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Melina Instagram.

Melina Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) LL USA 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NWA 8 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (42.86%) OTT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) 4 (80.00%) STARDOM 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WrestlePro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSU 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 101 (48.10%) 3 (1.43%) 106 (50.48%) WWFX 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 120 (48.19%) 4 (1.61%) 125 (50.20%)

Melina Manager

Perez never worked with any professional manager in WWE but she had been managed by some of her fellow wrestlers throughout the time. When she was working as a member of the famous stable MNM, she had been managed by her teammates. She was also managed by her fellow wrestler Jillian Hall.

FAQS

Q. When did Melina start wrestling?

A. Melina started working in 2001

Q. How tall is Melina in feet?

A. Melina is 5’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Melina manager?

A. Melina had been managed by multiple names like Jillian Hall and Johnny Nitro

Q. What is current Melina song?

A. Melina uses the song ‘Paparazzi’ in WWE

Q. Who is Melina mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Melina father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Melina boyfriend?

A. Melina is currently single but she has dated her fellow wrestlers like John Morrison and Batista

Q. Who is Melina brother?

A. P.J. Perez is the brother of Melina

Q. How much is Melina worth?

A. Melina’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times Melina won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Melina had been a three times WWE Women’s Champion