Molly Holly is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. She was one of the most important figures of the women’s division of WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era and she has also been a two times WWE Women’s Champion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Molly Holly Height, Weight, Age & More:

Molly Holly: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Molly Holly Early Life

Molly was born on September 7, 1977 and currently she is 46 year old. Forest Lake, Minnesota is the place where Molly Holly born. Molly had the dream to reach the American Gladiators TV series and she started powerlifting at the age of 14. She broke the record of Minnesota state powerlifting which was 75 lbs. by lifting 100 lbs. at the age of 14.

Who is Molly Holly

Molly Holly is a 46 year old American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of WWE during the Ruthless Aggression era. She stopped working regularly after April 2005, however, she still makes sporadic appearances. She has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

Molly Holly WWE Debut

Molly made her WWE debut back in year 2000 under the ring name of Lady Ophelia. Upon her WWE debut, she worked as the manager of wrestling Legend William Regal under the mentioned character. She also worked in some dark matches while portraying the character of Lady Ophelia. Later she got a character change and she started playing the role of Molly Holly.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Molly joined the world of professional wrestling in 1997 and she started to get trained by Dean Malenko. She made her wrestling debut on August 1997 at World Professional Wrestling Federation (WPWF) which is an independent circuit wrestling promotion under the ring name Starla Saxton. He remained active on the independent circuit throughout 1997 and the early parts of 1998.

First WWE Run

She had been pretty impressive on the independent circuit. In late 1998 she appeared in a number of WWE stages and she was still not under contract with the promotion. She was still working under the ring name Starla Saxton. She even challenged to Jacqueline for the WWE Women’s Championship in a losing effort.

WCW Run

In 1999, Molly finally got a big call from WCW as she got to sign a professional contract with the promotion. She started working under the ring name Miss Madness in the promotion and during her early days, she mostly worked as a valet for The Macho Man Randy Savage. Later she also got involved into in ring action and worked with various other talents.

While working in WCW she also got a new ring name which was Mona and a beauty pageant sash, tiara, white gloves, and heels to the ring and wrestled barefoot in a blue cocktail dress. She remained active in the promotion until May 2000 and worked in various matches, however, she never got to win any Championship in the promotion.

Return to WWE

In the year 2000 she signed a professional contract with WWE. She got a new character and a new ring name called Lady Ophelia. Upon making her WWE debut she started working as the manager of William Regal. She also wrestled in some dark matches. But she did not have to play this character for a long time as WWE was planning a new character for her.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Molly Holly, Mighty Molly Molly Holly Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Molly Holly Height 5’4” Molly Holly Weight 140 lbs. Relationship Status Married Molly Holly Net Worth $1 Million Molly Holly Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde (natural) Wrestling Debut 1997 Mentor * Molly Holly Signature Moves Twin City Twister Finishing Move(s) Molly Go Round Theme Song / Molly Holly Song / Molly Holly Music Molly Holly Catchphrases *

Molly Holly Net Worth & Salary

There are some legitimate confusions about the exact net worth of Molly. Some sources claim that her net worth is somewhere around $1million, some sources even believe that her net worth could be estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. However, most of the sources believe that it is somewhere around $1 million. She is not associated with any wrestling promotion at this moment so she does not receive any fixed salary from any promotion.

Molly Holly Family

Molly Holly was born on September 7, 1977 in Forest Lake, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Bonny Greenwald and Rick Greenwald. She also has two brothers named Luke Greenwald and Chancey Greenwald. She graduated from Forest Lake Area High School in 1996 and she started her career as a powerlifter at the age of 14 only.

Championships and Accomplishments

When Molly was active in the world of professional wrestling there were not enough options for women to win in the form of Championships. She had been a two times WWE Women’s champion, and she was one of the fewest female stars who held the WWE Hardcore Championship. He has also won some championships on the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (2 times), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Women’s Wrestling Award (2013) NDW Women’s Championship (1 time) WPWF Women’s Championship (1 time) Women Superstars Uncensored – WSU Hall of Fame (Class of 2010) Records Two times WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Molly had a very short career in the world of professional wrestling. She joined the wrestling world in 1997 and she started working in the ring regularly from year 2000 after she joined WWE. She became the center of the attraction of the women’s division of WWE from 2002 and after April 2005 she stopped working regularly.

Personal Information Table

Molly Holly Real Name / Full Name Nora Kristina Greenwald Birth Date September 7, 1977 Molly Holly Age 46 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Virgo Birthplace Forest Lake, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown Forest Lake, Minnesota School/College/University Forest Lake Area High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Molly Holly Ethnicity White Current Residence Stacy, Minnesota Hobbies * Molly Holly Tattoo *

Molly Holly Movies and TV Shows

Molly never considered acting as a professional career and professional wrestling had always won her first preference as a career option. However, she appeared in a number of television series as a guest star. She became a part of the Fear Factor television series in 2002 and got eliminated in the second round.

Molly Holly Husband

Molly got married to Geno Benshoof in 2010. She met him while working as a teen counselor. They got married in the backyard of Benshoof’s parents’ house in White Bear Lake, Minnesota in July 2010. There is not enough information available about their married life since they prefer to keep their personal life private.

Main Event Success

The Holly Cousins

Molly’s first major run began in year 2000 when she was given the role of the on screen cousin of Crash Holly and Hardcore Holly. Together they were started to be addressed as the Holly Cousins. Her first major feud in WWE was against Trish Stratus in late 2000. It was a short feud and Molly received a huge victory over Trish Stratus.

Mighty Molly

Molly was still not being treated as one of the top female stars of the promotion. In year 2001, she started an on screen relationship with Spike Dudley. This new storyline became quite successful and slowly she was starting to be one of the most renowned names among the women’s roster of WWE. She was also playing the character of Mighty Molly during that time when she teamed up with the Hurricane.

Women’s Champion

After WWE introduced the first ever WWE brand split, Molly was drafted to Monday Night RAW and this was the first time she had been treated as concrete in ring talent who regularly feuded for the WWE Women’s Championship. She was one of the biggest attractions of the women’s division of WWE during that time.

Various Feuds

She had been a two times WWE Women’s champion and she mostly worked as a heel during this time. He featured on many big matches along with some of the biggest names like Trish Stratus, Lita, and Victoria, and even on pay per view matches. She even shaved bald after her defeat at the hands of Victoria at WrestleMania XX which shows her dedication towards this business.

Final Days

After April 2005, Molly stopped working regularly and she decided to spend her time with her family. She made some sporadic appearances in various stages. She even appeared in two different women’s Royal Rumble matches. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021. She will always be remembered as one of the most influential women wrestlers in wrestling history.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Molly Holly

Molly did not have a very long career in the world of professional wrestling but even in a very short amount of time she had been a very influential figure. In her short wrestling career, she had a number of feuds with some of the top names. One of her top Rivals during her early days was Lita. Together the duo presented some excellent matches.

Trish Stratus has also been a top rival of Molly during her WWE career and together this legendary duo worked for the WWE Women’s Championship in multiple occasions. Victoria has also been a big rival of Molly. She even shaved bald after losing to Victoria at WrestleMania XX. Molly was really dedicated towards the wrestling business.

Molly Holly Injury

Molly had a comparatively short career in the world of professional wrestling as she had been active in a regular wrestling role for less than a decade. Thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any serious damage to her wrestling career. She still makes sporadic appearances in WWE, including in two different women’s Royal Rumble matches.

Other Details

Molly has appeared in loads of WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWF SmackDown! Just Bring It. Since then she has appeared in many WWE video games including the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23. She is an unlockable from MyRise mode of the video game.

Molly Holly Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Molly is not active on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram with any verified accounts.

Molly Holly Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MCW (Memphis) 7 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) UPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCW 19 (79.17%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (20.83%) WWE 50 (35.71%) 1 (0.71%) 89 (63.57%) WWF 28 (25.93%) 3 (2.78%) 77 (71.30%) TOTAL 106 (37.19%) 4 (1.40%) 175 (61.40%)

Molly Holly Manager

After Molly started working regularly in the ring as a solo wrestler, she has not been managed by any wrestling figure regularly. However, she had been managed by Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly when he was a member of the Holly Cousins factions, and when she was playing the character of Mighty Molly, she had been managed by the Hurricane.

FAQS

Q. When did Molly Holly start wrestling?

A. Molly Holly started working in 1997

Q. How tall is Molly Holly in feet?

A. Molly Holly is 5’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Molly Holly manager?

A. Molly does not have a manager

Q. What is current Molly Holly song?

A. Molly uses the song ‘Molly Holly’

Q. Who is Molly Holly mother?

A. Molly’s mother was Bonny Greenwald

Q. Who is Molly Holly father?

A. Molly Holly’s father was Rick Greenwald

Q. Who is currently Molly Holly boyfriend?

A. Molly is currently married to Geno Benshoof

Q. Who is Molly Holly brother?

A. Molly has two brothers; Luke Greenwald and Chancey Greenwald

Q. How much is Molly Holly worth?

A. Molly’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Molly Holly won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Molly had been a two times WWE Women’s Champion