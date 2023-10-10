Bio

Naomi Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Naomi in wrestling is 5’5″ and her billed weight is 125 lbs. The former two times WWE SmackDown Women’s champion November 30, 1987 and currently she is 35 year old. She is active in Impact Wrestling right now and she is also holding the Impact Knockouts Championship.

Naomi: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Naomi Early Life

Fatu was born on November 30, 1987. Sanford, Florida is the place where Naomi born. She performed as a dancer for the Orlando Magic Basketball team. She also worked as a background dancer for the famous rapper Flo Rida before joining the world of professional wrestling. She arrived in the wrestling world in 2009.

Naomi WWE Debut

Fatu started her professional wrestling career back in 2009. She signed a developmental contract with WWE and started working on Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE back then. She became the inaugural FCW Divas champion by defeating Serena Deeb.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, FCW

Naomi aka Trinity Fatu joined the world of professional wrestling in 2009. She signed a developmental contract with WWE upon joining the world of wrestling and started working on the Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE back in those days. She became the inaugural FCW Divas Champion and she worked in FCW for more than 2 years.

Fatu had been an excellent wrestler on the Florida Championship Wrestling and she was one of the biggest attractions of the development territory of WWE. She had some excellent feuds with the likes of Alicia Fox and Serena Deeb. Just a quick reminder that she defeated Serena Deeb to become the inaugural FCW Divas Champion.

Main Roster Debut, Funkadactyls

In January 2012, she made her WWE main roster debut for the first time. She appeared as one of the valets for Brodus Clay along with Cameron and together they were famously known as Funkadactyls. During her early days on the main roster, she did not wrestle much and she mostly focused on her dancing moves along with her partner Cameron.

Early Days of Singles Career

Slowly she entered in ring action and started working with her fellow wrestlers. However, she was not being considered an option for Championship material during the early days of her main roster career. She did have some excellent feuds and matches with the likes of AJ Lee and Paige; wrestlers that were the biggest names during the Divas era of WWE.

Women’s Revolution, Team B.A.D

After WWE introduced the women’s revolution of the promotion in 2015, Fatu became a member of Team B.A.D which was a stable and also consisted of Sasha Banks and Tamina. The women’s revolution of WWE was a success but this stable based rivalries was not. Ultimately all these wrestlers started working solo, so did Fatu.

Personal Information Table

Naomi Net Worth & Salary

Fatu is currently under contract with Impact wrestling and she is also holding the Impact Knockouts Championship. According to reports from various media sources, the former two times WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion earns something around $130,000. Reports also suggest that her net worth is somewhere around $1 millon right now.

Naomi Family

Fatu was born on November 30, 1987 in Sanford, Florida. She was the daughter of her mother Grace and her father McCray. She grew up with her elder brother. Currently she is a member of the famous Anoa’i family; the family that is famous for producing some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Fatu was one of the top stars of WWE as long as she was active. She has achieved the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship two times and also the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. She is being treated as a top star of Impact Wrestling as well as a soon after joining the promotion she won the Impact Knockout Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sasha Banks, WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal (2018), Slammy Award (1 time), WWE Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) FCW Divas Championship (1 time), Impact Knockouts World Championship (1 time, current) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 7 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2015 Rolling Stone – Most Welcome Heel Turn (2015) tied with Sheamus Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2013) 14-woman elimination tag team match at Survivor Series Records Two times WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Growing up, Naomi loved dancing. Before joining the world of professional wrestling, all she wanted to be was a dancer. She even worked as a dancer for the famous basketball team the Orlando Magic before becoming a professional wrestler. She also worked as an on screen dancer when she was a member of The Funkadactyls.

Naomi Real Name / Full Name Trinity McCray Fatu Birth Date November 30, 1987 Naomi Age 35 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Naomi Birthplace Sanford, Florida Naomi Nationality American Naomi Hometown Sanford, Florida School/College/University Oviedo High School Educational Qualification Graduate Naomi Religion Christianity Naomi Ethnicity Black Current Residence Florida Naomi Hobbies Singing and Dancing Naomi Tattoo Naomi and Jimmy Uso got a matching tattoo on the ring finger

Naomi Movies and TV Shows

Fatu has appeared on multiple television series along with one mega movie released from the WWE Studios. She has a featured on Total Divas television series and she has also been a big part of The Marine 5 movie which also starred her fellow professional wrestlers like The Miz, Maryse, Curtis Axel, Heath Slater, and Bo Dallas.

Naomi Husband

Fatu is currently married to WWE star and Tag Team Legend Jimmy Uso who mostly worked along with his twin brother Jey Uso and together they were famously known as the Usos. They have won a total of eight Tag Team championships in WWE. Currently both of them are working as solo stars. Jey Uso is currently holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Cody Rhodes.

Main Event Success, Departure

Second Brand Split

In 2016 WWE introduced the second ever brand split of the promotion and for the first time in the promotion they introduced different championships for women for each brand. Six women started to compete for the newly introduced SmackDown Women’s Championship. Fatu was one of the six women of Smackdown who competed for the new Championship.

SmackDown Women’s Champion

The Championship revolved around Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss at first, but Fatu came up as the third WWE SmackDown Women’s champion. She challenged Bliss for the championship at the Elimination Chamber event of 2017 and she defeated Bliss to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. It was her first major championship win in the main roster.

But soon after winning the Championship she was forced to vacate it due to an unwanted knee injury. She returned to challenge for the Championship again at WrestleMania 33. It was a six pack challenge that featured all the female wrestlers from SmackDown. Naomi won the match to win her second Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Demotion From Main Event Status

She had been a fighting champion for around five months before she finally dropped it at SummerSlam. Natalya took the Championship away from her. After dropping her second SmackDown Women’s Championship, she could never regain it. She returned to the mid card and she could never come back to the main event scene again in WWE.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

It took nearly four years for her to taste more championship success. After having various feuds with different wrestlers, she teamed up with Sasha Banks and featured on the fatal 4 way Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 38. Banks and she went on to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Departure, Impact Wrestling

But something went horribly wrong with Banks and Fatu in WWE and they decided to leave the promotion together. They also vacated at the championships. The fans waited for their return but they never returned. Fatu decided to join Impact Wrestling and soon after joining the promotion, she won the Impact Knockout Championship.

Iconic Quotes From Naomi

“I love everything about Asuka, and everyone loves Asuka. She’s an amazing performer, worker, mother, and friend. Genuinely, she is the best. I can see myself growing and learning so much with her. She’s done it all, and she’s the toughest woman I know.”

“I needed more stuff that glowed so when the lights went out, you could actually see me the whole time. So I slowly built it from there. I wanted everything to glow. I want my hair to glow, I want my nails to glow, I want my eyes to glow, I want my lips to glow, you know?”

“From the first day I got signed to WWE, being the champion was always my number one goal, and after years of consistent hard work both mentally and physically, ups and downs, I was finally in that moment I had dreamt and thought about so much!”

“We as individuals have good and bad days, but we are all passionate, career driven, and competitive. As a collective, the whole locker room has excellent heads on our shoulders, and you have to remember it is a sisterhood.”

“I took a huge risk. At the time, I was an Orlando Magic dancer, and I was going on my third year. It was then when wrestling was introduced to me. I took a chance, packed up all my stuff, and moved away from home.”

“It’s amazing because wrestling is global. No matter where we go in the world, it brings in the same love and response everywhere. It brings in so many different diversities and people from different walks of life.”

“When it’s show time, no matter what, differences are put to the side, and we come together to put on the best show possible because we are all professionals. Our love and passion for what we do always override any issues.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Naomi

Fatu had multiple feuds in her WWE career and some of them had been really important. One of the best feuds she had was with the former five times WWE Women’s champion Alexa Bliss. Fatu has been a two times WWE Women’s champion and she won both of the titles by defeating Alexa Bliss. Her record has always been pretty good against Little Miss Bliss.

Another feud she had in her recent WWE time was against Sonya Deville. It had been extremely underrated and WWE never valued this feud highly. But this one was pretty entertaining and it had a meaningful storyline too. Apart from that, she also had some very good feuds with the likes of Natalya and Charlotte Flair.

Naomi Injury

Fatu had to deal with multiple injuries throughout her career and they had been pretty fatal towards her career. She had to vacate her first WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship due to an unwanted knee injury. But thankfully she returned to claim her Championship at WrestleMania 33 and successfully regained it.

Other Details

Fatu’s video game debut was back in 2012 when she appeared on WWE 13 video game, however, she appeared as a non playable character. She appeared in WWE 2K14 as a non playable character as well. She appeared on WWE 2K15 as a playable character for the first time. She kept on appearing on every WWE video game until WWE 2K22.

Social Media Accounts

Fatu is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.3 million and her Instagram has a stunning following of 3 million. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Naomi Twitter, Naomi Instagram.

Naomi Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 51 (52.04%) 1 (1.02%) 46 (46.94%) Impact Wrestling 13 (92.86%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (7.14%) NXT 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WWE 376 (58.48%) 15 (2.33%) 252 (39.19%) TOTAL 441 (58.18%) 16 (2.11%) 301 (39.71%)

Naomi Manager

Fatu never had any regular manager in WWE. She worked in the promotion for over a decade but she mostly worked solo. However, while she was a member of Team B.A.D, she had been managed by the other two members of the faction. She had also been managed by Sasha Banks when they were the Women’s Tag Team Champions of WWE together.

