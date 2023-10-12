Natalya: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Natalya is a Canadian professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and is one of the biggest attractions of WWE Monday Night RAW. She has been active in the world of professional wrestling for over 23 years and she is also one of the longest serving WWE stars. She is still one of the biggest names in the women’s wrestling world.

Natalya Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Neidhart is 5’5″ and her billed weight is 135 lbs. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s champion was born on May 27, 1982 and currently the wrestling veteran is 41 year old. She has been working in WWE for over 16 years and she is one of the most influential female wrestlers in WWE history.

WWE Natalya Early Life

Neidhart was born on May 27, 1982. Calgary, Alberta, Canada is the place where Natalya born. She belongs to from a well renowned family which was extremely famous for producing some of the best wrestlers. Her father Jim Neidhart is a WWE Hall of Famer. apart from wrestling, Neidhart is also trained in jiu-jiutsu and amateur wrestling.

Who is Natalya

Natalya Neidhart is a Canadian professional wrestler who is active in the world of professional wrestling for over 23 years. Currently she is under contract with WWE and she is working in the promotion for 16 long years. She has won multiple championships in WWE including the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Natalya WWE Debut

Neidhart signed a professional contract with WWE back in January 2007 and she started working on Deep South Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during those days. On the same year, she made her main roster debut on July as a member of the Next Generation Hart Foundation.

Professional Wrestling Career

Pre WWE Career

Neidhart started her professional wrestling career back in 2000. Upon joining the world of wrestling she started working on the Independence circuit and she worked on various independent promotion during her early career. She remained active on the Indies for seven long years and her family background helped her a lot to gain success.

Early WWE Days

In January 2007, she got the biggest call of her career when she got to sign a professional contract with WWE. She started working on Deep South Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE back then. She did not have to work in deep South Wrestling for long as she got her main roster call quite early.

Soon after joining the main roster, she allied with the former two times WWE Women’s champion Victoria. They worked as a team for a while but they did not go far since there was no Tag Team division for women during the time. They mostly worked as a villainous tag team and honestly, it could have been an excellent team in the present day.

The Hart Dynasty

On the same year, a new stable was formed named The Hart Dynasty. It was the present day version of the legendary faction The Hart Foundation. The new year generation of the previous Hart Foundation members were the current members of the Hart Dynasty. Neidhart became a member of the faction for being the daughter of Jim Neidhart.

Divas Champion

She has always been treated as one of the top stars of the women’s division of WWE during the time. She received the strongest booking of her career in late 2010 when she challenged for The Divas championship at the Survivor Series event. Both Layla and Michelle McCool were claiming the Championship back then so Neidhart had to face both of them together.

Neidhart defeated both of them together and won her first and only Divas Championship. It was one of the strongest bookings she ever received in her WWE career. But she could not hold on to the championship for long as she dropped the title at Royal Rumble. Eve Torres took the Championship away from her.

Ring Name Natalya Natalya Nick Names Queen of 'Harts' Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Natalya Height 5'5" Natalya Weight 135 lbs. Relationship Status Married Natalya Net Worth $2 Million Wrestling Debut 2000 Natalya Signature Moves Backbreaker submission, Canadian backbreaker rack, Fireman's carry takeover, Alabama Slam, Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Sharpshooter, Discus Clothesline Theme Song / Natalya Song / Natalya Music New Foundation

Natalya Net Worth & Salary

Neidhart has been working in WWE for over 16 years and she is one of the longest survivors of the promotion right now. According to various media sources, the former WWE SmackDown women’s Championship has a total net worth of $2 million. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $300,000 as her salary in WWE.

Natalya Family

Neidhart is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer “The Anvil” Jim Neidhart who is a former two times WWE Tag Team Champion. He was a member of the famous WWE faction The Hart Foundation. Natalya got a huge influence from her father and her family to choose professional wrestling as a career.

Championships and Accomplishments

Neidhart has won almost all the championships in WWE. Her Championship success started with the Divas championship back in 2010. She also won the SmackDown Women’s Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The only Championship she failed to win is the WWE RAW Women’s Championship aka the WWE Women’s Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (1 time), WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (1 time), WWE Women's Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tamina, Ranked No. 20 of the top 50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars of all time (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame, Individually, With the Hart family, Guinness Book of World Records Most appearances on pay-per-view for a female WWE wrestler – 75, Most matches for a female WWE wrestler – 1514, Most wins by a female WWE wrestler – 663, Most WWE Wrestlemania appearances – 8, Most WWE RAW matches – 174, Most WWE Smackdown matches – 200 ECCW Women's Championship (1 time) Stampede Women's Pacific Championship (2 times), Women's Wrestler of the Year (2005)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Neidhart’s mother Elizabeth “Ellie” Hart is the daughter of legendary professional wrestler Stu Hart who is also the father of legendary professional wrestlers Bret Hart and Owen Hart. “The Hitman” Bret Hart has always been the biggest idol of Neidhart and was a big reason behind her joining the wrestling world.

Natalya Real Name / Full Name Natalya Birth Date May 27, 1982 Natalya Age 41 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Calgary, Alberta, Canada School/College/University Vincent Massey junior high, Bishop Carroll High School Religion Christianity Current Residence Westchase, Florida

Natalya Movies and TV Shows

Neidhart has appeared in multiple television series and movies. She has been one of the main cast of the famous Total Divas series of E! and she appeared on all the seasons of the series. She has also appeared in countless other series. But she mostly considered wrestling as her primary career.

Natalya Husband

Neidhart is married to former WWE star Tyson Kidd aka TJ Wilson. He is currently retired from in ring action and unfortunately, his career was cut short due to severe injuries. He had been a three times WWE Tag Team Champion and he was also a member of the famous WWE stable The Hart Dynasty. Currently, he works as a producer in WWE.

Post 2010s Success

The Divas of Doom

Neidhart had mostly been treated as a liability in WWE. In spite of not winning many championships, she had always been one of the biggest influences for the new generation. In 2011 she formed a team with her real life best friend Beth Phoenix. Together they were known as the Divas of Doom. They never won any championships together but they had been reunited many times.

Managing Tyson Kidd and Cesaro

In 2014, her husband Tyson Kidd teamed up with Cesaro and Neidhart became the manager of this team. She also worked in the ring but during this time she was mostly famous as the valet of this mentioned Tag Team. This team is not remembered very much to this date but it was pretty successful back then. Together they have also won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time.

Second Brand Split

In 2016 WWE introduced the second brand split of the promotion and for the first time, they introduced two Women’s championships for two separate brands. SmackDown got the SmackDown Women’s Championship and six women got the chance to compete for it. Neidhart was one of the six women who competed for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

SmackDown Women’s Champion

Neidhart also got the opportunity to hold the SmackDown Women’s Championship. At SummerSlam 2017, she defeated Naomi to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s championship and during that time she received pretty strong booking. She became the only wrestler to hold both WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship and WWE Divas Championship.

She got to hold the championship for three months and she dropped it to Charlotte Flair in an episode of Smackdown on November. After dropping the Championship she could never win any solo Championship in WWE. But she has always remained one of the most influential names in WWE history.

Women’s Tag Team Champion, Recent Works

In May, 2021, Neidhart made more history when she teamed up with Tamina and won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. They hold on to the titles for four long months before dropping the pair of titles. Neidhart is pretty much out of the main event picture right now but she is still active in WWE and recently she has started a new angle with Tegan Nox.

Iconic Quotes From Natalya

“As for my own fitness, with my packed schedule, I try to mix it up with different things every day. That includes powerlifting, isometrics, yoga, sprints, jogging, and, of course, wrestling. I’ve learned that all you need to do is move and do different things to challenge yourself.”

“Many kids going through tough times watch WWE on TV and tell me that they feel inspired to be strong and brave because of us. That makes me feel the need to be an even better person because I feel like I’m a role model to them, and that’s a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

“One thing I’ve learned from years of working in WWE is that the road to WrestleMania always starts at the Royal Rumble. That’s why it’s so important to win the Rumble: because it’s your chance to secure a championship match at WWE’s biggest event of the year – WrestleMania.”

“There’s been so much that I’ve shared with the world, and by doing so, it’s helped me connect with others on a whole new level. I love that, as I want people to watch ‘Total Divas’ and be able to relate themselves to what we go through. My hopes are that they realize we are all in this ‘thing called life’ together.”

“I have a small circle of great friends who push me when I need it, tell me when I need to pick up my pace, and who make me want to be better. Sometimes, when I start procrastinating and just need to find that pep in my step, I think of how far I’ve come and how we can all be role models in our every day lives.”

“It’s empowering and uplifting to hear the Special Olympics athletes share their journey and what’s helped them to get to where they are today. I had no idea how much I’d learn and grow by taking part in Special Olympics. It’s made me think about my own journey and what’s important in life.”

“I debuted in WWE right around the time when the ‘Attitude Era’ ended and WWE programming switched to Parental Guidance. Back then, we had one champion, and if you weren’t the champion or the challenger, securing television time was often challenging.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Natalya

Over the years, Natalya went through a lot of rivalries. Some of the rivalries were really fierce. One of the biggest feuds she had was against former two times WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Naomi. Neidhart defeated Naomi at SummerSlam 2017 to win her only SmackDown Women’s title. Among the other rivers, Eve Torres, Michelle McCool, and Layla are pretty important.

Natalya Injury

Much like most professional wrestlers, the former two times WWE Women’s World champion Neidhart also had to go through multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. But thankfully none of them could make any severe difference and even at the age of 41 she is going pretty strong.

Other Details

Neidhart has appeared on multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2010. Since then she has appeared on each and every WWE video game until the latest installment which is WWE 2K23. However, in WWE 13, she appeared as a part of a DLC.

Natalya Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Charity Susan G. Komen, Make A Wish

Social Media Accounts

Neidhart is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her Twitter account has a total following of 2.4 million and her Instagram has a stunning following of 4.8 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow her. Natalya Twitter, Natalya Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % DSW 3 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (40.00%) FCW 13 (48.15%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (51.85%) NWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT 10 (52.63%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (47.37%) OVW 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) SHIMMER 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 493 (41.92%) 18 (1.53%) 665 (56.55%) TOTAL 526 (42.45%) 18 (1.45%) 695 (56.09%) Promotion Win % Draw % Loss %

Natalya Manager

Neidhart had been managed by multiple wrestlers throughout her professional wrestling career. She herself also work as a manager for different teams and wrestlers. While working as a member of the Hart Dynasty, she managed her fellow teammates. She has also worked as the valet for the team of Tyson Kidd and Cesaro.

