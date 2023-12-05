Nikki Bella: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Nikki Bella is a retired American professional wrestler and television personality. She is mostly famous because of her excellent work in WWE as a wrestler. She mostly worked along with her twin sister Brie Bella and together they were known as the Bella Twins. She is a two times WWE Divas champion. In 2020 she had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with her sister.

Nikki Bella Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Nikki is 5’6″ and her billed weight is 125 lbs. She was born on November 21, 1983 and currently the former two times WWE Divas champion is 40 year old. She had been an active professional wrestler throughout the PG Era of WWE and she was one of the most famous names of the promotion during her time.

Nikki Bella Early Life

Nikki was born on November 21, 1983 and currently she is 40 year old. San Diego, California is the place where Nikki Bella born and brought up. She was born 16 minutes before her twin sister Brianna who is famously known as a Brie Bella. She is of Mexican and Italian descent. She was fond of football in her early days. She also tried to find a career in acting and modeling in her early days.

Nikki Bella is a 40 year old retired American Professional wrestler who mostly earned her fame while working in WWE. She had been an active professional wrestler for more than a decade and she has been a two times WWE Divas champion. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 along with her twin sister Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella WWE Debut

Nikki made her WWE debut in 2007 along with her twin sister Brie Bella in a tag team match against Natalya and Krissy Vaine. Their first match was in Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE during the time. In 2008 she made her main roster debut. Brie was introduced first and Nikki was introduced in front of the main roster audience during a match between Brie Bella and Victoria.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early career, FCW

Nikki Bella started her professional wrestling career back in 2007 along with her twin sister Brie Bella. The Twin sisters got the biggest call of their career pretty early as they started working in WWE as soon as they joined the wrestling business. They worked in Florida Championship Wrestling upon joining the wrestling world which was the development Territory of WWE back then.

They worked in Florida Championship Wrestling for around a year before making their main roster debut in 2008. While working in Florida Championship Wrestling they received some big victories over some of the big names like Natalya Neidhart. They mostly worked as a team in Florida Championship Wrestling and fans expected to work as a team in the main roster as well.

Main Roster Debut

In 2008, they made their main roster debut. Brie Bella started working alone at first and after a number of appearances, Nikki also made her main roster debut. Since both of them appeared together, they started working as a team and together they were famously started to be addressed as The Bella Twins. Soon after joining the main roster they became fan favorites.

Early Main Roster Days

Despite being a big attraction of the fans, it did not look like WWE had any big plans for the twin sisters. They were mostly working as second thoughts and nothing but fillers at first. They worked in all the brands of the promotion including ECW. They were earning respect of the fans but there were not enough opportunities for them in the main roster at first.

They went through different storylines, they even attempted to feud with each other where Brie was the babyface and Nikki was the heel. It was when the duo was working in ECW but this storyline did not become much famous and it is not remembered much either. Moreover, things were not going very pleasant for The Bella Twins at first despite they received plenty of fan support.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Nikki Bella Nikki Bella Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Nikki Bella Height 5’6” Nikki Bella Weight 125 lbs. Relationship Status Married Nikki Bella Net Worth $10 Million Nikki Bella Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2007 Mentor * Nikki Bella Signature Moves Sitout facebuster, Back body drop, Bella Spear, Spinebuster Finishing Move(s) Rack Attack 2.0 Theme Song / Nikki Bella Song / Nikki Bella Music You Can Look Catchphrases *

Nikki Bella Net Worth & Salary

Nikki is indeed one of the richest female legends in WWE history. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the WWE Hall of Famer is estimated to be somewhere around $10 million. Despite being retired from in ring action, Nikki earns something around $1 million annually from WWE as her salary making her one of the highest earning female stars of the promotion.

Nikki Bella Family

Nikki was born on November 21, 1983 in San Diego, California. The former two times WWE Divas champion is of Mexican and Italian descent. She is the daughter of Jon Garcia and Kathy Colace. She was raised along with her twin sister Brie Bella on a farm in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Championships and Accomplishments

When Nikki was active in WWE as a wrestler, there was not enough option for women to win in terms of championship in the promotion. The only Championship she could win was the WWE Divas Championship which was the prime accomplishment for women during the time. She won the WWE Divas Championship twice in the promotion and she is also the longest reigning Divas champion in WWE history.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (2 times), Slammy Award (2 times), WWE Hall of Fame (2020) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Guinness World Records – World record: Longest WWE Divas Championship reign Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2015 Rolling Stone – Diva of the Year (2015), Most Improved Wrestler (2015) Teen Choice Awards – Choice Female Athlete (2016) – with Brie Bella Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2014) Brie vs. Nikki, Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella Records Longest Reigning Divas Champion in WWE History

Personal life & Lifestyle

Nikki had a long time relationship with professional wrestling legend and one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling John Cena. The couple started dating in 2012 and they even got engaged in 2017. They were supposed to marry each other but in 2018 they broke up and called off their marriage.

Personal Information Table

Nikki Bella Real Name / Full Name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace Birth Date November 21, 1983 Nikki Bella Age 40 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace San Diego, California Nationality American Hometown San Diego, California School/College/University Chaparral High School (Arizona), Grossmont College Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Nikki Bella Ethnicity Mexican and Italian Current Residence Napa Valley, California Hobbies * Nikki Bella Tattoo *

Movies and TV Shows

Beside wrestling, Nikki had a successful acting career as well. She also and her fame outside of WWE when she became a part of E!’s reality show Total Divas. A spin-off of Total Divas also aired named Total Bellas which was solely based on the life of the Bella Twins. She also appeared in multiple movies and many other television series.

Nikki Bella Husband

Nikki was previously in a relationship with wrestling Legend John Cena and they were in a relationship for six long years. In 2018 they broke up and in 2019 she got married to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev who was also her partner in Dancing with the Stars. The couple is still living happily together along with their son.

Main Event Success

First Divas Title Run

At first, Nikki was not the bigger plan of WWE but her twin sister Brie was. In 2011 she went on to win the Divas Championship and Nikki was no wear near winning any Championship during that time. Brie retained the championship for around 70 days and dropped the title to Kelly Kelly. Nikki also won the Divas title in 2012 but her title run lasted only 6 days.

Heel Turn

Nikki got the main event push for the first time in her career in 2014. Brie was doing a feud with Stephanie McMahon during the time. Nikki was supposed to be on her sister’s side but at SummerSlam, she shocked the entire world when she betrayed Brie and health Stephanie McMahon to get a victory over her. This was the beginning of the big push for Nikki.

Feud with Brie Bella, Longest Reigning Divas Champion

This incident instantly started a feud between Nikki and her twin sister. Nikki turned heel upon this incident and at the Survivor Series event of 2014, she defeated AJ Lee to win her second WWE Divas Championship. This was the first time she was treated as a main event star in WWE and she became the longest reigning Divas champion of the promotion.

Nikki had been The Divas champion for over 300 days and at the Night of Champions event of 2015 she dropped the title to Charlotte Flair. After dropping the title, she could never win any Championship in WWE but she maintained her top status. WWE kept on treating her like a top star of the promotion and she never stopped winning matches.

Final Days

Nikki had various feuds with some of the top names of the promotion and she had been extremely successful. But slowly she became a little irregular. She also participated in the inaugural women’s Royal Rumble match and she was the finalist of it. In 2019 she had to end her in ring career and in 2020 the Bella Twins had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Iconic Quotes From Nikki Bella

“I remember walking home one day from school, and this car pulled up behind me really slow, and it gave me a really weird feeling, and all of a sudden it skimmed me, and the man was half naked and tried to pull me into his car and saying crazy things to me. And it was terrifying.”

“Because my man is handsome and successful, that makes me a gold digger? First of all, I pay my own bills, and I still pay my own bills. But if your man is gonna give you a gift, you’re gonna accept it. I’m not gonna be like, ‘No, can you please take back the Louis Vuitton purse?’ Absolutely not.”

“For Brie and I – we were just ‘model tired.’ I was told to get a boob job; I was told to lose weight. Brie and I had a big struggle… Brie and I legit hopped in our cars, went to Georgia, jumped in a ring, and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to sign us. We want to be here.’ I know everyone thinks it was really easy for us, but it wasn’t.”

“When we started training with WWE, coaches were impressed and asked if we had had boxing training. I said no, it was all soccer. As a defender, I had to learn to stay on my feet, track backwards, and I feel all the movement I do in the ring was helped by my soccer background.”

“There is so much I want to do in this world, and you only live this one life, and it goes by so fast. So I totally love to take up every second of the day doing what I love, being focused and driven and taking on a new opportunity or venture, or making sure the ones I already have are going to be the best ever.”

“We started to have more women and little girls in our audience, where it started to be 40 percent female that sat in our live audience. So I think, when that was happening and the women were stepping up and saying, ‘Hey we can do what the men do,’ and then you saw it on a reality show, it was just inevitable for us to have this women’s evolution.”

“You can’t just be anyone who is off the streets and come do what we do. You have to train, and there has to be something within you. You have to have athletic ability… What we do is 100 percent athletic. I feel like it’s one of the top athletic programs out there when you consider professional sports.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Nikki Bella

Nikki had a 12 year long professional wrestling career in WWE and throughout this time she went through some top rivalries with some of the biggest names. AJ Lee was one of her biggest rivals when she was holding the WWE Divas championship for the second time. Two times WWE Divas Champion Paige had also been a big rival of Nikki.

But the biggest rival of Nikki’s career has to be none other than her twin sister Brie Bella herself. The duo attempted to have a feud early in their career in 2008 but that one did not succeed much. The feud the two sisters had in 2014 was really excellent and this feud will go down as the top feuds of both of their careers. It was also one of the most entertaining feuds of the mentioned year.

Nikki Bella Injury

Nikki had to go through multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career. In 2019 it was revealed that she had a cyst in her brain which forced her to end her in ring career at the age of 35 only. It is believed that she had a lot more to offer. In 2020 she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame along with her twin sister Brie Bella.

Other Details

Nikki has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE Smackdown versus RAW 2010. Since then she has appeared in almost all the WWE video games that has released so far. Her latest appearance is in the latest installment of the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Nikki Bella Salary $1 million Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Make A Wish, Susan G. Komen, Conor’s Cure

Social Media Accounts

Nikki Bella is active on Instagram from a verified account. Brie and Nikki have a joint account on Twitter which has a total of 3.5 followers. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 10.7 million people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow her. Nikki Bella Twitter. Nikki Bella Instagram.

Nikki Bella Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 19 (65.52%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (34.48%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 270 (59.60%) 8 (1.77%) 175 (38.63%) TOTAL 290 (60.04%) 8 (1.66%) 185 (38.30%)

Nikki Bella Manager

Nikki had never been managed by any professional manager in her wrestling career but there is one wrestler who has managed her throughout her professional wrestling career and that is twin sister Brie Bella herself. The two sisters managed each other during their singles matches and helped each other to win matches as well.

FAQS

Q. When did Nikki Bella start wrestling?

A. Nikki Bella started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Nikki Bella in feet?

A. Nikki Bella is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Nikki Bella manager?

A. Nikki Bella had been managed by her twin sister Brie Bella throughout the time

Q. What is current Nikki Bella song?

A. Nikki Bella uses the song ‘You Can Look’

Q. Who is Nikki Bella mother?

A. Nikki Bella’s mother is Kathy Colace Laurinaitis

Q. Who is Nikki Bella father?

A. Nikki Bella’s father is Jon Garcia

Q. Who is currently Nikki Bella boyfriend?

A. Nikki Bella is currently married to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev

Q. Who is Nikki Bella brother?

A. JJ Garcia is the brother of Nikki Bella

Q. Who is Nikki Bella sister?

A. WWE legend and WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella is the sister of Nikki Bella

Q. How much is Nikki Bella worth?

A. Nikki Bella’s net worth is something around $10m

Q. How many times Nikki Bella won the WWE Divas title?

A. Nikki Bella had been a two times WWE Divas Champion