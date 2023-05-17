As seen in the latest episode of NXT, a couple of championship matches were announced for NXT Battleground 2023. In one of the major matches for the PLE, Wes Lee will be defending his NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Tyler Bate and Schism’s Joe Gacy.

During NXT’s May 16 episode, Gacy and The Dyad attacked Lee and Bate after a promo segment. As a result, they weren’t able to compete in their match against Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak. Afterward, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams replaced them in the match and won. Hayes will feature in the main event of NXT Battleground 2023 when he defends his title against Bron Breakker.

Lee has been the NXT North American Champion since winning the then-vacant title in a fatal-five-way ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc in October 2022. Lee’s previous successful title defenses came against Dijak, Axiom, Von Wanger, Ilja Dragunov, and JD McDonagh in this first reign as the North American Champion.

NXT Battleground 2023: Tag Team Title Match Set

In more announcements from NXT, Gallus will be defending their NXT tag team titles at NXT Battleground 2023. The Creeds laid down a challenge to the reigning champion, Gallus to set up this title match after beating The Dyad in a tag team match. Also, Noam Dar will have to put his Heritage Cup on the line at the PLE against Dragon Lee after hosting the latter in a Supernova Sessions talk show.

Also, at NXT Battleground 2023, the NXT Women’s Championship tournament final match will be going down. During this week’s episode of NXT, Cora Jade advanced to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Championship Tournament by defeating Fallon Henley in the opening contest.

Roxanne Perez also punched her ticket to the semifinals after defeating Jacy Jayne in a quarterfinals match. Perez will face Tiffany Stratton in the semifinals on next Tuesday’s NXT while her former best friend Cora Jade will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria.

WWE NXT Battleground 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Battleground 2023 Premium Live Event is set to go down on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The current match card for the event goes as follows,

– NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus vs. Creed Brothers

– NXT Women’s Championship Tournament Final: TBS vs. TBD

– Heritage Cup Match: Noam Dar vs. Dragon Lee

– North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Wes Lee vs. Joe Gacy vs. Tyler Bate