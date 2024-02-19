“One Person Spent $55,000 On Me,” Reveals Ex WWE Superstar Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose hasn’t been associated with the WWE for over a year now but that doesn’t necessarily hamper her way of living. She’s built an empire on online content service which was later followed by multiple other released WWE Superstars, namely Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans. In the latest instance, an incident has been revealed where a fan acted like crazy by spending tons of money on the former Golden Goddess content.

Speaking on the Power Alphas podcast hosted by her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli, Mandy Rose remembered one fan who was willing to pay big money to see her exclusive content. That unnamed fan apparently spent $55,000, an amount that shocked her. Moreover, that amount was spent within a limited timespan which was even more surprising,

“I’ve had one person, I won’t say any names. One person, and this is on FanTime, spent $55,000 on me. One person. $55,000. So I’m like ‘Wow, what does he do for a living that he’s able to spend this kind of money on one person?’ $55,000. And it wasn’t even [over a long period.] It was definitely over a little time period. But it was definitely, yeah. Wild. So thank you! It is kind of crazy.” (quotes courtesy Sescoops)

“I Know You All Miss Me And I Miss You Too,” Mandy Rose Addresses 2024 WWE Return

Mandy rose says 1 person spent $55,000 on her onlyfans account WHAT THE FUCK. pic.twitter.com/H1BVdMm2hm — The Wrestle Plug (@wrestleplug_) February 19, 2024

Mandy Rose earned $1 million from FanTime within a month of the WWE release

If the earlier reports are to go by then Mandy Rose gained immense financial security by sharing tons of content on her website. Within a month of her WWE departure, it was reported that the website had earned $1 million. After seeing success through FanTime, she also opened an OnlyFans account in September of last year.

Being the third-longest NXT Women’s Champion of all time, Mandy Rose had been a locker room leader in WWE’s development brand for entire 2022. The leader of The Toxic Attraction was released in late 2022 after WWE discovered that she was spreading non-PG content behind her FanTime paywall, something that went beyond WWE’s work ethic. After that incident, she left the pro wrestling industry and concentrated on independent endeavors.

In recent times, there have been rumors of Mandy Rose possibly coming back to the WWE. Talking about this possibility, the bombshell Diva commented that she’d be returning to the company only for the fans if a proper opportunity arises, someday.

