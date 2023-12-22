Bio

Otis is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He joined the world of professional wrestling in 2015 and he has been working in WWE since 2016. He is one of the most famous wrestlers of the promotion right now and he has also been 2020 Money in the Bank winner. Currently, he is active in the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Otis Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Bogojević is 5’10” and his billed weight is 330 lbs. He was born on December 21, 1991 and currently, the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match winner is 32 year old. Fans believed that he would be pushed because of his big size, something that Vince McMahon loves. He was being pushed in 2020, but his push was stalled after a while.

Otis: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Otis Early Life

Bogojević was born on December 21, 1991 and currently the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion is 32 year old. Duluth, Minnesota is the place where Otis born. In spite being born in Duluth, Minnesota, Bogojević grew up in Superior, Wisconsin. It is also reported that Bogojević is dyslexic.

Who is Otis

Otis is a 32 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently working actively in WWE. He has been under contract in the promotion since 2016 and he has been the 2020 Money in the Bank winner as well as a one time RAW Tag Team champion. Right now he is a member of Monday Night RAW and he is also a member of the Alpha Academy.

Otis WWE Debut

Bogojević signed a professional contract with WWE back in April 2016. He made his in ring debut in July of the same year in a house show where he teamed up with Adrian Jaoude and faced a defeat against the Authors of Pain. He made his television debut in October 2016 teaming with Tucker Knight as the Heavy Machinery.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Much like his Tag Team partner, Bogojević had also been a successful amateur wrestler before joining the world of professional wrestling. He had a pretty successful career in amateur wrestling. He joined the wrestling business in the year 2015 and worked on the independent circuit during his early days.

Independent Circuit

Bogojević spent around a year on the independent circuit and in 2016 he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. It is reported that he was scouted by Gerald Brisco who is famous for sconting some of the top talents in the history of professional wrestling. He signed a professional contract with WWE in April 2016.

WWE Debut, The Heavy Machinery

He made his WWE in ring debut in July 2016 in a house show event where he teamed up with Adrian Jaoude in a losing effort to The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar). Soon he teamed up with Tucker Knight to form the famous Tag Team The Heavy Machinery. After becoming a part of this Tag Team he was renamed as Otis Dozovic.

Tag Team Success in the NXT

Bogojević made his television debut in October 2016 along with his Tag Team partner Tucker Knight when the duo participated in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Their first televised victory took place in March 2017 when they defeated the team of Jonathan Ortagun and Q. T. Marshall. They kept on working as a tag team in the NXT.

Main Roster Debut

They continued to challenge for the NXT Tag Team Championship but they could never win it. They had some excellent matches with some of the best teams of the NXT during that time. They made their main roster debut in January 2019 and on the very next night of their main roster debut, they defeated they defeated The Ascension (Konnor and Viktor) in their in-ring debut.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Otis Otis Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Otis Height 5’10” Otis Weight 330 lbs. Relationship Status Single Otis Net Worth $2 Million Otis Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor * Otis Signature Moves Double-handed chop, Belly-to-belly suplex, Bearhug, Exploder Suplex Finishing Move(s) Caterpillar Elbow Drop, Falling Powerslam Theme Song / Otis Song / Otis Music For the Academy (Alpha Academy), Blue Collar Solid (Solo) Catchphrases *

Otis Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various sources, the current net worth of Bogojević is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Sources also claim that he earns something around $200,000 as his annual salary from WWE. As of now, WWE is the only source of income for the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion.

Otis Family

There is not enough information available about his parents or siblings. However, last year he wished his father a Happy Father’s Day on Twitter by writing HAPPY FATHER’s DAY DADALU. BLUE COLLAR MAN “Niko…. you can never have enough Money Kid, Support your Family with everything you can, Friends Come n Go, but Scotch always tastes So GOOD after a hard day’s Work” His Favorite Wrestler n Crush is @BiancaBelairWWE To You DAD.

Championships and Accomplishments

Otis in the world of professional wrestling since 2015 and he has mostly worked in WWE. He has mostly been treated as a tag team wrestler in the promotion and the only Championship he could ever win in WWE was the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. He has also won the Money in the Bank ladder match of 2020.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chad Gable, Men’s Money in the Bank (2020) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NRW Charged Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 69 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020, Rookie of the Year (2017) Records 2020 Money in the Bank winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

In 2020, Bogojević got involved in a romantic storyline with Mandy Rose, and in this storyline, Bogojević was shown as a shy man and he found it difficult to talk with women. The storyline became pretty famous among the fans. Bogojević later revealed that this storyline was based on his real life character.

Personal Information Table

Otis Real Name / Full Name Nikola Bogojević Birth Date December 21, 1991 Otis Age 32 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Duluth, Minnesota Nationality Irish Hometown Duluth, Minnesota School/College/University Colorado State University-Pueblo Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Otis Ethnicity Serbian, White Current Residence Not known Hobbies Wrestling, gymming Otis Tattoo *

Otis Movies and TV Shows

Bogojević has appeared in only one movie so far and it was the 2020 American Sports comedy film The Main Event. It was produced by WWE Studios and it was released on Netflix. The movie featured many other WWE stars like Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, The Miz, and Keith Lee. Bogojević played the character of Stinkface in this movie.

Otis Wife

Bogojević is still unmarried according to reports and there are no reports of whether he is in any kind of relationship with anyone. He had been pretty much discreet about his personal life. He was shown in a romantic angle with Mandy Rose in 2020, however, it was all work and had nothing to do with reality.

Main Roster Success

Storyline with Mandy Rose

Slowly it was understood that WWE had no big plans for this tag team, nor did they have any plans for Tucker Knight. It was also becoming clear that WWE was planning something big for Bogojević. In 2019 he got involved in a romantic storyline with Mandy Rose. This angle became pretty famous among the WWE fans and it also brought singles success for Bogojević.

Money in the Bank Win

In 2020, Bogojević shocked the entire world when he won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It was pretty much certain that this was the beginning of his main event push. The fans were eagerly waiting to see when he would cash in his contract and on which champion. But ultimately WWE felt that he was still not ready for a main event push and they decided to take the briefcase away from him.

In October, his Tag Team partner Knight betrayed him and The Miz took the contract away from him by beating him in a match where the contract was on the line. The Miz went on to successfully cash in the contract to win the WWE championship and Bogojević was completely out of the main event picture after this defeat. Meanwhile, Knight was released from WWE and the promotion was planning to build another Tag Team for Bogojević.

The Alpha Academy, Tag Team Success

In December 2020, Bogojević teamed up with Chad Gable and formed the famous Tag Team the Alpha Academy. Once again Bogojević had been strictly treated as a tag team wrestler. The team earned their early success as a heel Tag Team. They even got to win the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship one time. But it was pretty much confirmed that WWE dropped all the big plans for Bogojević.

Recent Days

Recently the Alpha Academy has grown to be a faction with new members like Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa joining in. The faction has also turned babyface and they are earning a lot of fame. But after new members joining the Alpha Academy, it looks like the focus is somehow turning away from Bogojević. We hope to see him receiving a decent push in the near future.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Otis

Bogojević has mostly worked as a tag team wrestler with various other wrestlers so most of his feuds are Tag Team feuds. However, he had one singles feud early in his WWE career which really helped him to grow as a singles wrestler. While having a storyline with Mandy Rose, he had a feud with Dolph Ziggler. The duo even faced each other at WrestleMania 36. Bogojević had an excellent victory over Ziggler in this feud.

Bogojević also had multiple tag teams with various other tag teams. He first worked as a team with Tucker Knight and together they were known as the Heavy Machinery. This tag team had multiple feuds with various other teams. He also had excellent Tag Team feuds while being a member of the Alpha Academy. The Viking Raiders had been one of the best rival teams of the Alpha Academy.

Otis Injury

Bogojević did not suffer many injuries throughout his wrestling career. Fortunately, he had been pretty much immune from each and every kind of injuries. On November, 2020 he got attacked by Jey Uso in an episode of Smackdown which give him a storyline injury. WWE even wrote a column on their official website talking about this injury.

Other Details

Bogojević has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. He is first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K19 which is considered one of the best games in the WWE 2K series. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until the latest installment in the series which is WWE 2K23.

Otis Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Otis is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 721K people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Otis Instagram.

Otis Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 123 (57.48%) 2 (0.93%) 89 (41.59%) NXT UK 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 94 (38.37%) 3 (1.22%) 148 (60.41%) TOTAL 218 (47.39%) 5 (1.09%) 237 (51.52%)

Otis Manager

Since Bogojević had been a tag team and faction based wrestler for most of the time period of his WWE career, he had been managed by various names. Apart from his Tag Team partners, he had been managed by Mandy Rose while having a romantic storyline with her. Bogojević had also been managed by Maxxine Dupri in the recent days after she became a member of the Alpha Academy.

FAQS

Q. When did Otis start wrestling?

A. Otis started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Otis in feet?

A. Otis is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Otis manager?

A. Otis had been managed by his tag team partners, as well as Mandy Rose and Maxxine Dupri

Q. What is current Otis song?

A. Otis uses the song ‘Blue Collar Solid’ and ‘For the Academy’ (Alpha Academy)

Q. Who is Otis mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Otis father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Otis girlfriend?

A. Bogojević is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Otis brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Otis worth?

A. Bogojević’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Otis won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Bogojević had been a one time WWE RAW Tag Team Champion