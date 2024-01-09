Owen Hart: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Owen Hart Height, Weight, Age & More:

Owen Hart Early Life

Owen was born on May 7, 1965 and he was only 34 year old at the time of his death on May 23, 1999. Calgary, Alberta, Canada is the place where Owen Hart born. He was a member of the famous Hart family that has contributed a lot to the world of wrestling. Before joining the world of professional wrestling he had an excellent career in amateur wrestling.

Who is Owen Hart

Owen Hart was a Canadian professional wrestler who passed away in 1999 at the age of 34 only. He was the youngest son of famous professional wrestler Stu Hart and he was also the brother of professional wrestling legend Bret Hart. He was one of the top stars of his time and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling.

Owen Hart WWE Debut

Owen signed a professional contract with WWE for the first time in 1988 and after signing with WWE in the mentioned year he played the character of the Blue Blazer which was a superhero gimmick. He was a babyface during his first run in WWE and he lost most of his matches during the time. In 1991 after his return to the promotion he started playing his own self.

Professional Wrestling Career

Amateur Wrestling Career

Before joining the world of professional wrestling, Owen tried his luck in amateur wrestling. He started his amateur wrestling career at the age of 18 only and she had been pretty successful even at a young age. He finished 4th at the 1984 Canada West championships in the 76 kg weight class. However, he did not remain active in amateur wrestling world for a long time.

Joining Pro Wrestling

Owen’s wife Merta Hart revealed on her book “Broken Hearts” that Owen always wanted to find a profitable living outside of wrestling. Slowly he was stepping towards the professional wrestling business and she had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the world of wrestling. Hee started her Pro wrestling career at Stampede Wrestling which was run by his legendary father Stu Hart.

Stampede Wrestling

Stampede Wrestling had an excellent relationship with WWE during the time and Owen was pretty impressive in Stampede Wrestling and in Japan as well. His excellent work rate earned him a contract in WWE in 1988. His elder brother Bret Hart was already working in WWE and was earning tremendous fame among the WWE fans.

First WWE Run

But instead of promoting Owen as the younger brother of Bret, WWE decided to give him a superhero character named the Blue Blazer. A lot of fans still believe that he should have been built as a member of the Hart Foundation during his early days in WWE. Owen played the character of the Blue Blazer for around a year and had various feuds with different wrestlers.

Jobber in WWE as The Blue Blazer

He was pushed as a babyface during his first run in WWE which is pretty uncommon in his wrestling career. He had some excellent matches with some of the biggest names in WWE like Ted DiBiase and Curt Hennig. He even had a big one on one match with Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig at WrestleMania V which he lost. He lost most of the matches he had with the big names.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Owen Hart Owen Hart Nick Names The King of Harts Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Owen Hart Height 5’10” Owen Hart Weight 227 lbs. Relationship Status * Owen Hart Net Worth $14 Million Owen Hart Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1983 Mentor * Owen Hart Signature Moves Belly to Belly Suplex, Enzuigiri, Spinning Heel Kick, Gutwrench Suplex Finishing Move(s) Reverse Piledriver, Sharpshooter Theme Song / Owen Hart Song / Owen Hart Music High Energy, Enough is Enough Catchphrases *

Owen Hart Net Worth & Salary

Unfortunately, Owen is not alive anymore as he passed away in a disastrous incident in 1999 during the Over the Age event of WWE. According to reports from various media sources, Owen’s net worth was estimated to be somewhere around $14 million at the time of his death in 1999. He received a salary of $250,000 from WWE during the mentioned time.

Owen Hart Family

Owen was born on May 7, 1965 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. He was the youngest son of legendary professional wrestler Stu Hart. Owen’s elder brother Bret Hart is also one of the biggest legends in professional wrestling and a WWE Hall of Famer. The Hart Family is extremely dedicated towards the business of professional wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Owen was extremely successful in the terms of winning championships. He worked on various wrestling promotions and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. In WWE won the WWE IC Championship, WWE European championship, the WWE Tag Team Championship. He even won the King of the Ring tournament of 1994. He could have definitely become the WWE champion if he was alive.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Yokozuna (2), The British Bulldog (1) and Jeff Jarrett (1), King of the Ring (1994), Madison Square Garden Royal Rumble (1994), Slammy Award (3 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Canadian Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2022 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2018 (Posthumous Inductee) Legends Pro Wrestling – LPW Hall of Fame (Class of 2011) Prairie Wrestling Alliance – Prairie Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame (Class of 2010) IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Editor’s Award (1999), Feud of the Year (1994) vs. Bret Hart, Rookie of the Year (1987), Ranked No. 10 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1994, Ranked No. 66 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 84 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” in 2003 – with Davey Boy Smith Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2019 Pro Wrestling This Week – Wrestler of the Week (July 5–11, 1987), Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame – Individually, With the Hart family Stampede Wrestling – Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Stampede Wrestling International Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ben Bassarab, Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (2 times), Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame (Class of 1995) USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Flying Wrestler (1987, 1988), Feud of the Year (1997) with The Hart Foundation vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin Records King of the Ring 1994 Winner, Two Times WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

By 1999, WWE brought back the blue blazer gimmick of Owen and at the Over the Edge event of the mentioned year, Owen was set to challenge The Godfather for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. But while making his superhero like entrance, he fell awkwardly on the ground and this incident took his life. This will always remain one of the most tragic incidents in WWE and wrestling history.

Personal Information Table

Owen Hart Real Name / Full Name Owen James Hart Birth Date May 7, 1965 Owen Hart Age 34 (at the time of his death on May 23, 1999) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Calgary, Alberta, Canada School/College/University Ernest Manning High School, Calgary Board of Education Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Owen Hart Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Owen Hart Tattoo *

Owen Hart Movies and TV Shows

Owen was born in a family that was greatly dedicated towards professional wrestling. He grew up watching his father and other family members working as professional wrestlers, so he considered wrestling as his primary career. He never considered acting as a career. However, he was featured in multiple wrestling related documentaries.

Owen Hart Wife

Owen married her long time girlfriend Martha Joan Patterson in 1989. The couple met each other for the first time in 1982 and they had a relationship for seven years before getting married. They had two children together, Oje Edward Hart (born March 5, 1992) and Athena Christie Hart (born September 23, 1995). Martha is still living as the widow of Owen Hart.

Main Event Success

Feud with Curt Hennig

After his defeat by the hands of Curt Hennig at WrestleMania V, Owen left WWE and worked on various promotions. He worked with both the with and without the Blue Blazer gimmick. He even returned to Japan and earned a lot of success. He already was pretty successful during and before his time in WWE. After leaving WWE in 1989 he spent outside of the promotion for a couple of years.

Return to WWE

In 1991 he returned to WWE and this time he did not play his Blue Blazer character anymore. Instead, he had been built as his own self and for the first time he started working as a member of the Hart Foundation. The fans were pretty much excited to see the expansion of the Hart Foundation. He remained a member of the faction for over a year and he did an excellent job.

Rise of Owen Hart

At the beginning of 1993, Bret Hart moved on to have a singles career and the faction was quietly dropped. Owen also started having a singles career after the faction was over. When Bret Hart was having a big feud with “The King” Jerry Lawler, Owen stood by his brother’s side at first. But slowly he was stepping out of his brother’s shadow.

Heel Turn Feud with Bret Hart

In early 1994, he turned heel for the first time in WWE and this was the beginning of his ultimate success. Owen had been an excellent heel and he will always be remembered as one of the best villains in WWE history. He received a very strong push during the early stage of his heel career when he defeated Bret Hart at WrestleMania X.

Final Days

Slowly he went on to become one of the top stars of WWE during his time. Even though he could never win the WWE World Championship. But he won other big titles like the IC title, the European title, and the Tag Team title. He even won the King of the Ring tournament of 1994. Unfortunately, during the Over the Age pay per view of 1999, he fell awkwardly during his big entrance it took his life. He was only 34 at the time of his death and he would surely be pushed as a main event star in the future.

Iconic Quotes From Owen Hart

“It’s good to go out and entertain these people, and you’ve got them on the edge of their seat, they’re standing up. Then you know that you’ve done your job, you’ve entertained them. My way of entertaining them is going out and wrestling. Everyone’s got their different ways.”

“The perks of working in Japan are that you might go for two weeks every three or four months, so you do work an abbreviated schedule. But you really make up for the abbreviated schedule by how hard you have to fight, how much you’ve got to be in shape.”

“I had a very bad torn groin, my abdomen right through my legs. I was finding it really hard to get in the ring and run around and function at a decent rate. Then they had the idea that it might be better to do a retirement thing.”

“I think by the time I was born, my parents had pretty well run the gauntlet with their kids. The novelty had kind of worn off by the time the twelfth child was born. I was lucky to get fed and changed, picked up and taken to school.”

“I certainly would have regretted not getting into wrestling. It’s been very lucrative for me and I’ve been fortunate to get into it and make money and not do anything stupid where I invested in something that collapsed.”

“There was a bit of a comparison that Bret was making between Vince McMahon and my dad. He looked up to Vince as a dad and stuff, and it was a shame to see the whole thing end the way it did.”

“It’s kind of beating a dead horse if you’re talking about going out and saying wrestling’s fake, or this or that. People don’t want to hear that. They want to hear, they wanted to find an inside story.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Owen Hart

Owen was active in the wrestling world for around one and a half decades and he had some excellent rivalries with some of the top stars. The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith had been one of his biggest rivals during his time in WWE. The duo also worked as a tag team and they had been WWE Tag Team champions.

The biggest rival of his career would be without any doubt, his own elder brother “The Hitman” Bret Hart. They started their rivalry in 1994 and they faced each other on multiple occasions. Their matches from WrestleMania X and SummerSlam 1994 received critical acclamation. They are rivalry would always be remembered as one of the top rivalries of the 90s.

Owen Hart Injury

In spite of having a short wrestling career, Owen suffered multiple injuries throughout his career. One of the worst injuries he ever faced was an injury from March 1993 when he was having a match with Bam Bam Bigelow. This injury sidelined him from action for around 2 months. But thankfully it did not cause any serious damage.

Other Details

Despite being one of the top stars of WWE during his time and a big wrestling legend, Owen did not feature in many wrestling video games. The only WWE video game that he appeared in was WWF Attitude which was released on 1999. He featured on AEW: Fight Forever video game that was released in 2023.

Owen Hart Salary $250,000 (at the time of his death) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity *

Owen Hart Social Media Accounts

Unfortunately, Owen Hart is not alive anymore, so, he does not have any verified social media account on sites such as Twitter or Instagram.

Owen Hart Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 53 (50.48%) 5 (4.76%) 47 (44.76%) SMW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) USWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WAR 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) WCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 308 (58.56%) 13 (2.47%) 205 (38.97%) WWF/USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 365 (56.94%) 18 (2.81%) 258 (40.25%)

Owen Hart Manager

Owen never worked with any professional manager in his WWE career but he had been managed by multiple different wrestlers who worked as his teammates from time to time. Professional wrestling legends such as Yokozuna and Davey Boy Smith managed him during his matches. His brother Bret Hart and his brother in law Jim Neidhart has also managed him on various occasions.

FAQS

Q. When did Owen Hart start wrestling?

A. Owen Hart started working in 1983

Q. How tall is Owen Hart in feet?

A. Owen Hart is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Owen Hart manager?

A. Owen Hart had been managed by various names like Davey Boy Smith and his brother Bret Hart

Q. What is current Owen Hart song?

A. Owen Hart uses the song ‘High Energy’ and ‘Enough Is Enough’

Q. Who is Owen Hart mother?

A. Owen Hart’s mother was Helen Hart

Q. Who is Owen Hart father?

A. Owen Hart’s father was professional wrestling legend Stu Hart

Q. Who is currently Owen Hart girlfriend?

A. Owen Hart was currently married to Martha Hart

Q. Who is Owen Hart brother?

A. Owen Hart was one of the 12 children of Stu Hart. One of his brother was professional wrestling legend Bret Hart

Q. How much is Owen Hart worth?

A. Owen Hart’s net worth is something around $314m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Owen Hart won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Owen Hart had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion