Bio

Pete Dunne is a British professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He has worked in major independent circuit promotions all over the world and won multiple prestigious championships. He has also spent over five years in the NXT which is the development territory of WWE and won multiple championships.

Pete Dunne Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dunne is 5’10” and his billed weight is 205 lbs. He might have a short size and light weight but his excellent wrestling ability earned him the nickname The Bruiserweight. He was born on 9 November 1993 and currently, the former WWE NXT UK champion is 30 year old. At this moment he is one of the best technical wrestlers in WWE.

Pete Dunne: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Pete Dunne Early Life

Dunne was born on 9 November 1993 and currently he is 30 year old. Birmingham, England is the place where Pete Dunne born. He was brought up in Chelmsley Wood. There is no information available about his parents yet. His brother is Damian Dunne who is also a professional wrestler and mostly worked on the independent circuit.

Who is Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne is a 30 year old British professional wrestler who has worked in many independent circuit promotions throughout his life. He is under contract with WWE since last seven years has been active in the development territories of the promotion for five years. He is working in the main roster since 2022 and currently he is active on the Friday Night Smackdown brand of WWE.

Pete Dunne WWE Debut

Dunne made his WWE debut as a participant in the NXT UK Championship tournament which was held back in early 2017. It was a 16 man tournament and Dunne was the finalist of it and he got defeated by Tyler Bate in the final of the tournament. After his excellent performance in the tournament, he earned a professional contract in WWE.

Professional Wrestling Career

Joining Wrestling

Dunne started training for professional wrestling at the age of 12 only. The first character he played was Steve “Psycho” Edwards. British professional wrestling promotion Phoenix Wrestling gave him the first break of his career and he made his wrestling debut in the year 2007 at the age of 13 only. Phoenix Wrestling was based on Coventry.

Phoenix Wrestling

Dunne’s first match was against Mark Andrews who is a Welsh professional wrestler and has worked in major professional wrestling promotions including WWE. Later, he had been trained by Max Angelus and he got a new ring name called Tiger Kid. He used to wear a mask during that time. He played this character until January 2010.

Various Indie Promotions

He travelled all over the British independent circuit promotion and in 2011 he started working in Attack! Pro Wrestling. He remained active in the mentioned promotion for over 5 months and he won multiple championships in the promotion. Dunne also traveled to Japan and he worked in Michinoku Pro Wrestling for a number of matches.

He also worked in other major independent circuit promotions like Revolution Pro Wrestling, Progress Wrestling, Chikara, and Singapore Pro Wrestling. He won a major Championship from all the mentioned promotions and he was already a huge name on the Independence circuit before getting the biggest call of his career.

NXT UK Championship Tournament

As already mentioned, he got the biggest opportunity of his career in 2017 when he got the opportunity to compete in the NXT UK championship tournament. It was a 16 man tournament and he reached the finals of it before he got beaten by Tyler Bate. He had been extremely impressive in this tournament and it was looking like he had a great future lying ahead of him in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Pete Dunne Pete Dunne Nick Names The Bruiserweight Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Pete Dunne Height 5’10” Pete Dunne Weight 205 lbs. Relationship Status Married Pete Dunne Net Worth $2 Million Pete Dunne Eye Color Brown Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2007 Mentor * Pete Dunne Signature Moves Biting, Twisting Fingers, Double Foot Stomp, Tequila Sunrise, Vertical Suplex Sitout Powerbomb Finishing Move(s) Better End, Bitter End Theme Song / Pete Dunne Song / Pete Dunne Music Menace to Myself Catchphrases *

Pete Dunne Net Worth & Salary

Dunne has been active in WWE for nearly 7 years and currently, he is working on the Friday Night Smackdown brand of the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Dunne is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $200,000 as his annual salary from the promotion.

Pete Dunne Family

Dunne was born on 9 November 1993 in Birmingham, England. As of now, there is no information available about his parents. His brother Damian Dunne is also a professional wrestler and he has appeared in a number of matches on the independent circuit. He is still not very famous but we can expect him to become a renowned name just like his brother in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments

Dunne had been pretty successful on the independent circuit in terms of winning championships. He has won many Championships all over the indies before joining WWE in 2017. He had been quite successful in NXT as well as winning the NXT UK Championship one time as well as the NXT Tag Team Championship one time and Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2020. He is yet to win any championships on the main roster.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Matt Riddle, WWE United Kingdom Championship (1 time), Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic (2020) – with Matt Riddle, NXT Global Heritage Invitational (2023), NXT Year-End Award for Match of the Year (2017) – vs. Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) 4FW Junior Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AWW British Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Damian Dunne Attack! 24/7 Championship (6 times), Elder Stein Invitational (2012) Chikara – King of Trios (2017) – with Trent Seven and Tyler Bate DWW Championship (1 time) DCW Tag Team Championships (1 time) – with Damian Dunne ESPN – Ranked No. 12 of the 30 best Pro Wrestlers Under 30 in 2023 FCP Championship (1 time), FCP Tag Team Championships (1 time) – with Trent Seven, Infinity Trophy (2015) FSW Adrenaline Championship (1 time) Relentless Division Championship (1 time) NLW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) OTT No Limits Championship (1 times), OTT Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Tyler Bate and Trent Seven Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 29 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2017 Pro Wrestling Kingdom Championship (1 time) PWR Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Millie McKenzie Progress World Championship (1 time), Progress Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Trent Seven RPW British Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) Southside Wrestling Entertainment – Young Tigers Cup (2015) VII Pro Championship (6 time), VII Trifecta Trophy Tournament – with CJ Banks and Dan Moloney wXw Shotgun Championship (1 time) Records One time NXT UK Champion, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winner with Matt Riddle (2020)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dunne made his main roster debut in March 2022 and he was given a new character and he was even renamed as Butch. He kept on playing the character of Butch for nearly two years. Recently he returned to his famous Pete Dunne character and he is active on Friday Night SmackDown.

Personal Information Table

Pete Dunne Real Name / Full Name Peter Thomas England Birth Date 9 November 1993 Pete Dunne Age 30 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Scorpio Birthplace Birmingham, England Nationality American Hometown Birmingham, England School/College/University Tudor Grange Academy Kingshurst Educational Qualification * Religion Christianity Pete Dunne Ethnicity White Current Residence Buffalo, NY Hobbies * Pete Dunne Tattoo *

Pete Dunne Movies and TV Shows

Dunne has been active in the world of wrestling since the age of 13 only and professional wrestling has always been his first preference as a career. He never considered acting as a preferable career and there is no report on whether he has appeared in any movies or television series as of now.

Pete Dunne Wife

Dunne is currently married to Demi Burchel. The duo long time relationship before getting married. It is also reported the duo has a daughter named Emmi Rae. Their daughter was born in 2018. Dunne refers to keeping his married life private as there is not enough information available about his wife or his daughter.

Main Roster Success

WWE Debut

In early 2017, Dunne earned a professional contract in WWE and he started working in the NXT and NXT UK regularly. He even made some appearances in the 205 Live brand of the promotion which was exclusive for the Cruiserweights. His early contract also allowed him to work on the independent circuit with some restrictions.

Rise of The Bruiserweight

Soon, he got the nickname The Bruiserweight and he impressed the whole wrestling community with his excellent technical wrestling abilities. It was pretty much confirmed that this British wrestler has an excellent future lying ahead of himself in the wrestling world. He started working regularly in the development territories of WWE and he kept on providing excellent matches back to back.

NXT UK Champion

At the NXT TakeOver: Chicago event of 2017, he finally defeated Tyler Bate to win the NXT UK Championship. Their match received high praise from the critics and it had been selected as Match of the Year of the NXT. Dunne remained active in the NXT and NXT UK until early 2022 and he had also formed a tag team with Matt Riddle. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship together and also won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in 2020.

Main Roster Debut, Butch

In March 2022, Dunne made his official main roster debut as a member of The Brawling Brutes as a heel. He also got a character change and had been renamed as Butch. He kept on working as a member of the mentioned faction and at first it did not look like WWE had any big plans for the British professional wrestler.

Various Storylines, Return of Pete Dunne

But slowly, he started impressing the main roster fans as well and recently he teamed up with his old Rival Tyler Bate on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently he returned with his The Bruiserweight Pete Dunne character and finally, it looks like WWE is planning something really big for him. We seriously hope he has a great future lying ahead of himself in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Pete Dunne

“I’ve been vegan about, I think it’s like three or four years now. So when I first went vegan, I remember saying it’s a lot better and feeling like it. I’ve been vegan for so long, though, that I can’t really remember how much of a difference it would make.”

“I think a lot of wrestling revolves around the bodybuilding-type perspective on nutrition, whereas I have a different approach; I’m way more focused on longevity and making sure I get those micronutrients in and eating a bunch of organic good as often as I can.”

“I think a lot of wrestling revolves around the bodybuilding-type perspective on nutrition, whereas I have a different approach; I’m way more focused on longevity and making sure I get those micronutrients in and eating a bunch of organic good as often as I can.”

“Wrestling in general is a lot more Americanized, to use that term loosely. Back when I started, there were still a few people practicing that old-school British style. At the time, I didn’t want to do that. I wanted to wrestle like AJ Styles; I wanted to do flips and that sort of stuff, but I never really got it.”

“I’d love to do WrestleMania – if it was possible I’d love to defend the UK Title at WrestleMania, and who knows – in a few years’ time, whether I’m the first British WWE Champion, or maybe the second or third, that’s definitely a goal that I’d like to achieve.”

“When we travel every weekend and we’re out in these different towns, seeing the numbers that show up and how into the shows they are, I love the fact that we get to travel around and bring NXT to these fans in different towns that love what we do.”

“At independent shows the crowd are very involved and it’s about interacting with the live audience. With WWE that’s less important and it’s more about portraying your character and getting it across to as many people as possible.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Pete Dunne

Dunne had multiple rivalries during his WWE career and some of the rivalries had been pretty important. The first rivalry of his WWE career was against his current Tag Team partner Tyler Bate. They are rivalry began at the final of the inaugural NXT UK championship tournament and it continued for months. Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to win his first and only NXT UK championship.

Dunne made his main roster debut under the ring name of Butch and started working as a member of the Brawling Brutes stable. He had a number of stable vs stable rivalries during the time. The New Day was one of their early rivals. Their rivalry with the Bloodline from late 2022 was extremely entertaining. Recently he returned in his Pete Dunne character and we can definitely expect him to have some singles feuds.

Pete Dunne Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Dunne also had to go through multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. But thankfully, no injuries could ever cause any serious damage to his wrestling career. Currently, he is active on the Friday Night Smackdown brand of WWE.

Other Details

Dunne has appeared in a number of WWE video games as playable characters. The first video game in which he appeared in was WWE 2K19 which still stands as one of the top WWE video games under 2K. He has also appeared in WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. He would definitely appear in the upcoming WWE 2K24 video game as well.

Pete Dunne Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Pete Dunne Social Media Accounts

Pete Dunne is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a total following of 407K million people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Pete Dunne Instagram.

Pete Dunne Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AIW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) CHIKARA 7 (58.33%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (41.67%) CHIKARA/FCP 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DEFY 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) DWW 4 (57.14%) 2 (28.57%) 1 (14.29%) FCP 33 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 22 (40.00%) FCP/WWW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW/RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NXT 101 (70.63%) 5 (3.50%) 37 (25.87%) NXT UK 9 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (25.00%) OTT 30 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (14.29%) PROGRESS 42 (75.00%) 1 (1.79%) 13 (23.21%) PROGRESS/WXw 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWA Black Label/PROGRESS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) RevPro 14 (60.87%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (39.13%) RPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) The Crash 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCPW 2 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (80.00%) Wresting Is… 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 68 (46.26%) 2 (1.36%) 77 (52.38%) WWNLive 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WXw 5 (45.45%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (54.55%) TOTAL 326 (60.26%) 10 (1.85%) 205 (37.89%)

Pete Dunne Manager

Dunne never worked with any professional managers in WWE but he had been managed by a number of his teammates from time to time. In NXT he had been managed by his Tag Team partner Matt Riddle. He had also been managed regularly by Sheamus and Ridge Holland when he worked as a member of The Brawling Brutes.

FAQS

Q. When did Pete Dunne start wrestling?

A. Pete Dunne started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Pete Dunne in feet?

A. Pete Dunne is 5’10” tall in feet

Q. Who is Pete Dunne manager?

A. Pete Dunne had been managed by various names like Matt Riddle and his Brawling Brutes teammates

Q. What is current Pete Dunne song?

A. Pete Dunne uses the song ‘Menace to Myself’

Q. Who is Pete Dunne mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Pete Dunne father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Pete Dunne girlfriend?

A. Pete Dunne is currently married to Demi Burchel

Q. Who is Pete Dunne brother?

A. Pete Dunne’s brother is Damian Dunne who is also a professional wrestler

Q. How much is Pete Dunne worth?

A. Pete Dunne’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Pete Dunne won the NXT UK title?

A. Pete Dunne had been a one time NXT UK Champion