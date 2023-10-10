Bio

Piper Niven is a Scottish professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and one of the biggest attractions of the promotion. She has worked in both WWE main roster and NXT UK. Currently she is working on the WWE Monday Night RAW brand, and she is also holding one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Chelsea Green.

Piper Niven Height, Weight, Age & More:

Niven’s billed height in WWE is 5’8″ and her billed weight is around 210 lbs. She has a monstrous build for women’s wrestling and she has always been treated as a big threat for everyone. She also received a very strong booking. She was born on 6 May 1991 and currently the Scottish professional wrestler is 32 year old.

Piper Niven: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Piper Niven Early Life

Niven was born on 6th May, 1991. Kilbirnie, Scotland is the place where Piper Niven born. There is not much information available about her early days.

Who is Piper Niven

Piper Niven is a Scottish professional wrestler who is currently signed with WWE and works on the Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. Before working in WWE she has worked on the independent circuit and won multiple championships. Currently she is holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Chelsea Green.

Piper Niven WWE Debut

Niven made her WWE debut as a part of the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She survived till the round three of the tournament but got eliminated by Toni Storm. She had to wait for two more years to finally get a WWE contract. 2019 she signed a development contract with WWE and started working in the NXT UK.

Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit

Niven joined the world of pro wrestling in 2007 and she remained active on the independent circuit for 12 long years. She has worked on both American and Scottish independent circuit and one multiple prestigious championships from all over the indies. She has also worked in Japan where she won some prestigious championships as well.

Mae Young Classic

In 2017 she got a big opportunity. She got a chance to compete in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament. She survived until the third round of the tournament as she defeated Santana Garrett and wrestling legend Serena Deeb in the first and second rounds respectively. But she got eliminated by Toni Storm.

NXT UK

She had to wait for a couple of years before finally getting the biggest call of her career from WWE. She signed the developmental contract with the promotion and started working on the NXT UK which was the UK based development territory of the promotion. She worked in NXT UK for a couple of years but never got to win any Championship.

In spite of not winning any championship, she has always been treated as one of the top stars of NXT UK. She had rivalries with some of the top stars of the time and some of them have already become renowned names in the main roster. For example, Rhea Ripley was one of her top rivals of NXT UK, she even received a clean victory over Ripley during the time.

Main Roster Beginnings, Doudrop

In 2021 she arrived on the main roster for the first time. She associated with the returning WWE star Eva Marie. She was portrayed as the onscreen protégé of Eva Marie. At first it looked like the duo would have an excellent run as a tag team. But they never had good chemistry with each other, and Eva Marie might have been a returning star but it never looked like WWE had any big plans for her.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Finn Balor Piper Niven Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Piper Niven Height 5’8” Piper Niven Weight 210 lbs. Relationship Status Married Piper Niven Net Worth $1 Million Piper Niven Eye Color Blue Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 2007 Piper Niven Mentor * Piper Niven Signature Moves Powerslam, Michinoku Driver, Crossbody Finishing Move(s) Loch Ness Slam Theme Song / Piper Niven Song / Piper Niven Music Taste The Jealousy Catchphrases *

Piper Niven Net Worth & Salary

Niven has been working in WWE for over 4 years and she has started to grow more. According to reports from various media sources, her current net worth is somewhere around $1 million. But there is no confirmed news on her current WWE salary. But it looks like her current salary would be somewhere around $100,000 per year.

Piper Niven Family

There is not enough information available about her family. The only thing that is known is that she belongs from Kilbirnie, Scotland and she was born on 6 May 1991. Currently she is 32 year old.

Championships and Accomplishments

Niven has worked on the independent circuit for over 12 years and she has won multiple top championships from all over the indies. She has been under contract with WWE for over 4 years and she has also won a couple of championships in WWE. Currently she is holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Chelsea Green.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time, current) – with Chelsea Green, WWE 24/7 Championship (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AOW Women’s Championship (1 time), ABC Women’s Championship (1 time), ICW Women’s Championship (2 times), ICW Women’s Championship Tournament (2015), PCW Women’s Championship (1 time), Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship (1 time), Pro-Wrestling: EVE International Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling: EVE International Championship Tournament (2018) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 37 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2017 SWE Future Division Championship (1 time) Showcase Pro Wrestling – Caledonian Cup (2014) WOS Women’s Championship (2 times) W3L Women’s Championship (1 time) Artist of Stardom Championship (1 time) – with HZK and Io Shirai, SWA World Championship (1 time), 5★Star GP Award (1 time) Records Current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Niven is Bisexual and she revealed it on Celebrate Bisexuality Day 2019. The current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion also revealed that she has Bell’s palsy which is a type of facial paralysis.

Piper Niven Cars – No information available

Personal Information Table

Piper Niven Real Name / Full Name Fergal Devitt Birth Date 6 May 1991 Piper Niven Age 32 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Kilbirnie, Scotland Piper Niven Nationality Scottish Piper Niven Hometown Kilbirnie, Scotland School/College/University * Educational Qualification No information available yet Piper Niven Religion Christianity Piper Niven Ethnicity Caucasian Current Residence Ayrshire, Scotland, UK Piper Niven Hobbies * Piper Niven Tattoo *

Piper Niven Movies and TV Shows

Niven appeared in Fight Like a Girl of the documentary series Our Lives by BBC. She did not appear in any other movies or television series yet. But we can expect her to appear on movies and television series in the future.

Piper Niven Husband

Niven is married since September 2021. She even released photos of her wedding on her Instagram. However, not enough information is available about her husband. Much like her early life, she kept herself quiet about her married life as well.

Main Roster Success

Feud with Eva Marie

After Niven teamed up with Eva Marie, she was renamed as Doudrop. This strange renaming faced a lot of criticism from the WWE fans and critics. Her team with Eva Marie did not exist for long. Ultimately the duo started a feud between each other. It is said that Vince McMahon was extremely pleased with her work during that time.

Queen’s Crown Tournament, 24/7 Champion

Soon, Niven started a feud with Eva Marie and she went on to win it too. At this point, it was looking like WWE would give her an excellent push. But soon after this storyline, she lost her push. She participated in the first ever Queen’s Crown tournament. She reached the final of it but lost to Zelina Vega in the final of the tournament.

After this defeat, she lost her push completely. She was chasing for the 24/7 Championship which was a title for the jobbers. She even won the 24/7 Championship two times. She could not remain a regular star either due to health issues and she went out of television after a while. It was reported that she had to go out due to illness.

Return as Piper Niven

She made her return at Royal Rumble 2023 as a surprise and in front of the women’s Royal Rumble match. Finally, she got her Piper Niven character back and she also received a very strong booking in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She was one of the final six competitors of the women’s Royal Rumble match. She continued to dominate Monday Night RAW and this time she was not a comedy character anymore.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

But once again she became a victim of the weak booking of WWE. She remained out of television for a long time for absolutely no reason. But finally she made her return recently on RAW. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green were the Women’s Tag Team Champions but Deville faced an injury and she had to vacate one half of the Tag Team titles. Niven claimed the other half of the title and now she is one half of the Tag Team champions along with Chelsea Green.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Piper Niven

Niven did not have enough concrete feuds in WWE yet. One of the best feuds she had during her NXT UK career was against Rhea Ripley. She even received a big victory over the Australian during their NXT UK days. The duo having a feud with each other on the main roster would be excellent.

On the main roster, Niven did not have any big feuds yet but she did have a short feud with Eva Marie when she played the character of Doudrop. She won this feud and it really helped her to get a boost for her future. But she had to suffer weak bookings of WWE. Recently, she has returned to television, hopefully, she will get better booking in the future.

Piper Niven Injury

Niven remained out of action for a number of months before getting her Piper Niven gimmick back. It is not clear why she remained out of action for such a long time. It is reported that she was out due to illness. She remained out of action for a number of months recently and there is no concrete report on why she was out.

Other Details

Niven appeared in WWE 2K22 video game for the first time as a playable character. However, she appeared only on a DLC Pack. She appeared as a playable character in WWE 2K23. We are pretty sure that she would appear in the future WWE video games if she manages to stay in the promotion.

Piper Niven Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements Not known Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Piper Niven active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a total of following of 182K people. Here is the link of her social media account where you can follow her. Piper Niven Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 5 Star 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Beyond 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FCP/Sendai Girls 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT UK 12 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (42.86%) OTT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RISE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SHIMMER 5 (62.50%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (37.50%) SHINE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) STARDOM 41 (64.06%) 2 (3.13%) 21 (32.81%) WCPW 4 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (50.00%) World Of Sport 5 (45.45%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (54.55%) WWE 24 (26.97%) 0 (0.00%) 65 (73.03%) wXw 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) TOTAL 99 (45.62%) 2 (0.92%) 116 (53.46%)

Piper Niven Manager

Niven never had any manager at NXT UK but after she made her main roster debut she worked as the manager of Eva Marie. Recently she has teamed up with Chelsea Green and she is managing Chelsea during her singles matches. We can definitely expect Chelsea to manage her while she would have some single matches in the future.

FAQS

Q. When did Piper Niven start wrestling?

A. Niven started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Piper Niven in feet?

A. Niven is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Piper Niven manager?

A. Niven does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Piper Niven song?

A. Niven uses the song Taste The Jealousy’

Q. Who is Piper Niven mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Piper Niven father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Piper Niven boyfriend?

A. Niven is married but No information available on her husband

Q. Who is Piper Niven brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Piper Niven worth?

A. Niven’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Piper Niven won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Niven has not won the NXT Women’s title yet