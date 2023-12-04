Randy Orton’s WWE Contract Situation Disclosed After 18-Month Hiatus

After going through the longest hiatus of his career, Randy Orton returned to the WWE at the last and final premium live event of the year which took place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. There have long been talks about his possible return at Survivor Series 2023 and WWE confirmed it beforehand to erase any confusion with CM Punk’s comeback, as well.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2023, the super team of Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn defeated Drew McIntyre & The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames match. After the match, the returnee also affirmed that ten years of wrestling were still left inside him.

Randy Orton’s WWE contract is intact up to late 2024

That being said, it’s safe to assume that we will continue to see Randy Orton delivering RKOs on his opponents in the WWE for a long time. Sean Ross Sapp also noted behind Fightful’s paywall that WWE is pretty confident that The Apex Predator will eventually sign a new deal with them when his current deal expires. It wasn’t disclosed that a new deal had been signed by him,

“Randy Orton had been out of action for a year and a half before his return to the ring at WWE Survivor Series, but that may cause him to be around in WWE even longer.

Orton publicly teased free agency for the first time in 2019, before signing a new five-year contract with WWE at a time when the company mass-signed a ton of talent to long-term deals. However, one WWE higher-up said that they “would be surprised,” if WWE did not end up extending his current deal.”

Coming to Randy Orton’s contractual status with the WWE, it was initially set to extend during the fall of 2024, given that he re-signed in 2019. If that’s the case then there’s approximately a year remaining on his active contract. However, following his absence from WWE for nearly 18 months, sources within the company have suggested that additional “injury time” could have been added to his contract, and this would potentially keep him with WWE until 2026.

For the time being, Randy Orton has officially been assigned to the Smackdown brand as he has receipts for each of The Bloodline members who was responsible for sending him into the kayfabe injury hiatus, last year.