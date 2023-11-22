sportzwiki logo
Randy Savage: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

author tag icon
Jeet
calander icon

Nov 22, 2023 at 1:38 AM

Randy Savage: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Randy Savage was an American Professional wrestler who worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling including the WWE World Championship and the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2011.

Randy Savage Height, Weight, Age & More:

Savage always had an excellent physique and it was ideal for a professional wrestler. The billed height of savage was 6’2″ and his billed weight was 237 lbs. He was born on November 15, 1952 and he was only 58 year old at the time of his death on May 20, 2011. He had been an active professional wrestler for nearly three decades.

Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

Randy Savage: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Randy Savage Early Life

Savage was born on November 15, 1952 and he was 58 year old at the time of his death on May 20, 2011. Columbus, Ohio is the place where the former two times WWE World Champion born. He was the son of an Italian American father and a German American mother. He attended Grover Cleveland Middle School and he graduated from Downers Grove North High School which is located in Chicago.

Who is Randy Savage

Randy Savage was an American Professional wrestler who passed away in 2011 at the age of 58 only. He is considered one of the biggest names in the late 80s and throughout the 90s in the world of professional wrestling. He has won major championships from all over the world of wrestling.

Randy Savage WWE Debut

Savage signed a professional contract with WWE back in 1985 and he made his in ring WWE debut in the same year. On the July 6 episode of Championship Wrestling, Savage defeated a local competitor named Aldo Marino. In his first match, he had been billed as “the top free agent in pro wrestling.” Later, Miss Elizabeth started to manage him regularly.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Savage started his professional wrestling career in 1973 at the age of 20 only. One of his first characters was The Spider which was pretty similar to Spider-Man. During his struggling days, he adopted the character of Randy Savage. He worked on various promotions and slowly he was getting really successful in the world of professional wrestling.

He kept on working in various promotions throughout the early days of his wrestling career and had some excellent feuds with some of the biggest names in the wrestling world like Ricky Morton and Jerry Lawler. He also worked in major wrestling promotions like International Championship Wrestling and Continental Wrestling Association.

Early WWE Days

In 1985 he got the biggest opportunity of his career when he signed a professional contract with the World Wrestling Federation which goes by the name of WWE nowadays. It is said that he was offered to get services from various big names as his managers but he rejected all of them and rather decided to choose Miss Elizabeth as his regular manager.

Intercontinental Champion

Vince McMahon did not rush into anything with Savage and he gave him a slow buildup. At first, he worked and mostly feuded for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In 1986 he had an excellent feud for the Championship against Tito Santana. His first attempt to grab the Championship was unsuccessful, however, he won the Championship in the second attempt.

Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

Savage set a new record for being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion as he kept on holding the title for 414 days. Later, the record was broken by The Honky Tonk Man whose record remained intact until it was recently broken by the current champion Gunther. Savage dropped the Championship to Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III. His title reign is still considered one of the best intercontinental championship reigns ever.

Professional Information Table

 

Ring Name

  

Randy Savage
 

Randy Savage Nick Names

  

The Macho Man
 

Profession(s)

  

Professional Wrestler
 

Randy Savage Height

  

6’2”
 

Randy Savage Weight

  

237 lbs.
 

Relationship Status

  

Married
 

Randy Savage Net Worth

  

$8 Million (at the time of his death)
 

Randy Savage Eye Color

  

Blue
 

Hair Color

  

Dark Brown
 

Wrestling Debut

 

1973
 

Mentor

  

*
 

Randy Savage Signature Moves

  

Piledriver, Atomic drop, Diving double axe handle, Diving crossbody
 

Finishing Move(s)

  

Diving elbow drop
 

Theme Song / Randy Savage Song / Randy Savage Music

  

Pomp and Circumstance
 

Catchphrases

  

Ooooohhhh yeah, dig it?

 
Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

 

Randy Savage Net Worth & Salary

Unfortunately, Savage is not alive anymore so there is no such thing as his current net worth. However, according to reports from various media sources, his net worth during the time of his death in 2011 was $8 million. He was one of the highest paid stars of WCW and before departing from the promotion his salary was $6.1 million.

Randy Savage Family

Savage was born on November 15, 1952, in Columbus, Ohio. He was the son of an Italian American father and a German American mother. His father Angelo Poffo was also a famous professional wrestler. He was raised in a Catholic family. He attended Grover Cleveland Middle School and graduated from Downers Grove North High School. He also had a career in Baseball.

Championships and Accomplishments

Savage could be considered one of the most successful professional wrestlers in the history of the business. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling including a total of WWE World Championships and 4 WCW World Heavyweight Championships. He also won other big titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWF World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), King of the Ring (1987), WWF World Heavyweight Championship Tournament (1988), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2015)
Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (2 times), CWA International Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship (3 times)

GPW International Heavyweight Championship (2 times)

NWA Gulf Coast Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Lanny Poffo

ICW World Heavyweight Championship (3 times)

Ilio DiPaolo Legends of the Aud – Hall of Fame (2016)

Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (1995), Feud of the Year (1997) vs. Diamond Dallas Page, Match of the Year (1987) vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1989), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1988), Stanley Weston Award (2011), Wrestler of the Year (1988), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992, Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, Ranked No. 57 of the top 100 tag teams of the “PWI Years” with Hulk Hogan in 2003

Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2009

USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (1 time)

WCW World Heavyweight Championship (4 times), World War 3 (1995), World Cup Of Wrestling (1995) – with Sting, Lex Luger, Johnny B. Badd, Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit, and Alex Wright

WWC North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time)

Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Match of the Year (1987) vs. Ricky Steamboat at WrestleMania III, Most Unimproved (1992), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1996) with Hulk Hogan vs. Arn Anderson, Meng, The Barbarian, Ric Flair, Kevin Sullivan, Z-Gangsta, and The Ultimate Solution in a Towers of Doom match at Uncensored, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996)
Records Two times WWE World Champion, Four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion, WCW World War 3 winner (1995)
Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

Personal life & Lifestyle

Savage’s older brother Lanny Poffo was also a famous professional wrestler. He was active in the world of professional wrestling for a stunning 46 year long time. He has won some prestigious championships from all over the world of independent circuit wrestling. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2022.

Personal Information Table

 

Randy Savage Real Name / Full Name

  

Randy Mario Poffo
 

Birth Date     

 

  

November 15, 1952
 

Randy Savage Age

  

58 (at the time of death on May 20, 2011)
 

Relationship Status

  

*
 

Zodiac Sign

  

Scorpio
 

Birthplace

  

Columbus, Ohio
 

Nationality

  

American
 

Hometown

  

Columbus, Ohio,
 

School/College/University

  

Downers Grove North High School, Southern Illinois University Carbondale
 

Educational Qualification

  

Graduate
 

Religion

  

Catholic
 

Randy Savage Ethnicity

  

White
 

Current Residence

  

*
 

Hobbies

  

*
 

Randy Savage Tattoo

  

*
Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

Randy Savage Movies and TV Shows

Beside of his wrestling career, Savage had a successful acting career as well. He worked in some major movies like Ready to Rumble and who can forget his cameo role in 2002 blockbuster movie Spider-Man. He played the role of Bonesaw McGraw which was based on the comics’ character Crusher Hogan.

Randy Savage Wife

Savage married his on screen manager Miss Elizabeth in 1984 and together they had been a wonderful couple. They lived together for eight years and in 1992 they got divorced. The fans loved this couple a lot and they were deeply saddened by this separation. In 2010 he got married again, and this time to Lynn Payne. They could not live together for very long.

Main Event Success

King of the Ring 1987

Savage’s Intercontinental Championship reign was so iconic that Vince McMahon was pretty much certain to give him a main event push. Soon after dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania III, he went on to win the King of the Ring tournament in the same year. He defeated King Kong Bundy in the finals of the tournament and it was the official beginning of his main event push.

WWE Champion

At WrestleMania IV, WWE organized a tournament to determine the new WWE World Champion. Some of the biggest names in the business participated in this tournament. Savage went on to master everyone and in the finals of the tournament, he defeated Ted DiBiase to win his first WWE Championship. This match is still considered one of the most important matches of his career.

The Mega Powers, Feud with Hulk Hogan

Later that year, he teamed up with Hulk Hogan and together they were known as the Mega Powers. They had been an excellent Tag Team but later real team exploded and the duo started a feud between each other. It is still remembered as one of the best feuds of the time. At WrestleMania V Savage challenged Hogan for the WWE championship in a losing effort.

Reunion with Miss Elizabeth

Savage had been an excellent heel and he continued working as a heel for a number of years. At WrestleMania VII, he challenged The Ultimate Warrior but got humiliated by him. After the match, he reunited with Miss Elizabeth and this moment is still considered one of the most emotional moments in professional wrestling history.

Second WWE Championship

Savage went on to win the WWE World Championship the very next year in the main event of WrestleMania VIII. He challenged Ric Flair and defeated him successfully to recapture the Championship. Flair was supposed to face Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania VIII which would have been a dream match. But later WWE decided to give the spotlight to Savage.

Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

WCW Career

Savage got to hold on to the championship for five long months before dropping it back to Ric Flair. After dropping the Championship, he could never regain it back. His contract expired in October 1994 and finally, he decided to leave the promotion and join WCW for the first time in his career. It was a dream come true signing for the WCW fans.

Success in WCW, Final Days

Savage had been treated as a concrete main event star in WCW and he had been a four times WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He also reunited with Hulk Hogan in WCW during his early days. He worked in the promotion until 2000 and he remained one of the top stars. After leaving WCW he stopped wrestling and announced his retirement. He worked in TNA wrestling for a short time period in 2004.

Iconic Quotes From Randy Savage

“Being a wrestler is like walking on the treadmill of life. You get off it and it just keeps going.”

“There are no tough guys in wrestling.”

“From wrestling to my hip-hop thing, I’ve just been able to do so much and meet so many crazy characters.”

“I’ve been loving music all my life.”

“Every sport has its own cast of characters.”

“I used to hate old-timers who didn’t praise the younger wrestlers, but you’ve got to pass the torch sometime. If you’re old, that torch gets too heavy for you and you can’t carry it, so it won’t do you any good.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Randy Savage

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Savage went through a lot of excellent rivalries. One of his best rivals was Ricky Steamboat and the feud was mostly for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. It was one of Savage’s early feuds in WWE and it really helped him to build his character properly.

From Jake Roberts to Ric Flair, Savage had other big names listed as his big rivals as well. But our take on his best rival ever would definitely be Hulk Hogan. This is the rivalry that fans still remember even after such a long time. During the time this rivalry was such a big deal and everyone loved it.

Randy Savage Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Savage had to suffer multiple injuries throughout his career. One of the most important injuries of his career was from the knee injury that he faced at SummerSlam 1992 where he defended the WWE World Championship Against The Ultimate Warrior. It did not affect his career much, thankfully.

Other Details

Savage appeared in countless wrestling video games. He was one of the playable characters of the first ever licensed WWE video game WWF WrestleMania which was released back in 1989. Since then he has appeared in many wrestling video games. He was also a part of WWE 2K22 where he featured as an unlockable character.

 

Randy Savage Salary

  

$6.1 million (final salary in WCW)
 

Brand Endorsements

  

WWE Merchandise
 

Sponsors

  

*
 

Charity

  

*
Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

 

Social Media Accounts

Savage is not alive anymore, therefore, he does not have any social media accounts

Randy Savage Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss %
AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%)
CWA 3 (42.86%) 1 (14.29%) 3 (42.86%)
NJPW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%)
SMW 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%)
TNA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%)
USWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%)
WCW 77 (47.83%) 15 (9.32%) 69 (42.86%)
WWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%)
WWF 181 (70.98%) 11 (4.31%) 63 (24.71%)
WWF/SWS 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%)
TOTAL 267 (61.24%) 28 (6.42%) 141 (32.34%)
Randy Savage
Randy Savage. Image Credits: Twitter

Randy Savage Manager

Savage did not have to work with many managers in his career but the most important manager he had was Miss Elizabeth who worked as his manager from the very early days of his WWE career. Savage and Elizabeth were really excellent as a team. Elizabeth will always be remembered as the manager of Savage.

FAQS

Q. When did Randy Savage start wrestling?

A. Randy Savage started working in 1973

Q. How tall is Randy Savage in feet?

A. Randy Savage is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Randy Savage manager?

A. Miss Elizabeth was famous for being the manager of Randy Savage

Q. What is current Randy Savage song?

A. Randy Savage uses the song ‘Pomp and Circumstance’

Q. Who is Randy Savage mother?

A. Randy Savage’s mother was Judy Poffo

Q. Who is Randy Savage father?

A. Randy Savage’s father was famous professional wrestler Angelo Poffo

Q. Who is currently Randy Savage girlfriend?

A. Randy Savage married twice, his famous manager Miss Elizabeth in 1984 and Lynn Payne in 2010

Q. Who is Randy Savage brother?

A. Randy Savage’s older brother was the famous professional wrestler Lanny Poffo

Q. How much is Randy Savage worth?

A. Randy Savage’s net worth is something around $8m at the time of his death

Q. How many times Randy Savage won the WWE World title?

A. Randy Savage had been a two times WWE World Champion

Tagged:

Randy Savage

WWE

