Bio

Rick Rude was an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He was one of the top stars of wrestling throughout the 1980s and he won major championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. Unfortunately he passed away in April 1999 at the age of 40 only.

Rick Rude Height, Weight, Age & More:

Rude had one of the best and most attractive physiques in the world of wrestling. He is still considered to be one of the most attractive professional wrestlers in the history of wrestling. The billed height of Rude is 6’3″ and his billed weight is 252 lbs. He was born on December 7, 1958 and he was only 40 year old at the time of his death.

“Ravishing” Rick Rude: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Rick Rude Early Life

Rude was born on December 7, 1958 and he was only 40 year old at the time of his death in April 1999. St. Peter, Minnesota is the place where Rick Rude born. He studied in Robbinsdale High School along with the likes of Tom Zenk, Brady Boone, Nikita Koloff, Curt Hennig, John Nord, and Barry Darsow. All these names went on to become famous professional wrestlers.

Who is Rick Rude

“Ravishing” Rick Rude was an American Professional wrestler who passed away in April 1999 at the age of 40. He was one of the top stars of the 80s and he won multiple prestigious championships from top promotions like WWE and WCW. He also worked in other major promotions. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in class of 2017.

Rick Rude WWE Debut

Rude made his WWE debut in July 1987 during an episode of Superstars of Wrestling as one of the newest editions of the Bobby Heenan family. The first major rival he had in WWE was Paul Orndorff who was also famous by the name of Mr. Wonderful. He received a major push by defeating Orndorff in Madison Square Garden in April.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Rude started working as a bodyguard after his studies were over. He tried his luck in a number of professions, including arm wrestling and eventually he decided to become a professional wrestler by 1982. He graduated from Anoka-Ramsey Community College with a degree in physical education and he began wrestling at a very young age.

Training

He received training from Eddie Sharkey who is the famous professional wrestling trainer. Sharkey is famous for training legendary professional wrestlers like Bob Backlund, The Road Warriors, Sean Waltman, Austin Aries, and Erick Rowan. He started training for wrestling in 1982 and also made his in ring debut in the same year.

In Ring Debut

He started his wrestling career under the ring name Ricky Rood and during his early days, he was a babyface. He mostly worked as a jobber during his early career. Mid Atlantic Championship Wrestling was the first promotion that gave him his early break and he made his television debut under the mentioned promotion.

Television Debut and Various Promotions

His first televised match was against Jos LeDuc in the mentioned promotion and he lost his first match on television. He worked in various promotions during his early career including NWA All-Star Wrestling which was based in Vancouver, Canada. Among the other promotions, he worked in Georgia Championship Wrestling (GCW) and later the Memphis-based Continental Wrestling Association (CWA).

First WCW Run

In May 1983 he made his debut in WCW during an episode of WCW Saturday Night where he faced Lat Rose and defeated him. It was his first major victory and he used Dropkick as his finishing move in this match. In 1984 he returned to the Continental Wrestling Association and this was the first time he received his iconic character “Ravishing” Rick Rude.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Rick Rude Rick Rude Nick Names Ravishing, The Ravishing One Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Rick Rude Height 6’3” Rick Rude Weight 252 lbs. Relationship Status * Rick Rude Net Worth $2 Million Rick Rude Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1972 Mentor * Rick Rude Signature Moves DDT, Belly to Back Suplex, Camel Clutch, Jumping Piledriver Finishing Move(s) Rude Awakening Theme Song / Rick Rude Song / Rick Rude Music Simply Ravishing Catchphrases *

Rick Rude Net Worth & Salary

Rude passed away in April 1999 so we cannot estimate his actual net worth at this moment. According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of Rude at the time of his death was estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. It is also reported that he received a salary of $300,000 in WCW.

Rick Rude Family

Rude was born on December 7, 1958 in St. Peter, Minnesota. His father was Richard Clyde Rood and his mother was Sally Jean Thompson. There is not enough information available about his parents. Rude had five siblings in total; Sherry Rood, Marcia Wheeler, Kathy Carder, Nancy Natysin, and Michael Rood.

Championships and Accomplishments

Rude had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. In WWE he had been a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He also won loads of big Championships in WCW and from the territories of the National Wrestling Alliance as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2017), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (Florida version) (2 times), NWA United States Tag Team Championship (Florida version) (1 time) – with Jesse Barr NWA/AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA/AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with King Kong Bundy WCW International World Heavyweight Championship (3 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA World Tag Team Championship (Mid-Atlantic version) (1 time) – with Manny Fernandez, Nintendo Top Ten Challenge Tournament (1992) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1992), PWI ranked him No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992, PWI ranked him No. 57 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 NWA American Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCWA Television Championship (1 time), WCWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Heel (1992), Most Unimproved (1993), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1992) vs. Masahiro Chono at Halloween Havoc Records One Time WWE Intercontinental Champion, Three Times WCW International World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Rude passed away in April 20, 1999 at the age of 40. He was found by his wife unconscious and later it was revealed that he died due to heart failure. An autopsy report showed he passed away from an overdose of “mixed medications”. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Personal Information Table

Rick Rude Real Name / Full Name Richard Erwin Rood Birth Date Richard Erwin Rood Rick Rude Age 40 (at the time of his death in 1999) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace St. Peter, Minnesota Nationality American Hometown St. Peter, Minnesota School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Rick Rude Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Rick Rude Tattoo *

Rick Rude Movies and TV Shows

Rude worked as a professional wrestler throughout his career and he never considered acting as a professional career. A lot of fans expected him to join the acting world after seeing his attractive physique. But there is no report on whether he has ever appeared in any movies or television series. He did appear in a number of wrestling related documentaries.

Rick Rude Wife

Rude married Cheryl Holler first with whom he had a long time relationship. But the couple got divorced in 1982 and in 1988 he got married again and this time he got married to Michelle Rood. Rude lived with Michelle Rood until his death in 1999. Together they had two children; Merissa Rood and Colton Rood.

Main Event Success

Rise of “Ravishing” Rick Rude

After Rude adopted his iconic character, he turned heel and adopted the character of an overconfident and arrogant man. The character became extremely famous among the fans and it was also the beginning of his ultimate rise. He had been managed by Jimmy Hart during the time and he had feuds with some of the top stars of the time like Jerry Lawler and King Kong Buddy.

Various Promotions

Rude joined Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF) in December 1984 and he was managed by Percy Pringle in the mentioned promotion. It was one of the major promotions in the world of wrestling during the time. Soon after joining the promotion he won the NWA Florida Southern Heavyweight Championship by defeating Pez Whatley.

Championship Success

After working in CWF for about a year, he transitioned to World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW). He had been pretty successful here as well and he worked in this promotion for about a year. In 1986, he started working in the Jim Crockett Promotions where he remained active for less than a year. Even in a short amount of time, he had Championship success in the promotion.

Success in WWE

In 1987 he joined WWE for the first time and he worked in the promotion for three years. He received a very strong upper mid card push in WWE as he received some big victories over some of the top names in the promotion. At WrestleMania V, he defeated The Ultimate Warrior to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Final Days

He even challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWE World Championship but he failed to win the biggest prize in the promotion. In 1990 he left WWE and the 1991 he returned to WCW. After 1994, he was forced to retire from in ring action after a severe injury. He returned to WWE in 1997 for a short amount of time and on the same year he returned to WCW. He remained active in WCW until the final days of his life and in April 1999 he passed away at the age of 40.

Iconic Quotes From Rick Rude

“What I’d like to have right now is for all you fat, out of shape, (insert city) sweathogs to keep the noise down while I take my robe off and show all the ladies what a real man is supposed to look like.”

“I think fiction can help us find everything. You know, I think that in fiction you can say things and in a way be truer than you can be in real life and truer than you can be in non-fiction. There’s an accuracy to fiction that people don’t really talk about – an emotional accuracy.”

“Well, I think that the image is a part of me. I wear the baggy pants, the hats, the whole nine. And you know, I may add a little for the excitement and the intrigue in the videos, but my family has told me that little air of mystery that surrounds me is for real.”

“When I was one-and-twenty I heard a wise man say, `Give crowns and pounds and guineas But not your heart away; Give pearls away and rubies But keep your fancy free.’ But I was one-and-twenty No use to talk to me. When I was one-and-twenty I heard him say again, `The heart out of the bosom Was never given in vain; ‘Tis paid with sighs a plenty And sold for endless rue.’ And I am two-and-twenty And oh, ’tis true, ’tis true.”

“The skyscraper and the twentieth century are synonymous; the tall building is the landmark of our age. … Shaper of cities and fortunes, it is the dream, past and present, acknowledged or unacknowledged, of almost every architect.”

“Men have presented their plans and philosophies for the remedying of earth’s ills, but Jesus stands alone in presenting not a system, but His own personality as capable of supplying the needs of the soul.”

“To be a husbandman, is but a retreat from the city; to be a philosopher, from the world; or rather, a retreat from the world, as it is man’s, into the world, as it is God’s.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Rick Rude

Rude had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest stars in the world of wrestling. After he joined WWE in 1987 he became a member of the Heenan Family and started a feud with Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff. They had a series of matches and one of their most memorable matches was from November 1987 when they fought at the Madison Square Garden. Rude was victorious in this match.

He also had some excellent feuds with some of the top names in WWE. One of his most memorable Feuds was with The Ultimate Warrior. Rude successfully challenged Warrior at WrestleMania V for the Intercontinental Championship and it remained the only Championship success in the promotion. Rude also challenged Hulk Hogan for the WWE world title but he could never win it.

Rick Rude Injury

Rude had a history of back problems, especially in his lower back. In 1994 he was having a match with wrestling legend Sting in Japan. During the match, he suffered a back injury and it is believed that this injury ended his career. He was forced to retire from in ring action after this match. He remained active as a non wrestling personnel but he never wrestled again.

Other Details

Rude has appeared in loads of wrestling related video games. The first ever video game that he appeared in was Micro League Wrestling which was also the first ever WWE video game. He has also appeared in multiple WCW video games. One of the latest video games he appeared in is WWE 2K19 which was released in 2018. We can expect him to appear in future WWE video games.

Rick Rude Salary $300,000 (final salary in WCW) Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Rick Rude Social Media Accounts

Rick Rude is not alive anymore, so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram

Rick Rude Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CWA 3 (42.86%) 1 (14.29%) 3 (42.86%) CWF 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) ECW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) NWA 4 (44.44%) 1 (11.11%) 4 (44.44%) WCCW 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (75.00%) WCW 23 (50.00%) 6 (13.04%) 17 (36.96%) WCWA 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) WWF 102 (75.00%) 8 (5.88%) 26 (19.12%) TOTAL 140 (65.12%) 17 (7.91%) 58 (26.98%)

Rick Rude Manager

Rude had been managed by several professional managers throughout his wrestling career. One of the best and most important managers he ever had was “The Mouth of The South” Jimmy Hart who is considered one of the best wrestling managers ever. He was active in the wrestling world throughout the 80s and 90s and he managed some of the top names in the world of wrestling.

FAQS

Q. When did Rick Rude start wrestling?

A. Rick Rude started working in 1972

Q. How tall is Rick Rude in feet?

A. Rick Rude is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Rick Rude manager?

A. Rick Rude had been managed by various professional managers like Jimmy Hart and Percy Pringle who is mostly famous by the name of Paul Bearer

Q. What is current Rick Rude song?

A. Rick Rude used the song ‘Simply Ravishing’

Q. Who is Rick Rude mother?

A. Rick Rude’s mother was Richard Clyde Rood

Q. Who is Rick Rude father?

A. Rick Rude’s father was Sally Jean Thompson

Q. Who is currently Rick Rude girlfriend?

A. Rick Rude was married to Michelle Rood until his death in April 1999

Q. Who is Rick Rude brother?

A. Rick Rude has five siblings in total; Sherry Rood, Kathy Carder, Michael Rood, Marcia Wheeler, and Nancy Natysin.

Q. How much is Rick Rude worth?

A. Rick Rude’s net worth is something around $2m at the time of his death in 1999

Q. How many times Rick Rude won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Rick Rude had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion