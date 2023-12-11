Rhea Ripley Touches Incredible New Milestone As WWE Women’s World Champion

Rhea Ripley has already enjoyed an incredible year in the WWE and for the better part of it, she had a championship belt around her waist. As 2023 draws to a close, it’s almost certain that she’s closing the year as the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion and this will inevitably add yet another golden page to her success story.

Back at Wrestlemania 39 in April 2023, Rhea Ripley had captured the Smackdown Women’s Title which was later converted into the Women’s World Title. Now, her title reign is inching closer to 250 days and counting. Being a fighting and dominant champion, she has defended the title 32 times and all these defenses spanned across television broadcasts, live events, and premium live events.

WWE Smackdown: CM Punk Throws Shed On Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Upon Return

Rhea Ripley made her presence felt in the main roster of the WWE throughout 2023 and thereby earned her place as one of the company’s marquee attractions. One of the most pivotal parts of her career came when she joined forces with Judgment Day, an alliance that initially had WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Damian Priest as the foundation.

“Someone Called Me Dumb,” WWE’s Cathy Kelley On Dealing With Negativity

Rhea Ripley had astounding achievements in the WWE as a champion

Later, Edge was kicked out of the group with Finn Balor taking over as the leader and Dominik Mysterio also joined them. In January of 2023, Rhea Ripley got the victory in this year’s women’s Royal Rumble Match which earned the right to challenge for a championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 39. She preceded to defeat Charlotte Flair to capture the SmackDown Women’s Title on the event’s first night.

Later, WWE rebranded the championship and Rhea Ripley became the proud owner of the first-ever Women’s World Title. She would successfully defend the title at WWE Backlash against Zelina Vega which was her first title defense. Moving on, she also had solid defenses against Natalya Neidhart to prove her capability.

During the 2023 edition of WWE Draft, Rhea Ripley was chosen by Raw, and at WWE Night of Champions, she would retain against Natalya in just 18 seconds after a distraction came from Dominik Mysterio. Recently, she was victorious in a fatal-5-way match at Crown Jewel to retain the title.