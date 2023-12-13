Bio

Rikishi is an American Professional wrestler who is famous for his time in WWE during the Attitude Era and early Ruthless Aggression Era. He played various characters throughout his career but he and most of his Fame while playing the character of Rikishi. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2015.

Rikishi Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Fatu was 6’1″ and his billed weight was 425 lbs. He always got a huge advantage for his big size and he has always been treated as a powerhouse mostly because of his size and weight. He was born on October 11, 1965 and currently the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is 58 year old.

Rikishi: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Rikishi Early Life

Fatu was born on October 11, 1965 and currently he is 58 year old. San Francisco, California is the place where Rikishi born. He belongs to the famous Samoan wrestling family that is really dedicated towards professional wrestling. He was fond of professional wrestling from a very young age and he started training for wrestling from his high school days.

Who is Rikishi

Rikishi is a 58 year old American Professional wrestler who was one of the biggest names of WWE during the Attitude Era of the promotion. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling including the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rikishi WWE Debut

Fatu made his WWE debut back in 1992. His tag team with Samu named The Samoan Swat Team became pretty famous on the independent circuit. WWE continue the same team upon their debut in the promotion under the new name, The Headshrinkers. There first notable encounter was in 1992 when they helped Money Inc. to beat The Natural Disasters.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Fatu started his professional wrestling career back in 1985 and he started working on the independent circuit. He worked on various indie promotions like Montreal and International Championship Wrestling during his early days in the wrestling world. The Samoan professional wrestler even won some championships in his early days including the Television championship of the mentioned promotion.

The Samoan Swat Team

In 1986 he teamed up with his real life cousin Samula Anoa’i and together they were famously started to be addressed as The Samoan Swat Team. He was addressed as Fatu and Samula’s ring name was Samu. This tag team was in existence for six long years and it had been one of the most successful tag teams of the independent circuit during the time.

WWE Debut, The Headshrinkers

The Samoan Swat Team also one multiple Tag Team championships from all over the independent circuit. In 1992, Samu and Fatu joined the World Wrestling Federation and even in the big promotion they worked as a tag team at first. Their tag team name was changed to The Headshrinkers. The team was in existence in WWE for three long years and they even won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time together.

First Singles Run in WWE

In 1995, Samu left for WCW and Fatu was removed from WWE television. He returned to the promotion after a brief hiatus in the same year. He started working as a singles wrestler. In 1996 he was repackaged as The Sultan. The storyline suggested that he did not have a tongue. Such a storyline was given since Fatu still could not speak English properly.

The Sultan

Fatu worked as the Sultan for one and a half years. He always received pretty strong bookings while working on this character. The Sultan remained active in WWE until January 1998 and after that, he was released from the promotion. After getting released from WWE, he returned to the independent circuit and worked for nearly 2 years. In November 1999 WWE brought him back and this time the promotion had bigger plans for him.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Rikishi Rikishi Nick Names The Samoan Stinker Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Rikishi Height 6’1” Rikishi Weight 425 lbs. Relationship Status Married Rikishi Net Worth $2 Million Rikishi Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black (died to Blonde) Wrestling Debut 1985 Mentor * Rikishi Signature Moves Stinkface, Samoan Drop, Savate kick, Superfly Splash Finishing Move(s) Banzai Drop, Rikishi Driver Theme Song / Rikishi Song / Rikishi Music You Look Fly Today Catchphrases *

Rikishi Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the former three times WWE Tag Team Champion’s current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Sources also suggest that he earns something around $100,000 as his annual compensation from WWE. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Rikishi Family

Fatu belongs to one of the most dedicated families in the wrestling world; the Samoan family. This family is famous for producing some of the biggest wrestlers in the world of professional wrestling like Roman Reigns and The Rock. Afa and Sika who are famously known as the Wild Samoans where he his maternal uncles.

Championships and Accomplishments

Fatu won multiple championships in his legendary professional wrestling career. He started earning as a Tag Team wrestler and he won multiple Tag Team titles along with Samu when he was a member of the Samoan Swat Team which later became The Headshrinkers in WWE. He had also been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (1 time), World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Samu (1) and Rico (1), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Scotty 2 Hotty, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2015), Slammy Award for Best Etiquette (1994) – with Samu Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Canadian International Television Championship (1 time) NSWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Samu Portland Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Power Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2000), Ranked No. 27 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2000, Ranked No. 347 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003 Campeonato Internacional Absoluto (5 times) UWA World Trios Championship (1 time) – with Kokina Maximus and The Samoan Savage WCWA Texas Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Samu, WCWA World Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Samu WWC Caribbean Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Samu Worst Worked Match of the Year (1993) with Samu, Bastion Booger, and Bam Bam Bigelow vs. The Bushwhackers and Men on a Mission at Survivor Series Records One time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Fatu worked under so many different ring names. He had to struggle a lot before getting the Rikishi name and becoming a renowned wrestler under working the mentioned name. One of his early characters was Fatu where he worked as a member of the Headshrinkers tag team. He also played the character of the Sultan before becoming Rikishi.

Personal Information Table

Rikishi Real Name / Full Name Solofa Fatu Jr. Birth Date October 11, 1965 Rikishi Age 58 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace San Francisco, California Nationality American Hometown San Francisco, California School/College/University Balboa High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Rikishi Ethnicity Samoan Current Residence San Francisco, California Hobbies * Rikishi Tattoo *

Rikishi Movies and TV Shows

Fatu never considered acting as a professional career but he did appear in a number of movies and television series. He appeared as a guest star in Nickelodeon’s Victorious as a Sumo wrestler. He was also a part of the Netflix original film Sandy Wexler. Fatu also appeared in “The Big Party” episode of The Big Show Show.

Rikishi Wife

Fatu is married to Talisua Fuavai-Fatu and they have been married since 1985. Together they have five children. Among three of them are famous professional wrestlers. One of the best tag teams in professional wrestling history The Usos are Fatu’s son. The current enforcer of the Bloodline Solo Sikoa is also Fatu’s son.

Rise of Rikishi

Too Cool

After Fatu’s return to WWE in November 1999, he had been repackaged as Rikishi for the first time in his career. By the time he also learned to speak English and the character became easier for him. Upon starting playing this character, he teamed up with Scotty 2 Hotty and Grand Master Sexay. Together the stable was famously known as Too Cool.

Rise to the Main Event

He was given an excellent push in the Royal Rumble match of 2000. He single handedly eliminated seven wrestlers from the Royal Rumble match and it took six wrestlers to eliminate him from the match. In June 2000, he defeated Chris Benoit to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and it was his first major title win in WWE.

Heel Turn

In late 2000, he turned heel for the first time while playing the character of Rikishi. He revealed that he was the secret attacker of Stone Cold Steve Austin and he did it for The Rock. He received an excellent main event push during the time. He competed in the six man Hell in a Cell match at the Armageddon event of December 2000.

His big push continued at Royal Rumble match of 2001 too where he became one of the final five wrestlers of the Royal Rumble match. He even eliminated the Undertaker from the Royal Rumble match. Later he teamed up with Haku and feuded with the Brothers of Destruction and Dudley Boyz. But unfortunately, he suffered multiple injuries during the time.

Injuries, Return

These injuries not only sidelined him from WrestleMania X-Seven which is considered the best WrestleMania ever, injuries also took him out of action throughout the whole invasion angle. He returned to action in late 2001 and he worked on SmackDown during the Ruthless Aggression era. But he could never regain his main event push back in WWE.

Final Days

It is believed that the injuries he faced in 2001 totally killed his main event push. He was released from WWE in 2004 and he returned to the independent circuit. He kept on winning Championships in the indies. From 2012 to 2020 he kept on making sporadic appearances in WWE. In 2015 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Iconic Quotes From Rikishi

“I enjoyed dancing with the Hardy Boyz back in the day. We did a lot of stuff at the house shows, dancing with Eddy Guerrero, and I think I had Mark Henry dancing as well. Kurt Angle danced. There were a lot of people who enjoyed that part of the magic of Rikishi and Too Cool.”

“We love professional wrestling. It started with High Chief Peter Maivia and then Afa and Sika. The teachings that they have. The respect for the business. You protect the business. You go out there and be the best that you can.”

“Jonathan and Joshua Fatu, they are pretty much well secured there in WWE. I taught my kids everything they need to know in the industry, but I think they have nothing else to prove in WWE.”

“Let’s take it back to John Cena and Rock back in the day, when people felt like they was just shoved down their throats. Eventually, they earned the people’s respect, and the next thing you know, they were just loved by the whole world.”

“In our family, we don’t know why there are so many of us in wrestling. We think about it at the dinner table when we have big family reunions, and it just comes from a passion and love we have for the industry.”

“The fundamentals of taking your bumps and falls and protecting each other – it’s not about you when you are in a professional match; it’s about the match. It’s about taking care of each other.”

“Even if you’re not in the main event, you try to steal the show, because you can’t stop talent, and for my family, they’re continuing to do that, and I’m proud to say that.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Rikishi

Fatu had a long wrestling career and throughout his career, he went through some excellent feuds. One of the best feuds of his career was against Stone Cold Steve Austin. After it was revealed that Fatu was the secret attacker of Austin, and after Austin returned from his long hiatus, the duo started having a feud and this feud was pretty entertaining.

Fatu revealed that he attacked Stone Cold Steve Austin for the sake of The Rock since wrestlers from the Samoan dynasty do not get enough spotlights and he wanted The Rock to have it over Austin. The Rock did not appreciate the act at all and he started a feud with Fatu. It did not go on for very long but despite being a short feud, it was pretty entertaining.

Rikishi Injury

Injuries have been a big barrier in front of his ultimate success. When WWE was pushing him on to the main event level in 2001, he got injured just before WrestleMania X-Seven and he missed the event. On The Judgement Day 2001 event, once again he picked up an injury, this time on the shoulder, this injury took him out of action from the entire invasion angle.

Other Details

Fatu has also appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a video game was back in year 2000 when he appeared in WWF SmackDown! 2: Know Your Role. Since then he has appeared in loads of WWE video games until the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Rikishi Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Rikishi is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 309K people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Rikishi Instagram.

Rikishi Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) GLCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Hulkamania 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) HUSTLE 6 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IGF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NEW 3 (75.00%) 1 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 10 (41.67%) 3 (12.50%) 11 (45.83%) NWE 32 (88.89%) 2 (5.56%) 2 (5.56%) PWS 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) UPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina) 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WCWA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Wrestlefanfest 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 62 (58.49%) 3 (2.83%) 41 (38.68%) WWF 247 (55.13%) 22 (4.91%) 179 (39.96%) TOTAL 385 (58.42%) 31 (4.70%) 243 (36.87%)

Rikishi Manager

Fatu had been managed by various names throughout his career. When he was working as a member of the Too Cool faction, he was managed by his teammates, Scotty 2 Hotty and Grand Master Sexay. These two former WWE Tag Team Champions worked as the sidekicks of Fatu at a point. The team was famous among the fans.

FAQS

Q. When did Rikishi start wrestling?

A. Rikishi started working in 1985

Q. How tall is Rikishi in feet?

A. Rikishi is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Rikishi manager?

A. Rikishi had been managed by various names throughout his career, His Too Cool teammates Scotty 2 Hotty and Grand Master Sexay

Q. What is current Rikishi song?

A. Rikishi uses the song ‘You Look Fly Today’

Q. Who is Rikishi mother?

A. Rikishi’s mother was Elevera Anoa’i Fatu

Q. Who is Rikishi father?

A. Rikishi’s father was Solofa Fatu Sr.

Q. Who is currently Rikishi girlfriend?

A. Rikishi is currently married to Talisua Fuavai-Fatu

Q. Who is Rikishi brother?

A. Rikishi had two brothers who were also famous professional wrestlers, Sam Fatu and two times WWE Intercontinental Champion

Q. How much is Rikishi worth?

A. Rikishi’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Rikishi won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Rikishi had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion