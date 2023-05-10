Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg who is a former six times WWE World Tag Team Champion recently talked about the business relationship of WWE with Saudi Arabia and explained how it was a savvy business deal.

Road Dogg Discusses How WWE Maintains Business Relationship With Saudi Arabia

Road Dogg who is a former six times WWE World Tag Team Champion recently spoke on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast where he talked about the business relationship of WWE with Saudi Arabia and explained how it was a savvy business deal. He said;

“It is a big deal and it’s a savvy business deal and I think it’s savvy for all involved. Is it controversial? I don’t know. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re not talking about that. We’re going over there to put on a show and bring smiles to people’s faces.

“This probably wasn’t as big a deal to me as it was to women and I’m saying that as a 53-year-old man who’s been sober for 12 of those years. So I imagine women have seen this kind of thing before but it doesn’t come in my face as much as this did. We are very progressive compared to some of the world.”

H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.