Rob Van Dam: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Rob Van Dam Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Van Dam is 6′ and his billed weight was 235 lbs. He was born on December 18, 1970 and currently the former WWE world champion is 53 year old. He is an extremely famous professional wrestler and he is mostly famous among the wrestling fans because of his stunning high flying wrestling abilities.

Rob Van Dam Early Life

Van Dam was born on December 18, 1970 and currently he is 53 year old. Battle Creek, Michigan if the place where Rob Van Dam born. Van Dam graduated from Pennfield Senior High School and 3 years before making his in ring debut, appeared in WWE at the age of 16 where he took part in a segment with the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase.

Who is Rob Van Dam

Rob Van Dam is a 53 year old American Professional wrestler who is extremely famous among the wrestling fans because of his excellent high flying wrestling abilities. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, ECW, and TNA Wrestling. He has also won major prestigious championships and indeed he is a legend of wrestling.

Rob Van Dam WWE Debut

Most of the fans remember Van Dam’s WWE debut during the WWE vs Alliance storyline in 2001. However, his first WWE appearance took place 14 years before. In 1987, he appeared in a segment with the Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase at the age of 16 only. He made his in ring debut in WWE in 1992. He worked under the ring name Matt Burn and worked in a match with The Mountie.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Van Dam joined the world of professional wrestling in 1990 and he worked in various promotions after joining the wrestling world, including All Japan Pro Wrestling. His first ever wrestling match was against Dango Nguyen and he won his first match. He also worked in WWE during the time as an enhancement talent where he worked under the ring name of Matt Burn.

WCW Run

In 1992 he got a big opportunity when he got the chance to work in WCW. He remained active in the promotion for around 1 year and he had been treated as a lower mid card in the promotion. He worked under the ring name Robbie V in the promotion and he wrestled some big names during his short run in WCW, even though he never got to win any Championship.

AJPW

In 1993 he returned to Japan and worked thoroughly in All Japan Pro Wrestling. He kept on returning to Japan until 1997. In 1996 he got the most important call of his career when he signed a professional contract with Extreme Championship Wrestling ECW. This was the beginning of his ultimate fame.

ECW

Van Dam went on to become one of the biggest names of ECW and he was extremely successful in the promotion. It was also the beginning of his ultimate success. ECW somehow introduced the extreme hardcore wrestling and it was one of the most famous wrestling promotions of the 1990s. Fans can still hear its chants in many wrestling arenas.

Success in ECW

Van Dam remained active in the promotion until it was alive. He won multiple prestigious championships from the promotion, however, he could never win the original ECW World Championship. In 2001 the promotion announced its bankruptcy and Vince McMahon purchased the promotion along with WCW. A number of WCW and ECW stars transitioned to WWE and Van Dam was one of them.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Rob Van Dam Rob Van Dam Nick Names Mr. Monday Night, RVD Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Rob Van Dam Height 6’0” Rob Van Dam Weight 235 lbs. Relationship Status Married Rob Van Dam Net Worth $5 Million Rob Van Dam Eye Color Blue Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 1990 Mentor * Rob Van Dam Signature Moves Air Van Dam, Van Daminator, Van Terminator, Modified Leg-feed Enzuigiri, Finishing Move(s) Five-Star Frog Splash Theme Song / Rob Van Dam Song / Rob Van Dam Music One of a Kind Catchphrases *

Rob Van Dam Net Worth & Salary

Van Dam has been active in the wrestling world for more than 33 years and he is one of the most renowned names in professional wrestling. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the former WWE World Champion is $5 million. He is currently not signed to any wrestling promotion so he is not receiving any salary at this moment.

Rob Van Dam Family

Van Dam was born on December 18, 1970 in Battle Creek, Michigan. There is not enough information available about his previous life, not there is any information available about his parents or siblings. Reports suggest that the former WWE World Champion graduated from Pennfield Senior High School.

Championships and Accomplishments

Van Dam had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. In WWE he has won almost all the championships that were possible to win for him. He is a Triple Crown champion of WWE as well as a Grand Slam champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (1 time), ECW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWE European Championship (1 time), WWF/E Hardcore Championship (4 times), WWF/E Intercontinental Championship (6 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rey Mysterio, World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Kane (1) and Booker T (1), Money in the Bank (2006), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2021), Seventh Grand Slam Champion, Fifteenth Triple Crown Champion Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ASW North American Heavyweight Championship (1 time) AWR Heavyweight Championship (1 time), AWR No Limits Championship (1 time) BCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Lou Thesz Award (2020) ECW World Television Championship (1 time), ECW World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Sabu Hardcore Hall of Fame – Class of 2022 IWF Television Championship (1 time) NWC Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bobby Bradley NLW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) OTT No Limits Championship (1 time) PCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PSW Cordele City Heavyweight Championship (2 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2001, 2010), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (2001, 2002), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2002, Ranked No. 152 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI Years in 2003 SAPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chaz Rocco TNA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), TNA X Division Championship (1 time) WSW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Records 2006 Money in the Bank Winner, One time WWE Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Apart from being a famous professional wrestler, Van Dam is also a trained kickboxer and martial artist. These skills helped him a lot in professional wrestling and his background was one of the biggest reasons behind his excellent high flying wrestling skills. He also received instruction in Karate, Taekwondo, Aikido, Kickboxing and Kajukenbo.

Personal Information Table

Rob Van Dam Real Name / Full Name Robert Alexander Szatkowski Birth Date December 18, 1970 Rob Van Dam Age 53 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Birthplace Battle Creek, Michigan Nationality American Hometown Battle Creek, Michigan School/College/University Pennfield Senior High School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion “I believe in “God” but don’t follow religion” – Van Dam Rob Van Dam Ethnicity White Current Residence Las Vegas, Nevada Hobbies * Rob Van Dam Tattoo *

Movies and TV Shows

Van Dam has appeared in loads of television series and movies in spite of the fact he never considered acting as a professional career. He mostly appeared as himself in the television series and he is roles were mostly cameo roles. His acting debut took place back in 1995 when he appeared in the movie Superfights.

Rob Van Dam Wife

On September 6, 1998, Van Dam married Sonia Delbeck. Together they lived 17 long years but got separated in 2015. In 2016, Delbeck filed for divorce from Van Dam and it got official in 2018. In 2021, Van Dam started dating his fellow professional wrestler Katie Forbes. Later they got married and they are living together happily.

Success in WWE

WWE Beginnings

Van Dam was one of the biggest attractions of the WWE vs Alliance storyline. He was presented as one of the top stars of Team Alliance against WWE during the storyline. It was pretty much certain that he would receive a top push after the Alliance storyline would end. He already won a number of Championship titles during the mentioned storyline.

Early Singles Run

After the Alliance storyline ended, Van Dam continued his upper mid card push and at the King of the Ring tournament of 2002 he reached the finals however, he lost to Brock Lesnar in the final. He transitioned to Monday Night RAW after the first ever WWE brand split. He is also completed for the new World Heavyweight Championship against Triple H but he could never win the title.

Storyline with Kane

He was also a part of the first ever Elimination Chamber match but he was the first wrestler to get eliminated from the match. Soon he teamed up with Kane and formed a fan favourite Tag Team. Kane and Van Dam won the WWE Tag Team Championship together once. Somehow he was losing his main event post during the time.

Transition to Smackdown

After Kane was unmasked, Van Dam had a feud with Kane which he lost. In 2004 he transitioned to Smackdown where he had various storylines with the likes of Booker T. He kept on winning championships, mostly mid card titles. He always remained a fan favourite in WWE. By 2006 WWE was planning a main event push for Van Dam.

Main Event Success

At WrestleMania 22, he went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match and later cashed it in on John Cena to win his first and only WWE Championship. During the time WWE was also reopening ECW as a WWE brand and Van Dam was also awarded the ECW World Championship. She had been presented as the face of the newly opened ECW.

Final Days

But soon his main event push was over and he returned to the mid card. In 2007 he was released from WWE and he relocated himself on the independent circuit. He worked in TNA Wrestling as well. He made a number of returns to WWE for short time periods but he could never regain his big push back in WWE. In 2021 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Iconic Quotes From Rob Van Dam

“In ECW, the fans would warm me up. I’d walk around the ring and slap hands with everyone and get ready for the match. I’d feed off that energy, I would use that to create positive energy. In WWE, it’s different. It’s a timed show; everything is timed. We know – when we get to the ring, we know when there’s a commercial.”

“Really, I didn’t even want to go to WWE in 2001. I knew that it wasn’t my favorite style, my favorite showcasing of my abilities, but it was definitely the best business move. At the time, there was nowhere else to go anyway – ECW was gone, WCW was gone. So, when I first came in, I was seriously frustrated trying to adapt.”

“You can’t patent a move. It’s challenging enough to come up with a move that nobody else does… I try and do things that I would want to see done that I haven’t seen other people do. Most wrestlers obviously don’t think that way, and instead they steal somebody’s move as soon as they’ve gone on to the next company.”

“Paul Heyman has always been the only guy from the office that ever really had my best interest and really understood me. The other agents and promoters seemed confused why the fans liked me so much, because I was so non-typical for their idea of a wrestler, so they just tried to capitalize on it without owning it.”

“Single matches, I feel, have always been the ones where I can shine more. Three-way, four-way, you have to split your attention with some other guys, and it can be totally great, but when you get into a battle royal with 20 or 30 other guys, it’s just so different from what your agenda is when it’s one on one competition.”

“ECW was the most fun for me artistically. And then, WWE, it was also very fun, but that was part of it. It was also a very stressful, monotonous schedule. There was a lot of politics, adjusting to that, and I am not a politician, and I don’t play those games. So that was very frustrating for me as well.”

“If my spirit is down, then so are the physical and mental levels. That’s always been the case. When I’m motivated, my body feels great and I’m ready and excited to go. When I get burned out, I feel it in all three categories – mind, body and spirit. I’m aware and in touch with all three categories.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Rob Van Dam

Van Dam has been active in the wrestling world for more than three decades and he went through multiple big rivalries throughout his career. From Jerry Lynn to Sabu, he had some excellent rivalries in ECW, but here we would only discuss about his WWE rivalries. Jeff Hardy was indeed a big rival of Van Dam who was also pretty famous for his high flying wrestling skills just like him.

His former Tag Team partner Kane was also a big rival of him. Their rivalry did not go on for very long but it was pretty entertaining. Another big rival of Van Dam was John Cena he defeated to win his only WWE championship in 2006. Triple H was also one of the top rivals of Van Dam hom hi mostly feuded for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2002.

Rob Van Dam Injury

Van Dam had to suffer multiple injuries throughout his career but the worst injury he faced was in March 2000 when he broke his ankle during a successful Championship defense against Rhino. He was holding the ECW World Television Championship during the time and he was also having the longest reign of the mentioned championship which was 700 days.

Due to the injury he was forced to vacate the championship. His ECW World Television Championship reign will always remain the longest as it was never broken and the title got defunct in April, 2001 only after a year after Van Dam’s epic title reign ended. Van Dam could win only holding the ECW World Television Championship one time.

Other Details

Van Dam has also appeared in many wrestling video games as playable characters. He appeared in both ECW games Hardcore Revolution and Anarchy Rulez and both of these video games were released in year 2000. He has also appeared in loads of WWE video games including the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Rob Van Dam Salary $55,000 (last salary in WWE) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Rob Van Dam is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and his Instagram has a following of 548K Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Rob Van Dam Twitter, Rob Van Dam Instagram.

Rob Van Dam Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 2CW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 Star 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AEW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) AJPW 17 (30.91%) 0 (0.00%) 38 (69.09%) AWR 21 (77.78%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (22.22%) Battleground Championship Wrestling 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DDT/NOAH/TJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DSW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ECW 253 (74.85%) 22 (6.51%) 63 (18.64%) F1RST 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) FMW/ECW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FWE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IGF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 17 (68.00%) 1 (4.00%) 7 (28.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Legends Of Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NOAH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NWE 6 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (33.33%) NXT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) OTT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PCW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) PCW ULTRA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) TNA 136 (68.00%) 5 (2.50%) 59 (29.50%) UPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 232 (56.72%) 13 (3.18%) 164 (40.10%) WWF 106 (69.28%) 4 (2.61%) 43 (28.10%) TOTAL 820 (64.98%) 48 (3.80%) 394 (31.22%)

Rob Van Dam Manager

Van Dam had been managed by various names in his wrestling career. In spite of Paul Heyman being one of his biggest rival during his ECW career, Heyman managed him after the resurrection of ECW. Van Dam’s wife Katie Forbes has also worked as the manager of the former WWE Champion in recent days.

FAQS

Q. When did Rob Van Dam start wrestling?

A. Rob Van Dam started working in 1990

Q. How tall is Rob Van Dam in feet?

A. Rob Van Dam is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Rob Van Dam manager?

A. Rob Van Dam had been managed by various names throughout his career. One of his recent managers was his current wife Katie Forbes

Q. What is current Rob Van Dam song?

A. Rob Van Dam uses the song ‘One of a Kind’

Q. Who is Rob Van Dam mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Rob Van Dam father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Rob Van Dam girlfriend?

A. Rob Van Dam is currently married to his fellow professional wrestler Katie Forbes

Q. Who is Rob Van Dam brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Rob Van Dam worth?

A. Rob Van Dam’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many times Rob Van Dam won the WWE World title?

A. Rob Van Dam had been a one time WWE Champion