Bio

Roddy Piper was a Canadian professional wrestler who wrestled in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and the territories of NWA. He is considered one of the biggest names in the wrestling of 80s. He is also considered one of the greatest villains of wrestling of all time. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer passed away in 2015.

Roddy Piper Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Piper was 6’2″ and his billed weight was 230 lbs. He was born on April 17, 1954 and he was only 61 year old at the time of his death on July 31, 2015. He was active in the world of wrestling throughout the 70s and 80s, and he was one of the biggest names in the wrestling world during his time.

Roddy Piper: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Roddy Piper Early Life

Piper was born on April 17, 1954 and the former WWE Intercontinental Champion was only 61 year old at the time of his death on July 31, 2015. April Saskatoon, Saskatchewan is the place where Roddy Piper born. Piper was expelled from junior high for having a switchblade in school and he lived in youth hostels after that. He did some odd jobs during that time.

Who is Roddy Piper

Roddy Piper was a Canadian professional wrestler who was also a famous amateur wrestler and actor. He is mostly famous because of his excellent role in WWE throughout the 80s. He is also a former WWE Intercontinental Champion. He also worked in other major promotions like WCW and the territories of NWA. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2015 at the age of 61.

Roddy Piper WWE Debut

Piper signed a full time contract with WWE back in 1984. Before signing a full time contract with the promotion, he signed worked in the promotion back in 1979. He worked in a total of 5 matches during that time. The first WWE match was against Frankie Williams who was a jobber and the match took place in Madison Square Garden.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Piper joined the world of wrestling in 1969 at the age of 15 only. Before joining the world of professional wrestling he was an amateur wrestler. He was also pretty successful in boxing and Judo. He claimed that he won Golden Gloves in boxing and he also received a Black Belt in Judo Gene LeBell. He was already pretty successful before joining professional wrestling.

In Ring Debut

Piper started training for professional wrestling under Al Tomko who is a Canadian wrestling legend. His first wrestling match was against some music wrestlers in front of a lumberjack audience. His first major match was against Larry Hennig who was the father of “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig. The mentioned match took place in the American Wrestling Association AWA.

There is a funny incident about his first major match. The ring announcer was confused about his name and he introduced him as Roddy The Piper. He was pretty talented to begin with and he got opportunities to work in various professional wrestling promotions during his early days. But he had to work mostly as a jobber during his early days of wrestling.

National Wrestling Alliance

By 1975 Piper was already a renowned name among wrestling fans and he was slowly establishing himself as one of the top heels of the time. He started working on the various territories of the National Wrestling Alliance. He had some top feuds with some of the biggest names in the wrestling world during his early days like Chavo Guerrero Sr. and his father Gory Guerrero.

First WWE Run

He became one of the biggest names of the wrestling world during the time and he worked in various territories of the National Wrestling Alliance. He kept on winning championships from all the territories. In 1979 he had a short run in the World Wrestling Federation. He wrestled a total of five matches in 1979 and he was still not a full timer in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Roddy Piper Roddy Piper Nick Names “Rowdy” Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Roddy Piper Height 6’2” Roddy Piper Weight 230 lbs. Relationship Status Married Roddy Piper Net Worth $4 Million (at the time of his death) Roddy Piper Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1969 Mentor * Roddy Piper Signature Moves 1916, Sling Blade Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Roddy Piper Song / Roddy Piper Music Bulldog, Figure-Four Leglock, Low Blow, Running High Knee Strike Catchphrases *

Roddy Piper Net Worth & Salary

Unfortunately, the wrestling Legend Roddy Piper is not alive anymore so we cannot estimate his net worth at this moment. According to reports from various media sources, he had a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death in 2015. He was one of the highest paid stars of WCW as he earned $2.6 million from the promotion during his time.

Roddy Piper Family

Piper was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, on April 17, 1954. He was the son of Eileen Anderson and Stanley Baird Toombs. His father was a CN Rail Police officer (Canadian National Railway) when they were living in The Pas, Manitoba. He was brought up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and he also attended Windsor Park Collegiate.

Championships and Accomplishments

Piper is considered one of the best in ring workers in professional wrestling history as well as one of the best wrestlers on the mic as well. Despite being one of the best wrestlers of his time, he could never win any World Championship from any major promotions like WWE or WCW. But he won other major titles like the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship (1 time), World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ric Flair, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2005), WWE Bronze Statue (2019), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) NWA United States Heavyweight Championship (San Francisco version) (1 time), NWA World Tag Team Championship (San Francisco version) (1 time) – with Ed Wiskoski Canadian Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2022 Cauliflower Alley Club – Reel Member Inductee (2001) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2008 NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA Television Championship (2 times), NWA/WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (3 times) NWA Canadian Tag Team Championship (Vancouver version) (1 time) – with Rick Martel NWA Americas Heavyweight Championship (5 times), NWA Americas Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Crusher Verdu (1), Keith Franks (1), Pak Choo (1), Ron Bass (1), and The Hangman (1), NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA Pacific Northwest Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Killer Tim Brooks (1), Rick Martel (3), and Mike Popovich (1) Pro Wrestling Guerrilla – Legends Battle Royal (2011) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1982), Match of the Year (1985) with Paul Orndorff vs. Hulk Hogan and Mr. T at WrestleMania I, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1984, 1985), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1986), Stanley Weston Award (2015), Ranked No. 45 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1992, Ranked No. 17 of the 500 singles wrestlers during the “PWI Years” in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2007 NWA American Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bulldog Brower Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Heel (1984, 1985), Best on Interviews (1981–1983), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1986) vs. Mr. T in a boxing match at WrestleMania 2, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1997) vs. Hollywood Hogan at SuperBrawl VII, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records One time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

In his autobiography, Piper made a shocking revelation that he is a cousin of “The Hitman” Bret Hart. This revelation made him a member of the legendary Hart wrestling family. Bret Hart also revealed that Piper was the only wrestler who visited him in hospital after his stroke. Canadian Wrestling Hall of Famer Bruce Hart also revealed that Piper was his second cousin.

Personal Information Table

Roddy Piper Real Name / Full Name Roderick George Toombs Birth Date April 17, 1954 Roddy Piper Age 61 (July 31, 2015) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Aries Birthplace Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada School/College/University Windsor Park Collegiate Educational Qualification * Religion Christianity Roddy Piper Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Roddy Piper Tattoo *

Roddy Piper Movies and TV Shows

Besides having a successful wrestling career, Piper had been an extremely famous movie star. He had an excellent career in acting as he has worked in loads of movies and television series. He is acting debut took place back in 1978 and he kept on working on movies and television series until the very end of his life.

Roddy Piper Wife

Piper married Kitty Jo Dittrich in 1982 and they lived together until 2015. Piper, unfortunately, passed away 33 years after his marriage. Together the couple had four children, one of them is Teal Piper who is also a professional wrestler. She has worked in various professional wrestling promotions like the All Elite Wrestling. She also worked for WOW Women of Wrestling.

Signing with WWE, Main Event Success

Return to WWE

In 1984, Piper joined WWE on a full time basis after he was contacted by Vince McMahon in 1983. He started working as a manager in WWE as he worked with “Dr. D” David Schultz and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff. But his run as a manager ended soon as he started wrestling as a full timer. He also started his own interview segment which is famously known as Piper’s Pit.

Various Feuds

He was mostly working as a heel in WWE and he was one of the most hated villains of WWE during his time. He insulted many of the wrestling legends like Jimmy Snuka and Bruno Sammartino during the time. In 1986 he had a feud with wrestling Legend Bruno Sammartino and they also had a Steel Cage match in the same year which Piper lost.

Main Eventing WrestleMania I

One of the biggest rivals of Piper’s career was Hulk Hogan. Piper even starred in the main event of the very first WrestleMania which took place in 1985. It was a tag team match where Piper teamed up with Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff to take on the team of Hulk Hogan and famous actor Mr. T. Needless to say, Piper and Orndorff lost this match. Piper vs. Hogan will always be remembered as one of the best rivalries in professional wrestling history.

WCW, TNA, and Return to WWE

From 1987 to 1989 he went on a 2 year long hiatus. He returned to action in 1989 and kept working in the promotion until 1996. He joined WCW for the first time in 1996 and worked in the promotion until 2000. In 2003 he returned to WWE for a short run and he continued his mega rivalry with Hulk Hogan. He also had a 3 year long run in TNA Wrestling during that time.

Slowly he was turning into a part timer. In 2005 he returned to WWE and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the same year. He was treated as a legend in WWE during the time and he also made sporadic appearances. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion also made some in ring appearances as well.

Final Days

He was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match of 2008 along with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy. Both of them were eliminated by Kane. He also wrestled Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 25. It was a handicap elimination match which also involved Jimmy Snuka and Ricky Steamboat. Unfortunately, Piper passed away in 2015 at the age of 61 only.

Iconic Quotes From Roddy Piper

“I was raised by the last of the Gorgeous George era. You don’t let somebody come from some other business, walk in your business, make a fool of ya and go back into his business and laugh at ya. So if you watch Wrestlemania the very first one, I was the general and here was the rule: don’t let Mr. T throw a punch; keep it strictly amateur with him.”

“For years and hundreds of thousands of miles, I drove with one knee, with the eight-track and the light dome on in the car, and a yellow pad, just writing down random ideas. I had notebooks and notebooks. The next morning, I’d go, ‘Whoa, what was I thinking?’ But there’d be one or two ideas that weren’t that bad.”

“The bottom line is, don’t be a lifer. Get in, get a business, get five years of what you can, and get out. What happens is they start listening to the promoters, ‘You’ll get the next main event.’ And then, all of a sudden, you become a lifer. That’s the kiss of death there. Get in shape, go in, get the money, get out, and have a wonderful life.”

“There was a lot of work that people don’t know about that I did to establish my villain persona. There were a lot of miles on the road that went into it, thousands upon thousands of hours of writing on yellow pads while driving in my car with the dome light on.”

“I was going nine times a week. You get to a point where you don’t really know who you are. You’re running on high octane, and you’ll take all comers in every arena because there was no police. Every arena, you’d take on everybody that would come in the ring.”

“Many hotels, I just sat there and – I call it the silent scream – I don’t know why, you just sit there, and tears will just come down, and you’ll just sit there for hours, man. There’s no place to turn, and when you do turn, who cares? You’re just a dumb professional wrestler.”

“You’ve got to realize, I’ve been stabbed three times; I’m not too used to this kind of love from people. It has been unbelievable the amount of support I’ve gotten. I’m getting letters, packages, e-mails, and phone calls from so many people. It’s just overwhelming.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Roddy Piper

Piper had an iconic professional wrestling career and he had some excellent rivalries throughout his career. Ric Flair was one of his big rivals during his early career. The duo feuded with each other during their time in the NWA territories. They also work as a tag team and together they have been WWE Tag Team champions. He also had big rivalries with the likes of Bret Hart and Bobby Heenan.

Among his other rivals, Bad News Brown, Goldust, and even Mr. T could be added to the list. But the biggest Rival of his career has to be the WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. They were rivals of each other for a long time and they even featured in the main event of the very first WrestleMania. Hogan always came out stronger in the iconic matches they had.

Roddy Piper Injury

Piper did not suffer many injuries throughout his wrestling career but one of the worst injuries he ever faced was quite early in his career. In 1983 he was having a match with Greg Valentine and during this match, Valentine accidentally broke Piper’s left eardrum using a collar’s chain. This incident caused Piper to lose 50%-75% of his hearing permanently.

Other Details

Piper has appeared in multiple WWE and other wrestling video games. His first appearance was in the WWF Steel Cage Challenge video game that was released back in 1992. Since then he has appeared in multiple WWE and WCW video games. His latest appearance is in the latest installment in the WWE video game series which is WWE 2K23.

Roddy Piper Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Piper is not alive anymore so he does not have any verified account on any social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Roddy Piper Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AWA 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MLW (Canada) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NWA 2 (25.00%) 2 (25.00%) 4 (50.00%) NWA/BTA (Dallas) 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) PWG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 19 (59.38%) 4 (12.50%) 9 (28.13%) WrestleReunion 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 8 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (42.86%) WWF 67 (63.81%) 8 (7.62%) 30 (28.57%) WWWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 105 (60.34%) 14 (8.05%) 55 (31.61%)

Roddy Piper Manager

Apart from working as a professional wrestler, Piper has also worked as a manager for different wrestlers. During the early days of his WWE career, he used to work as a manager for different big names. Later he had also been managed by several of his fellow wrestlers like Paul Orndorff and Ric Flair.

FAQS

Q. When did Roddy Piper start wrestling?

A. Roddy Piper started working in 1969

Q. How tall is Roddy Piper in feet?

A. Roddy Piper is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Roddy Piper manager?

A. Roddy Piper never had any regular manager, however, he had been managed by various wrestlers

Q. What is current Roddy Piper song?

A. Roddy Piper uses the song ‘Hot Rod’ and ‘The Green Hills Of Tyrol’

Q. Who is Roddy Piper mother?

A. Roddy Piper’s mother was Eileen Anderson

Q. Who is Roddy Piper father?

A. Roddy Piper’s father was Stanley Baird Toombs

Q. Who is currently Roddy Piper girlfriend?

A. Roddy Piper was married to Kitty Jo Dittrich

Q. Who is Roddy Piper brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Roddy Piper worth?

A. Roddy Piper’s net worth is something around $4m before his death

Q. How many times has Roddy Piper won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Roddy Piper had been a one time WWE Intercontinental Champion