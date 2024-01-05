Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

In one of the marquee matches set for this week’s Smackdown, one of the title matches will be declared for Royal Rumble 2024. Dubbed as a special New Year’s Revolution episode, SmackDown main event will feature AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming premium live event set for later this month.

All these three stars have their claims to go and compete at the Royal Rumble 2024. Knight came close to victory against The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel if not it was for Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. As for Styles and Orton, they were previously taken out by The Bloodline, and they are poised to get revenge on Roman Reigns, anyway.

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton set for WWE PLE?

Recent reports have indicated that WWE might eventually include all these four stars in a Fatal-4-Way at Royal Rumble 2024 but chances are still heavy to have a one-on-one encounter. According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward some major title bouts for the PLE and one of the top matches will include Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton,

“For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs. Orton, Sky vs. Belair, and Logan Paul defending the U.S. title against a tournament winner. With the two Rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television.”

While Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight prepare to battle in a Triple Threat Match to secure a title match for themselves at Royal Rumble 2024, Roman Reigns will be there to witness it, firsthand from ringside as he returns to the blue brand for New Year’s Revolution.

The Royal Rumble 2024 WWE Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While nothing has officially been revealed for the show, Cody Rhodes will be working in the Men’s Rumble match alongside the latest WWE returnee CM Punk. Also, Nia Jax, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Becky Lynch have declared themselves for their respective Rumble matches.