Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

All

WWE

Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 5, 2024 at 1:56 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

In one of the marquee matches set for this week’s Smackdown, one of the title matches will be declared for Royal Rumble 2024. Dubbed as a special New Year’s Revolution episode, SmackDown main event will feature AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight in a Triple Threat Match to determine who will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming premium live event set for later this month.

All these three stars have their claims to go and compete at the Royal Rumble 2024. Knight came close to victory against The Tribal Chief at WWE Crown Jewel if not it was for Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. As for Styles and Orton, they were previously taken out by The Bloodline, and they are poised to get revenge on Roman Reigns, anyway.

CM Punk Demands Credits For Seth Rollins’ Career Success In The WWE

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton set for WWE PLE?

Recent reports have indicated that WWE might eventually include all these four stars in a Fatal-4-Way at Royal Rumble 2024 but chances are still heavy to have a one-on-one encounter. According to the reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward some major title bouts for the PLE and one of the top matches will include Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton,

“For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs. Orton, Sky vs. Belair, and Logan Paul defending the U.S. title against a tournament winner. With the two Rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television.”

Sasha Banks Teases Fun Things For 2024 Amid WWE Return Rumors

While Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight prepare to battle in a Triple Threat Match to secure a title match for themselves at Royal Rumble 2024, Roman Reigns will be there to witness it, firsthand from ringside as he returns to the blue brand for New Year’s Revolution.

The Royal Rumble 2024 WWE Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While nothing has officially been revealed for the show, Cody Rhodes will be working in the Men’s Rumble match alongside the latest WWE returnee CM Punk. Also, Nia Jax, Bayley, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Becky Lynch have declared themselves for their respective Rumble matches.

Tagged:

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey
“They Found A Couple Of Cancer Cells,” Ex-WWE Star Maria Kanellis On Tough 2023 Journey

Jan 5, 2024, 2:26 PM

Charlotte Flair Vows To “Refocus, Rebuild And Conquer” In WWE Upon Successful Surgery
Charlotte Flair Vows To “Refocus, Rebuild And Conquer” In WWE Upon Successful Surgery

Jan 5, 2024, 2:15 PM

WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Announced For International Location
WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Announced For International Location

Jan 5, 2024, 2:06 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champions Added To Rumble Matches Set For WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Former Champions Added To Rumble Matches Set For WWE PLE

Jan 5, 2024, 2:01 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match
Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Jan 5, 2024, 1:55 PM

Sasha Banks Teases Fun Things For 2024 Amid WWE Return Rumors
Sasha Banks Teases Fun Things For 2024 Amid WWE Return Rumors

Jan 5, 2024, 1:42 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy