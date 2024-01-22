Royal Rumble 2024: Three Legendary Names Reportedly Attending WWE PLE

Royal Rumble 2024 will be the inaugural WWE premium live event of the year to be hosted later this month. Going by the aspect of this particular event, there will be a number of surprise appearances on the show to make it a must-see. While nothing regarding those appearances has been confirmed, it seems like three legendary names will be in town to possibly make an entrance on the show.

According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and Rey Mysterio will be backstage for Royal Rumble 2024. The Undertaker will have to be in the host town of the PLE as he’s scheduled to host the latest episode of the “One DeadMan Show” on January 28, the day after the actual show. There’s no update on whether he will make an appearance at the PLE.

Michelle McCool has recently turned down the chance of seeing herself in the Royal Rumble 2024 matchup. But she will also be in Philly while accompanying her husband, The Undertaker. Previously, she has made multiple surprise Women’s Rumble match appearances, and one more surprise appearance as part of the 30-name list can’t be ruled out.

Rey Mysterio has long been sidelined from WWE TV with a leg injury since last year’s November while it’s been turned into a kayfabe injury angle following Santos Escobar’s attack. Since his recovery process is going well, it’s expected that he will be a part of the 30-Men Royal Rumble 2024 match although nothing is confirmed.

Apart from the above-mentioned names, more surprise attendances are being speculated for Royal Rumble 2024, including the likes of Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Brock Lesnar. Former DX member X-Pac is also in the conversation although he’s recently turned down the chances. Naomi is done with her TNA Wrestling tenure while Lesnar is ready to be back on WWE TV in time for the Wrestlemania 40 season.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD