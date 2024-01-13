Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Hall Of Famer Has “Zero Chances” Of Appearing

Royal Rumble 2024 will be the inaugural WWE premium live event to be hosted later this month and there will be a number of surprises to make the show a success. With these appearances, the unexpected quotient of the match will also be retained.

If the recent reports are to be obtained from PWInsider then WWE already has planned three major returns for Royal Rumble 2024 and those names are going to be Liv Morgan, Naomi, and WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman.

The 2-Time WWE Hall of Famer Watlman, also known as X-Pac was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida which was speculated to be for his training session to get ready for the Royal Rumble 2024 matchup, men’s edition. He has also noted in the past that he’d like to enter the Rumble match as a one-off appearance, after not wrestling in the WWE in over 20 years.

WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19

Now that reports on the internet are claiming that X-Pac is scheduled to return at Royal Rumble, the veteran himself took to Twitter and ruled out the possibilities with the following comments,

“I can still go at the drop of hat, at least for a few minutes. I can do all my kicks, except the one in the corner & I can do that again with a few weeks training. I’m at least month away from taking my shirt off in public, so zero chance I’ll be in the Rumble.”

As for the other two speculated returnees at Royal Rumble 2024, Liv Morgan has been out of action with a shoulder injury, but she has since been cleared to return. Naomi is the current TNA Knockouts World Champion as Trinity and she is also reportedly set to return to WWE. She is currently scheduled to defend her Title against Jordynne Grace at the TNA Hard To Kill 2024 PPV, tonight where she’ll most likely drop the Title.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The currently confirmed match card is given below,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. LA Knight

– WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens

– Men’s Royal Rumble Match: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre & 25 More TBD

– Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Bayley, Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Nia Jax & 25 More TBD