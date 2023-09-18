Sami Zayn: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Sami Zayn is a Canadian professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and is one of the most famous names not only in the promotion but in the entire world of professional wrestling. He is currently active on WWE Monday Night RAW and he is also holding the Undisputed WWE Tag Team championships along with his real life best friend Kevin Owens.

Zayn has won multiple big Championship in WWE. He has also worked in other major promotions like Ring Of Honor and he has also won many big Championships from ROH and from the independent circuit as well. In spite of being one of the most famous stars of WWE, he never got to taste the glory of any World Championship in WWE. But we hope the day is not very far away

Sami Zayn Height, Weight, Age & More:

Sami Zayn is billed at 185 cm height in WWE and he weighs 212 lbs. Laval, Quebec, Canada is the place where Sami Zayn born. He was born on July 12, 1984 and currently the former three times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 39 year old. And he is finally living his dream.

Early Life

Sami Zayn’s real name is Rami Sebei and he was born and brought up in a Muslim family. His parents were Syrian immigrants who arrived in Canada in the 1970s. His family lived in Laval, Quebec, Canada, it is also the place where Sami Zayn born. He had been a wrestling since his very childhood and he always wanted to be a wrestler.

Who is Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn WWE Debut

Sami Zayn made his WWE debut back in January 2013 when he signed a professional contract with the promotion. Upon signing with WWE, he started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. Zayn had been extremely popular and successful in the NXT before finally making his main roster debut in 2015. He debuted in the main roster by answering an US title Open Challenge issued by John Cena.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut

Zayn started his professional wrestling career at a very young age of 17. He joined the independent circuit upon entering the world of professional wrestling. He has worked in multiple independent circuit promotions throughout his professional wrestling career and he had been immensely successful in the Indies as he won multiple Championships from all over it. He was pretty successful on the independent circuit.

Ring of Honor

Apart from working in some of the biggest independent circuit promotions, he was also active in Ring Of Honor where he was one of the biggest stars of his time. He won multiple championships from Ring Of Honor including the Tag Team titles with his best friend Kevin Steen who is currently known as Kevin Owens. Zayn worked in Ring Of Honor for seven long years. He is still remembered as one of the top stars ROH ever produced

Life in NXT

In 2013 he got the biggest call of his professional wrestling career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Following his signing with WWE, he started working on the NXT which is the development territory of WWE. He worked in the NXT for a couple of years before joining the main roster and he had been a one time NXT champion. He was one of the most famous names of the brand.

Main Roster Debut

His main roster debut was quite dramatic. John Cena was issuing and United States Championship Open challenge. WWE Hall of Famer The Hitman Bret Hart came out and introduced NXT star Sami Zayn as his surprise opponent. Zayn lost the challenge against John Cena but he earned the respect of the fans. It was almost certain that he would become a top star of WWE in the near future. The fans had a lot of expectations from him

Frustrating Lower Mid Card Treatment

But life was not very easy for Zayn in the main roster of WWE. He was a top star in the NXT during his time but in the main roster, he was stuck somwhere in the corner of the mid card division. He had been active in the main roster of WWE for eight long years and the only singles Championship he could win was the Intercontinental title, even though he won the title for three times.

He started his main roster career as a babyface and had multiple feuds with his best friend Kevin Owens. But nothing worked very well for the former NXT champion and it was almost certain that he had no main event future in WWE. Everybody was pretty much sure that he would always start in the mid card level in the promotion.

WWE turned him heel during the process and he worked as the bad guy for a number of years, but nothing was working for him. He was losing almost all of his matches. But the only good thing was, that he kept on getting regular bookings in WWE. By this time, his fans also gave up on hoping for a push for their favorite wrestler. But Zayn never gave up, and he kept on trying

Sami Zayn Professional Information Table

Ring Name Sami Zayn Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sami Zayn Height 6’1” Sami Zayn Weight 212 lbs Relationship Status Married Net Worth $2 Million Sami Zayn Eye Color Hazel Sami Zayn Hair Color Light Brown Wrestling Debut 2002 Mentor No information available yet Sami Zayn Signature Moves Blue Thunder Bomb Finishing Move(s) Helluva Kick Theme Song / Sami Zayn Song / Sami Zayn Music Worlds Apart Catchphrases *

Sami Zayn Net Worth & Salary

Sami Zayn might be one of the top stars of WWE but he is far from the highest achieving WWE star. According to reports from Sportskeeda, the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn earns $500,000 per year from WWE. The site also reports that his net worth is somewhere around $2m.

Sami Zayn Family

Sami Zayn is married to Khadijah Sebei and they live in Florida. Together, they also have a son. Khadija Sebei and Sami Zayn got married to each other in 2018 and they are living a happy life together. Zayn has always been really quiet about his family and personal life.

Sami Zayn House

Zayn has a house in Quebec, Canada, the place where he was born. Even though he currently lives in Florida so that it gets easier for him to catch up with his family and with WWE regularly. The actual worth of his houses are still unknown.

Championships and Accomplishments

Zayn won multiple big championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He had been a multiple times WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as a Tag Team Champion, the title he is currently holding. He has won other big championships from outside of WWE as well. He won many prestigious championships from all over the indies.

Sami Zayn Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (3 times), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (1 time, current), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time, current), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – WWE Match of the Year (2016) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Dallas, PWI:BWP World Catchweight Championship (1 time), Rey de Voladores (2011), DDT Extreme Championship (1 time), KO-D Openweight Championship (1 time), Best Foreigner Award (2012), ESPN – Best storyline of the year (2022) – part of The Bloodline, GBG Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWS World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), IWS World Tag Team Championship (1 time), MWF Provincial Championship (1 time), New York Post – Storyline of the Year (2022), NSPW Championship (1 time), PWG World Championship (2 times), PWG World Tag Team Championship (5 times), Battle of Los Angeles (2011), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Faction of the Year (2022) – The Bloodline, Ranked No. 23 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2015, PWP Heavyweight Championship (1 time), PRWA Caribbean Championship (1 time), ROH World Television Championship (1 time), ROH World Tag Team Championship (1 time), Match of the Decade (2010s) vs. Kevin Steen at Final Battle 2012: Doomsday, SoCal Uncensored – Match of the Year (2006) vs. PAC, Match of the Year (2007) vs. Bryan Danielson, Most Outstanding Wrestler (2006, 2007), Tag Team of the Year (2006) with Quicksilver, Wrestler of the Year (2007) STHLM Wrestling Championship (1 time), wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship (1 time), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Feud of the Year (2010) vs. Kevin Steen, Shad Gaspard/Jon Huber Memorial Award (2020), Best Gimmick (2022) Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Zayn belongs from a devoted Muslim family. Their parents migrated to Quebec, Canada from Syria. Zayn himself is a religious Muslim and he also completed his Umrah, which is a pilgrimage to Mecca. He completed it recently during WWE’s visit to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

Sami Zayn cars – Zayn currently owns two cars; a Mustang and a 2004 Nissan Altima. He himself took pride of owning the 2004 Nissan Altima.

Personal Information Table

Sami Zayn Real Name / Full Name Rami Sebei Birth Date July 12, 1984 Sami Zayn Age 39 Relationship Status Married Sami Zayn Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Laval, Quebec, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Laval, Quebec, Canada School/College/University Montmorency College Educational Qualification No Information Available Yet Religion Islam Sami Zayn Ethnicity Syrian Current Residence Florida Hobbies Wrestling, watching movies Sami Zayn Tattoo None

Sami Zayn Movies and TV Shows

Zayn did not appear in any movies but he featured as playable characters in multiple video games like WWE 2K15, WWE 2K16, WWE 2K17, WWE 2K18, WWE 2K19, WWE 2K20, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, WWE 2K22 and WWE 2K23.

Sami Zayn Wife

Zayn has always been really quiet about his personal life. There is not enough information available about wife apart from her name that is Khadijah Sebei. Together they live in Florida and they have a son too. His wife has made televised appearances in WWE most as parts of Sami’s storylines.

The Bloodline Storyline and Ultimate Success

Becoming a member of the Bloodline

Sami Zayn remained a core mid card throughout his WWE career but the wheel of fortune finally turned last year when he became a part of the Bloodline storyline of WWE. Today it is widely considered one of the best storylines in wrestling history, some fans even considering it to be the best storyline ever in wrestling history.

When we talk about the Bloodline story, we cannot overlook the contributions of Sami Zayn to it. Better say, it is Zayn who is mostly responsible for the ultimate success of the Bloodline story. He remained a part of it for months and even after his part ended from this storyline, it still remained the best and we cannot overlook the contributions of Zayn.

Zayn was added into this storyline as a comedy part and at first, nobody was willing to take him seriously, but slowly he became the most valuable asset of it. It all started after WrestleMania 38, when Sami Zayn kept on pushing himself to be a member of the Bloodline. At first, nobody was interested in taking him seriously. The storyline seemed more of a comedy segment to entertain the fans every week. It remained the centre of the attraction till WrestleMania 39.

Rise of Popularity

But slowly he started to get the belief and recognitions from the Bloodlines members one by one. Jimmy Uso was the first one to accept him, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman also started to take him seriously. Even Solo Sikoa had no problems with him either. We only problem who had problems, however, was Jey Uso.

Jey never wanted him in the Bloodline in the first place. But ultimately, Sami got Jey’s as well at Survivor Series inside the War Games, where Sami helped the Bloodline to get a victory over the team of The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and of course, Kevin Owens. Sami decided to support the Bloodline and not to stand by his real life best friend Kevin Owens. This incident earned Jey’s trust.

From Survivor Series, the Bloodline storyline started to get more exciting. It showed the best drama and its best cinematic moment after the main event of Royal Rumble 2023 where Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. After the end of the match, the Bloodline drama took its best turn which is already considered one of the best storytelling in WWE history.

Betrayal

Kevin Owens challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship on the main event of Royal Rumble, but ultimately Owens lost the challenge and after the match, the Bloodline started beating down Owens. It was a massive beat down, they locked Owens’ hands on the ring ropes and was beating him down with a steel chair.

Sami finally had enough of it and he decided to attack Roman Reigns and stand by his old friend’s side. This caused an uproar among the Bloodline and they started beating down Sami Zayn. But the man who never wanted to accept Sami as a Bloodline member declined to beat him down. It was Jey. He left his family while they were beating down Sami. But this did not stop them from beating Sami and Kevin down.

This will always remain one of the best angles in professional wrestling. This also helped Sami to become one of the most over stars in WWE. He became extremely popular among the WWE universe and the fans were even rooting for to see him dethroning Roman Reigns. He challenged Roman Reigns for the title at Elimination Chamber but he lost. Ultimately, Jey also decided to stand by his family’s side and he betrayed Sami.

Feud With The Usos

But Sami got an old friend back on his side in the form of Kevin Owens. They teamed up to challenge the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Canadian duo defeated the Usos to take the Tag Team titles away from them, and as of now, they are still the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champion. Sami is still one of the most over WWE stars.

Potential Future

Sami Zayn might have been one of the most over WWE stars but WWE officials are not taking him as a potential main event candidate, and unfortunately, they never did. It was reported multiple times that WWE never took him as a potential main event star and they believe that the hype he got was nothing but a fluke. As of now, there is no chance we would ever see him winning any World Championship in WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Sami Zayn

“The more work you put in, and the more you constantly and consistently give good performances against good opponents and constantly exceed people’s expectations, the more you really endear yourself to the crowd. That’s how your career takes off – it’s just consistency and time.”

“The Full Sail crowd, it’s a pretty unique and a pretty distinct environment. It’s very close quarters and a bit more of what I’m used to from my days on the independents. But the truth is, I sometimes think that it’s harder to win over a small crowd sometimes than it is to win over a big crowd.”

“When I signed with WWE, a lot of people, even close friends, told me that this place was going to chew me up and spit me out, just because of the way my personality is. It’s been an adjustment for me as a human being.”

“Ever since I was a kid and growing up and watching things like the ‘Naked Gun’ movies, there was always this stereotype about how Arabs were perceived and portrayed. I’ve never watched those Arab villains in the movie and felt like that was me.”

“If I had to explain what WrestleMania was to someone who’s never seen wrestling, never seen WWE, never heard of the concept of WrestleMania, I would show them a five second video clip of The Rock and Hulk Hogan standing motionless in the ring while 70,000 people are jumping up and down.”

“Lifelong wrestling fans who are discovering NXT and being like, ‘Wait, this is the kind of wrestling I used to like,’ or, ‘I like this’ – it’s succinct. It’s an hour long. You’ve got some great wrestlers, and you’ve got great storytelling, and it’s simple, and it’s gritty.”

“I’ve worked in front of crowds of two hundred that sounded like a thousand, and I’ve worked in front of crowds of five thousand that sounded like two hundred. It really varies with the energy level with any given crowd on any given night.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn had multiple major rivalries throughout his career against many big names. One of the best feuds he had in his career was against his real life best friend and current Tag Team partner Kevin Owens. This iconic duo had multiple big rivalries in different promotions. They even had big feuds in WWE too, both in the main roster and in the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion.

They are story started from Ring Of Honor and it is still continuing. Right now they are working as a Tag Team and they are also holding the WWE Tag Team Championship. They are one of the most famous tag teams of WWE today and this is the best time they are having as a tag team in their entire career.

Apart from Kevin Owens, he had other big Rivals like Roman Reigns and the story concluded recently. We have already discussed his entire story with Roman Reigns. But even a bigger feud he had was against the Usos which finally concluded after WrestleMania. This feud really helped him to become a top Tag Team star along with Kevin Owens.

Sami Zayn Injury

One of the recent injuries Sami Zayn picked up was an elbow injury. He suffered it during his latest feud with the Judgement Day. His best friend and Tag Team partner Kevin Owens also got injured during the feud and it sidelined him from action for a month. Fortunately, both are in action right now and together they are dominating Monday Night RAW.

Other Details

Sami Zayn mostly became famous under the ring name of El Generico outside of WWE, mostly in the independent circuit and in Ring of Honor. Much like WWE, Sami could never manage to win any World Championship from Ring of Honor either.

Sami Zayn Salary $500,000 + Brand Endorsements WWE Shop and WWE 2K Games Sponsors * Charity Has set up a fundraiser to help Syrian citizens, Sami for Help

Social Media Accounts

Sami Zayn has verified accounts his both Twitter and Instagram with both containing over millions of followers. His verified Instagram account has a total follower of 1 million and he is also active on Twitter with his verified which also has 1.5 million followers. Here are the links of the accounts, Sami Zayn Twitter, Sami Zayn Instagram.

Sami Zayn Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 1PW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) 2CW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AWR 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) BJW/CZW/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Capital City Championship Combat 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CHIKARA 11 (47.83%) 0 (0.00%) 12 (52.17%) CZW 2 (12.50%) 0 (0.00%) 14 (87.50%) CZW/WXw 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DDT 8 (88.89%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (11.11%) Dragon Gate 12 (34.29%) 0 (0.00%) 23 (65.71%) Dragon Gate USA 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) Dragon Gate/WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DTU 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) EVOLVE 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) FCP 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Indypendence Day 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 6 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 8 (57.14%) IWC 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) JAPW 2 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (83.33%) N/A 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 79 (53.02%) 6 (4.03%) 64 (42.95%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PWG 67 (54.47%) 0 (0.00%) 56 (45.53%) PWG/WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RevPro 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) ROH 80 (46.51%) 7 (4.07%) 85 (49.42%) RPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) TNA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 239 (42.23%) 7 (1.24%) 320 (56.54%) WXw 14 (46.67%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (53.33%) TOTAL 546 (45.35%) 20 (1.66%) 638 (52.99%)

Sami Zayn Manager

Zayn never had a regular manager in WWE, however, he had been managed by several fellow WWE stars from time to time. He was also managed by Logan Paul during his WrestleMania 38 match against Kevin Owens. Speaking of Owens, he also managed him many times.

FAQS

Q. When did Sami Zayn start wrestling?

A. Sami Zayn started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Sami Zayn in feet?

A. Sami Zayn is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Sami Zayn manager?

A. Sami Zayn currently does not have any manager.

Q. What is current Sami Zayn song?

A. Sami Zayn uses the song ‘World’s End’

Q. Who is Sami Zayn mother?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is Sami Zayn father?

A. No information available yet

Q. Who is currently Sami Zayn girlfriend?

A. Sami Zayn is currently married to Khadija Sebei since 2016

Q. Who is Sami Zayn brother?

A. No information available yet

Q. How much is Sami Zayn worth?

A. Sami Zayn’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. Who is the current Tag Team partner Sami Zayn?

A. Kevin Owens is the current Tag Team partner Sami Zayn

Q. How many times Sami Zayn won the IC title in WWE?

A. Sami Zayn won the IC title for three times in total.

Q. Is Sami Zayn out of Bloodline?

A. Sami Zayn let Bloodline during Royal Rumble 2023

Q. When did the Sami Zayn joined Bloodline?

A. Sami Zayn joined Bloodline in mid 2022

Q. How old is Sami Zayn?

A. Sami Zayn is currently 39 year old

Q. How many times Sami Zayn won the WWE World title?

A. Sami Zayn never won the WWE World title