Bio

Santino Marella is a Canadian professional wrestler who mostly earned his fame while working in WWE during the late Ruthless Aggression era and throughout the PG Era. He has won multiple prestigious championships from WWE. Currently, he is active in Impact Wrestling.

Santino Marella Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Marella is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 233 lbs. He was born on March 14, 1974 and currently the former two times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 49 year old. His main roster debut in WWE is still remembered as one of the most memorable WWE debuts of all time.

Santino Marella: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

Marella was born on March 14, 1974 and currently he is 49 year old. Mississauga, Ontario, Canada is the place where Santino Marella born. He belongs to an Italian descent family. He also has Metis descent. He studied in Basil’s Catholic Elementary School, and later Philip Pocock Catholic Secondary School and Concordia University. He is trained in Judo.

Who is Santino Marella

Santino Marella Isai 49 year old Canadian professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Impact Wrestling. He won multiple prestigious championships from WWE including the IC title and the United States title. Currently, he is active in Impact Wrestling.

Santino Marella WWE Debut

Marella’s WWE debut is still considered one of the best and most memorable debuts in WWE history. In 2007, Vince McMahon threw an Open challenge to the audience for Umaga’s Intercontinental Championship. It was answered by Marella who was in the audience seat and he shocked the entire world by beating Umaga and winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship on his debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Marella started his professional wrestling career in 2002 on the Canadian independent circuit. He worked on a number of Canadian independent circuit promotions and he also registered some big victories by his name. By the time he also entered the mixed martial arts career, he had been pretty successful in MMA as well with a 6-1 record.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

In 2005 he got a big break as he got to sign a professional contract with WWE and he started working on the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE back then. He had been pretty impressive on Ohio Valley Wrestling as he had been a two times OVW Television champion.

He remained active on Ohio Valley Wrestling for a couple of years and he joined the main roster in 2007 with a lot of potential. The officials had really big plans for him. This was also the time he debuted his famous Santino Marella character. His main roster debut is still one of the most memorable WWE debuts of all time.

Iconic Main Roster Debut

During the time, Vince McMahon was having a feud with Bobby Lashley and McMahon was receiving help from Umaga during this feud. Umaga was also holding the Intercontinental Championship during that time. To show Umaga’s dominance, McMahon picked a random person from the audience and decided to give him an instant Intercontinental Championship shot.

WWE Intercontinental Champion

A No Holds Barred match was announced between Umaga and the person from the audience and it was an Intercontinental Championship match. The person from the audience got manhandled by Umaga at first. But Bobby Lashley interfered during the match and he helped that random person to beat Umaga. This random person was Santino Marella and he shocked the entire world by winning the IC Championship on his debut.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Santino Marella Santino Marella Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Santino Marella Height 6’0” Santino Marella Weight 233 lbs. Relationship Status Married Santino Marella Net Worth $1.5 Million Santino Marella Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor * Santino Marella Signature Moves Santino Stunner, Jawbreaker Finishing Move(s) The Cobra Theme Song / Santino Marella Song / Santino Marella Music La Vittoria E Mia (Victory Is Mine) Catchphrases *

Santino Marella Net Worth & Salary

There are some legitimate confusion about the exact net worth of Marella. However, according to reports from most of the media sources, the current network of the former WWE United States champion is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that his current salary in Impact Wrestling is something around $100,000 annually

Santino Marella Family

Marella was born on March 14, 1974 in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. There is not enough information available about his past life, his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He belongs to a family of Italian and Métis descent. Marella trained in Judo since the age of nine and he also competed at the high school level.

Championships and Accomplishments

Marella had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He had been one of the best mid card talents of WWE during his time as he had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion, one time WWE United States champion, and also one time WWE Tag Team Champion. He has also won some other championships outside of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Vladimir Kozlov, Miss WrestleMania Battle Royal (2009) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) OVW Television Championship (2 times) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI ranked him No. 60 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2012 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Gimmick (2007, 2008) Records Two times WWE Intercontinental Champion, Survived in the Royal Rumble match for the shortest time (1 second)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Marella also played the character of Santina Marella who he claimed to be the sister of himself. He used to dress like a woman and claimed that he was the sister of Santino Marella. He even won the Miss WrestleMania 25 Battle Royal. The character is remembered as one of the worst wrestling characters ever.

Personal Information Table

Santino Marella Real Name / Full Name Anthony Carelli Birth Date March 14, 1974 Santino Marella Age 49 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Pisces Birthplace Mississauga, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Mississauga, Ontario, Canada School/College/University Philip Pocock Catholic Secondary School, Concordia University Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Santino Marella Ethnicity Not Known Current Residence Paterson, New Jersey Hobbies * Santino Marella Tattoo 9 tattoos in total

Santino Marella Movies and TV Shows

Marella never considered acting as a professional career but he appeared in a number of movies and a couple of television series. He gave voiceover in 2014 animation movie Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery. He also appeared in some other movies and television series.

Santino Marella Wife

Marella first married Petrina but they are not together anymore. Their daughter Bianca Carelli is currently a famous professional wrestler and working in WWE NXT under the ring name of Arianna Grace. Marella is currently married to Anna Babji since November 2015 who is a bikini fitness competitor.

Main Roster Success

Mid Card Run

Marella had been an excellent Intercontinental Champion but he dropped it back to Umaga after two and a half months. He remained a concrete mid card during the early stage of his career. Since there was not enough awareness about OVW during the time, so fans were not aware of his past. He was still a handpicked man from the audience. Slowly WWE decided to change his character.

Success as a Comedy Character

Slowly WWE changed his character to a comedy gimmick, and there is no doubt that he adopted the gimmick excellently. He went on to become one of the best comedy wrestlers not only in WWE but in professional wrestling history. A lot of fans still believe that he is the best comedian that WWE has ever produced.

Further Championship Success

Despite working as a comedy character, he never stopped winning championships. He had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion as well as a one time WWE United States champion. He also won the WWE Tag Team Championship one time. He has always been really excellent to see.

Final Days in WWE

During the Royal Rumble match of 2009 he set a new record which is nearly impossible to break. He got eliminated from the match by Kane in only one second time Breaking the previous record set by the Warlord which was of two seconds. We can expect this record to remain intact forever. In 2016 he was released from WWE but he kept on returning to the promotion occasionally.

Recent Days, Impact Wrestling

Since 2017 he has been active on the independent circuit and also on Impact Wrestling. In January 2023, he returned to Impact wrestling for the first time by playing his Santino Marella character which made him famous. He still wrestles occasionally at the age of 49 and he is still one of the most famous wrestlers of Impact Wrestling.

Iconic Quotes From Santino Marella

“My daddy, or papa as Ilike to call him is always healthy. Sure, he had the herpes but he managed it very well!”

“These people are like sheep, if you were to ask them, who would like hepatitis, they are all going to cheer.”

“Carlito likes to swap spit with men who don’t want to be cool.”

“Haha, you lose! I got your delicious Subway sandwich Jerry ‘stupid’ Lawler!”

“I make love to the beautiful Maria and you make love to your stick!”

“Those are real bottomlines, because Santino Marella say it be so!”

“I’ll write you a check. I’ll write you a check. How do you spell Sheamus?”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Santino Marella

Marella had multiple big feuds throughout his WWE career. His first feud was against the late great professional wrestler Umaga whom he defeated to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Two and a half months later he dropped the Championship back to Umaga. This was also one of his top feuds.

Marella also had some other feuds with some other top names of WWE. Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston had also been a big rival of Marella. He defeated Kingston to win his second WWE Intercontinental Championship. Jack Swagger had also been a big rival of Marella and the duo feuded with each other for the WWE United States Championship.

Santino Marella Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Marella had to go through multiple injuries. But thankfully know injuries good ever cause any serious harm to his career. In 2016 he was released from WWE along with seven other wrestlers and it is reported that he got released due to an injury. However, he maintained a good relationship with WWE.

Other Details

Marella has appeared in multiple WWE based video games as playable characters. His first appearance was in WWE SmackDown! vs. RAW 2009 which was released in 2008. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE 2K15. But he was not seen in any other WWE video game after that since he is not signed to the promotion anymore.

Santino Marella Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Santino Marella Social Media Accounts

Marella is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and his Instagram has a total following of 316K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Santino Marella Twitter, Santino Marella Instagram.

Santino Marella Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % DDT 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) DWW 2 (66.67%) 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NXT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OTT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 36 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 18 (33.33%) WrestlePro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 319 (60.30%) 6 (1.13%) 204 (38.56%)

Santino Marella Manager

Marella had been managed by multiple names from time to time. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix had been one of his regular managers at a point and together they were famously known as Glamarella. She had also been managed by Maria Kanellis. His tag team partner Vladimir Kozlov also managed him when they were working as Tag Team partners.

FAQS

Q. When did Santino Marella start wrestling?

A. Marella started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Santino Marella in feet?

A. Marella is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Santino Marella manager?

A. Marella had been managed by various names like Beth Phoenix and Maria Kanellis

Q. What is current Santino Marella song?

A. Marella uses the song ‘La Vittoria E Mia (Victory Is Mine)’

Q. Who is Santino Marella mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Santino Marella father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Santino Marella girlfriend?

A. Marella is currently married to Mexican sports journalist and model Vero Rodriguez

Q. Who is Santino Marella brother?

A. Pasquale Carelli is the brother of Marella

Q. How much is Santino Marella worth?

A. Marella’s net worth is something around $1.5m

Q. How many times Santino Marella won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Marella had been a two times WWE Intercontinental Champion