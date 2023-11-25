Bio

Santos Escobar is a Mexican professional wrestler who has been active in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades. He was one of the biggest attractions of the Mexican wrestling world during his time and he has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over Mexico. Currently he is working in WWE and is active in Friday Night SmackDown.

Santos Escobar Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Escobar is 5’11” and his billed weight is 204 lbs. He is a cruiserweight wrestler. He was one of the biggest attractions of the Cruiserweight division of WWE. He was introduced in WWE as a member of the Cruiserweight division of the promotion. He was born on April 30, 1984 and currently the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion is 39 year old.

Santos Escobar: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Santos Escobar Early Life

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was born on April 30, 1984 and currently he is 39 year old. Mexico City, Mexico is the place where Santos Escobar born. His father was also a professional wrestler who was famous under the ring name of the enmascarado “El Fantasma”. His uncle Ángel de la Muerte was also a professional wrestler.

Who is Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar is a 39 year old Mexican professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He is active in the world of professional wrestling for over two decades and he achieved a lot of success from the Mexican wrestling world. He has also won multiple prestigious Championship. Currently he is active in the Friday Night Smackdown brand of WWE.

Santos Escobar WWE Debut

Escobar made his WWE debut in February 2020. His first appearance took place in an episode of NXT where he teamed up with Raul Mendoza and they defeated the team of Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker in a tag team match. Escobar made his main roster debut in October 2022 along with his Legado Del Fantasma faction by attacking Hit Row in an episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career in Mexico

Escobar started his professional wrestling career in the year 2000 at the age of 16 only. During his early days he worked on the Mexican wrestling promotions. He mostly worked as a masked wrestler which is a tradition in Mexico. He played various characters in his early days in the wrestling world and received big victories over some of the biggest names in Mexico.

CMLL

In 2008, Escobar got a big opportunity when he got to sign a professional contract with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre which is one of the oldest professional promotions in the world. He spent 5 years in the promotion and he became one of the top stars of it as he won multiple major championships.

Lucha Underground

In 2014 he got the biggest opportunity of his career in Mexico when he got to sign a professional contract with Lucha Underground. He spent five years in the promotion and won Championship too. In 2017, he also got the opportunity to perform in Impact Wrestling. He was doing really well and was also winning championships.

Signing with WWE, NXT

In 2019 he got the biggest opportunity of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. Upon signing the contract with the promotion he started training on the WWE Performance Centre. He made his WWE in ring debut in February 2020 at the NXT which is the development territory of WWE.

NXT Cruiserweight Champion

He received a decent mid card push in the NXT. He competed for the NXT North American championship for a number of times but failed to capture it. But he was able to win the NXT Cruiserweight Championship one time and he is considered one of the best NXT Cruiserweight Champions. He did an excellent job as the Cruiserweight champion of NXT.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Santos Escobar Santos Escobar Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Santos Escobar Height 5’11” Santos Escobar Weight 204 lbs. Relationship Status Married (?) Santos Escobar Net Worth $1 Million Santos Escobar Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor * Santos Escobar Signature Moves Abdominal stretch, Powerslam, Tilt-a-whirl backbreaker Finishing Move(s) Coup De Grace Theme Song / Santos Escobar Song / Santos Escobar Music Phantom Driver, Thrill Of The Kill Catchphrases *

Santos Escobar Net Worth & Salary

The 39 year old professional wrestler has been active in the world of wrestling for over 2 decades but he is definitely not one of the richest wrestlers in the world right now, neither he is one of the highest earning WWE stars. According to reports from various media sources, his net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Reports also suggest that he is current salary in WWE is something around $400,000.

Santos Escobar Family

Escobar was born on April 30, 1984 in Mexico City, Mexico. He was the son of famous Mexican professional wrestler the enmascarado “El Fantasma”. His uncle was also a famous Mexican professional wrestler whose name was Ángel de la Muerte. He studied at Universidad Anahuac, and earned a degree in International Relations.

Championships and Accomplishments

Escobar worked in Mexican professional wrestling promotions for nearly two decades and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over Mexico. He arrived in WWE 4 years ago and worked in both the development territory and in the main roster. So far, the only championship he could win from WWE is the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. We can definitely expect him to win most titles in WWE in the near future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Cruiserweight Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CMLL World Trios Championship (2 times) – with Héctor Garza and La Mascara, CMLL World Middleweight Championship (1 time), Torneo Generación 75, Torneo de Trios (2008) – with El Gallo and Stuka Jr., Torneo de Parejas (2011) – with Jushin Thunder Liger, CMLL Trio of the year: 2009 (with Héctor Garza and La Máscara) AAA Fusión Championship (1 time), AAA Latin American Championship (1 time), AAA World Cruiserweight Championship (1 time), Copa Antonio Peña (2017), Copa La Polar (2017) Lucha Underground Gift of the Gods Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI ranked him #63 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2015 Toryumon Mexico – Yamaha Cup (2010) – with Angélico Records One time NXT Cruiserweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

In February, 2019, Escobar filed a lawsuit in California against El Rey Network and the production company Baba-G who were the key figures Lucha Underground. Escobar was a big name in the Lucha Underground promotion but after this lawsuit, the good relationship between the two sides was completely destroyed.

Personal Information Table

Santos Escobar Real Name / Full Name Jorge Luis Alcantar Bolly Birth Date April 30, 1984 Santos Escobar Age 39 Relationship Status Married (?) Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Hometown Mexico City, Mexico School/College/University Universidad Anahuac Educational Qualification Degree in International Relations Religion Christianity Santos Escobar Ethnicity Mestizo Current Residence Unknown Hobbies * Santos Escobar Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Santos Escobar Movies and TV Shows

Escobar never considered acting as a professional career but he appeared in multiple Mexican movies. Reports from various media sources suggest that he has appeared in at least three Mexican movies; El Fantasma Vs La Maldición de la Pirámide, El Fantasma Vs La Aldea de los Zoombies, and El Fantasma Vs El Secreto de la Urna Maldita.

Santos Escobar Wife

There are no information available about his wife since he always believed in keeping his personal life private from the rest of the world. But there are beliefs that he is married and he has a son who was seen on television multiple times. He was accompanied by his son for his Triplemanía XXVI match.

Main Roster Success

Legado Del Fantasma

Escobar remained active in the NXT for nearly 3 years. He was one of the best mid card talents of the NXT throughout his time in the brand. He also formed a faction named Legado Del Fantasma during his NXT days and he was the leader of it. This faction was a big attraction during the time it was active in NXT, and Escobar was definitely the biggest architect of it.

Main Roster Debut

In 2022, he made his main roster debut along with his faction. But one of the members Elektra Lopez was replaced by Zelina Vega in the main roster. They made their main roster debut in October 2022 and attacked Hit Row to make an instant impact in the main roster. They started working as a heel faction on Friday Night Smackdown.

The LWO

At first, they worked as a villainous faction in Smackdown. But later they became a part of Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio storyline and they started supporting the WWE Hall of Famer. By becoming a part of this storyline, they also turned babyface. Escobar was still leading his teammates in support of Rey Mysterio during this storyline.

Before WrestleMania 39, Mysterio reformed the LWO faction which was a pretty famous stable from WCW. The whole Legado Del Fantasma became a part of this faction. They also remained in the corner of Rey Mysterio during his big match against his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39. Even after WrestleMania 39, they kept working together.

Heel Turn

Escobar was one of the biggest projects of WWE and they were also pushing him as a singles wrestler. Recently WWE organized a no. 1 containers tournament for the United States Championship which was won by Escobar. But ultimately he failed to compete for the United States Championship due to an injury and he was replaced by Rey Mysterio.

In spite of missing out on the championship match, WWE did not give up on the singles push of Escobar. Rey Mysterio went on to win the United States championship and recently, Escobar shocked the entire world when he attacked Rey Mysterio and he also turned heel following this incident. He is scheduled to face Carlito at the upcoming Survivor Series event.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Santos Escobar

Escobar has currently active in WWE for the last four years. He has worked in the NXT for nearly 3 years and he mostly worked for the Cruiserweight Championship. He had some important rivalries in the NXT. In the main roster, he was a part of the Rey Mysterio versus Dominik Mysterio storyline so we can definitely consider Judgement Day as his big rival on the main roster.

Upon joining forces with Rey Mysterio, Escobar worked as a babyface for a number of months. But recently he turned heel after he attacked Rey Mysterio. Surely the duo would have an excellent feud in the near future. He is scheduled to face Carlito at the upcoming Survivor Series event and we can definitely expect them to have a lengthy feud. This would also be his first singles match im a main roster pay per view event of WWE.

Santos Escobar Injury

Escobar had to go through multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career but one of the recent and important injuries was the one he faced after winning the no. 1 contender’s United States Championship tournament. Due to this unfortunate injury, he could not challenge for the United States Championship and ultimately he was replaced by Rey Mysterio who went on to win the Championship.

Other Details

Escobar’s first appearance in a WWE video game as a playable character was in WWE 2K22. It was also the very first video game in which he appeared as a playable character. He has also appeared in the latest WWE video game installment WWE 2K23. We can definitely expect him to appear in upcoming WWE video games as well.

Santos Escobar Salary $400,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Santos Escobar is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 155K people. Here are links to her social media accounts where you can follow him. Santos Escobar Instagram.

Santos Escobar Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 13 (30.95%) 2 (4.76%) 27 (64.29%) AAA/IWRG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAA/LLE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CMLL 47 (43.52%) 1 (0.93%) 60 (55.56%) GFW 3 (42.86%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (57.14%) Impact Wrestling 7 (41.18%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (58.82%) Impact/Lucha Underground 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Lucha Underground 16 (34.04%) 4 (8.51%) 27 (57.45%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Nacion Lucha Libre 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) NXT 33 (67.35%) 0 (0.00%) 16 (32.65%) The Crash 2 (25.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (75.00%) Toryumon Mexico 5 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (50.00%) Warrior Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCircus 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 33 (52.38%) 0 (0.00%) 30 (47.62%) TOTAL 162 (44.88%) 7 (1.94%) 192 (53.19%)

Santos Escobar Manager

Since making his WWE debut, he had been working with a faction named Legado Del Fantasma. Upon making their main roster debut, the whole faction became a part of the Latino World Order faction. Every time Escobar worked in singles or Tag Team matches, he had been managed by his teammates. So we can consider his teammates as his managers. Right now he is working solo.

FAQS

Q. When did Santos Escobar start wrestling?

A. Santos Escobar started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Santos Escobar in feet?

A. Santos Escobar is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Santos Escobar manager?

A. Santos Escobar does not have a manager, however, his Judgment Day teammate accompanies him and remains on the ringside during his matches

Q. What is current Santos Escobar song?

A. Santos Escobar uses the song ‘Legacy Of The Ghost’

Q. Who is Santos Escobar mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Santos Escobar father?

A. Santos Escobar’s father was famous Mexican professional wrestler El Fantasma

Q. Who is currently Santos Escobar girlfriend?

A. Santos Escobar is currently married according to reports but there is no information available on his wife

Q. Who is Santos Escobar brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Santos Escobar worth?

A. Santos Escobar’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Santos Escobar won the NXT Cruiserweight title?

A. Santos Escobar had been a one time NXT Cruiserweight Champion