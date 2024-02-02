Sarah Logan: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Sarah Logan is an American Professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. She has also worked on the independent circuit and won multiple championships from all over the indies. Currently, she is active on Monday night RAW brand of WWE and she is playing the character of Valhalla.

Sarah Logan Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Logan is 5’6″ and her billed weight is 139 lbs. She was born on September 10, 1993 and currently the WWE RAW star is 30 year old. At this moment she is playing the character of Valhalla and she is working as the manager of The Viking Raiders. She also works in the ring as a wrestler occasionally.

Sarah Logan Early Life

Logan was born on September 10, 1993 and currently she is 30 year old. Louisville, Kentucky is the place where Sarah Logan born. There is not enough information available about her past life, her parents, or whether she had any siblings. She studied in Jeffersonville High School which is situated in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Who is Sarah Logan

Sarah Logon is a 30 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE and is playing the character of Valhalla on Monday Night RAW. On her previous run in WWE, she played the character of Sarah Logan. Currently, she is mostly working as the manager of the Viking Raiders and she also works as a wrestler.

Sarah Logan WWE Debut

Logan made her WWE debut back in September 2014. On her first appearance, she played the character of a makeup artist for the former World Champion The Miz. On her first match in WWE, she teamed up with Macey Estrella (Lacey Evans) in a losing effort to the team of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. She made her main roster debut in 2017 as a part of the Riott Squad faction along with Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Logan joined the world of professional wrestling in 2011 at a very young age. Her first ring name was Crazy Mary Dobson and her first opponent was Mickie Knuckles. The match was for the IWA East Coast promotion. She had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world.

Independent Circuit

She worked on various independent circuit promotions during her early days including American Pro Wrestling Alliance, Insane Championship Wrestling, Shimmer Women Athletes, Ring of Honor, and Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW). She won multiple championships from all over the indies of the United States and Europe.

Success in the Indies

Logan remained active on the independent circuit for 5 long years and she had been pretty impressive. She won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit and her excellent work on the Indies and him a contract from the biggest giants in the world of professional wrestling; World Wrestling Entertainment.

Signing with WWE

She started working in WWE in 2014 and her early contract in the promotion allowed her to work on the independent circuit with some minor restrictions. Her first appearance in WWE took place in September 2014 as a makeup artist for the Miz. She made her in ring debut in WWE on November 17, 2014 teamed up with Macey Estrella in a losing effort to Billie Kay and Leyton Royce. Macey Estrella was none other than Lacey Evans.

Non Wrestling Appearances

One of her early appearances in WWE is still remembered when she appeared during the Concession Kane segment on November 24, 2014, as the manager of Kane. She kept on working on the independent circuit and at first, it did not look like WWE had any big plans for her in the development territories.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Sarah Logan, Valhalla Sarah Logan Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sarah Logan Height 5'6" Sarah Logan Weight 1390 lbs. Relationship Status Married Sarah Logan Net Worth $5 Million Sarah Logan Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2011 Sarah Logan Signature Moves Hail Mary, Fisherman Suplex, Shotgun Knees, STO Finishing Move(s) Kentucky Knee Theme Song / Sarah Logan Song / Sarah Logan Music Valhalla is Here

Sarah Logan Net Worth & Salary

Logan is currently playing the character of Valhalla in WWE and she is mostly working as the manager for the Viking Raiders. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Logan is estimated to be somewhere around $5 million. Currently, she is one of the least paid wrestlers in WWE. Reports also suggest that she earns something around $80,000 as her annual salary in WWE.

Sarah Logan Family

Logan was born on September 10, 1993 in Louisville, Kentucky. There is not enough information available about his past life, about her parents, or whether she had any siblings. She is still keeping her previous life private. She is currently married to her fellow professional wrestler Erik. Logan plays the role of her husband’s manager on Monday Night RAW.

Championships and Accomplishments

Logan has worked in WWE for over 5 years and she is still active in the promotion. However, she has never won any championships in the promotion as of now. She had been pretty successful on the independent circuit before joining WWE and she won multiple championships from the independent circuit.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) APWA World Ladies Championship (1 time) JCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mad Man Pondo Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 33 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 100 in 2018 RPW Women’s Championship (1 time), Samuel J. Thompson Memorial Women’s Tournament (2015) WCPW Middleweight Championship (1 time) Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Logan is currently playing the role of Valhalla on Monday Night RAW. There have been some controversies about the character after its introduction. The character looked pretty similar to Max the Impaler who is an independent circuit wrestler. There had been no statements from WWE nor from Logan about this controversy. But fans still believe that the character is inspired by Max the Impaler.

Personal Information Table

Sarah Logan Real Name / Full Name Sarah Bridges Birth Date September 10, 1993 Sarah Logan Age 30 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Virgo Birthplace Louisville, Kentucky Nationality American Hometown Louisville, Kentucky School/College/University Jeffersonville High School Educational Qualification Not Known Religion Not known Sarah Logan Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Wrestling, Gymming, Shopping Sarah Logan Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Sarah Logan Movies and TV Shows

Logan is mostly famous in the professional wrestling world for her work as a professional wrestler. She never considered acting as a professional career. There is no record of whether she has appeared in any movies or television series. But we can expect her to see in movies or television series in the future.

Sarah Logan Wife

Logan is currently married to his fellow professional wrestler Raymond Rowe Sr. who is famous by the ring name of Erik of The Viking Raiders. He is a former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion. The couple got married to each other in 2018 and they are living happily together. Their first child Raymond Rowe Jr. was born on February 9th, 2021.

Main Roster Success

Final Days in the NXT

Logan kept on working in the NXT until 2017 and she was a regular in the third brand of WWE. She also competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament and she got eliminated by Mia Yim in the first round of the tournament. She worked on the NXT for around 3 years but she could never win any championships in the brand.

Main Roster Debut, The Riott Squad

In 2017 she was promoted to the main roster along with two of her fellow NXT stars; Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan. They formed a faction together and they were famously known as The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott being the leader of it. Naturally, Ruby Riott got the most attention from the three as Logan and Morgan remained sidekicks.

Singles Career

After the end of the Riott Squad, Logan started having a single career but she could not find enough success as a singles star in WWE. She had a number of feuds and matches with various wrestlers but she was struggling badly to get into the spotlights. During the end of her first run in WWE, she was having a terrible time. She was squashed by Shayna Baszler in a match in 2020 which showed her status in the promotion.

Release and Return

In June 2020 she was released from WWE since WWE was adjusting their budget due to the covid-19 pandemic. After her release from WWE, she did not return to the independent circuit nor did she work in any other promotion. Reports were coming out that she might take retirement from wrestling. She appeared as a shocking entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2022. But she could survive in the match for only 43 seconds.

The Viking Raiders, Valhalla

She returned to WWE on a full time basis in November 2022 and this time she had been given a completely new character named Valhalla. Now she was the manager of the Viking Raiders. A lot of fans are not happy with her playing this character and they want the previous Sarah Logan character back. She is mostly working as a manager but she makes sporadic in ring appearances as well.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sarah Logan

Logan has been active in WWE for more than 5 years but she has not had many feuds in her wrestling career. After she started working solo in 2019 she had a number of fuels that mostly took place on the episodes of WWE Main Event. One of the memorable feuds of her career during the time was against Dana Brooke. It was mostly shown on the episodes of WWE Main Event.

After she started playing the character of Valhalla he mostly worked as the manager of the Viking Raiders. But she also had a feud with Maxxine Dupri who is the manager of the Alpha Academy. The duo had some matches together and in most cases, Valhalla had to suffer defeats. The feud is still going on as of February 2024.

Sarah Logan Injury

Logan is currently playing the role of Valhalla in WWE and she is having a feud with Maxxine Dupri. In January, 2024, while having an encounter with Dupri accidentally hit Logan in the mouth which gave her a fat lip. Thankfully, the injury was nothing serious and she returned to action on the very next week. She also participated in the Women’s Royal Rumble match and the Royal Rumble event that took place on 28th January.

Other Details

Logan appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. For first appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K19 which was released in 2018. She also appeared in WWE 2K20. In WWE 2K23, she appeared as Valhalla for the first time. She is a DLC in the mentioned video game and she is available on Revel with Wyatt DLC pack.

Sarah Logan Salary $80,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Sarah Logan Social Media Accounts

Logan has a verified account on Instagram with a following of 567K people. There is an account on Twitter by her name which has a total following of 206.5K and it is believed to be her real account. However, the account is not verified. Click here to get into the account; Sarah Logan Twitter. Here is the link to her Instagram Account; Sarah Logan Instagram.

Sarah Logan Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 8 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (33.33%) BJW/CZW/WXw 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) CYN 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 19 (90.48%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (9.52%) NXT 12 (25.00%) 1 (2.08%) 35 (72.92%) Queens Of Combat 4 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (50.00%) ROH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (100.00%) ROH/NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) RPW 20 (74.07%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (25.93%) SHIMMER 2 (13.33%) 0 (0.00%) 13 (86.67%) SHINE 6 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (25.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 17 (22.08%) 2 (2.60%) 58 (75.32%) TOTAL 90 (39.13%) 3 (1.30%) 137 (59.57%)

Sarah Logan Manager

When Logan was a member of the Riott squad stable, managed by Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott who were her teammates. Currently, she is playing the character of Valhalla and she is also working as the manager of The Viking Raiders. When she works as a wrestler, she is managed by Erik and Ivar. She works in the ring sporadically nowadays.

FAQS

Q. When did Sarah Logan start wrestling?

A. Sarah Logan started working in 2011

Q. How tall is Sarah Logan in feet?

A. Sarah Logan is 5’6” tall in feet

Q. Who is Sarah Logan manager?

A. Sarah Logan currently gets managed by WWE RAW star Ivar. They manage each other during their matches

Q. What is current Sarah Logan song?

A. Sarah Logan uses the song ‘Valhalla is Here’

Q. Who is Sarah Logan mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Sarah Logan father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Sarah Logan girlfriend?

A. Sarah Logan is currently married to Mexican sports journalist and model Vero Rodriguez

Q. Who is Sarah Logan brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Sarah Logan worth?

A. Sarah Logan’s net worth is something around $5m

Q. How many Championships Sarah Logan won in WWE?

A. Sarah Logan never won any championships in WWE yet