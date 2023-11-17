Bio

Scott Hall was an American professional wrestler who worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He has won prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He had been active in the world of wrestling for three decades. Unfortunately, he passed away on March 14, 2022 at the age of 63 only.

Scott Hall Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Hall is 6’7″ and his billed weight is 287 lbs. He was born on October 20, 1958 and the former four times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 63 year old at the time of his death on March 14, 2022. Hall worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW during his prime and he is one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling.

Scott Hall: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Scott Hall Early Life

Hall was born on October 20, 1958 and he was 63 year old at the time of his death on March 14, 2022. St. Mary’s County, Maryland is the place where Scott Hall born. Hall grew up as a military brat and he had to move every year before the age of 15. He also attended high school in Munich, Germany.

Who is Scott Hall

Scott Hall is a professional wrestling legend who remained active in the wrestling world for more than three decades. He worked in major promotions like WWE and WCW and won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. Unfortunately, he passed away on March 14, 2022 at the age of 63 only.

Scott Hall WWE Debut

Hall got his first WWE tryout back in August 1987. He made his WWE debut in 1990 during a house show where he was defeated by Paul Roma. This was also a tryout in WWE. He signed a professional contract with WWE in 1992 and started playing the character of Razor Ramon; a shady and stylish Cuban-American bully from Miami.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Hall started his professional wrestling career back in 1984 and he worked on various independent circuit promotions. The Florida Territory of NWA was one of the earliest promotions he worked in. In 1985 he got a big call when he got to sign a professional contract with American Wrestling Association AWA. He worked in the promotion for four long years.

Early Major Tryouts

In 1987 he got his first tryout in WWE. In 1990 he got his second WWE tryout and he even got a match at a WWF Wrestling Challenge taping in Fort Myers, Florida. He faced Paul Roma in a losing effort. Ultimately he failed to get a contract in WWE and he kept on working on other promotions. In 1989 he got a short run in WCW but he still failed to impress.

His struggle period continued till the early 90s as he kept on trying for different promotions. He even returned to WCW in 1991 for a short period of time and this time he could not impress either. In 1992 he finally made his grand return to WWE and this was the time when the promotion started to have big plans for him.

WWE beginnings, The Bad Guy

This was the time when he got his Razor Ramon character for the first time. WWE started to push him as a solid mid card talent whose focus always remained on the Intercontinental Championship. He had been a four times IC champion in WWE. At WrestleMania X, he defeated Shawn Michaels in a Ladder match. It was a critically acclaimed match and it was pretty clear that WWE had big plans for him.

Hall kept on working in WWE until early 1996 and he had been one of the most entertaining wrestlers of the promotion during his time. He was present in some of the excellent matches during the time of WWE including the Ladder match we already talked about. In early 1996 he left WWE to return to WCW for the third time. This time he made his return to WCW with his real life good friend Kevin Nash.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Scott Hall, Razor Ramon Scott Hall Nick Names The Bad Guy Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Scott Hall Height 6’7” Scott Hall Weight 287 lbs. Relationship Status * Scott Hall Net Worth $3 Million Scott Hall Eye Color Green Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 1984 Mentor * Scott Hall Signature Moves Abdominal stretch, Belly to back superplex, Diving bulldog, Fallaway slam Finishing Move(s) Razor’s Edge/ Outsider’s Edge Theme Song / Scott Hall Song / Scott Hall Music ‘Bad Boy’ as Razor Ramon in WWE Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

It is pretty unfortunate that Hall passed away in March 14, 2022 at the age of 63 only. According to reports from various media sources, his net worth was estimated to be somewhere around $3 million at the time of his death. Since he is not alive anymore, he does not receive any salary from any professional wrestling promotion.

Scott Hall Family

Hall of was born on October 20, 1958 in St. Mary’s County, Maryland and he was only 63 year old at the time of his death on March 14, 2022. There is not enough information available about his parents. His first wife was Dana Burgio and his son Cody Hall was from his first marriage. Later he married Jessica Hart in 2006.

Championships and Accomplishments

Hall has won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. But he could never be a main event star in any major professional wrestling promotion. His focus always remained on the mid card championships like WWE Intercontinental title and WCW World Television title.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Intercontinental Championship (4 times), WWE Hall of Fame (2 times), Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Curt Hennig Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1994) vs. Shawn Michaels in a ladder match at WrestleMania X, Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1992), Tag Team of the Year (1997) with Kevin Nash, Ranked No. 7 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1994, Ranked No. 72 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 40 and No. 98 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Kevin Nash and Curt Hennig, respectively, in 2003 TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kevin Nash and Eric Young USWA Unified World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WCW World Television Championship (1 time), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (7 times) – with Kevin Nash (6) and The Giant (1), World War 3 (1997) WWC Caribbean Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Match of the Year (1994) vs. Shawn Michaels in a ladder match at WrestleMania X, Best Gimmick (1996) as a member of New World Order, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (1998) WCW exploiting his alcoholism in a gimmick Records Four times WWE Intercontinental Championship, Two times WWE Hall of Famer, 1997 WCW World War 3 winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

Hall’s eldest son Cody Hall is also a professional wrestler just like his father. However, he is not as famous as his father yet. The 32 year old professional wrestler has an excellent physique as he is 6’10” tall. He started working as a professional wrestler in 2012 and he mostly worked on the independent circuit. As per news, he is not signed to any professional promotion right now.

Personal Information Table

Scott Hall Real Name / Full Name Scott Oliver Hall Birth Date October 20, 1958 Scott Hall Age 63 (died on March 14, 2022) Relationship Status * Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Marietta, Georgia Nationality American Hometown Marietta, Georgia School/College/University Munich American High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Scott Hall Ethnicity White Current Residence * Hobbies * Scott Hall Tattoo *

Scott Hall Movies and TV Shows

There is no record of whether Hall worked in any major movies in his life but he has appeared in a number of documentaries, 2015 documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake was one of them. He also worked in a number of television series, mostly as himself. The Jerry Springer Show was the first television show he appeared in 1995.

Scott Hall Wife

Hall got married to Dana Burgio in 1990 for the first time. The couple lived together till 1998 and they got divorced in the mentioned year. In 1999 they got married again just to get divorced again in 2001. In 2006 he got married again to Jessica Hart. The couple lived together for a year and in 2007 they got divorced.

WCW, nWo

WCW Beginnings, The Outsiders, nWo

In 1996 Hall returned to WCW and this time he formed a tag team with another star who left WWE to join WCW; Kevin Nash. Together they were known as the Outsiders. Later Hulk Hogan also joined their team and together they were famously started to be addressed as nWo. It turned out to be one of the biggest and best factions in the wrestling world.

Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan were main event stars of WCW and they won multiple WCW World Heavyweight Championship titles. Hall was the only wrestler who could never upgrade himself to the main event level. He did win multiple prestigious championships in WCW but he could never win the World Heavyweight Championship of the promotion.

Singles Success in WCW

A lot of fans still believe that Hall made a mistake by joining WCW in 1996. Of course, the nWo would have been never possible without him but if he stayed in WWE, he could have been a main event star of the promotion in the future. Hall did manage to win some big accomplishments in WCW like World War 3 in 1997, but the main event success always remained missing in his career.

Return to WWE

In February 2000 he departed from WCW and started working in Japanese professional wrestling promotions. He also had a short run in ECW. In 2002 he made his grand return to WWE when WWE decided to reunite nWo and he made his WWE return as a member of the faction. He started playing his WCW character upon his WWE return.

Final Days

He had a huge match with Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania X8 and once again it was looking like he was getting his spark back. But in the same year, he had some issues that led to his WWE release. Upon his release from WWE, he joined TNA Wrestling and he also worked in other promotions. But he could never get the spotlight back. In 2010 he retired from in ring action and unfortunately in 2022, he passed away.

Iconic Quotes From Scott Hall

“I always find it really flattering when people are going to line up and wait in line for hours to tell you how cool you are and to take a picture with you. I always have time for that. It makes you feel good.”

“I’m working on a cooking show; I’m going to do some of it at Dallas Page’s performance center. I’m going to do a cooking show called ‘Dude Food,’ where I show young guys how to eat good and clean, cheap.”

“For me, I was really struggling because I was Scott Hall in the gym and Scott Hall in the grocery store and in the ring. Until I got a gimmick, a look, and got to be a character, that’s when I started making strides. As Scott Hall, I didn’t have a gimmick, so I didn’t know what to do.”

“One time in WCW, I was the U.S. champ, tag champ, and the TV champ. I had three belts, and I wore them all. I just think it’s hilarious, and I never really got caught up in the world title thing.”

“Once you learn how to work inside the ring – once you learn how to tell a story – then you can come to a big company like the WWE and learn the extra stuff, like the video, the pyro, the music, and that adds to everything you can do.”

“I always wanted to be a main eventer in pro wrestling. I lived my dream, but the excess of the ’80s and the huge money of the ’90s became a great temptation for many of us.”

“Look at my life. I almost died. I almost died several times. My shoulders were down, man. But I kicked out. I kicked out again. Someone upstairs obviously likes me. So maybe I should, too.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Scott Hall

Hall had a long professional wrestling career and he went through some excellent rivalries in his long wrestling career. Throughout his professional wrestling career, Goldberg was one of the biggest rivals whom he met during his WCW career. Sting was also one of his big rivals during his WCW career and together they were really amazing to see.

In WWE he had multiple big rivals too. Shawn Michaels can be considered the biggest rival of his WWE career. Together they showcased an Intercontinental Championship Ladder match at WrestleMania X which is considered one of the biggest matches of Hall’s career. His real life good friend Kevin Nash who was known as Diesel in WWE was also a big rival during his WWE days.

Scott Hall Injury

Hall suffered multiple injuries throughout his career. He had to retire pretty early in his career as well. But the deadliest injury he faced was long after his professional wrestling career was over. In March 2022, he was hospitalized after suffering a broken hip injury and complications in this surgery caused his unfortunate death.

Other Details

Hall appeared in multiple wrestling video games throughout his professional wrestling career. He is first appearance was back in 1993 at the WWF Royal Rumble video game in which he appeared as Razor Ramon. He has also appeared in multiple WCW video games as well as some of the latest WWE video games.

Scott Hall Salary * Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Hall is not alive anymore, therefore, he does not have any verified account on any social media site like Twitter or Instagram

Scott Hall Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AWA 13 (76.47%) 1 (5.88%) 3 (17.65%) CWA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) CWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) F1RST 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 62 (48.06%) 6 (4.65%) 61 (47.29%) NWA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) NWA TNA 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) TNA 6 (50.00%) 2 (16.67%) 4 (33.33%) UPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCW 84 (43.30%) 15 (7.73%) 95 (48.97%) WWE 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 169 (70.42%) 8 (3.33%) 63 (26.25%) TOTAL 351 (56.25%) 33 (5.29%) 240 (38.46%)

Scott Hall Manager

Hall never had any regular manager in his wrestling career but he had been managed by several number of wrestling personnel. While being a member of the nWo during his WCW days and later WWE days, he had been managed by his nWo teammates multiple times. Kevin Nash was one of the most regular managers of him as well as his Tag Team partner.

FAQS

Q. When did Scott Hall start wrestling?

A. Scott Hall started working in 1984

Q. How tall is Scott Hall in feet?

A. Scott Hall is 6’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Scott Hall manager?

A. Scott Hall had various managers throughout his wrestling career

Q. What is current Scott Hall song?

A. Scott Hall used the song ‘Bad Boy’ as Razor Ramon in WWE

Q. Who is Scott Hall mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Scott Hall father?

A. No information available

Q. Who is currently Scott Hall girlfriend?

A. Scott Hall is not alive anymore

Q. Who is Scott Hall brother?

A. Captain Steve Hall is the brother of Scott Hall

Q. How much is Scott Hall worth?

A. Scott Hall’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Scott Hall won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Scott Hall had been a four times WWF Intercontinental Champion