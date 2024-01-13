Bio

Scott Steiner is a semi retired American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He has been one of the top stars of the 90s and 2000s wrestling world and he has won major championships from all over the world of wrestling including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Scott Steiner Height, Weight, Age & More:

Steiner had one of the most attractive physiques during his prime days and his physique had always been a big advantage for his wrestling career. The billed height of Steiner is 6’1″ and his billed weight is 276 lbs. He was born on July 29, 1962 and is currently the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion 61 year old.

Scott Steiner: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Early Life

Steiner was born on July 29, 1962 and currently he is 61 year old. Bay City, Michigan is the place where Scott Steiner born. He started in the University of Michigan where he was a folkstyle wrestler at 190 lbs. He had an excellent record in amateur wrestling as he became an NCAA Division I All-American by placing 6th.

Who is Scott Steiner

Scott Steiner is a 61 year old American Professional wrestler who was one of the major names during the 90s and 2000s wrestling. He has won major Championships from all over the world of professional wrestling and he was one of the biggest stars of WCW during its prime time. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 along with his brother Rick Steiner.

Scott Steiner WWE Debut

Bruce Prichard pitched the idea of Scott Steiner entering the Royal Rumble match of 1993 as a surprise entrant to win the Royal Rumble match and go on to WrestleMania IX and win the WWE World Championship. However, Vince McMahon wanted the Steiner Brothers to work together as a Tag Team and in December 1992 they made their WWE debut as a team.

Professional Wrestling Career

Amateur Wrestling Career

Before joining professional wrestling, Steiner was an active amateur wrestler and he has an excellent record in amateur wrestling. He also had prestigious achievements into amateur wrestling including sixth place in 1986 Division I All American. He joined the amateur wrestling world at a very young age and remained active for a number of years.

Early Wrestling Career

In 1986 he left amateur wrestling and joined the world of professional wrestling. He was trained by Dr. Jerry Graham Jr. and the original Shiek. He made his wrestling debut in the Indianapolis-based World Wrestling Association in August 1986 and he worked under his real name. Soon after joining the wrestling world, he defeated The Great Wojo for the WWA World Heavyweight Championship.

Various Promotions

After dropping the mentioned Championship in May 1987 he shifted his concentration to the Tag Team Championship. He formed a tag team with his trainer Dr. Jerry Graham Jr. and won the WWA World Tag Team Championship. He also worked in the Continental Wrestling Association (CWA) which was a Memphis based professional wrestling promotion.

Success in CWA

He remained active in the Continental Wrestling Association and he mostly worked as a tag team wrestler in the promotion as he formed a tag team with Billy Joe Travis. The duo won the CWA Tag Team Championship two times in total. He also competed in singles action in the mentioned promotion but he had mostly been promoted as a tag team wrestler.

Early WCW Career

In 1989 he got the biggest and most important call of his career when he signed a professional contract with WCW World Championship Wrestling. At first, he worked in singles matches mostly. Later he teamed up with his real life brother Rick Steiner. Together they were famously started to be known as The Steiner Brothers.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Scott Steiner Scott Steiner Nick Names Big Bad Booty Daddy, Big Poppa Pump Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Scott Steiner Height 6’1” Scott Steiner Weight 276 lbs. Relationship Status Married Scott Steiner Net Worth $1 Million Scott Steiner Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown (Natural) Wrestling Debut 1986 Mentor * Scott Steiner Signature Moves Elbow Drop with Theatrics, Military Press Drop Finishing Move(s) Steiner Recliner, Frankensteiner Theme Song / Scott Steiner Song / Scott Steiner Music Holla If You Hear Me Catchphrases *

Scott Steiner Net Worth & Salary

Despite being one of the top stars of the 90s wrestling, Steiner does not have a very high net worth at this moment. According to reports from various media sources, his current net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. He is currently not signed with any wrestling promotion so he does not receive any salary at this moment. He received an annual salary of $200,000 during his last run in Impact Wrestling.

Scott Steiner Family

Steiner was born on July 29, 1962, in Bay City, Michigan. Steiner’s mother was Janece Rechsteiner and his father’s name is not known. His elder brother Rick Steiner is also a famous professional wrestler and they have worked together as a tag team throughout their wrestling career. Together they were famously known as the Steiner Brothers.

Championships and Accomplishments

Steiner had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He has won almost all the possible major championships in WCW including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. In WWE he could only win the WWE Tag Team Championship two times.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Rick Steiner, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2022) – as a member of The Steiner Brothers Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) BTW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Jimmy Valiant Boogie Jam Battle Royal (2022) CWE 123Approved.ca Television Championship (1 time) CWI Heavyweight Championship (1 time) CWA Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Billy Travis (2) and Jed Grundy (1), Renegade Rampage Tournament (1988) Dutch Heavyweight Championship (1 time) George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2014 Jim Crockett Promotions / World Championship Wrestling – WCW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW World Television Championship (2 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), NWA/WCW United States Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rick Steiner, WCW World Tag Team Championship (7 times) – with Rick Steiner, Eighth WCW Triple Crown Champion Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2021 MACW Hardcore Championship (3 times), NWA Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rick Steiner IWGP Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Rick Steiner PCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rick Steiner PWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rick Steiner Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (1991) with Rick Steiner vs. Lex Luger and Sting at SuperBrawl, Tag Team of the Year (1990, 1993) with Rick Steiner, Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (1989), PWI ranked him No. 6 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the year in the PWI 500 in 1991, PWI ranked him No. 77 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003, PWI ranked him No. 2 of the Top 100 Tag Teams of the “PWI Years” with Rick Steiner in 2003 PACW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rick Steiner RKK Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Abyss, World Cup of Ring Ka King (2012) – with Abyss, Sir Brutus Magnus, Deadly Danda, and Sonjay Dutt SSCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) TNA/Impact World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Booker T (1) and Eli Drake (1), Feast or Fired (2007 – X Division Championship contract), Feast or Fired (2007 – World Heavyweight Championship contract) UCW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WLW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Kyle Roberts WWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWA World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jerry Graham, Jr. WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WWWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Wrestling Maneuver (1989, 1990) Frankensteiner, Match of the Year (1991) with Rick Steiner vs. Hiroshi Hase and Kensuke Sasaki at WCW/New Japan Supershow, Tag Team of the Year (1990) with Rick Steiner, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2003) vs. Triple H at Royal Rumble Records One time WCW World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Steiner’s nephew Bron Breakker is currently an active professional wrestler and he is working in the development territory of WWE which is NXT. He is a former two times NXT champion and he is believed to be one of the future top stars of professional wrestling. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner.

Personal Information Table

Scott Steiner Real Name / Full Name Scott Rechsteiner Birth Date July 29, 1962 Scott Steiner Age 62 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Bay City, Michigan Nationality American Hometown Bay City, Michigan School/College/University University of Michigan Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Scott Steiner Ethnicity White Current Residence Detroit, Michigan Hobbies * Scott Steiner Tattoo 4 tattoos in total

Scott Steiner Movies and TV Shows

Steiner never considered acting as a professional career but he has appeared in a number of movies and television series, mostly as guest stars. He featured in the famous American television series Charmed along with his fellow professional wrestler Booker T. He also made a guest appearance on Judge Steve Harvey in 2022.

Scott Steiner Wife

Steiner married Christa Podsedly in the year 2000 and they have been living together happily for nearly 24 years. Together the happy couple has two children. Her exact date of birth is not known, however, it is believed that she is around 60 years old. There is not enough information available about Christa Podsedly.

Main Event Success

First WWE Run, The Steiner Brothers

Steiner received excellent Tag Team success after trimming up with his brother. They worked in the promotion for three years and had been pretty successful. In 1992 he left WCW to join WWE for the first time in his career along with his brother. In WWE they had been treated as a tag team just like in WCW and they had been a two times WWE Tag Team Champion.

He remained active in WWE along with his brother for a couple of years. He also had an amazing run in the Japanese wrestling world during the time. He also had a short run in Extreme Championship Wrestling in 1995. In 1996 he returned to WCW and this time the promotion was having bigger plans as they were cooking a big singles run for him.

Return to WCW, Main Event Run

He remained active in WCW until the death of the promotion in 2001. He had been extremely successful in the promotion as he won multiple prestigious championships including the biggest prize of the promotion which was the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He also won other prestigious singles Championships.

Return to WWE

In late 2002 he joined WWE and instantly he was awarded with a main event push. He got two big World Heavyweight Championship matches with Triple H at the Royal Rumble and the No Way Out events of 2003. He could not capture the world title, and slowly he lost his main event push too. Ultimately he became a jobber. In August 2004 he was released from the promotion.

Recent Days

After getting released from WWE went to the independent circuit and remained active for a couple of years. In 2006 he joined TNA Wrestling for the first time and the promotion gave him the status of a legend. In 2022 he had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a team with his brother Rick Steiner.

Iconic Quotes From Scott Steiner

“I am already in a couple Hall of Fames, like the Michigan Hall of Fame and the Dan Gable Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, so my accolades speak for themselves. Let’s just say I’m not losing any sleep over any Hall of Fame induction.”

“I don’t have 30 days and 30 nights, to show you why all the hoochies say there’s nothing finer than Scott Steiner, but all I need is one night to have your wife call me for the rest of her life, the big bad booty daddy, so this goes to all my freaks out there, Big Poppa Pump is your hook up, hollar if you hear me.”

“The nWo was the greatest time in professional wrestling because we were going into mixed stadiums like the Georgia Dome. That was one of the greatest times in pro wrestling and was the most profitable time in pro wrestling.”

“Back in the day with Ronnie Coleman, there’s a fairly famous photo with me doing the bicep pose with him. I also did a pose with Arnold at the Arnold Classic one year in Columbus, Ohio.”

“Shawn Michaels is one of those wise-cracking guys who would say a smart comment to you, but then if you face him, he would run and cry somewhere.”

“When I came up, it was Macho Man and all these other guys, and you had to come up with your own stuff. If you didn’t come up with your own stuff, you weren’t getting over.”

“Shawn Michaels is one of those wise-cracking guys who would say a smart comment to you, but then if you face him, he would run and cry somewhere.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Scott Steiner

Steiner went through multiple top rivalries throughout his WCW career. He was one of the top stars of the promotion and naturally, he had a lot of big rivalries. One of the best Rivals of his WCW career was his fellow WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Another WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page had also been a big rival of Steiner.

As a tag team with his brother, The Outsiders of the nWo had an excellent Tag Team rivalry with the Steiner Brothers. Speaking of his brother Rick Steiner had also been one of his big rivals. In WWE he had a rivalry with Triple H, but it would go down as one of the worst rivalries of his career. He also had a rivalry with Test in WWE but it is barely rememberable.

Scott Steiner Injury

Steiner had to go through multiple injuries throughout his four decade long professional wrestling career. In 2004, he was signed to WWE, he was having a terrible time in the promotion. To make things worse, he picked up an injury, and after two months of being sidelined from action due to the injury he got released from WWE.

Other Details

Steiner has appeared in loads of professional wrestling video games. His first appearance in a video game was back in 1994 when he declared in WCW Wrestling: The Main Event which was a Gameboy exclusive video game. He has also appeared in multiple WWE video games and his latest appearance in a WWE video game was in WWE 2K14 which was released in 2013.

Scott Steiner Salary $100,000 (last salary in Impact Wrestling) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Scott Steiner Social Media Accounts

Scott Steiner is not active in any social media accounts and he does not have any verified accounts in social media sites like Twitter or Instagram.

Scott Steiner Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) AIW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Alpha-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AWR 2 (28.57%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (71.43%) Bar Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) BBWF 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) BTW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) CHIKARA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) CWA 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 6 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (33.33%) GCW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) GFW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) Impact/Lucha Underground 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JCW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Legends Of Wrestling 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 22 (70.97%) 0 (0.00%) 9 (29.03%) NWA 34 (73.91%) 3 (6.52%) 9 (19.57%) NWE 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) OMEGA/BTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWS 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Ring Ka King 8 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (33.33%) SMW 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) Talk N’ Shop 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 57 (42.86%) 5 (3.76%) 71 (53.38%) Upstate Pro Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina) 12 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WCPBTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 198 (60.55%) 34 (10.40%) 95 (29.05%) WCW/NJPW 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) World Wrestling Legends 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCade 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestlefanfest 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWA 2 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (83.33%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 35 (59.32%) 1 (1.69%) 23 (38.98%) WWF 68 (91.89%) 2 (2.70%) 4 (5.41%) TOTAL 489 (61.90%) 46 (5.82%) 255 (32.28%)

Scott Steiner Manager

Steiner had been managed by various names throughout his professional wrestling career. He had been managed by two of the nWo Girls named Mijadah and Shakira, not to be confused with international celebrity Shakira. He had also been thoroughly managed by his brother Rick Steiner during his singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Scott Steiner start wrestling?

A. Scott Steiner started working in 1986

Q. How tall is Scott Steiner in feet?

A. Scott Steiner is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Scott Steiner manager?

A. Scott Steiner had been managed by multiple names. His brother Rick Steiner has also managed him

Q. What is current Scott Steiner song?

A. Scott Steiner uses the song ‘Holla If You Hear Me’ in WWE

Who is Scott Steiner mother?

A. Scott Steiner’s mother was Janece Rechsteiner

Q. Who is Scott Steiner father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Scott Steiner girlfriend?

A. Scott Steiner is currently married to Christa Podsedly

Q. Who is Scott Steiner brother?

A. Scott Steiner’s elder brother is famous professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner

Q. How much is Scott Steiner worth?

A. Scott Steiner’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Scott Steiner won the WWE Tag Team titles?

A. Scott Steiner had been a two times WWE Tag Team Champion