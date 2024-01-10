Bio

Shelton Benjamin is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He was one of the biggest attractions during the Ruthless Aggression era of WWE and he has won many prestigious championships in the promotion. He is still an active WWE star.

Shelton Benjamin Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Benjamin is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 248 lbs. When he was a rising star of WWE, it was considered that he had one of the best physiques in the entire WWE roster. He was born on July 9, 1975 and currently the former three times WWE Intercontinental Champion is 48 year old.

Shelton Benjamin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Shelton Benjamin Early Life

Benjamin was born on July 9, 1975 and currently he is 48 year old. Orangeburg, South Carolina is the place where Shelton Benjamin born. He was a two-sport athlete in college before becoming a professional wrestler and he won an NJCAA championship in both track and field and collegiate wrestling.

Who is Shelton Benjamin

Shelton Benjamin is a 48 year old American Professional wrestler who is currently active in WWE. He is active in the world of professional wrestling for around two and a half decades and he has won multiple major championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently he is active on the Monday Night RAW brand of WWE.

Shelton Benjamin WWE Debut

Benjamin worked in OVW for more than 2 years before joining the main roster in December 2002. He made his main roster debut as a tag team with his fellow wrestler Charlie Haas as Team Angle with the Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle being their mentor. His first televised match took place on January 2nd, 2003 where he teamed up with Charlie Haas to take on the team of Edge and Chris Benoit.

Professional Wrestling Career

Development Territory

Benjamin joined the world of professional wrestling at the age of 24 only. He got the biggest break of his career as soon as he joined the wrestling world as he got the opportunity to work in the development territory of WWE. In year 2000 he joined Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE during the time.

Teaming up with Brock Lesnar

From the very first day of joining OVW he had been extremely impressive and OVW booker Jim Cornette was pretty optimistic about him. In fact, he built a tag team for Benjamin with a wrestler who was pretty boring according to Cornette and Benjamin was pretty exciting. He built this tag team so that the other wrestler could be a little more interesting, and this boring other wrestler was Brock Lesnar.

Benjamin and Brock Lesnar thoroughly worked as a tag team in Ohio Valley wrestling and they had been a three times OVW Tag Team Champion. Benjamin spent a couple of years in OVW and he joined the main roster in 2002. WWE officials were really optimistic about him as he had been extremely impressive in the development Territory of the promotion.

Main Roster Debut

Meanwhile the other “boring” wrestler named Brock Lesnar who was Benjamin’s Tag Team partner went on to become one of the biggest sensations of the main roster of the same year. Benjamin made his debut in the main roster as a tag team wrestler along with Charlie Haas. They started working as a tag team on the main roster.

Team Angle

They became members of The Team Angle faction with Kurt Angle being the leader of it. The Olympic gold medalist remained the leader of Benjamin and Haas for quite a time and they kept on working as a heel tag team on the main roster. Benjamin and Haas had been extremely successful as a tag team.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Shelton Benjamin Shelton Benjamin Nick Names The Gold Standard Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Shelton Benjamin Height 6’2” Shelton Benjamin Weight 248 lbs. Relationship Status Married Shelton Benjamin Net Worth $2 Million Shelton Benjamin Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2001 Mentor * Shelton Benjamin Signature Moves Armtrap Backbreaker, Diving Clothesline, Stinger Splash, Springboard Finishing Move(s) Dragon Whip, T-Bone Suplex Theme Song / Shelton Benjamin Song / Shelton Benjamin Music Ain’t No Stoppin’ Me Catchphrases *

Shelton Benjamin Net Worth & Salary

Benjamin is currently active in WWE but unfortunately he is nothing but a jobber in the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Benjamin is estimated to be somewhere around $2 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $350,000 as his annual salary in WWE.

Shelton Benjamin Family

Benjamin was born on July 9, 1975 in Orangeburg, South Carolina. American comedian Thea Vidale played the role of his mother during a storyline in 2006, however, she was not her real mother. Benjamin himself claimed that he would never bring his real mother to play such a character in WWE. Here is what he had to say about this matter;

“I had a meeting with Vince (McMahon) and I was just like, ‘Okay, right now I’m not doing anything. I want to contribute.’ And I had an idea and first — and I don’t know where he came up with the mama thing. So when he first approached me about it, he basically said, ‘How would you feel about having your real mama on the road?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely not. There’s no way I’m going to expose my mother to this locker room.’ Because as nice as a guy I am, I love everybody on the roster. But if one person were to say something (I didn’t like) to my real mom, I would have had a really short career.”

Championships and Accomplishments

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Benjamin has mostly been treated as a mid card wrestler and he has won many championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. In WWE he has won prestigious title like the Intercontinental Title and the United States Title. He has also been a multitimes and Tag Team Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE 24/7 Championship (3 times), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Intercontinental Championship (3 times), WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Charlie Haas (2), and Cedric Alexander (1), Slammy Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) MWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time) OVW Southern Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Brock Lesnar (3) and Redd Dogg (1) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Tag Team of the Year (2003) with Charlie Haas, Ranked No. 9 of the 500 top wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2005 ROH World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Charlie Haas WWC Universal Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Underrated (2005–2007) Records Three times WWE Intercontinental Champion, Guinness World Record for “wrestler who won the most WWE THQ Superstar Challenges”

Personal life & Lifestyle

Benjamin is also a big fan of video games. It is said that he regularly played various video games and he even won WWE’s THQ Superstar Challenge four times in a row. It is a video game tournament that was held during the WrestleMania weekend. He also kept an excellent relationship with his former Tag Team partner Charlie Haas.

Personal Information Table

Shelton Benjamin Real Name / Full Name Shelton James Benjamin Birth Date July 9, 1975 Shelton Benjamin Age 48 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Orangeburg, South Carolina Nationality American Hometown Orangeburg, South Carolina School/College/University Lassen Community College Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Shelton Benjamin Ethnicity Black Current Residence Spring, Texas, Hobbies Watching Movies, Playing Football and Video Games Shelton Benjamin Tattoo Dragon Tattoo on left arm

Shelton Benjamin Movies and TV Shows

Benjamin never considered acting as a professional career and professional wrestling has always been his primary career goal. He has been active in the world of professional wrestling for around two and a half decades and he had been considered one of the most talented wrestlers of all time. However, he has appeared in multiple wrestling related documentaries.

Shelton Benjamin Wife

There is no confirmation on whether Benjamin is currently married but most of the sources believe that he is single at this moment. There is not enough information on whether he had any relationship with anyone previously. But some sources claim that he had a relationship with Dana Massengale previously. During an interview on Lilian Garcia’s podcast, he revealed that he has two daughters.

Main Roster Success

Success of Team Angle

Benjamin and Haas stopped working as the teammates of Kurt Angle in 2003, but they kept on working on the Tag Team and they were addressed as the World’s Greatest Tag Team. They remained a famous Tag Team as long as they worked together. Benjamin had been the bigger project of the promotion which got proved when these two athletes collided with each other for the first time as a part of a tournament and Benjamin won.

Beginning of Singles Run

In 2004 WWE returned with the WWE Draft and the team of Benjamin and Haas admin separated as Benjamin was drafted to Monday Night RAW. Upon making his main roster debut he made an instant impact. He turned babyface and he defeated Triple H in three back to back weeks. It made things pretty clear that WWE was planning something really big for him.

Mid Card Success

Benjamin received a really strong meet card push and it was looking like that WWE was planning a future main event push for the talented youngster. He got a total of three Intercontinental Championship reigns along with a United States Championship reigns. He had been extremely impressive throughout his career and fans were really hopeful about his future.

Release

But unfortunately, Benjamin could never receive a main event push in WWE. WWE tried to repackage him in various ways, sometimes he was the Gold Standard, sometimes he had been a tag team wrestler, but ultimately he could never reach the main event level in WWE. In 2010 he was released from WWE and he spent 6 years outside of the promotion.

Return to WWE and Recent Days

In 2016 he returned to WWE and this time he had been treated mostly as a jobber. In 2020 he became a member of Hurt Business where he was presented as the sidekick of Bobby Lashley along with Cedric Alexander. But things did not go very well for him. Ultimately he became a jobber and he is still a jobber. He will always remain one of the biggest missed opportunities in WWE history.

Iconic Quotes From Shelton Benjamin

“All of us are extremely proud of what we were able to do, especially during that time when the company really needed something,” Benjamin continued. “It came out of nowhere. It was a surprise to all of us, and again, it was such a great time. The biggest regret is that we were never in front of a live audience.”

“I think there are more books and novels for The Hurt Business, personally. As all things do, when things fell apart, I know none of us were happy about it. We did everything we could. It was above our pay grade, and our job is to perform. So that’s what we do. But we really, really wanted to just have that one time where we could walk out in front of an actual crowd.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin had multiple rivalries throughout his WWE career. One of the most important rivals of his career had been Triple H whom he feuded after starting his single career in 2004. He received three back to back shocking victories over Triple H which made the fans believe that he was destined for something really big.

He also had other rivalries with some of the top stars of WWE. His feud with Christian was pretty fun and it was mostly for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He received an excellent boost from Christian during this feud. He also had excellent feuds with the likes of Chris Benoit and Viscera.

Shelton Benjamin Injury

In September 2003, Benjamin and Haas dropped the Tag Team titles to the Los Guerreros and during the match, Benjamin suffered a serious knee injury which looked pretty scary in the beginning. He was also sidelined from action due to it but thankfully, he made his return to action in only one month time.

Other Details

Benjamin has appeared in loads of WWE based video games as playable characters. He is first appearance in a WWE video game was back in 2003 in WWE SmackDown! Here Comes the Pain video game. Since then he has appeared in many WWE video games. His latest appearance is in WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in WWE video game series.

Shelton Benjamin Salary 350,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Shelton Benjamin Social Media Accounts

Shelton Benjamin is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a total following of 294K people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Shelton Benjamin Instagram.

Shelton Benjamin Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AWR 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) GFW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NEW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NJPW 49 (52.69%) 0 (0.00%) 44 (47.31%) NOAH 81 (65.85%) 1 (0.81%) 41 (33.33%) OVW 40 (58.82%) 0 (0.00%) 28 (41.18%) Pro Wrestling Superstars 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 29 (59.18%) 1 (2.04%) 19 (38.78%) WrestleCade 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 305 (43.88%) 8 (1.15%) 382 (54.96%) WWF 7 (63.64%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (36.36%) WWFX 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 526 (49.67%) 10 (0.94%) 523 (49.39%)

Shelton Benjamin Manager

Benjamin never worked with any professional manager for a long time in WWE but he had been managed by various names throughout his wrestling career. When he worked as a tag team with Charlie Haas, the duo managed each other during their singles matches. When he worked as a member of the Hurt Business faction he had been managed by Cedric Alexander and MVP.

FAQS

Q. When did Shelton Benjamin start wrestling?

A. Shelton Benjamin started working in 2000

Q. How tall is Shelton Benjamin in feet?

A. Shelton Benjamin is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Shelton Benjamin manager?

A. Shelton Benjamin had been various names like MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Charlie Haas

Q. What is current Shelton Benjamin song?

A. Shelton Benjamin uses the song ‘Ain’t No Stoppin’ Me’

Q. Who is Shelton Benjamin mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Shelton Benjamin father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Shelton Benjamin girlfriend?

A. Shelton Benjamin is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Shelton Benjamin brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Shelton Benjamin worth?

A. Shelton Benjamin’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. How many times Shelton Benjamin won the WWE Intercontinental title?

A. Shelton Benjamin had been a three times WWE Intercontinental Champion